Subwoofers are speakers designed to enhance bass sounds for an amplified listening experience. Compact and powered subwoofers are often seen in cars and trucks, while larger subwoofers might be installed in a home theater as part of a speaker system to enhance the audio in much larger areas.
Our team of auto and audiophile experts has compiled a round-up of the best powered subwoofers. The best subwoofers should enhance bass sounds and be high-quality to ensure you’re getting the best value.
5 Best Powered Subwoofers
- Great Features: Rockville RW10CA
- Compact Size: Kenwood KSC-PSW8
- Durable Design: Rockville SS8P
- Under Seat Mount: JBL BassPro SL
- High Wattage: Pioneer TS-WX1210AM
Our Review Standards
To select the powered subwoofers featured in this buyers guide, our team first combed through dozens of resources such as DIY mechanic and auto enthusiast forums, manufacturer and car audio-specific websites, instruction manuals from manufacturers, and reviews from online retailers. We pay particularly close attention to quality reviews and recommendations that highlight the quality of warranties, customer service support, build quality, materials, and overall reliability.
We also factored in the quantity and quality of online retailer reviews from websites such as Amazon, RealTruck, Advance Auto Parts, and more. We looked at factors such as standout customer reviews, prices, meaningful superlatives, and discount shipping eligibility.
Why You Can Trust Us
Since 2020, we have published over 250 auto product reviews in an effort to make shopping for auto products easier. Our team of writers, editors, researchers, and product experts collaborates to thoroughly vet top products. We try to perform in-house testing on real vehicles whenever possible before making our recommendations.
When testing is not feasible, however, our aim is to make your life easier by doing all the online research for you and presenting that research in the form of easy-to-read product comparisons and buyers guides, rather than outright recommendations. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
Powered Subwoofer Buyers Guide
Subwoofers tend to fill sonic gaps in stereo systems from automakers.
According to Tint World operations manager Luke Fidler, “Adding a subwoofer is the biggest night and day difference you can make in the matter of an hour or two in most cars out there right now. [Adding an aftermarket subwoofer is] going to be your easiest, quickest upgrade path in most vehicles.”
That is because bass frequency is lacking in most OEM audio systems, according to Tint World franchise operations manager Jeremy Doran.
“Even the premium sound systems in a lot of cars nowadays lack certain things,” Doran said. “But to your average listener and vehicle driver, they’re sufficient.”
Before looking at a few top-rated powered subwoofers, we’ve compiled the need-to-know information worth considering before purchasing an aftermarket subwoofer. You’ll want to factor in power output and ease of installation.
Power Output
Potentially most important when looking at any sound system is the power output and peak wattage speakers emit. Generally speaking, the higher the wattage of any speaker, the more powerful a speaker will be, improving sound quality and performance.
It’s also important to consider the root mean square (RMS) power of a speaker, which is also measured in Watts (W). Watts RMS is the average power output that a speaker emits, whereas peak wattage is the maximum output possible. The RMS is generally a better indicator of overall sound quality and performance when it comes to buying a new speaker for your vehicle or any home audio system.
Ease Of Installation
Subwoofers are generally installed underneath the seats of your vehicle. With this in mind, and with many higher quality speakers not being wireless subwoofers, you’ll want to choose a woofer that has an easy installation.
Home theater systems often have soundbars and subwoofers that are larger and have Bluetooth capabilities, but compact woofers for vehicles often have to be hardwired. Some subwoofers come with a remote or knob to install separately where you can easily access the speaker controls, but some require a separate purchase making it important to do your research prior to buying a new subwoofer.
#1 Great Features: Rockville RW10CA
The Rockville RW10CA is a high-quality powered subwoofer to enhance deep bass sounds while driving and playing your favorite tunes. With thermal, short circuit, and overload protection, this sealed subwoofer is built for durability and longevity. With your purchase, you’ll also get a user manual included to make step-by-step installation quick and easy.
