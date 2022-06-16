Before replacing your spark plug, it’s important to purchase the proper replacement. The two things to note are spark plug material and temperature range. Try to match these features with the spark plugs that come standard with your vehicle. This information should be found in your owner’s manual.

Spark plugs play a vital role in the combustion process of your vehicle’s engine, and the difference between the right and wrong replacement engine spark plug can have a substantial impact on your vehicle’s lifespan.

Types Of Spark Plugs

There are five general types of spark plugs:

Copper

Iridium

Single platinum

Double platinum

Silver

Not only do the materials contribute to its performance, but so does plug design and fit within the engine.

The cheapest option of the five, copper, is known as the standard spark plug. These plugs have a copper centrode plated with a nickel alloy. Although relatively inexpensive, copper spark plugs are less durable than those made with other materials and need to be replaced more often.

Iridium spark plugs last longer than copper ones and require less energy to generate the spark that powers the engine. Single platinum plugs are nearly identical to copper plugs in build except for their platinum core, which provides them a much greater lifespan. Both of these options are more expensive than copper spark plugs.

Double platinum spark plugs have both platinum-lined center and ground electrodes. This makes them ideal for vehicles with wasted spark ignition systems.

The last option, silver, are weaker than iridium and platinum plugs and are generally reserved for older, high-performance vehicles.

Temperature Range

All spark plugs have a temperature range that represents the ability to disperse heat. “Hot” spark plugs transfer heat slowly. This reduces carbon buildup and can increase spark plug longevity. “Cold” spark plugs transfer heat quickly, and are suitable for performance vehicles with fast engines. Your owner’s manual should indicate the ideal spark plug heat range for your car’s engine.

Every brand of spark plug has a different place where heat range is indicated, but most can be found in the part number, with lower numbers meaning a colder plug while higher numbers indicating a hotter plug. For example, the NGK Iridium IX spark plugs have the part number “LFR5AIX-11.” Here, the “5” refers to the temperature range. Because these numbers are different across brands, it can be difficult to compare temperature ranges.