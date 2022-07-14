Ratchet straps are useful for securing items to your vehicle, keeping both your vehicle and your cargo damage-free. They can be used for tying down boxes to a trailer, fastening luggage onto a roof rack, or even fixing a kayak onto your car for a lake trip. Whatever you need to move, choosing the best ratchet straps is essential for safe travel and peace of mind when transporting large cargo.
In this review, we discuss the best ratchet straps on the market and what makes them stand out from the rest. All of the straps in this roundup were tested by members of our product team. For more information on how to choose the best ratchet straps for your needs, check out our buyers guide at the end of this review.
5 Best Ratchet Straps
- Best Overall: Rhino USA Ratchet Tie Down Straps
- Runner-Up: Rocket Straps Tie Down Straps
- Best Ratchet Straps Kit: Augo Ratchet Tie Down Straps 4-Pack
- Best Heavy-Duty: Vulcan Tie Down Straps With Flat Hooks
- Easiest Installation: Augo Extra Strong Ratchet Straps
#1 Best Overall: Rhino USA Ratchet Tie Down Straps
There are many reasons to love the Rhino USA Ratchet Tie Down Straps, such as their medium length of 15.0 feet per strap. This length makes them ideal for car use so there isn’t too much spare strap to tie down. The bodies of the straps are a coated full polyester-silk blend to prevent tearing and water damage. With their ergonomic padded handles and locking coated S-hooks, these Rhino straps are just as easy to assemble as they are to dismantle.
Not only do customers get a set of four ratchet straps with their purchase, but also a set of spare loop hitches for a more secure hold. Rhino USA offers a full lifetime warranty on their products, so your straps are protected.
Key Features
- 1,823.0-pound Working Load Limit (WLL)
- Polyester-silk blend coated 1.0-inch by 15.0-foot straps
- Ergonomic locking ratchet buckle
- Anodized ratchet
- End-capped padded handles
- Full-bend S-hooks
- Lifetime warranty
- Multiple color options
What’s In The Box?
- Four 1.0-inch by 15.0-foot ratchet straps
- Four 1.0-inch by 15.0-foot spare loop hitches
- Carrying bag
- Set of Rhino USA stickers
Our Experience
Based on our experience with the Rhino USA ratchet straps, we rated the product 4.9 out of 5 stars. The straps were easy to install and stayed tight throughout our tests, and the additional soft belt loops were very handy for fixing the straps to our testing vehicle’s frame without scratching it. The only thing these straps lost points on was their width, which is narrower than most of the best ratchet straps.
- Installation: Setting up these straps was very easy. We hooked the S-hook to one side of our truck and the opposing ratchet end to the other, and the two attached together with little hassle. We especially liked that Rhino USA included a step-by-step instruction manual with images to demonstrate how to best use their straps.
- Tightness: We had no problems tightening these straps, and they didn’t come loose with pressure. The locking ratchet buckle didn’t take more than a few clicks to create a secure hold.
- Accessories: Rhino USA went above and beyond when they designed this kit. On top of the four ratchet straps, Rhino USA included spare belt loops, a carrying bag, and stickers. We were also impressed with the instructions they included for how to use and store their straps.
- Value: These straps come at a low price compared to competitors and offer just as much, or even more, support than other pods. The narrowness of the straps is hard to look past, however, since they are only 1.0 inch wide and limited because of this.
|Overall Rating
|4.9 out of 5
|Installation
|5 out of 5
|Tightness
|5 out of 5
|Accessories
|5 out of 5
|Value
|4.5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
On Amazon, customers have given Rhino USA ratchet straps an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. This is calculated from almost 12,000 reviews. Nearly 82 percent of customers who reviewed these straps gave them a 5-star rating while about 2 percent were 1-star ratings.
A majority of the written reviews are positive, with satisfied customers commending their Rhino USA straps for their versatility and strength. One customer even wrote that they use their straps on a daily basis for tying production equipment around for transport and their straps haven’t faltered even with extensive use.
Negative customer feedback is mostly centered around Rhino USA’s advertising and not the straps. Although they say that their products are ‘designed and engineered’ in the United States, the straps themselves are manufactured in China. Many complain that this is false advertising by Rhino USA.
What Is It Good For?
Rhino USA Tie Down Ratchet Straps are suited for anyone who needs all-around ratchet straps for light-to-medium traveling. These straps are durable and come in a handy tie-down set, making them perfect for new and first-time users alike.
