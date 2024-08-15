Best Rooftop Tent Review (2024 Ratings)

Elevate your overland camping experience with the right rooftop tent.

By Will Moore Senior Writer – Motor1 Review Team Reviewed By: Charles Noyes

Motor1 Reviews Team Take:

The best rooftop tents in 2024 are the RealTruck GoTent, Thule Basin Wedge, and Rugged Ridge Roof Top Tent. All of them are simple to set up and built to last.

A quality rooftop tent is likely to cost upwards of $1,000. Our lowest-priced recommendation is the Rugged Ridge Roof Top Tent, which costs around $1,500. A durable, buy-it-for-life rooftop tent like the Thule Basin Wedge costs around $3,500.

Rooftop tents sit on top of a truck or roof rack and can unfold into a full camping setup in minutes. This type of tent is ideal for overlanding and camping from your vehicle, though most only sleep two adults.

The best rooftop tents make camping out of your car fun and functional. With extensive weatherproofing features, these tents are ideal for any overlanding road trip. You don’t need a professional to install a rooftop tent, which typically only requires a wrench, a helper, and half an hour to install.

A rooftop tent can attach to any type of vehicle: a truck, SUV, or even a sedan. However, a sedan may not be able to handle as large a tent as a truck or SUV, which are more common vehicles for a rooftop tent. With any vehicle, you will need crossbars or some type of rack for the tent to rest on (you’ll have to purchase and install it separately). We tested our rooftop tents on a truck that had crossbars installed.

Rooftop Tent Reviews

We tested the most popular rooftop tents on the market to determine our favorite options within a broad price range. While some people may be able to shell out thousands for the best tent available, others might want something more affordable that gets the job done.

We installed each tent on a pair of Chevy trucks—a mid-size Colorado and a full-size Silverado—and rated them all based on the same testing criteria. Though we tested these tents on a truck rack, all are compatible with SUVs as well, provided the SUV is able to support the weight.

Each rooftop tent’s ratings, including their overall ratings and awards from our team, are highlighted below:

What Is the Best Rooftop Tent?

Based on our hands-on product testing, we think the best rooftop tent options are the RealTruck GoTent, Thule Basin Wedge, and Rugged Ridge Roof Top Tent.

Brand/Model Cost Overall Rating Award RealTruck GoTent $2,000 4.5 Best Rooftop Tent Thule Basin Wedge $3,500 4.3 Most Durable Rooftop Tent Rugged Ridge Roof Top Tent $1,550 4.0 Budget Pick

*Because cost data fluctuates, the prices in the table above are approximate values that our team regularly updates.

Rooftop Tent Ratings: Our Testing Process

Each rooftop tent in this review was thoroughly tested and evaluated based on several categories, including ease of use, comfort, and durability. The scores in each category are compiled into a single overall rating that ranges from 1.0 to 5.0 stars. You can find more specifics regarding our rating system here.

1. RealTruck GoTent: Best Rooftop Tent

RealTruck GoTent Best Rooftop Tent REALTRUCK AMAZON RealTruck GoTent Review Cost : $2,000

Unit weight : 169 pounds

Weight capacity : Unspecified

Size capacity : Two

Warranty : Limited lifetime

Material : Polyester At around $2,000, the RealTruck GoTent is mid-priced for a truck tent. We recommend it as our top pick because it can be opened and stored quickly, even relative to other rooftop tents. This durably constructed tent is even guaranteed by a limited lifetime warranty. This means that any material or manufacturer defects are covered for the lifetime of the original purchaser. The GoTent includes a memory foam mattress, side ventilation flaps (with awnings), and an aerodynamic design when folded down. Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Ease of Use 5.0 Durability 4.5 Comfort 4.0 Overall Rating 4.5 Pros and Cons Pros Considerate design makes the tent easy to fold away

Considerate design makes the tent easy to fold away Can be set up in under a minute

Can be set up in under a minute Durable materials guaranteed by lifetime warranty Cons Tent can get wet in transit if not packed properly Our Experience The RealTruck GoTent stands out as the easiest-to-use rooftop tent we tested. While many rooftop tents pop open in a second, they aren’t always as easy to close. The GoTent includes a bungee strap that gathers the tent material for easier storage when it’s time to pack up. The GoTent comes almost fully assembled, and attaching it to a vehicle requires only a few steps. While folded up, the GoTent is a compact rectangle that you’ll need to lift onto crossbars and then secure from below using brackets. Hoisting the tent above your vehicle will require at least two people. Once installed, zippered openings on either side allow cooling airflow through the tent. An additional mesh layer keeps out insects, though this can also be opened to allow for even greater airflow. As with other rooftop tents we tested, two people is conceivably the minimum number needed for a swear-less, bruise-less installation given the weight. This also allows the brackets to be tightened simultaneously, so make sure you have two wrenches available. The interior mattress is a soft, comfortable memory foam. The GoTent is large enough to comfortably sleep two adults, possibly three small adults or children. This tent has a stainless steel frame and a polyester Oxford fabric shell. Oxford fabric is a type of heavy fabric weave utilized for tents due to its durability. The bottom of the tent includes a fiber floorboard that helps support the memory foam mattress. While testing the GoTent we encountered a few issues. When storing the GoTent, make sure the rubber seals are outside the tent fabric. If you aren’t paying attention, these can fold inwards. This happened to us and the tent was soaked during a rainstorm, even while folded away. When properly stored, the tent fabric will remain dry no matter how much rain you face.

