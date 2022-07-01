Bar’s Leaks Liquid Aluminum radiator sealant repairs gasket and heater core leaks using its Xtreme Cool formula. It lowers the water temperature in a car’s coolant system to create a safe environment for your radiator to function properly.

This stop leak also blocks freeze plug leaks and is safe to use with both silicate and non-silicate antifreeze of any color. While other stop leaks can take hours to work, the Liquid Aluminum shows results within 20 minutes of use and can be re-applied as necessary without damaging your radiator.

Our Rating: 4.9 out of 5

Key Features

Xtreme Cool formula

Seals freeze plug leaks

Repairs gasket leaks

16.9-fluid ounce bottle

What Customers Are Saying

With an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars from over 2,000 reviews on Amazon, Bar’s Leaks Liquid Aluminum has a great reputation. Around 80 percent of these reviews are 4 stars or higher.

Many customers highlight the longevity of their radiator repairs done with Liquid Aluminum, claiming a one-time use lasts more than three months. Some of the few complaints note clogging in their radiator after using this product.