This powered subwoofer has auto-turn on, so after wiring this speaker into your vehicle as an addition to your audio system, this woofer will automatically start up when you start the ignition. With a maximum power output of 800.0 W, the speaker emits powerful bass sounds at a valuable price point.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $150
- Peak wattage: 800.0 W
- Watts RMS: 200.0 W
- Low pass filter: 50.0 to 150.0 Hertz (Hz)
- Bass boost: 0 to 18 decibels (dB) at 45.0 Hz
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon review score: 4.3 out of 5.0 based on over 4,000 ratings
Buyers are overall impressed with the sound quality and range of bass for this powered subwoofer, making it one of the best budget choices. Customers especially appreciated the built-in amp, making installation easy and able to be done in just a few steps.
Some buyers note that the bass sounds can be overpowering, especially in a smaller vehicle. However, with level control for the volume, a subsonic filter, a low-pass crossover filter, and more controls, you can personalize this subwoofer to perfect your car’s sound system.
#2 Durable Design: Rockville SS8P
The Rockville SS8P 8-Inch Slim Subwoofer is compact and durable, built with cast aluminum to stay cool while installed in your vehicle. While the peak power is only 400.0 W, and most products in this subwoofer review have higher wattage, it has a built-in 150.0-W amplifier to make installation simple while still providing great sound.
At only 2.8 inches in height, this subwoofer can fit nicely under your seat. The Rockville also has control knobs for the volume and subsonic filter, which filters out any frequency range sounds that are too low for the human ear to hear, enhancing the sound quality of the bass output.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $100
- Peak wattage: 400.0 W
- Watts RMS: 100.0 W
- Low pass filter: 50.0 to 150.0 Hz
- Bass boost: 0 to 12.0 dB at 45.0 Hz
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon review score: 4.4 out of 5.0 based on over 2,500 ratings
Customers are pleased with their purchase of this Rockville subwoofer, emphasizing the smooth bass sounds without overpowering the rest of the audio system in their vehicles. Some even mentioned this speaker being the top pick of their car’s stereo systems due to the easy installation and high-quality sound.
While some buyers note that it’s likely not up to the standard of hardcore audiophiles, this subwoofer, for a great price, is worth the purchase. Many suggest installing two of these speakers, one under the driver seat and one under the passenger seat for the best possible sound quality on a budget.
#3 Compact Size: Kenwood KSC-PSW8
The Kenwood KSC-PSW8 is an 8-inch woofer with a class D amplifier. This powered subwoofer also has a wired remote control connected to the speaker system for volume control, frequency control, and phase control to optimize acoustics and bass sounds to your preference.
While this woofer is in a higher price range compared to others in this review, the features and compactness for an easy installation make up for the cost. The enclosed subwoofer has heat-resistant parts to be safely installed underneath the seats of your vehicle while reinforcing low-frequency bass sounds.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $350
- Peak wattage: 250.0 W
- Watts RMS: 150.0 W
- Low pass filter: 50.0 to 125.0 Hz
- Frequency response: 35.0 to 150.0 Hz
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon review score: 4.3 out of 5.0 based on over 300 ratings
Many buyers who have experience in aftermarket car audio systems shared that this 8-inch subwoofer does the work of a high-quality 10-inch sub. Customers also note that there’s little to no vibration that comes from the speaker, with a handful even testing this by playing music and placing their hand on the grille installed over the woofer.
Some reviewers were disappointed in the durability and longevity of this subwoofer. They noted that this subwoofer is shallow, making it hard to find a woofer that can be installed in the speaker box, rendering the box unusable once the woofer fails. However, this was only a handful of reviewers, and keeping the bass at a lower volume helps to prevent damage.
#4 Under Seat Mount: JBL BassPro SL
The JBL BassPro SL has an 8.0-in. ABS-enclosed subwoofer to keep the speaker performing well at different output levels with no impact on audio clarity. This subwoofer can substitute your car’s full-range speakers because of the great frequency range and high performance.