2. Thule Basin Wedge: Most Durable Rooftop Tent

Thule Basin Wedge Best Rooftop Tent REALTRUCK AMAZON Thule Basin Wedge Review Cost : $3,500

Unit weight : 156 lbs.

Weight capacity : 600 lbs.

Size capacity : Two

Warranty : Two years

Material : Cotton with polyester waterproof coating The Thule Basin Wedge Hardshell Tent is a good pick for campers who want a reliable and long-lasting product that can be used year-round. The hard shell roof provides extra durability and transforms into a cargo carrier. The Wedge fits almost any truck or SUV with a roof rack, making it a great aftermarket purchase if you’re looking for a camping tent to strap to your vehicle. Keep in mind you will also need some truck bed roof rails, such as the Thule Xsporter Pro, to install this tent. Multiple zippers around the tent open up windows that provide even airflow while letting in plenty of light. There are also awnings that hook into place if you want to keep the window screens closed and still have a beautiful view of your overlanding destination. Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Ease of Use 4.5 Durability 5.0 Comfort 4.0 Overall Rating 4.3 Pros and Cons Pros Includes mosquito screens and cargo netting

Includes mosquito screens and cargo netting Durable by-it-for-life construction

Durable by-it-for-life construction Aerodynamic design when folded away Cons Expensive Our Experience We had a chance to try out a Thule Basin Wedge with a 2016 Chevy Colorado, using the Thule Xsporter Pro Truck Rack. We were impressed by the quality of this tent, the comfort of the mattress, and how easily it pops open. When folded up, the Basin Wedge adds very little wind resistance, even on the highway (though you should not drive above 75 miles per hour with a rooftop tent attached). While slim, the Wedge is heavy and requires at least two people to hoist. Once resting on the crossbars, it’s very easy to install, requiring only the tightening of a few screws. Once opened, the tent mattress is plush and comfortable. However, the interior of the Basin Wedge is small. People taller than 6 feet may not fit in this tent, except diagonally, making it a one-person tent. Putting the tent away is slightly harder than opening it, but still easier than striking most other tents. You need to tuck in the tent material around the edges as you go, which may require repositioning the ladder. The Wedge’s lid isn’t massive and can pop open on one side while you close the other.

3. Rugged Ridge Roof Top Tent: Budget Pick

Rugged Ridge Roof Top Tent Best Rooftop Tent REALTRUCK AMAZON Rugged Ridge Roof Top Tent Review Cost : $1,550

Unit weight : 132.7 lbs.

Weight capacity : 660 lbs.

Size capacity : Three

Warranty : Five years

Material : Polyester The Rugged Ridge Roof Top Tent costs around half as much as some of our other recommendations. It does not have the elegance of design as the Thule tent, but it is large, waterproof, and comfortable. Part of this tent hangs over your vehicle, creating extra room. There is even an additional annex that can be purchased to add some extra shelter to your campsite. Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Ease of Use 4.0 Durability 4.0 Comfort 4.0 Overall Rating 4.0 Pros and Cons Pros Low cost

Low cost Spacious Cons Complex setup

Complex setup Difficult to assemble and secure ladder Our Experience While we did not find the Rugged Ridge as well-designed as the Thule Basin Wedge, we were still impressed by this tent. Setting up the Rugged Ridge is more laborious than with the others on this list. The included instructions are difficult to follow because of unclear diagrams. However, we eventually assembled the tent and it attached to the Xsporter crossbars as easily as the Thule. Once attached to the truck, the Rugged Ridge unfolds nicely. Because it hangs over the edge of the roof bars (supported by the ladder), there is a little extra space. If you are taller than 6 feet, you would likely find the Rugged Ridge more comfortable than the Basin Wedge. We found the extending ladder difficult to operate. This telescoping ladder does not always lock securely in the retracted position. Folding the tent away is slightly easier than the Basin Wedge (though not as easy as the GoTent). The Rugged Ridge tent folds in half and the top half is heavy so there is no risk of the tent springing back open while you tuck in any extra material.

