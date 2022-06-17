The steam cleaners in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at factors like Prime shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices.

Our product testing team then ordered the steam cleaners for cars that best met these standards. A team member tested each steam cleaner on a Ford Fusion, taking note of ease of use, versatility, and portability. Each steam cleaner for cars was given a rating out of 5 stars based on these criteria.

Ease Of Use

Steam cleaners come in different shapes and sizes. Not all are equally easy to fill and use. While none of the cleaners we tested were especially difficult to operate, some have convenient features like retractable power cords or storage containers for the attachments.

Versatility

Our versatility score is based on the number of attachments included with each multi-purpose steam cleaner. Different attachments are useful for cleaning different areas of your vehicle. A wide brush can quickly steam down a seat, while smaller brushes with stiff bristles are good for nooks and crannies.

Portability

Lightweight and portable steam cleaners score best in this category. We also considered cord length and hose length when assessing portability. It’s important that a steam cleaner for a car be able to reach every part of your vehicle.

Steam Cleaners For Cars Testing Process

To test the steam cleaners for this article, our review team filled and used each device according to any included directions. We tried each included attachment to clean the exterior and interior of our testing vehicle.

Why You Can Trust Us

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.