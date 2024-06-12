Best Portable Power Stations

The best portable power stations can reliably power your electronics anywhere.

Written and Tested By: Will Moore Written and Tested By: Will Moore Senior Writer – Motor1 Review Team Will has written for several major auto sites including Motor1 since 2020, logging hundreds of hours researching and testing products ranging from child car seats to torque wrenches. Will is also Certified by Safe Kids Worldwide as a Child Passenger Safety Technician (#T836339). Reviewed By: Charles Noyes

Motor1 Reviews Team Take:

The best portable power station in 2024 is the Goal Zero Yeti 1500X. Though it’s large, the Yeti 1500X is reliably built, pairs well with solar panels, and has a high wattage output.

The Fanttik EVO 300 is an excellent light-duty power station, offering a compact design, an easy-to-read display, and several outputs for its size.

Those who want a quick charge should consider the EF Ecoflow Delta 2, which delivers up to 1,800 watts and can be fully charged in under two hours.

A high-quality portable power station can be an incredibly useful tool for the at-home mechanic or camping enthusiast. In this review, we explain the pros and cons of some of the best power stations, as well as tips for picking the perfect power station for your next road trip or camping excursion. To truly put the top power stations of 2024 to the test, our team ordered and used each product listed in this buying guide over an extended period of time.

Portable Power Station Reviews

For this review, our team thoroughly tested and evaluated each portable power station based on each item’s utility, durability, ease of use, and display. The scores in each category are compiled into a cumulative rating that ranges from 1.0 to 5.0 stars and is used to rank the best products.

What Are the Best Portable Power Stations?

Based on these criteria, the best portable power stations are the Goal Zero Yeti 1500X, Fanttik EVO 300, EF Ecoflow Delta 2, Jackery Explorer 240, Bluetti EB70S, and Cobra 200W.

Brand/Model Overall Rating Award Cost Goal Zero Yeti 1500X 4.8 Best Portable Power Station $2,000 Fanttik EVO 300 4.6 Best 300W Portable Power Station $240 EF Ecoflow Delta 2 4.6 Fastest-Charging Portable Power Station $1,000 Jackery Explorer 240 4.0 Best Budget Portable Power Station $220 Bluetti EB70S 4.0 Best High-Wattage Power Station Under $500 $450 Cobra 200W 4.0 Most Compact $220

*Because cost data fluctuates, the prices in the table above are approximate values that our team regularly updates.

Portable Power Stations: Our Testing Process

The portable power stations in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching retailers like Amazon for top products, looking at factors such as power output, charging options, customer ratings, and prices.

Our product testing team then ordered the portable power stations that best met these standards. A team member tested each product by charging it fully and then using it to power devices such as a phone, laptop, and shop vac (when appropriate). Learn more about how we tested portable power stations here.

1. Goal Zero Yeti 1500X: Best Portable Power Station

Goal Zero Yeti 1500X Best Portable Power Station AMAZON Goal Zero Yeti 1500X Review Cost : Around $2,000

Overall rating : 4.8 out of 5.0

Capacity : 1,500.0 W

Weight : 45.6 pounds

In the box : Charging cable

Outputs : 120.0-volt AC (2), USB-A (2), USB-C (2), 12.0-V 8.0-millimeter adapter (2), 12.0-V socket, 12.0-V high-power port The Goal Zero Yeti 1500X is a high-powered portable power station designed for easy pairing with a solar panel for charging. It offers up to 1,500 W of power, though Goal Zero offers versions of the Yeti that are more and less powerful. The 1500X model is toward the more powerful end of the spectrum. Choose this portable power station if you’re looking for something that can run more than just a laptop and a few phones. The 1500X is suitable for handling larger equipment like shop vacs and power tools. The high battery capacity also makes it a good option for camping or emergency electricity during a power outage. We think the Yeti has the best integrated solar panel charging. You can see how the Goal Zero Yeti 1500X performed in each category below: Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Utility 5.0 Durability 4.5 Ease of Use 4.5 Display 5.0 Overall Rating 4.8 Pros and Cons Pros Can be powered with solar panels

