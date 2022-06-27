Pressure washers for car cleaning and detailing are incredibly useful pieces of equipment. Driving through a brick-and-mortar car wash can cost more money than it should, while an at-home soap-and-bucket car wash could leave you feeling uninspired by your handy work. The best pressure washers use both power and water efficiently, and they tend to offer a good value.
Our review team has combed through dozens of pressure washers for cars in the hopes of helping out customers during their purchasing process. While you may or may not decide on using one of our recommended pressure washers below, all of the products that our team recommends are backed by thorough research and an unbiased review process.
5 Best Pressure Washers For Cars
- Best Overall: Stanley SHP2150
- Most Efficient: Sun Joe SPX3000
- Best Value: Karcher K1700
- Greenworks GPW2000-1RG
- Karcher K5 Premium
#1 Best Overall: Stanley SHP2150
The Stanley SHP2150 has pressure washing capabilities of 2,150.0 pound-force per square inch (PSI) and 1.4 gallons per minute (GPM). This pressure washer will outperform a car wash due to the 13.0-amp motor as well as the specially designed detergent bottle that doubles as a high-pressure foamer for the best cleaning results.
This pressure washer features a telescopic handle and a range of accessories, including a pressure washer gun, pressure washer wand, 25.0-ft. pressure hose, a foam cannon, four removable quick-connect nozzles, and an o-ring replacement kit. A professional-grade brass garden hose connector ensures this pressure washer won’t leak. It should also be noted that this product comes with a two-year warranty.
|Overall Rating
|5 out of 5
|Power
|5
|Efficiency
|5
|Value
|5
Key Features
- Approximate cost: $200
- 2,150.0 PSI
- 1.4 GPM
- Telescopic handle
What Customers Are Saying
The Stanley SHP2150 has more than 5,000 customer reviews on Amazon. A total of 86 percent of reviewers rate this electric pressure washer 4 stars or higher. Positive reviews agree that this is one of the best pressure washers out there, while negative reviews primarily complain about this product’s longevity. For some, the Stanley didn’t hold up under heavy use.
#2 Most Efficient: Sun Joe SPX3000
The Sun Joe SPX3000 features a 14.5 amp motor that can generate up to 2,030.0 PSI with a flow rate of 1.76 GPM. This pressure washer was recognized by our team as the Most Efficient pressure washer on the market due to its efficient power and water usage. The SPX3000 uses a Total Stop System (TSS) which automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged to improve the product’s lifespan.
This versatile pressure washer is able to clean a variety of messes due to its dual onboard detergent tanks. The pressure washer also features a 20.0-foot hose, a 35.0-foot power cord, and a garden hose adapter. Additionally, you can attach a variety of spray tips to the pressure washer’s high-pressure hose to select the water pressure that works best for the cleaning task at hand.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Power
|5
|Efficiency
|5
|Value
|4.5
Key Features
- Approximate cost: $150
- Total Stop System
- Dual onboard detergent tanks
- 2,030.0 PSI
What Customers Are Saying
Over 45,000 customers have left reviews on Amazon for the Sun Joe SPX3000. The majority of customers are pleased with their purchase, as 89 percent of reviewers subsequently rate this pressure washer 4 or more stars. Of the few negative reviews we found, many complaints center around customer service issues and the washer not working with every hose in contrast with brand advertising.
#3 Best Value: Karcher K1700
The Karcher K1700 is our team’s choice for the Best Value pressure washer for washing cars on the market. This pressure washer features three quick-connect nozzles:
- turbo nozzle
- all-purpose spray nozzle
- detergent nozzle
With a hose length of 20.0 ft., you won’t have to worry about needing more room to finish rinsing off your car. This pressure washer also comes with plastic bayonet spray wands that are durable enough to survive any cleaning job.
In terms of this pressure washer’s specs, it boasts 1700.0 PSI and 1.2 GPM all wrapped up in a compact design as this pressure washer weighs a mere 20.7 lbs. This pressure washer has universal sprayer nozzles and standard M22 power washer connectors to allow you the freedom of choice when selecting an accessory for automotive detailing. Additionally, a foot switch means you don’t have to bend down to turn this pressure washer on or off.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Power
|5
|Efficiency
|4.5
|Value
|5
Key Features
- Approximate cost: $130
- On/off foot switch
- M22 power washer connectors
- Only weighs 20.7 lbs.
