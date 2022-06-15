Protecting your rig from the elements can not only save you money on costly cosmetic damages but may also lengthen its lifespan. But what are the best RV covers?
In this review, we discuss the best RV covers for several models, including travel trailers, toy haulers, Class A, Class B, and Class C. We considered different covers’ warranty lengths, materials, added features, and customer reviews to determine the top choices. See which RV cover is best for your needs.
5 Best RV Covers
- Best for Travel Trailers: Classic Accessories Over Drive PolyPRO3
- Runner-Up for Travel Trailers: Leader Accessories Premium 300D Upgrade
- Best for Class A RVs: ADCO Designer Series
- Best for Class B RVs: CarCovers.com Deluxe Shield
- Best for Class C RVs: Camco ULTRAGuard
#1 Best For Travel Trailers: Classic Accessories Over Drive PolyPRO3
Compatible with travel trailers and toy haulers, the Classic Accessories Over Drive PolyPRO3 protects your rig in all seasons. Its triple-layer PolyPROTM fabric is made from two layers of polypropylene and a polyethylene film. This layer fits your RV’s entire roof to protect against heavy rain or snowfall.
To prevent mildew and mold, the RV cover features an air venting system and quick-drying sides also made from a single layer of PolyPRO material. Optimized for easy installation and fit, the Classic Over Drive cover includes elastic corners, tension panels, and zippered panels, as well as a weighted toss bag for easy assembly.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5.0
|Ventilation
|5.0 out of 5.0
|Durability
|4.5 out of 5.0
|Ease of Use
|4.5 out of 5.0
Key Features
- Cost: Around $195
- Triple-layer roof material
- Single-layer side material
- Weatherproof and water-resistant
- Ventilation on both sides
- Elastic hem corners
- Undercarriage strap system
- Front and rear tension panels
- Zippered panels for easy access
- Weighted toss bag included
- Storage bag included
- Nine sizes available
- Three-year warranty included
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.2 out of 5 based on over 3,400 ratings
Positive customer reviews mention the Classic Accessories cover’s durability, especially in heavy rainfall or direct sunlight. However, there is mixed feedback on its wind durability. Some customers had no trouble in winds of 50.0 miles per hour, while others saw fabric tears after only mild gusts. Incorrect sizing also seems to be a common issue for buyers.
#2 Runner-Up For Travel Trailers: Leader Accessories Premium 300D Upgrade
Another excellent choice for a travel trailer RV cover, the Leader Accessories Premium 300D Upgrade is made of lightweight ripstop polyester fabric, making it a smart option for warmer, sunnier climates. Though the material isn’t waterproof, it is particularly breathable and does not trap moisture.
This model features an upgraded front cross-strap panel for added security on windy days, as well as a built-in venting system, tension panels, a fully elastic hem, zippered panels, and double-stitched seams. The added features ensure a snug fit, easy access, and prevent wind lofting.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5.0
|Ventilation
|4.5 out of 5.0
|Durability
|4.0 out of 5.0
|Ease of Use
|5.0 out of 5.0
Key Features
- Cost: Around $230
- 300D ripstop fabric
- Weatherproof and water-resistant
- Built-in ventilation system
- Elastic hem with reinforced corners
- Straps and buckles at bottom for wind security
- Front cross-strap panel
- Rear and front tension panels
- Zippered panels for easy access
- Weighted toss bag included
- Storage bag included
- Lightweight
- Five sizes available
- Two colors available
- Two-year warranty included
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.1 out of 5 based on over 2,800 ratings
Though some customers report tears or rips in this cover’s material, most have only positive feedback. Buyers note the cover’s easy-to-install design and affordable pricing. Based on customer reviews, this cover may not be the longest-lasting on the market. However, it does come with a two-year warranty if any material defects occur in your first couple of years of ownership.
#3 Best For Class A RVs: ADCO Designer Series
If you’re looking for a Class A RV cover, we recommend the ADCO Designer Series cover. Available in six sizes, the cover is made from DuPontTM Tyvek material, a nonwoven fabric built to withstand the toughest conditions. The cover protects your RV against water, wind, UV rays, dirt, and other debris. Despite the material’s durability, it’s also breathable enough to guard against mold and mildew.
