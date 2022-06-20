The best racing seats on the market can make your sports car feel like a Formula 1 car, keep you safe and secure on gnarly trails, or even allow you to race your car at the track. Regardless of how you want to use your new racing seat, we’ve got you covered with a range of options.
Our team of experts has delved into the fine print and minute details of racing seats so you don’t have to. Below are our top picks for lightweight racing seats that keep ergonomics in mind.
5 Best Racing Seats
- Best Overall: Wiilayok Racing Seat
- Best Harness: Aces Racing 4-Point Harness
- Best Two-For-One: ModifyStreet Reclinable Racing Seats
- Also Consider: Ikon Motorsports Universal Racing Seats
- Best Value: NRG Innovations FRP-310 Bucket Seat
#1 Best Overall: Wiilayok Racing Seat
The Wiilayok Racing Seat is wrapped in high-quality PVC leather and comes in a number of different color options. This waterproof racing seat features a lightweight tubular frame as well as injection-molded foam to provide a combination of comfort, performance, and durability. This racing seat is also reclinable and has dual-lock sliders for front and back adjustment.
The dual-lock sliders support 180.0-degree backrest rotation and 90.0- to 155.0-degree fold either forward or backward. To recline, this sport seat features a stock seat-like handle on the side of the seat. It should be noted that you will need to purchase vehicle-specific seat brackets to be able to mount this seat in your racing car or daily driver vehicle.
Our Rating: 4.9 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $370
- Dimensions: 36.6 by 21.6 by 21.6 inches
- Weight: 66.14 pounds (lbs.)
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on around 400 reviews
Many customers speak to the quality of the upholstery and how much better it makes the interior of their car look. A large number of reviewers even note how comfortable these competition seats are, despite being designed for track days and drag racing.
#2 Best Harness: Aces Racing 4-Point Harness
Straightforward to install, the Aces Racing 4-Point Harness features EZ-Buckle technology to make fastening the seat belt a breeze. This automotive harness is a universal fit, designed to be compatible with Jeeps, all side-by-side (SxS) vehicles, and all utility task vehicles (UTVs). EZ adjusters allow you to quickly and easily adjust the shoulder straps to fit your body shape.
Sewn-in shoulder pads add an additional layer of comfort and are designed to minimize chafing on a racer’s neck. This four-point harness is E4 certified, which is a European-issued safety certification that is recognized worldwide. It should be noted that this racing harness is designed for off-road use and off-road racing only.
Our Rating: 4.9 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $120
- Dimensions: N/A
- Weight: 7.74 lbs.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on around 1,200 reviews
A large number of reviewers speak to this harness’s perfect fit in their Jeep. Several reviewers mention how easy this harness is to install and the fact that they don’t need to continually readjust or retighten the straps. Customers love that this harness is compatible with so many performance seats.
#3 Best Two-For-One: ModifyStreet Reclinable Racing Seats
The ModifyStreet Reclinable Racing Seats is the Best Two-for-One racing seat option on the market, as you’ll receive two seats for the same price you’d typically pay for one. A steel frame bolsters injection-molded foam padding to give your chair durability while still providing a comfortable driving experience.
The manufacturer recommends that you get these lightweight seats professionally installed, as no installation instructions are included in the packaging. It should also be noted that these racing seats do not come with mounting brackets, meaning you’ll need to separately purchase these parts or pay for a professional installation.
Our Rating: 4.7 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $370
- Dimensions: 27.0 by 14.0 by 16.0 inches
- Weight: 20.0 lbs.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 100 reviews
A huge number of reviewers mention how high-quality these racing seats are for the price. An individual reviewer claims he had no issues with installation, as all of the mounting holes lined up in his 1987 Jeep Wrangler. Negative reviews complain that the bolts they received were low-quality and already stripped upon arrival.
Above all else, customers praise the fact that they received a new seat for their car’s passenger side while paying the cost of just the driver’s seat.
#4 Also Consider: Ikon Motorsports Universal Racing Seats
Ergonomically designed, the Ikon Motorsports Universal Racing Seats are meant to be comfortable, practical, and offer reliable support. A thick steel frame is covered by injection-molded foam padding for a fast rebound and minimal distortion. PU and carbon leather combined with suede make up the front of this seat, while the back is fully made from carbon leather. This racing seat’s material is scratch- and wear-resistant, as well as waterproof.
A reclining design means dual-lock sliders are featured on this racing seat, allowing the seat to adjust forward or backward between 90.0 and 180.0 degrees. Furthermore, this seat is designed to provide neck, back, and lumbar support while you’re behind the steering wheel. It should be noted that this racing seat does not come with a bottom mount bracket for installation.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $410
- Dimensions: 38.19 by 22.83 by 20.87 inches
- Weight: 35.25 lbs.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.1 out of 5 based on over 100 reviews
The Ikon Motorsports Universal Racing Seats have received rave reviews from customers on Amazon. Reviewers speak to this racing seat’s hardware and how well-made it is. An individual reviewer claims this racing seat won’t fit a C5 Corvette without modifications to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) seatbelts and covers. Negative reviews are sparse, but some complain about the quality of the seat.
#5 Best Value: NRG Innovations FRP-310 Bucket Seat
The NRG Innovations FRP-310 Bucket Seat is a solid, one-piece racing seat that is designed in a way that it won’t allow for movement or failure under high-impact situations. This racing seat is reinforced with steel brackets on the side and a fiberglass back to add rigidity and strength.
Made of high-quality fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP), the seat is designed to increase durability on the tracks. This universal fit racing seat is sure to keep you comfortable as well, as it provides neck, back, and lumbar support. It should be noted that you will need to separately purchase mounting brackets and sliders to install this racing seat in your vehicle.
Our Rating: 4.4 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $290
- Dimensions: 17.5 by 36.5 by 18.0 inches
- Weight: 17.96 lbs.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 150 reviews
Reviewers speak to the high build quality of this racing seat. An individual reviewer notes this is a great budget-friendly alternative to expensive racing seats from brands such as Sparco, MOMO, Kirkey, Recaro, or OMP. Negative reviews complain the chair was warped in the box when it arrived from the manufacturer.
Racing Seats Buyers Guide
To find the right racing seat for you, you’ll need to have a strong idea of how you’re going to use the seat and in what specific car you plan to mount it. If you’re truly looking for a racing seat that’s similar to what you see in races such as Formula 1 or NASCAR’s Daytona 500, then you’re looking for a seat that meets the highest safety standards.
FIA Approved
The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), is an association that was established in June 1904 to represent the interests of motorists and motor organizations. An FIA-approved racing seat is ultimately the highest standard of racing seat. FIA approval lasts five years from the 1st of January in the year following the date of manufacture.
Sim Racing Seats
While this review is focused on helping people find quality racing seats for their sports car or off-road machine, there’s an equally large community of simulation racers who need somewhere to sit. If you’re a gamer, check out our picks for the best racing simulator cockpits and best sim racing seats on the market in 2023.
Our Review Standards
To select the five racing seats in this review, our team searched Amazon and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors like customer ratings, prices, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
Best Racing Seats: FAQ
