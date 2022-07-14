Check Price

There are many reasons to love the Rhino USA Ratchet Tie Down Straps, such as their medium length of 15.0 feet per strap. This length makes them ideal for car use so there isn’t too much spare strap to tie down. The bodies of the straps are a coated full polyester-silk blend to prevent tearing and water damage. With their ergonomic padded handles and locking coated S-hooks, these Rhino straps are just as easy to assemble as they are to dismantle.

Not only do customers get a set of four ratchet straps with their purchase, but also a set of spare loop hitches for a more secure hold. Rhino USA offers a full lifetime warranty on their products, so your straps are protected.

Key Features

1,823.0-pound Working Load Limit (WLL)

Polyester-silk blend coated 1.0-inch by 15.0-foot straps

Ergonomic locking ratchet buckle

Anodized ratchet

End-capped padded handles

Full-bend S-hooks

Lifetime warranty

Multiple color options

What’s In The Box?

Four 1.0-inch by 15.0-foot ratchet straps

Four 1.0-inch by 15.0-foot spare loop hitches

Carrying bag

Set of Rhino USA stickers

Our Experience

Based on our experience with the Rhino USA ratchet straps, we rated the product 4.9 out of 5 stars. The straps were easy to install and stayed tight throughout our tests, and the additional soft belt loops were very handy for fixing the straps to our testing vehicle’s frame without scratching it. The only thing these straps lost points on was their width, which is narrower than most of the best ratchet straps.