#2 Runner-Up: Rocket Straps Tie Down Straps
Performing similarly to the Rhino USA straps, Rocket Straps Tie Down Straps are a slightly longer, more vibrant alternative. They have an extra 2.0 feet of length than the Rhino USA straps, plus they’re more competitively priced. The major difference between these two straps is the material: the Rocket Straps are made of polyester. This makes them more prone to wear and tear over time.
Steel alloy buckles ensure the Rocket Straps maintain a secure grip on its cargo. They also have wire-gate S-hooks that clamp onto holds with ease. Like Rhino USA, Rocket Straps offers a lifetime warranty on its products.
Key Features
- 1,760.0-lb. WLL
- Polyester 1.0-inch by 17.0-foot straps
- Wire-gate S-hooks
- Waterproof, rustproof, and scratch-resistant
- Ergonomic ratchet handle
- Lifetime warranty
What’s In The Box?
- Four 1.0-inch by 17.0-foot ratchet straps
- Four 1.0-inch by 12.0-foot soft loops
- Carrying bag
Our Experience
Our product review team awarded the Rocket Straps ratchet straps a 4.8 out of 5 stars. Their soft hooks and size made them great for tying onto our testing vehicle. Points were lost for these straps’ lower quality materials and low WLL.
- Installation: Installing the Rocket Straps was very simple. The kit included instructions that gave us a clear step-by-step visual, and the straps stayed locked onto our vehicle. Taking them off was quick and painless.
- Tightness: We were able to ratchet the straps down to full tightness without expending much energy. The straps even stayed tight after use.
- Accessories: The belt loops were great for securing straps to our vehicle’s frame, and the bag helped keep our straps organized and safe from environmental damage.
- Value: Rocket Straps ratchet straps are one of the most inexpensive kits on Amazon but at the expense of their quality. A polyester-only body is more prone to damage than a blended one, and the Rocket Straps’ 1,760.0-lb. WLL limits them to smaller loads.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Installation
|5 out of 5
|Tightness
|5 out of 5
|Accessories
|5 out of 5
|Value
|4 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon customer reviews of the Rocket Straps ratchet straps are generally positive, with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars from around 1,000 reviews. 5-star ratings make up over 80 percent of feedback while 1-star reviews are only 1 percent.
Top reviews of these ratchet straps are mixed, with the most-shared review scorching these straps for their poor longevity. Positive reviews claim these straps are great for moving large objects like dressers and couches. Negative reviews cite short lifespan and bleeding colors as the reason for their low ratings.
What Is It Good For?
If you want ratchet straps at a bargain price, then look no further than these Rocket Straps. They’re great in a pinch and can hold down medium-sized loads effortlessly. Should you need to move very large or heavy items, though, look further into this article.
#3 Best Ratchet Straps Kit: Augo Ratchet Tie Down Straps 4-Pack
The Augo Ratchet Tie Down Straps 4-Pack is Amazon’s Choice for “ratchet straps,” and with good reason. This kit is a beginner’s delight, packed with ratchet straps, tie-down loops, a storage bag, and even bungee cords. Although only 15.0 feet long and 1.0 inch wide, these straps have a WLL of 2,200.0 lbs., so they can securely transport anything from a few small boxes to a UTV.
The straps’ S-hooks are rubber-coated to prevent chips, marks, and scratches. It also provides them a better grip on whatever they’re attached to and creates a water-resistant barrier against corrosion. Ergonomic handles on the Argo straps make ratcheting less tedious, as well.
Key Features
- 2,200.0-lb. WLL
- Ultra-durable stitching
- Polyester weather-resistant webbing
- Ergonomic handles
- Rubber-coated S hooks
- Quick-release latch
- Available in red, blue, or black
- Limited warranty
What’s In The Box?
- Four 1.0-in. by 15.0-ft. Augo ratchet straps
- Four 1.0-in. by 12.0-ft. soft loop tie-downs
- Two 36.0-in. bungee cords
- One premium storage bag
Our Experience
The Augo kit earned 4.8 out of 5 stars for its ease of use and bountiful accessories. It lost points for its shorter length.
- Installation: There was no hassle when installing these ratchet straps to our vehicle. The kit came with detailed instructions on how to set up the straps and storage techniques to extend their life.
- Tightness: These straps had no problem tightening and created a very strong hold. However, our team noticed that there was very little extra strap to work with once tightened. This is due to the Augo’s 15.0-ft. length, which is shorter than most ratchet straps.
