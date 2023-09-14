Speed Reads:
- The best soft tonneau cover 2023 is the TruXedo TruXport. The TruXport is a roll-up tonneau cover that allows for full bed access. It seals using industrial-strength velcro.
- The Extang Trifecta is a waterproof cover with triple-fin weatherstripping.
- If you’re looking for an inexpensive soft tonneau cover well sealed against water, consider the Lund Genesis Tri-Fold tonneau cover.
The best soft tonneau covers offer some protection from the elements to keep your truck bed and tools dry and protected. While soft tonneau covers don’t offer much in the way of added security, they are often the least expensive option for a tonneau cover, typically costing around $400.
This review suggests several of the best soft tonneau covers based on our research and customer reviews.
Soft Tonneau Cover Reviews
After researching soft tonneau covers and pouring over customer reviews, our team thinks that the TruXedo TruXport is the best all-around soft tonneau cover to fit most needs. It is easy to install and self-tensions so that you never need to adjust it yourself.
Our Review Standards
To select the soft tonneau covers featured in this buyers guide, our team first combed through dozens of resources such as DIY mechanic and auto enthusiast forums, manufacturer websites, instruction manuals from manufacturers, and reviews from online retailers. We pay particularly close attention to quality reviews and recommendations that highlight the quality of warranties, customer service support, build quality, materials, and overall reliability.
We also factored in the quantity and quality of online retailer reviews from websites such as RealTruck and Amazon. We looked at factors such as standout customer reviews, prices, meaningful superlatives, and discount shipping eligibility.
Why You Can Trust Us
Since 2020, we have published over 200 auto product reviews in an effort to make shopping for auto products easier. Our team of writers, editors, researchers, and product experts collaborates to thoroughly vet top products. We try to perform in-house testing on real vehicles whenever possible before making our recommendations.
When testing is not feasible, however, our aim is to make your life easier by doing all the online research for you and presenting that research in the form of easy-to-read product comparisons and buyers guides, rather than outright recommendations. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
What Is The Best Soft Tonneau Cover?
Cost, folding style, material, and warranty are a few common determining factors for those looking to buy a new soft tonneau cover. See a comparison of these features across the best soft tonneau covers recommended in this review:
|Brand/Model
|Cost
|Folding
Style
|Material
|Warranty
|TruXedo
TruXport
|$349.99 – $379.99
|Roll-up
|Vinyl
|Five years
|Extang
Trifecta Signature 2.0
|$549.99 – $599.99
|Folding
|Canvas
|Limited lifetime
|TruXedo
Lo Pro
|$549.99 – $599.99
|Roll-up
|Vinyl
|Limited lifetime
|Lund
Genesis Tri-Fold
|$399
|Folding
|Vinyl
|Limited lifetime
|Gator
SFX Tri-Fold
|$299 – $319
|Folding
|Vinyl
|10 years
*Because cost data fluctuates, the prices in the table above are approximate values that our team regularly updates.
For those interested in learning more, below are detailed reviews for each of the top five soft tonneau covers:
1. TruXedo TruXport: Best Soft Tonneau Cover
RealTruck review score: 4.8 out of 5.0 (approx. 3,900 reviews)
Folding style: Roll-up
Material: Vinyl
Warranty: Five years
TruXedo TruXport Review
The TruXedo TruXport is a marine-grade vinyl soft tonneau cover that is sealed with industrial-strength velcro. The roll-up design allows for full bed access when retracted and a pre-set tensioner keeps the material taught in all seasons.
This is a low-cost, high-performing soft tonneau cover that is easy to use and install. According to most customer reviews the TruXport fits well and keeps out most water, though it is prone to leaking near the tailgate. Below are the pros and cons of the TruXedo TruXport:
TruXedo TruXport: What Customers Are Saying
Reviews of the TruXport describe a tonneau cover that installs quickly and fits nicely. A number of reviews say that this cover has lasted well beyond its five-year warranty, with one person claiming to have used a TruXport without issue for eight years.
The fit is not perfect for all models, however, with some saying that the cover can be a little short. This creates an air gap at the tailgate that can let in water. Improperly fitted tonneau covers may also make a lot of noise on the highway.
2. Extang Trifecta Signature 2.0: Best Waterproofing
RealTruck review score: 4.7 out of 5.0 (approx. 270 reviews)
Folding style: Folding
Material: Canvas
Warranty: Limited lifetime
Extang Trifecta Signature 2.0 Review
The Extang Trifecta Signature 2.0 stands out for its use of canvas rather than marine-grade vinyl. This material is a little more durable than vinyl though it absorbs more water. While there are some customer reviews complaining about water incursion, most say the Extang is an effective waterproof cover.
The folding design incorporates aluminum support bars and spring-loaded lock clamps. The triple-fin perimeter seals effectively keep out water with this durable truck bed cover. Below are the pros and cons of the Extang Trifecta Signature 2.0:
Extang Trifecta Signature 2.0: What Customers Are Saying
Most reviewers say the Trifecta fits well and comment on its extreme durability. Several mentioned owning this cover for over seven years without a tear or issue. A few people also noted that the quick-release latch allows for seamless and easy operation.
There are a couple of recurring complaints. The first is that this cover can flap loudly on the highway when driving at speeds over 60 miles per hour. Another is that rainwater can pool on this truck bed cover.
