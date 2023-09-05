Subwoofers tend to fill sonic gaps in stereo systems from automakers.

According to Tint World operations manager Luke Fidler, “Adding a subwoofer is the biggest night and day difference you can make in the matter of an hour or two in most cars out there right now. [Adding an aftermarket subwoofer is] going to be your easiest, quickest upgrade path in most vehicles.”

That is because bass frequency is lacking in most OEM audio systems, according to Tint World franchise operations manager Jeremy Doran.

“Even the premium sound systems in a lot of cars nowadays lack certain things,” Doran said. “But to your average listener and vehicle driver, they’re sufficient.”

Before looking at a few top-rated powered subwoofers, we’ve compiled the need-to-know information worth considering before purchasing an aftermarket subwoofer. You’ll want to factor in power output and ease of installation.

Power Output

Potentially most important when looking at any sound system is the power output and peak wattage speakers emit. Generally speaking, the higher the wattage of any speaker, the more powerful a speaker will be, improving sound quality and performance.

It’s also important to consider the root mean square (RMS) power of a speaker, which is also measured in Watts (W). Watts RMS is the average power output that a speaker emits, whereas peak wattage is the maximum output possible. The RMS is generally a better indicator of overall sound quality and performance when it comes to buying a new speaker for your vehicle or any home audio system.

Ease Of Installation

Subwoofers are generally installed underneath the seats of your vehicle. With this in mind, and with many higher quality speakers not being wireless subwoofers, you’ll want to choose a woofer that has an easy installation.

Home theater systems often have soundbars and subwoofers that are larger and have Bluetooth capabilities, but compact woofers for vehicles often have to be hardwired. Some subwoofers come with a remote or knob to install separately where you can easily access the speaker controls, but some require a separate purchase making it important to do your research prior to buying a new subwoofer.