Rooftop Tent Buying Guide

Rooftop tents may vary in size and style, but most have a few features in common. All of the rooftop tents that we tested include a mattress enclosed in a plastic or metal shell. The shell opens like an accordion when you are ready to camp and a ladder can be affixed to the base of the tent.

When comparing tents, you’ll want to consider compatibility with your vehicle as well as cost. A rooftop tent needs to be installed onto a truck rack or rooftop crossbars. Be sure to check the weight capacity of your crossbars and vehicle to ensure they can hold the weight of both your tent and the people sleeping inside it.

Compare Rooftop Tents

Brand/Model Unit Weight Warranty Camper Capacity RealTruck GoTent 169 lbs. Limited lifetime Two Thule Basin Wedge 156 lbs. Two years Two Rugged Ridge Roof Top Tent 132.7 lbs. Five years Three

Capacity

Both the weight and size capacity will determine the type of rooftop tent you should purchase. If you plan to travel with family members, a rooftop tent that can accommodate more weight and campers would be ideal.

Material

The majority of rooftop tents use a polyester fabric. Polyester is both lightweight and durable, though not the only tent material. Cotton is also commonly used, though typically more expensive.

Polyester is a man-made material with many formulas ranging in durability and breathability. While it’s difficult to comprehensively group all polyester tents together, most polyester fabrics feature a high UV resistance, resistance to shrinking or expanding in heat, and good waterproofing.

is a man-made material with many formulas ranging in durability and breathability. While it’s difficult to comprehensively group all polyester tents together, most polyester fabrics feature a high UV resistance, resistance to shrinking or expanding in heat, and good waterproofing. Cotton is a better insulator than most polyesters, making this material generally cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter. Cotton is not as waterproof as polyester, but many cotton tents will include a hydrophobic coating.

Operation

Ease of use should always be a priority when selecting a rooftop tent. Some tents may require additional installation pieces or crossbar roof racks to make installation more secure and simple.

Once installed, some tents are easier to set up and fold away than others. Larger tents are heavier and may require more than one person to open.

While an easy installation and operation is always preferred, safety is necessary. Ensure you have the proper attachments and hardware to make installation simple and secure.

Value

A rooftop tent is no small purchase. Make sure you are getting the most out of your tent and that it is the perfect fit for you and your campers.

The Thule Basin Wedge and the RealTruck GoTent both offer various features that may be more desirable depending on your desire for stargazing, airflow, and storage space.

Best Rooftop Tent: Bottom Line

A rooftop tent is an innovative, adventurous way to explore nature. Fitting all your camping gear and equipment in a vehicle can be overwhelming, and a ground tent isn’t always ideal. With a rooftop tent, you can easily store the items you need and have a convenient, pop-up place to sleep overnight.

Rooftop Tents: FAQ

Below are some common frequently asked questions about rooftop tents:

Do rooftop tents damage your vehicle? If properly installed onto an appropriate vehicle, a rooftop tent will not cause damage. These tents are designed to sit atop crossbars and not make contact with your roof at all. However, there is the potential to damage your vehicle if you try to place a tent that is too heavy on top of it. Check your vehicle owner’s manual to determine its dynamic and static weight capacities. These are the weight limits it can safely hold while moving and parked, respectively. Compare this to the weight of your tent plus the weight of the potential sleepers to determine if a rooftop tent is safe to install on your vehicle. What’s the advantage of a rooftop tent? The advantage of a rooftop tent over a ground tent is that it elevates sleepers above the insects and critters on the ground. This type of tent also enables you to set up camp anywhere you can park your car and at a moment’s notice. These tents come with a built-in mattress as well. Since they rest on top of your vehicle, a rooftop tent also frees up cargo space in your trunk or truck bed that might otherwise be taken up by a tent and air mattress. On the other hand, rooftop tents are relatively expensive and usually max out at a three-person capacity. Are rooftop tents safe? Rooftop tents are safe if used properly. This means keeping a tent’s weight capacity in mind as well as the weight capacity of the roof bars you attach the tent to. To ensure rooftop tent safety, the tent should be properly installed and the truck or SUV parked on level ground. How waterproof are rooftop tents? Most rooftop tents are fully waterproof. The tents we recommend fold away into a shell, protecting the tent material from the elements. Even when fully deployed, the best rooftop tents are made from materials that will keep campers dry during a rainstorm (though you may need to let the tent dry out before folding it away). Is a rooftop tent practical? A rooftop tent is practical for those who are overlanding. Compared to a truck bed tent, a rooftop tent leaves your truck bed open. Compared to a ground tent, a rooftop tent can be erected quickly when you get to your campsite and is unaffected by roots or rocky terrain. Do rooftop tents get moldy? Rooftop tents do not get moldy if they are treated properly. Because the rooftop tent folds away into a small box, it will get moldy if it is stored away while wet. That’s why it’s important to let your rooftop tent completely dry before you tuck it back into its box.