What Customers Are Saying
The Karcher K1700 has over 3,900 customer reviews on Amazon. The vast majority of customers have little to no issue with this product, as 85 percent of reviewers rate the car pressure washer 4 stars or higher. While most agree the Karcher is easy to set up and use, there are some complaints about the company failing to honor the warranty.
#4 Greenworks GPW2000-1RG
The Greenworks GPW2000-1RG is the only pressure washer featured in this article to be tested and rated in accordance with the Pressure Washer Manufacturers’ Association (PWMA). This pressure washer can exert 2,000.0 PSI and 1.1 GPM due to its powerful 13.0-amp motor. The PWMA was founded in 1997 to set standards for pressure washers, regardless of their intended use.
The pressure washer is push to start and will automatically disengage when not in use due to its start/stop technology. You’ll be able to maneuver this pressure washer with ease thanks to a 20.0-foot hose and a 35.0-foot power cord. Additionally, a soap siphon hose allows users to easily switch between pressure washing to using cleaning detergents.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Power
|5
|Efficiency
|4.5
|Value
|4.5
Key Features
- Approximate cost: $155
- Tested and rated by PWMA
- Start/stop technology
- Soap siphon hose
What Customers Are Saying
Over 270 customers have left reviews on Amazon for the Greenworks GPW2000-1RG. Most reviewers are happy with this product, as 88 percent of reviewers rate the pressure washer 4 or more stars. Happy reviewers are surprised at how well this pressure washer performs considering its small size.
#5 Karcher K5 Premium
The Karcher K5 Premium features a patented water-cooled induction motor that can produce 2,000.0 PSI and a 1.4 GPM water flow rate. To give you full control over the pressure, the pressure washer includes a Vario Power spray wand and a patented Dirt Blaster spray lance. You won’t need to worry about needing more workspace as this pressure washer has a 25.0-foot hose that can be tucked away thanks to the hose reel for simple storage.
An onboard detergent tank is also featured on the pressure washer, which is not only removable but includes an adjustable flow dial to give you ultimate control over how much detergent is applied. The manufacturer claims that the pressure washer provides up to 40 times the pressure of a standard garden hose. It should also be noted that the product comes with a two-year limited warranty.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Power
|4.5
|Efficiency
|4.5
|Value
|4.5
Key Features
- Approximate cost: $260
- Water-cooled induction motor
- Adjustable flow dial
- Onboard detergent tank
What Customers Are Saying
The Karcher K5 Premium has more than 1,600 customer reviews on Amazon. Most customers have little to no issue with the pressure washer, as 80 percent of reviewers rate it 4 stars or higher. While most agree this is a well-built and reliable pressure washer, some complain about the expensive and scarce proprietary parts necessary for the washer.
Pressure Washers For Cars Buyers Guide
There are a host of different brands of pressure washers for cars to sort through and there are even more model options to pick from. Having an idea of the type of pressure washer you want and which replaceable nozzle options are included are two things that will make your purchasing process easier.
Types Of Pressure Washers
There are two main types of pressure washers: electric and gas. Each type of pressure washer comes with its benefits and drawbacks and knowing the difference between them will help you make a more informed purchasing decision.
- Electric pressure washers: This type of pressure washer features a push-to-start button and tends to run more quietly and cleanly than its counterpart. Electric pressure washers won’t offer the upper power ranges that some gas-powered models can, but will work well on most light to heavy-duty jobs.
- Gas pressure washers: This type of pressure washer usually has a manual pull start and provides the power as well as mobility to tackle large jobs. Depending on the model, gas pressure washers can even remove paint.
Different Nozzle Types
Pressure washers come equipped with an all-in-one variable spray wand that allows you to adjust your water pressure or a set of interchangeable nozzles. Knowing the intended usage of each type of nozzle can give you an idea of which nozzles you’ll need with your pressure washer.
- 0 degrees: This is the most powerful and concentrated nozzle setting.
- 15 degrees: This nozzle is meant for heavy-duty cleaning.
- 25 degrees: This degree of nozzle is intended for general cleaning.
- 40 degrees: This nozzle is designed for use on vehicles, outdoor furniture, boats, and other easily damaged surfaces.
- 65 degrees: This degree of nozzle is low-pressure and meant to apply soap and other cleaning agents.
Our Review Standards
To select the five pressure washers for cars in this review, our team searched Amazon and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors like customer ratings, price, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Frequently Asked Questions
