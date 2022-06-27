With so many brands offering unique and innovative versions of motor oil, choosing the best synthetic oil for your car depends on a mix of factory specifications, what performance you expect out of your vehicle, and your personal budget. It is also important to have an in-depth understanding of synthetic oil in comparison to different engine oils so you can get the best product for your vehicle.

Full Synthetic Vs. Synthetic Blend

Even though oil has come a long way, you still get what you pay for. Full synthetic is a lab-created oil base with additives that protect the engine. A synthetic blend oil contains a mix of conventional motor oil and man-made lubricant.

While a synthetic blend offers better engine protection than the old stuff, it still has impurities that can lead to sludge. It’ll handle exceptionally high and low temperatures better than conventional oil, but the upgrade to full synthetic oil isn’t usually that much more expensive than a synthetic blend.

Oil Change Intervals

You’ve probably heard plenty of times to change your oil roughly every 3,000 miles, and that’s a pretty decent guideline if your car uses conventional crude oil. However, cars compatible with full synthetic oil can go much longer without swapping out lubricant, especially if you use one of the best synthetic oils.

Brands like Royal Purple sell oil products that last well into the 10,000-mile range, and Mobil 1’s Extended Performance claims to offer wear protection for up to 20,000 miles. That said, your style of driving and usual mileage will depend on when you need to change your oil. You should also make sure to change oil filters routinely to ensure the engine can perform in peak driving conditions. When in doubt, always follow your manufacturer’s recommended service intervals.

Oil Viscosity

One of the biggest tests for motor oil is the thickness at varying temperatures. The higher the viscosity, the higher the density. Modern oils are manufactured to work properly in fairly extreme temperatures, but you should pay attention to the pour point outlined by the manufacturer. That will tell you which cold and high temperatures you can pour the oil out of the container, which is good to know if you live somewhere that experiences severe cold weather.

Car manufacturers will specify in the owner’s manual what viscosity is compatible with their vehicles, so just make sure to match the label if you’re doing an oil change at home.

API Terms

The American Petroleum Institute issues categories for oil performance and denotes how oil manufacturers can brand products. Here’s an overview of common terms you’ll see that relate to the API’s standards: