The Wiilayok Racing Seat is wrapped in high-quality PVC leather and comes in a number of different color options. This waterproof racing seat features a lightweight tubular frame as well as injection-molded foam to provide a combination of comfort, performance, and durability. This racing seat is also reclinable and has dual-lock sliders for front and back adjustment.

The dual-lock sliders support 180.0-degree backrest rotation and 90.0- to 155.0-degree fold either forward or backward. To recline, this sport seat features a stock seat-like handle on the side of the seat. It should be noted that you will need to purchase vehicle-specific seat brackets to be able to mount this seat in your racing car or daily driver vehicle.

Our Rating: 4.9 out of 5

Key Features

Cost : Around $370

: Around $370 Dimensions : 36.6 by 21.6 by 21.6 inches

: 36.6 by 21.6 by 21.6 inches Weight: 66.14 pounds (lbs.)

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on around 400 reviews

Many customers speak to the quality of the upholstery and how much better it makes the interior of their car look. A large number of reviewers even note how comfortable these competition seats are, despite being designed for track days and drag racing.