Full Rooftop Tent Testing Methodology

We tested rooftop tents by installing them according to the included directions. Once installed, we drove with the tents attached, erected and stowed each tent, and assessed mattress comfort. Our testing team was sure to try each zipper and feature.

In this way, we were able to get a sense of the relative ease or difficulty of using each tent as well as a hands-on feel for material quality and overall design. For this review, we recommended tents that are well-made, simple to operate, and comfortable (by tent standards).

We tested rooftop tents using the following vehicles:

2016 Chevrolet Colorado with a 5-ft. bed

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with a 5-ft., 8-inch bed

Both vehicles were equipped with a compatible roof rack with cross bars.

Throughout testing, each rooftop tent was scored for ease of use, durability, and comfort.

Ease of Use

One of the reasons to purchase a rooftop tent is convenience. Our ease of use score is based on how easy or difficult it is to set up and put away each tent. We also considered tent installation in our ease of use score, though this is less important than a tent that operates well. You’ll only need to install your rooftop tent once but you’ll open and close it many times.

Durability

While we haven’t been able to assess these rooftop tents over years of use, we’ve handled a variety of tents and rooftop cargo carriers. To assess a tent’s durability, we look for well-functioning zippers, durable components (no cheap, flimsy plastic), and smooth operation of mechanisms.

Comfort

Some people prefer a firmer mattress, while others like a soft mattress. While some aspects of comfort are subjective, few people like sleeping on a paper-thin, lumpy surface. Other factors that impact tent comfort include airflow and temperature.

Tents that are larger, include zippered flaps for airflow, include mesh screens, have a thick mattress, and are made from materials that don’t warm excessively in the hot sun scored higher for comfort.

How We Score Products

Each rooftop tent we test is scored between 1.0 and 5.0 stars in each category. Here’s what those star ratings mean in specific terms:

5 Stars : A 5-star rating means a rooftop tent is among the best in a category. Ease of Use : The rooftop tent can be set up in under a minute and folded away nearly as quickly. If it comes almost fully assembled, that is a massive bonus. Comfort : The tent includes a mattress that is several inches thick, a shade awning, zippered side flaps with a mesh screen, and is made from cool, breathable materials. Durability : The rooftop tent has durably-made zippers, strong non-tear materials, and uses metal or hard-molded plastic components. Based on the construction, we expect this tent to last at least 10 years of use.

: A 5-star rating means a rooftop tent is among the best in a category. 4 Stars : A 4-star rating means a rooftop tent performs better than average in a category. Ease of Use : The rooftop tent can be set up and folded away in a few minutes. It can be set up with minimal difficulty. Comfort : The tent includes many, but not all of the following: shade awning, zippered side flaps, mesh screens, and cool breathable materials. It also includes a thick mattress. Durability : The tent includes strong non-tear materials, but may have a latch or zipper that is not made with the best possible materials. A tent with this durability score we expect to last for five years.

: A 4-star rating means a rooftop tent performs better than average in a category. 3 Stars : A 3-star rating indicates what is average or typical for a rooftop tent, based on our testing experience. Ease of Use : The rooftop tent takes less than 10 minutes to set up and put away. It may require two people to easily erect and store. Comfort : The tent includes a thick mattress, and zippered side flaps for airflow, but doesn’t include the most breathable or cool outer material. Or the tent may be too small to comfortably sleep two large adults. Durability : The tent is well-made and unlikely to fall apart after several outings, though it doesn’t push the limits on material quality. We expect tents with this durability rating to last for three years.

: A 3-star rating indicates what is average or typical for a rooftop tent, based on our testing experience. 2 Stars : A 2-star rating indicates the rooftop tent performs adequately in a category, but poorer than the rooftop tent. Ease of Use : The rooftop tent is difficult to set up even with two people. It may take more than 10 minutes to set up. Comfort : The tent lacks a mattress or zippered side flaps. Durability : The tent seems to cut some corners in materials and construction quality. We may have noticed certain components starting to deteriorate after a few uses.

: A 2-star rating indicates the rooftop tent performs adequately in a category, but poorer than the rooftop tent. 1 Star : A 1-star rating indicates that the rooftop tent performs well below expectations in a category. Ease of Use : The rooftop tent requires a complicated setup process that takes weeks to master and requires more than one person. Comfort : The tent gets very hot in the sun, attracts bugs, and lacks any kind of airflow. Durability : The tent is made from flimsy materials that broke or tore out of the box during testing.

: A 1-star rating indicates that the rooftop tent performs well below expectations in a category.