3. TruXedo Lo Pro: Best Low-Profile Design
RealTruck review score: 4.8 out of 5.0 (approx. 900 reviews)
Folding style: Roll-up
Material: Vinyl
Warranty: Limited lifetime
TruXedo Lo Pro Review
The TruXedo Lo Pro is similar to the TruXport. It has a self-adjusting tensioner, trigger latch release, and is made with marine-grade vinyl. This tonneau cover differs from the TruXport because of its low-profile design, which is nearly flush with the bed rails.
Another difference between the Lo Pro and the TruXport is that the Lo Pro has a longer warranty (limited lifetime). Among its over 900 reviews, we found few complaints about water incursion and reports of excellent longevity. Below are the pros and cons of the TruXedo Lo Pro:
TruXedo Lo Pro: What Customers Are Saying
Reviews of the TruXedo Lo Pro describe a tonneau cover with a sleek design that is easy to install. Many report years of effective use with the tonneau cover and there are fewer complaints about water incursion that we notice among most soft tonneau cover reviews.
As with many soft tonneau covers, however, there are some comments about the tailgate seal. On some trucks, the seal can push inward when the tailgate is closed. There is a solution: using a small tool to pry the seal back out, but this is annoying to need to do every time you close the tailgate.
4. Lund Genesis Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover: Best Low-Cost Soft Tonneau Cover
RealTruck review score: 4.7 out of 5.0 (approx. 160 reviews)
Folding style: Folding
Material: Vinyl
Warranty: Limited lifetime
Lund Genesis Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover Review
The Lund Genesis is a low-cost folding soft tonneau cover that is effectively waterproof thanks to the use of foam rubber seals. The aluminum components are powder-coated to resist corrosion and this truck bed cover is backed by a lifetime warranty.
Choose this cover if waterproofing is important, but you are also trying to spend under $500. One drawback of this tonneau cover is that it only allows for 2/3 bed access unless it is fully removed. Because it is lightweight, this is not especially difficult to do. Below are the pros and cons of the Lund Genesis Tri-Fold:
Lund Genesis Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover: What Customers Are Saying
According to reviewers, the Lund Genesis takes around 20 minutes to install. Users report that it is very light, yet still durable against the elements. Several mention fast-acting customer service representatives. We could not find any complaints about water incursion with most claiming this soft cover is effectively waterproof.
A few people mentioned issues with the tailgate seal. This is a common component to fail for soft tonneau covers, but it can fall off if handled improperly.
5. Gator SFX Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover: Also Consider
RealTruck review score: 4.7 out of 5.0 (approx. 13,800 reviews)
Folding style: folding
Material: Vinyl
Warranty: 10 years
Gator SFX Tri-Fold Review
The Gator SFX Tri-Fold is a low-cost soft tonneau cover that can be installed in 10 to 20 minutes. The SFX features a folding design, rather than roll-up, and includes support bows to prevent sagging.
Gator backs this soft tonneau cover with a 10-year warranty for the tarp and a lifetime warranty for the structural parts. Those looking for a budget soft tonneau cover might consider the SFX Tri-Fold. Below are the pros and cons of the Gator SFX Tri-Fold:
Gator SFX Tri-Fold: What Customers Are Saying
Most describe the SFX Tri-Fold as well worth recommending. Reviewers report a 10-minute installation process and many feel this soft tonneau cover offers excellent value. A number of reviewers claim to have owned this cover for well over five years (the longest we found was nine years).
One recurring complaint has to do with the tailgate seal. There are multiple reports that it comes loose or falls off, which will allow in water.
Soft Tonneau Cover Buying Guide
All tonneau covers – including soft covers – are vehicle-specific. That means the first thing you need to ensure is that any soft tonneau cover you purchase will fit your truck. Aside from fit, you may also want to consider cost, material, and folding style.
Cost
Soft tonneau covers are the least expensive type of tonneau cover, typically costing between $300 and $600. These tonneau covers don’t offer as much security as a hard cover, neither are they as durable. However, a quality soft tonneau cover can still protect your truck bed (and its contents) from the elements.
|Low Price
|$300
|Typical Price
|$400
|High Price
|$600
Material
Soft tonneau covers are typically made with marine-grade vinyl. This material is resistant to tearing and has excellent water-repelling capabilities. Vinyl is also lightweight and relatively inexpensive.
Some soft tonneau covers may use a canvas fabric instead of vinyl. Canvas has a greater resistance to UV light than vinyl but is not as waterproof. Canvas is more prone to molding and is a little more difficult to clean.
Canvas and vinyl each have a different look, with vinyl covers offering a more glossy appearance while canvas covers have a matte finish.
Folding Style
There are two common designs for how a soft tonneau cover is opened: folding and roll-up. Folding soft tonneau covers operate similarly to hard-folding tonneau covers. These are easy to open quickly. Folding covers have metal parts that can better keep your cover in place.
Roll-up soft tonneau covers take much longer to open but allow for greater truck access once opened. These tonneau covers are likely less expensive than similar folding covers.
Soft Tonneau Cover: Bottom Line
We compared soft tonneau covers based on waterproofing, durability, and ease of use. We also tried to recommend options at a variety of price points.
Top Soft Tonneau Covers
- Best Soft Tonneau Cover: TruXedo TruXport
- Best Waterproofing: Extang Trifecta Signature 2.0
- Best Low-Profile Design: TruXedo Lo Pro Tonneau Cover
- Best Low-Cost Soft Tonneau Cover: Lund Genesis Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
- Also Consider: Gator SFX Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Soft Tonneau Cover: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.