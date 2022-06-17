Need to deep clean your car’s upholstery? You can’t put your car seat in a washing machine, but the best steam cleaners for cars can bring the washing machine to your car seat. Steam cleaning is an eco-friendly means to remove allergens, bacteria, mold, and bad odors. It’s also a fast and gentle means to remove exterior grime like bird droppings and tree sap.
But which type of steam cleaner is best for cars? A portable handheld model, or a heavy-duty cleaner with a large capacity and more attachments? We reviewed both to help you determine which is the right for your needs and vehicle.
5 Best Steam Cleaners For Cars
- Editor’s Pick: Vapamore MR-100 Primo Steam Cleaner
- Best Handheld: Bissell SteamShot
- Most Attachments: McCulloch MC1375 Canister Steam Cleaner
- Great for Detailing: Wagner Spraytech
- Also Consider: Best Steam Cleaners For Cars
#1 Editor’s Pick: Vapamore MR-100 Primo Steam Cleaner
The Vapamore MR-100 is a high-capacity steam cleaner that includes a wide variety of useful attachments. While the steam mop is not something necessary for car detailing, it’s a nice inclusion that improves the overall utility of this appliance. Featuring excellent cleaning power, this steam cleaner is a good pick for deep cleaning or small messes.
It should be noted that this steam cleaner for cars can deliver continuous steam for up to an hour at a temperature of 220.0 degrees Fahrenheit.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $350
- Tank capacity: 54.0 ounces
- Weight: 18.9 pounds
- Lifetime warranty
Attachments
- Detail adapter
- Four nylon brushes
- Floor head with triangle brush
- Fabric surface tool
Our Experience
The Vapamore comes with a wide variety of attachments, and the manual details the surfaces and situations in which each attachment is useful. Overall, we felt the Vapamore had the most detailed and easy-to-follow instruction manual.
Filling the Vapamore is simple: An included funnel and measuring cup help ensure you don’t overfill the tank.
Though this cleaner is large, it’s easy to move this steam cleaner. The power cord is 198.0 inches and retractable. The steam hose is detachable, making this the most portable of the larger steam cleaners we tested. Another nice feature is the storage compartment, which holds several attachments.
The high-capacity tank allows for extended use, and the steam power is adjustable. Overall, this is a good product for car cleaning.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|5 out of 5
|Versatility
|4.5 out of 5
|Portability
|4.5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.2 out of 5 based on over 1,000 ratings
People praise Vapamore customer service, which is quick to replace broken components. Most say this is an easy-to-use steam cleaner that worked well for getting their car’s carpet cleaner. The large tank means a long cleaning time, and it is easy to clean and maintain this steam cleaner.
Some complain about the attachments coming loose during use. Another typical complaint is that the cleaner is loud.
#2 Best Handheld Steam Cleaner: Bissell SteamShot
This handheld steam cleaner can spout powerful gusts of steam. It includes a number of useful attachments for cleaning nooks and crevices (like your cup holders), as well as a brush for window cleaning. However, we don’t recommend steam cleaning your auto’s windshield.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $30
- Tank capacity: 6.6 ounces
- Weight: 4.0 pounds
Attachments
- Extension hose
- Accessory nozzle
- Detail brush
- Flat scraping tool
- Angle concentrator
- Grout brush
- Fabric steamer
- Window squeegee
Our Experience
The Bissell SteamShot is filled using an included beaker. There is no funnel, but it is not necessary as the beaker has a narrow spout. This small and lightweight steam cleaner has a 186.0-inch extension cord.
Attached to the cord is a velcro strip which makes storage easier. However, there is no accessories bag, so you’ll need to find your own box to store all of the attachments.
Overall, we found the SteamShot simple to use, and we like the large variety of brush heads for many purposes. However, the smaller water tank capacity means you may need to fill it more often.
|Overall Rating
|4.2 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4 out of 5
|Versatility
|3.5 out of 5
|Portability
|5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.2 out of 5 based on over 39,000 ratings
Reviewers appreciate the sturdy brushes and high pressure offered by this small unit. The size and various brush attachments are excellent for cleaning out small crevices and crannies.
Some complain about the low-capacity tank. When full, this handheld steamer offers about 15 minutes of steam power, which isn’t enough for some users. The cleaning process to detail an entire vehicle is likely to take longer than this.