Can be powered with solar panels Can charge and output power simultaneously

Can charge and output power simultaneously Lightweight Cons Expensive

Expensive Solar power sold separately Our Experience While not the fastest-charging power bank we tested, the Yeti is exceptionally easy to charge. The battery design includes overcharge protection, meaning you can leave the Yeti plugged in whenever it’s not in use. This feature is convenient for those who may not use their power stations regularly. The Yeti can connect to a phone via both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth®. We were unable to get the Bluetooth feature to work, but the Wi-Fi connection was easily established. With the Goal Zero Yeti app, you can monitor the Yeti and turn its output ports on and off. The app doesn’t add any functions, but it allows you to control (and monitor) the device from a distance. The display could be a little bigger, but the most important information is included. The Yeti displays output power, input power, and battery charge, as well as the amount of time it will stay powered given the current usage. The latter is an extremely useful feature for a portable power station. At 45.6 lbs., the Yeti is heavy, but the integrated handles make it easy to carry. This makes the Yeti less portable than the smallest power station, but it can be reasonably carried by a single person. What Customers Are Saying Amazon review score: 4.3 out of 5.0 (over 130 reviews) Because it’s such a versatile portable charger, reviewers use the Goal Zero Yeti 1500X for a number of things, including car trips, camping, overlanding, and as a home backup power unit. For the most part, people like the Yeti’s durability and quality. It’s a good battery for storing solar energy and offers enough output power for most major appliances. Negative reviews tend to focus on defective units. Some units may have shipped with defective lithium batteries that lose their charge quickly. Our test unit held its charge just fine for over a month. If they receive a defective Yeti, customers may have to pay for return shipping, which can be pricey.

2. Fanttik EVO 300: Best 300W Portable Power Station

Fanttik EVO 300 Best 300W Portable Power Station FANTTIK AMAZON Fanttik EVO 300 Review Cost : Around $240

Overall rating : 4.6 out of 5.0

Capacity : 300.0 W

Weight : 8.8 lbs.

In the box : Car cigarette charging cable, USB-C to USB-C cable, accessory bag, AC charging cable

Outputs : USB-C (2), USB-A (2), 12.0-V socket (2), 12.0-V (10.0-amp), 110.0-V AC (2) The Fanttik EVO 300 is exceptionally lightweight and easy to use. It features an extra-large display screen and a number of safety features to preserve battery life and device health. It has overcharge protection as well as over-voltage protection to prevent shorts if you connect a device that’s too powerful for the EVO 300 to handle. Choose this portable power station if you need something lightweight to power phones, laptops, and small appliances. The 300.0-W output is enough for most personal electronics, and this power station has several ports. Like the Yeti, the EVO 300 can be charged with solar power (solar panels are sold separately). Below are the Fantitik EVO 300’s ratings in each category: Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Utility 4.0 Durability 4.5 Ease of Use 5.0 Display 5.0 Overall Rating 4.6 Pros and Cons Pros Lightweight

Lightweight Durable construction

Durable construction Easy to use with large display screen Cons Loud cooling fan Our Experience The EVO 300 is very easy to use and charges quickly. While the small size and battery capacity mean it won’t last as long as larger power stations, the EVO 300 could recharge a laptop several times before depleting. The display screen is extra large and easy to read. As with the Yeti, the screen shows a description of output watts, input watts, remaining battery percentage, and estimated time until the power station is depleted. This device does make a soft fan noise once it starts pushing 40.0 W. If pushed to capacity (close to 300.0 W), the fan can get loud. While loud, the fan keeps the battery cool, prolonging its lifespan. What Customers Are Saying Amazon review score: 4.6 out of 5.0 (over 150 reviews) Reviewers describe the Fanttik EVO 300 as “rock solid” and well-built. The compact device works as intended for most, serving as a handy tool to power outdoor electronics. Several people mention the EVO 300’s LED light is particularly handy. Some reviewers feel that while this is a reliable unit, at the $240 price point, it could offer more power or charging capabilities. Another complaint is that the device fan can get loud. This, however, is the case with nearly every portable power station we’ve tested.

3. EF Ecoflow Delta 2: Fastest-Charging Portable Power Station

EF Ecoflow Delta 2 Fastest-Charging Portable Power Station AMAZON EF Ecoflow Delta 2 Review Cost : Around $1,000

Overall rating : 4.6 out of 5.0

Capacity : 1,800.0 W

Weight : 27 lbs.