With the separate purchase of a remote control, you can amp up volume levels from the comfort of your seat. This powered subwoofer turns on automatically with a soft start turn-on to gradually increase in volume when you first turn on your vehicle and get your music running.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $200
- Peak wattage: 250.0 W
- Watts RMS: 125.0 W
- Low pass filter: 50.0 to 120.0 Hz
- Bass boost: 0 to 9.0 dB at 70.0 Hz
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon review score: 4.4 out of 5.0 based on over 600 ratings
Customers note the compactness, lightweight design, and ease of installation in the majority of positive reviews. Buyers shared that messing with the crossover level control and bass boost levels makes for an ideal listening experience with this powerful subwoofer.
Some reviewers wrote that this subwoofer is too powerful, drowning out other audio sounds and causing some vibration underneath the seat where it was installed. However, for those who love deep bass response, the vibration didn’t seem to be a problem.
#5 High Wattage: Pioneer TS-WX1210AM
At 1,300.0 W of peak power, the Pioneer TS-WX1210AM is a high-performance ported subwoofer with great bass response. The built-in 300.0-W class D amplifier along the side of the sound system ensures accurate bass sounds at optimal clarity and great sound quality.
If you’re hesitant to buy this subwoofer, you can download the CarSoundFit app. This is a car sound simulator to experience the enhanced sound quality of different Pioneer speakers from your smartphone to more closely identify what speaker system and woofer you want.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $200
- Peak wattage: 1,300.0 W
- Watts RMS: 350.0 W
- Low pass filter: 20.0 to 130.0 Hz
- Bass boost: 0 to 12.0 dB
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon review score: 4.3 out of 5.0 based on over 150 ratings
The majority of buyers are satisfied with their purchase of this subwoofer. Some even shared that, as an audiophile, they approve of the clear bass output and high-quality sound. Despite the higher cost compared to some other powered subwoofers, the Pioneer seemed to be the best value, and for experienced buyers, an easy installation.
A handful of customers do regret their purchase, claiming that the speaker blew out after a few months or had some sound distortion after using the speaker. This can be better avoided by tuning your subwoofer to the frequency and bass sounds you want and also keeping your volume at an appropriate level to avoid damage to your speaker system.
Other Powered Subwoofers We Recommend
If our top picks aren’t what you’re looking for, we’ve highlighted a handful of other subwoofers that might meet your needs if you’re having trouble finding the right subwoofer for your vehicle.
KICKER 46HS10
This 10-inch powered subwoofer is higher in price but compact in size while still providing great bass sounds. At around 3.0 inches in height, this speaker system has a 180.0-W amplifier and includes a remote control to personalize bass outputs and your audio experience.
Rockville RVS12A
While less compact in size, this subwoofer is a 12-inch speaker with a vented enclosure to prevent overheating and speaker vibration while in use. This woofer is built for powerful bass sounds, with a peak wattage of 1,400.0 W, this is one of the more powerful subwoofers in our review.
BOSS Audio Systems BAB8
This low-profile BOSS Audio Systems amplifier and subwoofer is great for smaller vehicles that still want high-quality bass sounds. This subwoofer also has a low-pass filter to eliminate low-frequency sounds that aren’t able to be heard by the human ear.
Powered Subwoofer: Bottom Line
The best powered subwoofers should be easy to install, durable, and amplify bass output without overpowering the rest of your car’s stereo system. Powered subwoofers should work reliably and be exactly what you want to enhance your listening experience. This review guide hopefully has highlighted some of the best subwoofers on the market and has helped to narrow down the powered subwoofer you’re looking for.
Powered Subwoofers At A Glance
|Approximate Cost
|Peak Wattage
|Watts RMS
|Rockville RW10CA
|$150
|800.0 W
|200.0 W
|Rockville SS8P
|$150
|400.0 W
|100.0 W
|Kenwood KSC-PSW8
|$350
|250.0 W
|150.0 W
|JBL BassPro SL
|$200
|250.0 W
|125.0 W
|Pioneer TS-WX1210AM
|$200
|1,300.0 W
|350.0 W
Powered Subwoofer: FAQ
