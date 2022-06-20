Our Rating: 5 out of 5

Material: Die-cast aluminum alloy

Cost: $1,000 – $2,000

The Amp Research Power Step is the most expensive, but most advanced, running board on the market. What makes this running board different from typical running boards is that it is electronic and retractable, folding under your truck for improved ground clearance. The Power Step works automatically, extending when you open your door and retracting once closed. If the standard power step is not thick enough, Amp Research also offers a wider XL model.

These running boards include LED puddle lights and an anodized PTFE-coated finish for improved durability and corrosion resistance. The Power Step is also backed by a 5-year/60,000.0-mile warranty.

Because they require power, these running boards have a more involved installation process than your typical running boards. To install them yourself, you will need some wiring knowledge, though customer reports indicate the setup process is not especially difficult for the layperson.

Compatible Makes

What Customers Are Saying

Most reviews for the Amp Research Power Step are glowing. Drivers frequently mention Amp Research’s customer service and how diligent the company is. Customers state that the company will honor its warranty, though some forewarn others that not all parts are covered under warranty.

Reviewers say these running boards are very sturdy and they like that they extend lower than other running boards. Because it retracts when not in use, the Power Step is able to dip lower without hindering clearance while driving. Many swear these are the best running boards on the market and will use no other brand.