The best retractable tonneau cover is durable, operates smoothly, and simple to install. A quality tonneau cover of this type typically costs around $1,900, though prices vary. This type of truck bed cover is typically more expensive than soft- and hard-folding covers, but is the easiest to use and allows for the best access to the truck bed.
In this review we suggest some of our favorite retractable tonneau covers to try to fit a variety of needs and budgets.
Retractable Tonneau Cover Reviews
After spending hours researching retractable tonneau covers and pouring over customer reviews, our team decided that GatorTrax offers one of the best retractable tonneau covers. This mid-priced retractable truck bed tonneau cover is praised by hundreds of customer reviews for its waterproof features and easy installation.
To select the retractable tonneau covers featured in this buyers guide, our team first combed through dozens of resources such as DIY mechanic and auto enthusiast forums, manufacturer websites, instruction manuals from manufacturers, and reviews from online retailers. We pay particularly close attention to quality reviews and recommendations that highlight the quality of warranties, customer service support, build quality, materials, and overall reliability.
We also factored in the quantity and quality of online retailer reviews from websites such as RealTruck and Amazon. We looked at factors such as standout customer reviews, prices, meaningful superlatives, and discount shipping eligibility.
Why You Can Trust Us
Since 2020, we have published over 200 auto product reviews in an effort to make shopping for auto products easier. Our team of writers, editors, researchers, and product experts collaborates to thoroughly vet top products. We try to perform in-house testing on real vehicles whenever possible before making our recommendations.
When testing is not feasible, however, our aim is to make your life easier by doing all the online research for you and presenting that research in the form of easy-to-read product comparisons and buyers guides, rather than outright recommendations. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
What Is The Best Retractable Tonneau Cover?
Cost, material, warranty length, and waterproof features such as an integrated drainage system are a few common determining factors for those looking to buy a new retractable tonneau cover.
Compare cost and features of some of the best retractable tonneau covers on the market in the table below:
|Brand/Model
|Cost
|Material
|Warranty
|GatorTrax
Tonneau Cover
|$1,419.00 – $1,649.00
|Polycarbonate
|One year
|Truck Covers USA
American Roll Cover
|$2,499.00 – $3,924.00
|Aluminum
|Two years
|RetraxPRO MX
Tonneau Cover
|$2,149.99 – $2,299.99
|Aluminum
|Limited lifetime
|Gator Recoil
Retractable Tonneau Cover
|$999.00
|Aluminum
|Two years
|Pace Edwards
Jackrabbit Tonneau Cover
|$1,340.00 – $1,581.00
|Aluminum
|Five years
*Because cost data fluctuates, the prices in the table above are approximate values that our team regularly updates.
For those interested in learning more, below are detailed reviews for each of the top five retractable tonneau covers:
#1 GatorTrax Tonneau Cover: Best Retractable Tonneau Cover
RealTruck review score: 4.4 out of 5.0 (approx. 780 reviews)
Material: Polycarbonate
Warranty: One year
GatorTrax Review
The GatorTrax Tonneau Cover is a premium retractable cover featuring a sealed ball-bearing design. Unlike most tonneau covers, this retractable cover can be locked at any position. The GatorTrax tonneau cover is also easy to install.
This is a good pick for a tonneau cover if you live in a cold environment, as the sealed ball-bearing design helps protect this cover from freezing in place. According to customer reviews, it’s also good at keeping out water. Below are some pros and cons of the GatorTrax Tonneau Cover:
GatorTrax: What Customers Are Saying
Online reviews frequently mention two things about the GatorTrax cover: it is easy to install, and it does not leak. According to reviewers, this cover is very sturdy and secure. The motion to open and close the cover is smooth and it fits most trucks very well.
An issue with the GatorTrax cover that some have noted is that it only locks on one side, and so retracts slightly on the other (where rain can get in).
Most complaints don’t have to do with the GatorTrax cover itself but with the shipping. In some cases, units have arrived with dents and scratches, though this should be covered by the warranty.
#2 Truck Covers USA American Roll Cover: Most Durable
RealTruck review score: 4.6 out of 5.0 (approx. 30 reviews)
Material: Aluminum
Warranty: Two years
Truck Covers USA American Roll Cover Review
The Truck Covers USA American Roll Cover is a sleek-looking tonneau cover built in the USA using high-quality parts and materials. Every aspect of the design, from the clamps to the canister, is rugged and this is proven by customer reports.
The top of this cover can support up to 500.0 lbs. of evenly distributed weight, making this a good choice for those who expect to use and abuse their tonneau cover. Below are some pros and cons of the Truck Covers USA American Roll Cover:
Truck Covers USA American Roll Cover: What Customers Are Saying
Reviewers claim the American Roll Cover is very durable. There are multiple reports from customers who have owned this tonneau cover for several months and report that it still works perfectly. One person claimed to have used this cover for eight years without issue. Another common piece of praise that reviewers mention is that Truck Covers USA has excellent and responsive customer service.
At least one person wrote that this tonneau cover can freeze shut during the winter and several have said it isn’t the best at keeping out water. Another common complaint is that the locking system requires a key, which must be used to open the cover every time (other tonneau covers can be opened once the tailgate is down).