- Accessories: This was the best kit for extra accessories hands down. The soft loops were helpful for latching onto the frame of our testing vehicle. We also thought the bungee cords added an extra layer of security.
- Value: With its current listing price on Amazon, the Augo kit gives other straps a run for their money. It offers more accessories than its competitors, but the build quality and limited warranty weaken its long-term value.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Installation
|5 out of 5
|Tightness
|4.5 out of 5
|Accessories
|5 out of 5
|Value
|4.5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
This Augo kit is currently Amazon’s Choice for the search term “ratchet straps,” clocking in at over 16,000 reviews with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Out of these reviews, only two percent are 1-star ratings and nearly eighty percent are 5-stars. By feature, the Augo kit scored highly for its versatility, value for money, and ease of use.
Positive reviews of the Argo kit compliment its longevity even after extensive use in harsh weather conditions. Some negative reviews claim their straps began to rust shortly after purchasing them.
What Is It Good For?
This is the perfect tie-down kit for medium transport and those who want extra accessories with their ratchet straps. Augo’s kit provides everything a customer could need for strong loading security for day trips with dirt bikes, ATVs, or other semi-large items.
#4 Best Heavy-Duty: Vulcan Tie Down Straps With Flat Hooks
Unlike other ratchet straps, heavy-duty ratchet straps are designed to handle immense weight loads without suffering major wear. Vulcan PROSeries Tie Down Straps are professional-grade quality with a WLL of up to 3,330.0 lbs. Their flat hooks create a sealed grip against any surface they’re latched on to and ensure a secure fit.
Vulcan PROSeries straps are also some of the most durable straps on the market. The PROSeries webbing is lined with hard plastic to prevent cuts and abrasions that can deteriorate a strap. These plastic-coated end fittings are also water-sealed, making them ideal for poor weather conditions. The straps’ hot neon orange color also enhances their high visibility as an added safety feature.
Key Features
- 3,330.0-lb. WLL
- Ultra-durable hard plastic-coated edges
- Optic Orange Extra Durable PROSeries webbing
- Flat hooks
- Coated weatherproof end fittings
- Heavy-duty alloy steel wide ratchet buckle
- One-year limited warranty
What’s In The Box?
- Two 2.0-in. by 27.0-ft. Vulcan PROSeries ratchet straps
Our Experience
After testing the Vulcan PROSeries ratchet straps, we awarded them an overall score of 4.4 out of 5 stars. They’re incredibly durable and create a very tight lock on cargo. Installing them can be tricky, though.
- Installation: Vulcan doesn’t provide an instruction manual with these ratchet straps, so users must already be familiar with how to set them up. The flat hooks do not stick well unless the strap already has tension in it, so two people are necessary to secure them down. And be ready for a lot of excess strap once your cargo is locked in.
- Tightness: Tightening the Vulcan straps took some extra effort, given their 2.0-inch width and heavyweight materials. Once tightened, it was nearly impossible to undo these straps.
- Accessories: This kit didn’t come with any extra accessories such as a carrying bag for protected storage.
- Value: Because they were professional-grade, these straps cost more than most others on the market. Their relatively more expensive price only gets customers the two straps, whereas other kits with more tools can be purchased for half of the price. Although more costly, the PROSeries are made with high-quality materials and are built to last a lifetime.
|Overall Rating
|4.4 out of 5
|Installation
|4 out of 5
|Tightness
|5 out of 5
|Accessories
|3.5 out of 5
|Value
|5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Customers on Amazon love the Vulcan PROSeries ratchet straps. Its average review rating is 4.8 out of 5 stars, with 85 percent of customers rating it 5 stars. While there are only around 50 total reviews, none are 1- or 2-star reviews.
Written reviews on Amazon commend the PROSeries straps for having superb durability when transporting large cargo, even after daily use.
What Is It Good For?
Vulcan PROSeries straps are built for those who need to move very large loads and have prior experience with ratchet straps. Because of their flat hooks, we recommend using these straps on flatbed trucks. Their build quality is next to unbeatable, giving these straps a longer use life than others in our roundup.
#5 Easiest Installation: Augo Extra Strong Ratchet Straps
Installation can make or break how well a set of ratchet straps performs. Augo Extra Strong Ratchet Straps are incredibly easy to install with their locking S-hooks that can attach to nearly any surface.
These straps have a 1.0-in. by 15.0-ft. size that’s ideal for moving TVs, surfboards, and other pieces of mid-sized furniture. Like many of the best ratchet straps, the soft loop additions are helpful for hard-to-hook objects.