Rather than an elastic hem, the ADCO Designer Series cover features an adjustable strap system at the top and bottom so you can easily get the right fit for your RV. We like the cover’s zippered doors and buckled wind straps for ease of use and security.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5.0
|Ventilation
|4.0 out of 5.0
|Durability
|4.5 out of 5.0
|Ease of Use
|5.0 out of 5.0
Key Features
- Cost: Around $500
- DuPont Tyvek top panel layer
- Reinforced polypropylene side panels for breathability
- Water-resistant
- Straps and buckles at bottom for wind security
- Adjustable strapping system
- Zippered panels for easy access
- Weighted toss bag included
- Six sizes available
- Three-year warranty included
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 3.9 out of 5 based on over 120 ratings
The ADCO Designer Series RV cover has fewer customer reviews overall – just over 120 – but ADCO has built a strong industry reputation among RV owners. Established in 1955, the company has become a key player in protection products.
Many customers like the cover’s breathable material and how easy the installation process is, even for one person to do alone. However, other buyers do not recommend this cover for high-wind areas. While the cover’s strapping system was effective for fit and some wind protection, the material does not fare well in strong winds. A few noted that the tire covers did not fit their RV.
#4 Best For Class B RVs: CarCovers.com Deluxe Shield
The CarCovers.com Deluxe Shield Class B RV cover provides all-weather protection, guarding against rain, snow, dirt, and other debris. It’s also treated for UV ray resistance. Similar to the Classic Accessories cover, the CarCovers.com model features a three-layer roof panel and single-layer side panels. This varied design protects your RV against harsh weather conditions while also preventing mildew.
The CarCovers.com RV cover comes with built-in vents, an elastic hem, adjustable tension panels, and zippered panels. At approximately 22.0 pounds, it’s relatively lightweight as well.
|Overall Rating
|4.0 out of 5.0
|Ventilation
|4.0 out of 5.0
|Durability
|4.0 out of 5.0
|Ease of Use
|4.0 out of 5.0
Key Features
- Cost: Around $260
- Three-layered top panel
- Single-layer polypropylene side panels
- Water-resistant
- Elastic hem
- Straps and buckles for wind protection
- Adjustable tension panels
- Zippered panels for easy access
- Weighted toss bag included
- Storage bag included
- Six sizes available
- Three-year warranty included
What Customers Are Saying
Since CarCovers.com pools its car, truck, van, and RV cover ratings, it’s hard to find a specific star rating for its Deluxe Shield cover. However, it does list the cover’s ratings based on different factors. Breaking this cover down feature by feature, it received the following customer ratings:
- 5 out of 5 for water resistance
- 3 for snow protection
- 4 for UV protection
- 5 for fit
- 4 for durability
#5 Best For Class C RVs: Camco ULTRAGuard
The Camco ULTRAGuard cover not only comes in Class C RV sizing but pop-up, travel trailer, fifth-wheel, and Class A sizing as well. The Camco ULTRAGuard comes in several sizes for each type of vehicle, ensuring you’ll find the right fit for your rig.
This Class C RV cover is made with harsh conditions in mind, featuring three layers of spunbond (SFS) fabric on the top layer and polypropylene side panels. It also sports vented flaps, heavy-duty seams, and a self-adjusting strap system for wind protection.
|Overall Rating
|4.0 out of 5.0
|Ventilation
|4.0 out of 5.0
|Durability
|3.5 out of 5.0
|Ease of Use
|4.5 out of 5.0
Key Features
- Cost: Around $320
- Three-layered top panel made from SFS material
- Single-layer polypropylene side panels
- Water-resistant
- Interlocking seams
- Vent flaps for breathability
- Self-adjusting straps and buckles for wind protection
- Zippered panels for easy access
- Weighted toss bag included
- Storage bag included
- Eight sizes available
- Two-year warranty included
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.2 out of 5 based on over 2,000 ratings
Based on customer reviews, this cover may take more than one person to install. Buyers also note that this cover begins to wear faster than expected, though if the cover is still under its two-year warranty, you may be able to request a replacement.
