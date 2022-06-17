Check Price

The Tevlaphee steering wheel lock works a little differently than most other locks. Rather than attaching only to the steering wheel, this lock extends to the floorboards and hooks around the brake, clutch, or gas pedal.

This design makes the Tevlaphee more difficult to set up, but also slightly more secure than typical steering wheel locks. This is because the weak spot (the key lock) is harder to access once the Tevlaphee is installed.

Key Features

Cost : Around $40

Aluminum and alloy steel construction

Key lock

Attaches to brake pedal , clutch pedal , or gas pedal

Our Experience

While more of a hassle to install than other wheel locks, this device is still relatively simple to set up. There are enough notches to allow for a precise, snug fit that prevents anyone from using the pedal until the lock is disengaged.

We were able to break this lock in one minute and five seconds using a cordless drill. This wheel lock took the longest to disable among those we recommend, mostly because it is more difficult to access the Tevlaphee’s keyhole with a drill.