Key Features
- 1,700.0-lb. break strength
- Polyester webbing
- Durable stitching
- Rubber-coated S-hooks
- Ergonomic handles
- Limited warranty
What’s In The Box?
- Four 1.0-in. by 15.0-ft. Augo ratchet straps
- Four 1.0-in. by 12.0-ft. soft loop tie-downs
- One carrying bag
Our Experience
We scored these Augo straps at 4.5 out of 5 stars. They were very simple to install and performed well under our testing conditions.
- Installation: Installation was very easy with these straps. The S-hooks latched onto our vehicle with no problem and stayed firm as we tightened our straps.
- Tightness: These straps tightened with a few clicks and stayed tight with little wobbling.
- Accessories: This kit comes with soft loops and a carrying bag, putting it on par with some of our other choices in this roundup.
- Value: Fairly priced compared to other ratchet strap kits on Amazon, this Augo kit offers many of the same features as its competitors at a similar price. The only downside to this kit is its straps’ lengths are shorter than most others.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Installation
|5 out of 5
|Tightness
|4.5 out of 5
|Accessories
|4.5 out of 5
|Value
|4 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon reviews skew positive for this Augo kit. It has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars from around 700 reviews, with about 80 percent of these being 5-star reviews. Many positive reviews praise the Augo kit for remaining tight under various weather conditions and holding down moving loads on trailers, specifically using D-rings and O-rings. Some negative reviews claim their straps snapped under little pressure.
What Is It Good For?
The Augo Extra Strong Ratchet Straps are a suitable kit for low-impact transporting. We recommend them to anyone who wants a quality ratchet strap with midweight load capacity.
Ratchet Straps Buyers Guide
For those who are new to using ratchet straps, we’ve provided a buyers guide with some key ratchet strap information.
What Are Ratchet Straps?
Ratchet straps are cargo tie-down straps that are used for securing cargo onto vehicles. They are typically made of durable polyester or nylon webbing. Unlike rope, ratchet straps do not need to be tied using knots: a ratchet mechanism cranks the straps down until there is enough tension to drive freely with a secured load.
Types Of Ratchet Straps
Ratchet straps come in a variety of shapes and sizes, with each able to maintain various Working Load Limits (WLL), or the maximum amount of weight for safe transporting. There are four widths of ratchet straps:
- 1.0-inch straps: Working Load Limit (WLL) of up to 3,333.0 pounds
- 2.0-inch straps: WLL of 3,333.0 pounds
- 3.0-inch straps: WLL of 5,000.0 pounds
- 4.0-inch straps: WLL of 5,400.0 pounds
If your load exceeds the weight limit of your straps, it’s best to use more than one strap to secure it. Using multiple straps takes tension off any individual strap and increases safety.
End-fittings also play a key role in a ratchet strap’s functionality. There are four types of end-fittings for ratchet straps:
- Flat hooks: These have a low-profile design and are typically made of steel or a similar metal. Compatible with flat anchor points, flat hooks can also hook to other ratchet straps.
- J-hooks: Also known as wire hooks, J-hooks typically require an anchor point such as a D-ring or O-ring for the most stable fit. Many truck beds come equipped with these rings pre-installed.
- S-hooks: Similar to J-hooks, S-hooks require an anchor point to attach to a vehicle. An important feature of S-hooks is that they have a locking function to prevent slippage.
- Chain hooks: These must be connected to another chain end-fitting to function. They are typically forged from steel alloy and are incredibly strong, commonly used for automotive shipping or towing.
Our Review Standards
The ratchet straps in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at factors like Prime shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices.
The five ratchet straps that best met these standards were ordered by our team for testing. Each set of ratchet straps was given a rating out of 5 stars based on the testing criteria.
Ratchet Straps Testing Criteria
Each set of ratchet straps was evaluated based on the following criteria:
- Installation: This determines how easily the ratchet straps could be attached to our testing vehicle. The shape of the straps’ hooks, its buckle feature, and durability of the straps’ bodies were all variable.
- Tightness: How tightly the straps could be wound was vital to its purpose. Straps that could be tightened without loosening scored better in this category.
- Accessories: Many ratchet straps on Amazon come with various accessories such as bungee cords, extra fasteners, and carrying bags. Ratchet straps that came with usable extras were awarded points.
- Value: This serves as a measurement of the quality of the straps compared to its asking price on Amazon. Straps that performed better at a lower price earned points.
Frequently Asked Questions
*Data accurate at time of publication.