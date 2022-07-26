Unless you buy a new car every two years, chances are you’ll need to replace your OEM wiper blades. When trying to find the best silicone wiper blades, you’ll first want to select a brand that is compatible with your vehicle. There are two features that you need to consider: blade length, and connector type.

Blade Length

Different cars require different length wiper blades. Some cars use two wipers of the same length, and others require two different size windshield wipers. Check your owner’s manual to determine the correct blade length for your vehicle. You can also measure your old wiper blades.

Most wiper blades are sold in a variety of lengths. When purchasing blades pay special attention to how many come in an order. Typically, you will buy one blade at a time, but some sellers sell both blades together.

Connector Type

Unfortunately, there isn’t a single standard for wiper blade connections. The part of your car that holds the blade (wiper arm) will feature one of several common types of connections. The most common types of connection designs are the J-hook, side pin, and bayonet. Most wiper blades will include attachments that allow you to connect them to these types of connectors.

This guide shows a simple description of many of the common types of connectors, and includes pictures. Remove your current windshield wipers to determine which type of connector you have.

Blade Style

There are three common wiper blade styles:

Hinge , or traditional, wiper blades have an exposed metal frame. A spring arm provides multiple points of contact to make sure the blade is pressed evenly across the surface of the windshield. Hinge blades don’t work as well in extreme weather conditions . These blades can be damaged by snow and ice buildup in the joints, so are not appropriate for winter driving in areas that get below freezing.

Beam blades have a frameless design , they are constructed from a single piece of metal that fits the curvature of your windshield. A plastic cover that encases the top part of the blade. This style of blade is suitable for any weather condition and needn’t be changed seasonally.

Hybrid blades may feature a metal frame with several joints and contact points like a traditional blade. However, with a hybrid windshield wiper, all of these components are encased in plastic, so that they appear similar to a beam wiper blade . Because the frame is protected, this type of blade is suitable for winter use.

While hinge blades can be less expensive, it is better to opt for a beam or hybrid wiper blade unless you want to change out your wiper blades every winter (and in this case you’d still need to buy a second set of beam or hybrid blades for the winter months).