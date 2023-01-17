Check Price

The Chemical Guys Total Interior Cleaner is designed with efficiency and ease of use in mind. This all-purpose cleaner is safe for most interior car materials including leather, glass, vinyl, and cloth.

While dedicated leather conditioners may be a better option for leather steering wheels, Total Interior Cleaner is a good pick for vinyl steering wheels, especially for those who don’t want to use a different cleaner for every surface of their vehicle. This super cleaner will work on leather steering wheels, but it won’t condition as well as a dedicated leather conditioner.

At $0.69 an ounce (oz.), this is among the least expensive steering wheel cleaner sprays available.

Key Features

Cost : About $0.69/oz.

Safe to use on vinyl, leather, carpet, cloth, glass, wood, and plastic

Adds a layer of UV protection

Baby powder scent

Our Experience

We found this Chemical Guys cleaner to work very well. It sprays on and wipes off easily with a dry cloth. The results are excellent, leaving behind a like-new steering wheel surface. This product cleaned a polyurethane steering wheel as well as any cleaner we tested.

In addition, this cleaner works on virtually all car interior surfaces, including glass, cloth upholstery, and carpet. You can use this product on a synthetic resin steering wheel or a plastic steering wheel without worry. This makes it a handy spray for the DIY interior detailer. That said, we wouldn’t recommend it for use on glass, especially automotive glass, as it will leave behind more streaks than a dedicated glass cleaner.