#3 RetraxPRO MX Tonneau Cover: Best Warranty
RealTruck review score: 4.7 out of 5.0 (approx. 240 reviews)
Material: Aluminum
Warranty: Limited lifetime
RetraxPRO MX Review
The RetraxPro MX is a durable tonneau cover backed by one of the best warranties: limited lifetime. The industrial-strength aluminum slats may fade or scratch over time, but if this cover stops working, Retrax will replace it.
One unique aspect of this retractable tonneau cover is that it rests flush against the truck bed, creating a look many customers may prefer. It can also support up to 500.0 lbs. of distributed weight. Below are the pros and cons of the RetraxPRO MX Tonneau Cover:
RetraxPRO MX: What Customers Are Saying
Reviewers like the RetraxPRO MX because it does what it is supposed to do. This retractable tonneau cover is easy to operate and especially secure, providing peace of mind for truck owners. Some complain that it isn’t watertight, and does allow in some rain.
#4 Gator Recoil Tonneau Cover: Best Low-Cost Retractable Tonneau Cover
RealTruck review score: 3.8 out of 5.0 (approx. 600 reviews)
Material: Aluminum
Warranty: Two years
Gator Recoil Review
The Gator Recoil Tonneau Cover is a relatively low-cost option for a retractable tonneau cover. It utilizes a simple design and is easy to install at home in part because it doesn’t require any drilling. Instead of an electric or spring system, the Gator Recoil uses ball bearings to slide along the track.
Those who are interested in a basic retractable tonneau cover that’s easy to install and operate should consider the Gator Recoil. This cover has a sleek matte black finish and increases the security of your truck bed, as the release lever can only be accessed when the tailgate is unlocked. Below are the pros and cons of the Gator Recoil Retractable Tonneau Cover:
Gator Recoil: What Customers Are Saying
According to customer reviews, the Gator Recoil takes about an hour to install, but installation is not difficult. For most, the fit is good and this retractable tonneau cover can keep out most moisture. Some note that the written directions are confusing and users should just watch the installation video on RealTruck’s website instead.
This cover doesn’t perfectly fit every truck however, some have trouble getting the cover flush with their bed rails.
#5 Pace Edwards Jackrabbit Tonneau Cover: Best For Cyclists
RealTruck review score: 4.5 out of 5.0 (approx. 160 reviews)
Material: Aluminum
Warranty: Five years
Pace Edwards Jackrabbit Review
The Pace Edwards Jackrabbit utilizes a spring tension design for quick and smooth retraction. The aluminum panels are covered with an ArmorTek overlay that creates a smooth look and improves weather resistance.
This retractable tonneau cover is low-profile and can be fitted with optional explorer rails – rails that allow you to mount a roof rack or cargo basket so you can transport bikes, kayaks, and other outdoor accessories. This tonneau cover is also compatible with fifth-wheel hitches. Below are the pros and cons of the Pace Edwards Jackrabbit:
Pace Edwards Jackrabbit: What Customers Are Saying
Many reviewers like the Jackrabbit and feel it is especially durable. At least one reviewer has owned one for over 15 years with no issue. Many people report excellent customer service and speedy parts replacement (when necessary) from Pace Edwards.
Reviews about the installation are mixed – some claim it is easy and many have written that it can be difficult without professional help. All seem to agree that the written instructions are poor.
Another issue that some have is that the drainage tubes don’t always stay attached.
Retractable Tonneau Cover Buying Guide
Retractable tonneau covers are vehicle-specific in their fit and design. So the first consideration for any driver should be compatibility. After compatibility, some things to consider are cost, material, and drainage.
Cost
Retractable tonneau covers are often the most expensive type of tonneau cover. While most are extremely durable, the more complex design also means there are more components that can fail than with soft- and hard-folding tonneau covers. Expect to pay at least $1,000 for this type of tonneau cover.
|Low Price
|$1,000
|Typical Price
|$1,900
|High Price
|$3,500
Material
Retractable tonneau covers are typically made using aluminum or a hard, polycarbonate composite (plastic). Aluminum is a durable metal that is resistant to rusting and degradation due to fluctuating temperatures. Polycarbonate is also very durable, but less resistant to degradation due to changing temperature compared to aluminum. This material is also more expensive. Despite this drawback, polycarbonate materials tend to have a longer lifespan than aluminum materials. It is also lighter in weight.
Waterproofing
Tonneau covers aim to be as water-resistant as possible, but few can completely seal your truck bed from all moisture, especially during heavy rains. Most retractable tonneau covers include some kind of drainage system to reduce the amount of water intrusion. If keeping your pickup truck bed dry is a big concern for you, invest in a tonneau cover with tight seals and effective drainage.
Retractable Tonneau Covers: Bottom Line
There are a number of reliable options for tonneau covers that range in cost from $1,000 to $3,000. Even at the low end of this price range, you can get a reliable and effective cover, such as the Gator Recoil. Those looking for a more robust option might prefer the Truck Covers USA American Roll cover.
Retractable Tonneau Cover: FAQ