#3 Most Attachments: McCulloch MC1375 Canister Steam Cleaner
The McCulloch MC1375 is a heavy-duty steam cleaner/mop. It heats quickly and to a considerably high temperature. While the steam mop feature is not useful for auto detailing, it includes several useful nozzles that are. The high-quality utility brushes are likely to last for many years. However, this steam cleaner for cars does not feature an extractor to remove dampness from fabric.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $180
- Tank capacity: 48.0 ounces
- Weight: 10.8 pounds
- One-year warranty
Attachments
- Jet nozzle
- Angled nozzle
- Triangle brush
- Large brush
- Scraper
- Round scrub pad
- Nylon utility brush
- Brass utility brush
- Mop
- Bristle brush
Our Experience
The McCulloch comes with a measuring beaker but no funnel. However, the shape of the receptacle makes it easy to fill without spilling. This steamer has a handle and wheels and is not especially heavy, making it reasonably portable. The cord is 216.0 inches, which is useful, but can be a hindrance for storage.
This device seems more specifically designed for steam mopping, but it also includes many attachments that are useful for auto detailing. The triangle head brush is good for seats, and the hard-bristled heads can get into crevices and clear out built-up grime. The steam is especially hot to fully sanitize hard surfaces.
We did feel that the pressure output didn’t rival commercial-grade steam cleaners, especially given the size of the MC1375. However, we were huge fans of the fact that this steam cleaner doesn’t use harsh chemicals, and is 100 percent chemical-free.
|Overall Rating
|4.2 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4 out of 5
|Versatility
|5 out of 5
|Portability
|3.5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 8,800 ratings
Some purchased this steam machine specifically for auto detailing and swear by it. It heats up very quickly and is good at maintaining steam pressure. The long hose is useful for reaching into a vehicle and a single tank can detail an entire car.
Some report issues with the mop attachment breaking. Others feel that the pressure is too weak and should be stronger considering the price.
#4 Great For Detailing: Wagner Spraytech
The Wagner Spraytech is an inexpensive steam cleaner relative to its tank capacity. Considering the number of quality attachments, this is a good deal for those looking to buy a simple steam cleaner for light work. It offers a fast heating time and excellent steam pressure.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $135
- Tank capacity: 40.0 ounces
- Weight: 13.4 pounds
- One-year warranty
Attachments
- Squeegee
- Fabric steamer
- Jet nozzle
- Nylon brushes
- Brass brushes
Our Experience
The Wagner Spraytech includes a funnel, but no measuring cup. It’s easy enough to use your own measuring cup to appropriately fill the tank, so this isn’t a major hindrance. The instructions let you know the maximum tank capacity so that you don’t overfill the device.
There is a storage compartment in the front of this cleaner that holds most of the attachments, and an accessory bag to carry the rest. The cord is 71.0 inches long.
We found the extended nozzle easy to use and helpful for getting into the tight areas of our vehicle. The large tank provides extended use, and this cleaner offers highly pressurized steam output. It preheats to a high steam temperature in under 10 minutes, which ultimately speeds up the process of your cleaning job.
|Overall Rating
|3.8 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4 out of 5
|Versatility
|4 out of 5
|Portability
|3.5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 13,000 ratings
This steam cleaner has been reviewed by auto detailers, who claim it is one of their favorite cleaning tools. Most say this has excellent steam pressure and can remove a lot of grime with little to no scrubbing. Steam power builds quickly and it’s easy to maintain this machine.
The Wagner may not get as hot as some other steam cleaners. Some also complain that the storage compartment is small as it does not fit all of the included attachments.
#5 Also Consider: HAYI Handheld Steam Cleaner
HAYI offers a high-pressure, high-temperature handheld steam cleaner at a nice price. It includes a number of useful accessories and is easy to operate. The long power cord and simple design make it easy to use, and the safety cap prevents you from removing the lid while the contents are still under pressure (our tester learned the hard way why you should wait to empty excess water).
Key Features
- Cost: Around $55
- Tank Capacity: 12.0 ounces
- Weight: 3.9 pounds
- One-year warranty
Attachments
- Long spray nozzle
- Bent spray nozzle
- Round brush nozzle
- Extended spray nozzle
- Window spray nozzle
- General spray nozzle
Our Experience
The HAYI includes minimal instructions, but its operation is straightforward. A measuring cup and funnel are both included to properly fill the device.
