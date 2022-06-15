When it comes to purchasing a high-quality RV or motorhome cover, you’ll want to consider a few factors during your research process. We recommend paying close attention to a cover’s fit, materials, ventilation, added features, and warranty length.

Fit

Since there are multiple RV models and each may need a slightly different fit, double-check to see if you’re purchasing the right size for your vehicle. While some covers can fit multiple models, others are more specialized.

Finding the right fit also means comparing your RVs dimensions against the covers you’re considering. Often, we read about negative customer experiences that may have been prevented with careful measurements before purchasing. Most RV cover manufacturers will explain how to measure your model’s height, width, and length to best match its dimensions to the proper cover.

Materials

There are several commonly used materials to make RV covers, including:

Polypropylene (PP) : A breathable, water-repellant, quick-drying material often triple-layered to protect against rain and snow

: A breathable, water-repellant, quick-drying material often triple-layered to protect against rain and snow Polyethylene (PE) : A lightweight waterproofing material made from plastics (also used for water resistance)

: A lightweight waterproofing material made from plastics (also used for water resistance) Polyester : A breathable, woven material that prevents moisture buildup

: A breathable, woven material that prevents moisture buildup UV-resistant chemical treatment : Chemically alters fabrics to better protect against sun damage

: Chemically alters fabrics to better protect against sun damage SFS material: Similar to polypropylene in that it provides water resistance and breathability

Ventilation

One of the biggest risks to a covered RV is mold and mildew buildup. For this reason, it is critical that your RV cover doesn’t trap moisture. Air vents not only reduce moisture buildup but can also help prevent your cover from tearing in strong winds. Any RV cover you purchase should have several venting ports.

Added Features

Smart design choices can have a large impact on a cover’s usability and security. We listed the key features to look out for below.

Integrated air vent system : Releases trapped moisture

: Releases trapped moisture Zippered access panels : Allow the RV doors to be accessed even with the cover on

: Allow the RV doors to be accessed even with the cover on Adjustable front and rear tension panels : Allow for a more customizable fit and can be tightened to prevent wind lofting

: Allow for a more customizable fit and can be tightened to prevent wind lofting Straps and buckles : Secure the cover in windy conditions

: Secure the cover in windy conditions Reinforced corners and seams : Prevent tears on sharper RV edges as well as added strength in inclement weather

: Prevent tears on sharper RV edges as well as added strength in inclement weather Weighted toss bag : Eliminates the need to crawl under the RV to secure wind straps

: Eliminates the need to crawl under the RV to secure wind straps Wheel covers: Protects an RV’s wheels from UV rays.

Warranty Length

Make sure to purchase an RV cover with a warranty. Even the best RV covers may be susceptible to defective materials or workmanship. Often, manufacturers will replace unusable covers. On average, we find that most RV covers come with a two- or three-year limited warranty.