RV Covers Buyers Guide
When it comes to purchasing a high-quality RV or motorhome cover, you’ll want to consider a few factors during your research process. We recommend paying close attention to a cover’s fit, materials, ventilation, added features, and warranty length.
Fit
Since there are multiple RV models and each may need a slightly different fit, double-check to see if you’re purchasing the right size for your vehicle. While some covers can fit multiple models, others are more specialized.
Finding the right fit also means comparing your RVs dimensions against the covers you’re considering. Often, we read about negative customer experiences that may have been prevented with careful measurements before purchasing. Most RV cover manufacturers will explain how to measure your model’s height, width, and length to best match its dimensions to the proper cover.
Materials
There are several commonly used materials to make RV covers, including:
- Polypropylene (PP): A breathable, water-repellant, quick-drying material often triple-layered to protect against rain and snow
- Polyethylene (PE): A lightweight waterproofing material made from plastics (also used for water resistance)
- Polyester: A breathable, woven material that prevents moisture buildup
- UV-resistant chemical treatment: Chemically alters fabrics to better protect against sun damage
- SFS material: Similar to polypropylene in that it provides water resistance and breathability
Ventilation
One of the biggest risks to a covered RV is mold and mildew buildup. For this reason, it is critical that your RV cover doesn’t trap moisture. Air vents not only reduce moisture buildup but can also help prevent your cover from tearing in strong winds. Any RV cover you purchase should have several venting ports.
Added Features
Smart design choices can have a large impact on a cover’s usability and security. We listed the key features to look out for below.
- Integrated air vent system: Releases trapped moisture
- Zippered access panels: Allow the RV doors to be accessed even with the cover on
- Adjustable front and rear tension panels: Allow for a more customizable fit and can be tightened to prevent wind lofting
- Straps and buckles: Secure the cover in windy conditions
- Reinforced corners and seams: Prevent tears on sharper RV edges as well as added strength in inclement weather
- Weighted toss bag: Eliminates the need to crawl under the RV to secure wind straps
- Wheel covers: Protects an RV’s wheels from UV rays.
Warranty Length
Make sure to purchase an RV cover with a warranty. Even the best RV covers may be susceptible to defective materials or workmanship. Often, manufacturers will replace unusable covers. On average, we find that most RV covers come with a two- or three-year limited warranty.
Do You Need An RV Cover?
Depending on how you use your RV, you may not need a cover. RV covers can be difficult to install and are never completely waterproof. If you are able to park your RV in the shade or a garage, a cover could be unnecessary. If you live in your RV and never store it for long periods of time, you also may not need coverage.
RV covers are a worthwhile investment to protect your RV from UV exposure and damage from debris. Especially vulnerable to the sun’s rays are the rubber parts of the RV. A quality RV cover is one way to increase the lifespan of your vehicle and is essential if you store your RV during the off-season.
What Is The Best Material For An RV Cover?
High-quality materials that use an anti-UV design, are windproof, or are tear-resistant make the best Class B RV covers more durable. Many are made out of an extra-thick polypropylene fabric since it is stronger and can withstand the elements.
Why Should You Not Cover Your RV?
Billowing RV covers can damage paint, and the sheer size of an RV can make it difficult to cover. If you’re on a road trip and plan on driving every day, you may not need to cover your RV for the excursion.
Although the extra protection offered by an RV cover is valuable, here are some additional reasons you may forgo one:
- An RV cover can’t protect against severe weather events
- It is another item to store
- The camper cover warranty isn’t long enough to justify the purchase
- The RV cover reviews are poor for the model you’re considering
Our Review Standards
To select the five RV covers in this review, our team searched retailers like Amazon, CarCovers.com, and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors such as customer ratings, prices, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
Best RV Covers: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.