It’s easy to maneuver the lightweight HAYI, and the long cord (107.0 inches) makes it easy to reach any part of your vehicle’s interior. One downside we note is that there is no storage bag for the included attachments.
This steam cleaner performed excellently in our detailing test. It comes with a number of useful attachments, and we found the steam heat and pressure to be impressive given the HAYI’s small size.
|Overall Rating
|4.2 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4 out of 5
|Versatility
|3.5 out of 5
|Portability
|5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 3.4 out of 5 based on around 50 ratings
Many say the HAYI is powerful and simple to use. It is a low-cost portable steamer that gets the job done.
Typical complaints regard use time. The tank has a low capacity and does not provide much steam time, especially considering it takes about 10 minutes to pressurize.
Buyers Guide: Best Steam Cleaners For Cars
A steam cleaner is an excellent tool for detailing your vehicle. Steam cleaners can destroy mold and bacteria as well as help dislodge built-up gunk and grime. Many steam cleaners are designed for home use, but work just as well for automobiles. Steam cleaning is great for auto detailers who want to cut down on chemical use.
When looking for a steam cleaner specifically for a car, you’ll want to find something that is portable and includes useful attachments for auto detailing. Some steam cleaner attachments aren’t useful for auto detailing (like a steam mop), while others are necessary. Look for steam cleaners that have stiff brush attachments for the small crevices in your vehicles. Also useful are wide triangle brush heads for stain removal on your car’s upholstery.
Capacity
Another thing to consider when purchasing a steam cleaner is tank capacity. Handheld steam cleaners are portable but may not have the tank capacity to clean your entire vehicle in one go. If you don’t want to refill the tank several times, look for a steam cleaner with a large tank. A 48.0-ounce tank can provide about 90 minutes of steam, which should be enough to detail a full-sized auto.
How To Steam Clean A Car
If you decide to steam clean your vehicle, you’ll want to follow these steps:
- Prepare your steam cleaner: Fill your steam cleaner with distilled water (tap water has minerals that can degrade the interior), and plug it in near your vehicle. Most steam cleaners take about 10 minutes to pressurize.
- Clean out your vehicle: Remove all items from your consoles, seat pockets, floor, and doors.
- Vacuum: Before steam cleaning, remove as much debris as possible using a shop vac or handheld vacuum cleaner. If you have embedded pet fur, you should use a stiff brush in conjunction with your vacuum.
- Steam: Use a steam cleaner along with a cleaning solution that’s suitable for your car’s interior and upholstery.
While steam cleaning, make sure that you don’t apply steam to the same spot for too long. The hot steam can damage rubber and plastic. If you make sure to keep the steamer moving, you can safely and easily get a clean car.
Many steam cleaners include an attachment for glass cleaning. We tried this on our vehicle and do not recommend steam-cleaning your car windows unless you have a background in this already. In our experience, it can leave spots that make a windshield more difficult to see through than if it were never steam cleaned at all. We recommend using one of the best pressure washers for cars to clean your vehicle’s exterior.
Best Steam Cleaners For Cars: FAQ
How We Tested
The steam cleaners in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at factors like Prime shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices.
Our product testing team then ordered the steam cleaners for cars that best met these standards. A team member tested each steam cleaner on a Ford Fusion, taking note of ease of use, versatility, and portability. Each steam cleaner for cars was given a rating out of 5 stars based on these criteria.
Ease Of Use
Steam cleaners come in different shapes and sizes. Not all are equally easy to fill and use. While none of the cleaners we tested were especially difficult to operate, some have convenient features like retractable power cords or storage containers for the attachments.
Versatility
Our versatility score is based on the number of attachments included with each multi-purpose steam cleaner. Different attachments are useful for cleaning different areas of your vehicle. A wide brush can quickly steam down a seat, while smaller brushes with stiff bristles are good for nooks and crannies.
Portability
Lightweight and portable steam cleaners score best in this category. We also considered cord length and hose length when assessing portability. It’s important that a steam cleaner for a car be able to reach every part of your vehicle.
Steam Cleaners For Cars Testing Process
To test the steam cleaners for this article, our review team filled and used each device according to any included directions. We tried each included attachment to clean the exterior and interior of our testing vehicle.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
*Data accurate at time of publication.