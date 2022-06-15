Check Price

Pros Polished chrome finish on tools Can work well in tight spaces Durable case Cons Tools can be difficult to remove from case

If you’re looking for a complete socket set that covers all of the bases, the Craftsman Mechanics Tool Set is right for you. It’s a comprehensive 135-piece set that includes three different 72-tooth ratchets in SAE metric and standard sizes.

This set comes with six-point sockets plus a fastener for improved torque. It also includes combination wrenches, Allen wrenches, and a screwdriver with precision drive tips. Each socket has a full chrome polish finish, and the case is blow-molded for enhanced durability.

Key Features

Cost : Around $160

: Around $160 135 pieces

Three ratcheting wrenches

Six-point sockets

Blow-molded case

Our Experience

The high-quality chrome finish on each socket and ratchet wrench stood out to us the most during testing. Not only did each socket fit snugly to the wrenches, but each drill bit fit well in the screwdriver as well.

We were very impressed by how well the Craftsman sockets could fit into tight spaces, especially when using the smallest ratchet wrench. When using the 3/8-inch socket to loosen a bolt, we had no trouble getting started thanks to the extra drip provided by its six-point design.

The Craftsman set’s carrying case has deep ridges to prevent its tools from falling out during transportation. This increases security but at the cost of making each tool slightly difficult to remove.