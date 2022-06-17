Even the best steering wheel locks cannot totally prevent a motivated thief from taking an unattended vehicle. However, a good steering wheel lock can deter some theft and make it more difficult for anyone to make off with your car.
We tested and destroyed many steering wheel locks to evaluate their ability to protect your ride. Read about our experience as well as tips for further protecting your vehicle against theft.
3 Best Steering Wheel Locks
- Best Steering Wheel Lock: Tevlaphee Steering Wheel Brake Lock
- Runner-Up: Winner International The Club 3000
- Also Consider: Vechkom Steering Wheel Lock
#1 Best Overall: Tevlaphee Steering Wheel Brake Lock
The Tevlaphee steering wheel lock works a little differently than most other locks. Rather than attaching only to the steering wheel, this lock extends to the floorboards and hooks around the brake, clutch, or gas pedal.
This design makes the Tevlaphee more difficult to set up, but also slightly more secure than typical steering wheel locks. This is because the weak spot (the key lock) is harder to access once the Tevlaphee is installed.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $40
- Aluminum and alloy steel construction
- Key lock
- Attaches to brake pedal, clutch pedal, or gas pedal
Our Experience
While more of a hassle to install than other wheel locks, this device is still relatively simple to set up. There are enough notches to allow for a precise, snug fit that prevents anyone from using the pedal until the lock is disengaged.
We were able to break this lock in one minute and five seconds using a cordless drill. This wheel lock took the longest to disable among those we recommend, mostly because it is more difficult to access the Tevlaphee’s keyhole with a drill.
|Overall Rating
|3.3 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4 out of 5
|Difficulty of Destruction
|2.5 out of 5
|Value
|3.5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 3,200 ratings
Most say this car lock is easy to put on and remove. It can be used as a brake lock, or placed over just the steering wheel. Many feel their vehicle is safer with this lock’s thick steel construction.
Depending on how you orient the Tevlaphee, it can be difficult to remove when the time comes. If the key slot is positioned such that the key can’t be inserted, you may find yourself thoroughly inconvenienced, as happened to one reviewer.
#2 Runner-Up: Winner International The Club 3000
The Club is perhaps one of the best-known steering wheel locks and the standard by which many are measured. The bright yellow appearance acts as a visual deterrent. We found it easy to use though also as easily disabled with a cordless drill. The Club can bring you some peace of mind but hardly slows a thief with power tools.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $50
- Twin hook design
- Universal fit
- Self-locking mechanism
- Alloy steel construction
Our Experience
The Club is the easiest to install of any of the steering wheel locks we used. The self-locking feature makes it a simple matter to firmly attach this steering wheel lock.
Using a cordless drill, we were able to disable The Club in 40 seconds. Like most all steering wheel locks, The Club is better as a theft deterrent than a guarantee of protection.
|Overall Rating
|3.5 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|5 out of 5
|Difficulty of Destruction
|2 out of 5
|Value
|3.5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 7,000 ratings
What seems most appreciated about The Club is that it is easy to use and is highly visible. Most satisfied reviewers admit that this alone will not prevent all carjackings. However, it can make your car more difficult to steal, and deter some thieves.
Several customers posted pictures of bent Clubs, complaining that this device did not work to protect their cars. Keep in mind that no steering wheel lock is a perfect solution.
#3 Also Consider: Vechkom Steering Wheel Lock
The Vechkom steering wheel lock features a slightly different design than other steering wheel locks. It can clamp to the top of your wheel and extend over the dash. This lock also has a built-in alarm (which requires three AAA batteries) that sounds if anyone should tamper with this device.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $70
- 135.0-dB alarm
- Solid steel bar
- T-lock design
Our Experience
The Vechkom is as easy to install as any other car steering wheel lock, though there is the extra step of removing the battery cover and installing the three AAA batteries required for the alarm feature. The alarm is touchy and just installing the lock caused it to go off.
Though it is advertised as sounding at 135.0 dB, the alarm is not especially loud and does not sound for very long. When we attempted to disable the device, we were able to remove it in 18 seconds, making it the least effective of the steering wheel locks we tested.
That said, no lock is perfect, and the added alarm component may serve as an additional deterrent to thieves, especially since the appearance of the device and a blinking red light indicate that it is equipped with an alarm feature.
|Overall Rating
|3 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4 out of 5
|Difficulty of Destruction
|2 out of 5
|Value
|3 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.2 out of 5 based on around 200 ratings
Those that like the Vechkom say its appearance makes for a good deterrent. It is secure, simple to install, and it makes some feel their car is more secure.
A few report difficulty installing the Vechkom and several have noted (like us) that the alarm isn’t particularly loud. It may startle and discourage a thief, but is unlikely to alert anyone in the surrounding area, especially if the car door is closed when the alarm activates.
Buyers Guide: Best Steering Wheel Locks
A steering wheel lock is not a guarantee of deterring car theft. Even the strongest lock we tested is not unbreakable. When selecting a steering wheel lock, consider the conditions where you typically park your car. A steering wheel lock may prevent a theft of opportunity, but it can be disabled with a power drill or bolt cutters.
What a steering wheel lock can do is deter theft by making your car more difficult to steal, increasing the time it takes to break into your vehicle. If you’re buying a steering wheel lock, look for something that is easy to use. You don’t want to spend an hour securing your car every time you park. Find locks that take more time to disable and that are highly visible.
Kill Switch
Almost no solution will fully protect your car. All windows can be smashed, and a savvy car thief will almost certainly know how to disable the most popular car security systems. If you want to secure your car as well as possible, consider installing a kill switch.
A kill switch is a hidden switch that blocks the flow of fuel into your engine, effectively disabling your vehicle unless the switch is deactivated. One (or two) well-hidden kill switch(es) can slow down thieves more than any steering wheel lock. However, these require advanced mechanical knowledge to install yourself, though there are mechanics who can do this for you.
Is A Steering Wheel Lock Worth It?
Even the most heavy-duty steering wheel lock isn’t foolproof, but hardened steel across the entire wheel can be a deterrent to potential thieves. The best way to use a steering wheel lock is in addition to other security devices both inside and outside the vehicle. Think security cameras, kill switches, and dash cameras.
One thing to note is many new cars don’t require a car key to operate. Keyless entry options can be performed via key card or even by phone app from the automaker and several news outlets have reported a rise in thefts of vehicles that use this technology.
Experts say thieves are hijacking the signals from key fobs used to unlock the car. So, depending on the model of your vehicle, it could be more susceptible to being stolen.
Best Steering Wheel Locks: FAQ
Our Review Standards
The steering wheel locks in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at factors like Prime shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices.
The three steering wheel locks that best met these standards were ordered by our team for testing. A team member attached each lock, taking note of ease of installation and difficulty of destruction. Each steering wheel was given a rating out of 5 stars based on this criteria.
Steering Wheel Lock Testing Process
To test each steering wheel lock, we installed it according to the package directions (if included). Our reviewer noted how easy and quick it is to attach and detach the steering wheel lock using the key or combination.
To test for difficulty of destruction, we attempted to disable each lock without using the key or combination. The tools we used for this were a cordless drill and a pair of bolt cutters. We timed how long it took from entering the car to remove the steering wheel lock using one or both of these tools.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
*Data accurate at time of publication.