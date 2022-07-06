Roof racks are a necessary tool for those who want to transport their bikes, kayaks, skis, or any other outdoor equipment that won’t fit in a trunk. Roof racks can also be used for additional storage space if you pack heavy. When selecting the best roof rack for your needs, first consider what it is you want to transport.

Bike Racks

A full-sized bicycle won’t fit inside most vehicles, so bike racks are a common sight on the highway. You can carry bikes on your roof with a heavy-duty roof rack, or behind your vehicle with a bike hitch, and each has different advantages.

A bike roof rack connects to the top of your vehicle. It won’t block access to your trunk and is ideal for transporting your bike short distances. Be careful if you park in a garage, as most don’t have enough clearance to accommodate a roof bike. If you park your car outside, you can leave a bike roof rack attached to your car when not in use.

A bike hitch attaches to the back of your vehicle. You don’t need a roof rack to install a bike hitch and these tend to be more aerodynamic. Bike hitches are better for long-distance drives. However, hitches block access to your trunk and are not something you can conveniently leave attached to your car.

Some bike racks require that you remove your bicycle’s front wheel. This makes for a greater hassle installing and removing your bike, but is more stable and secure.

Kayak Racks

As with bike racks, there are multiple styles of kayak racks. Some designs feature a J shape, which cradles your kayak flat against the roof. These are secure and easy to use. Typically J racks are also less expensive than other types of kayak racks.

Other kayak carriers hold the kayak on its side. These are sometimes called stackers, as they allow you to stack multiple kayaks. This type of kayak carrier is less secure.

Ski Racks

As with bike racks, there are ski racks that can attach to the roof of your car or to the back of your vehicle.

Top-mounted ski racks : These fit onto your roof rack and clamp down over your ski or snowboard. These types of racks are versatile and fit all sizes of skis and snowboards. Some top-mounted racks use magnets and suction to hold your skis down, but this is a little less secure.

: These fit onto your roof rack and clamp down over your ski or snowboard. These types of racks are versatile and fit all sizes of skis and snowboards. Some top-mounted racks use magnets and suction to hold your skis down, but this is a little less secure. Rear-mounted ski racks: This model of rack attaches to the back of your vehicle and holds your ski equipment upright. You may need a car with a trailer hitch installed to use this type of rack, which is more accessible than when your skis are affixed to your roof.

Compatibility

The best roof racks for your vehicle depend on the type of car you drive. To use any roof rack, you will need a car that has cross bars. Otherwise, look for carriers that attach to the trunk.

In addition to considering roof rack options that are compatible with your vehicle, be sure to get one that is compatible with your equipment. If you regularly transport two bicycles, you’ll need to get a carrier that accommodates two bikes. Certain carriers are also only compatible with specifically-sized equipment, so make sure your gear fits properly. Another thing to consider is wind resistance. Improperly-fitted roof racks can cause drag, reducing fuel efficiency.