In the box : AC charging cable, Car charging cable, DC5521 to DC5525 cable

Outputs : 120.0-V AC (6), USB-A (4), USB-C (2), DC5521 (2) The EF Ecoflow Delta 2 is easily the fastest-charging portable power station we tested. Despite having a large power capacity (over 1,000.0 watt-hours), this device can achieve a full charge in under two hours when connected to a wall outlet. The Delta 2 has a charge time similar to those of much smaller portable power stations. The Delta 2 has a large number of output ports, and a high capacity makes it suitable for running multiple devices at once. It does come with a high price tag, but that also means a large power capacity. $1,000 is a good price for those who need a high-wattage option, but choose a cheaper, more portable option like the Fanttik EVO 300 if you need something you can easily take on a day trip. The Delta 2’s ratings are highlighted below: Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Utility 5.0 Durability 4.5 Ease of Use 4.5 Display 4.5 Overall Rating 4.6 Pros and Cons Pros Exceptional charging speed

Exceptional charging speed High wattage

High wattage Many output ports Cons Top-heavy design

Top-heavy design Expensive Our Experience Like the Yeti and the EVO 300, the Delta 2 can be paired with an app. Using the app requires setting up an account, which seems unnecessary, but it’s only a minor annoyance. As with the Yeti, the app works as a remote to monitor the Delta 2 and control the various buttons. The Delta 2 has all the useful display information—battery charge percentage, input watts, output watts, and an estimate of the remaining time before the power station is completely drained. However, the screen is rather small, making it a little harder to read than the Yeti or the EVO 300 screens. Using the Delta 2 is simple, and the device functions well. It offers a lot of power and was easily able to power a shop vac and could do so for several hours. What Customers Are Saying Amazon review score: 4.6 out of 5.0 (over 1,300 reviews) What most impresses reviewers about the Delta 2 is its exceptionally fast charging speed. Like us, many are surprised that such a high-capacity battery could fully charge in a wall socket in under two hours. Users also like the Delta 2’s design. Depending on where you plan to store it, the shape may be a pro or a con. Most other portable power stations are short and wide, while the Delta 2 has a smaller base and a tall, thin design (similar to a computer tower).

4. Jackery Explorer 240: Best Budget Portable Power Station

Jackery Explorer 240 Best Budget Portable Power Station AMAZON Jackery Explorer 240 Review Cost : Around $220

Overall rating : 4.0 out of 5.0

Capacity : 240.0 W

Weight : 6.6 lbs.

In the box : Car charging cable, AC charging cable

Outputs : USB-A (2), 120.0-V AC The Jackery Explorer 240 is a good low-budget option for those who only need to power a few devices at a time. Compared to the Fanttik EVO 300, it doesn’t offer quite as much output power and has fewer output ports. This is a good option for shoppers on a budget who want something simple and reliable for topping up phone and laptop batteries. The Jackery Explorer 240’s ratings are highlighted below: Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Utility 4.0 Durability 3.5 Ease of Use 4.5 Display 4.0 Overall Rating 4.0 Pros and Cons Pros Weighs under 10 pounds

Weighs under 10 pounds Solar-powered

Solar-powered Relatively inexpensive Cons Solar charger not included

Solar charger not included Relatively low power Our Experience The Jackery Explorer 240 charges at a speed that’s standard for portable power stations. It doesn’t take an especially long time to charge, but it will take several hours to achieve a full battery. The buttons are easy to use, and the small size of the Jackery makes it easy to store and transport. It’s the most portable of the portable power stations we tested. The Jackery works as expected. It’s a well-constructed device that feels made for outdoor use. The power station doesn’t take up much space, so it’s an ideal choice if you have a small car. The display shows input watts, output watts, and battery percentage. There’s no estimate of the battery’s remaining time. This isn’t a must-have feature of a portable power station, but it’s certainly useful. What Customers Are Saying Amazon review score: 4.7 out of 5.0 (over 18,000 reviews) Many reviewers purchased the Jackery for short excursions and minor-duty use around the house (like powering phones and low-power devices during power outages). For many, the Jackery’s light weight, low price, and compact design are its selling points. Some people get many years of use out of their Jackery Explorer power stations, but a number of reviewers describe device failure after about two and a half to three years of use. Several people report that the device is easily damaged if dropped.

5. Bluetti EB70S: Best High-Wattage Power Station Under $500

Bluetti EB70S Best High-Wattage Power Station Under $500 AMAZON Bluetti EB70S Review Cost : Around $450

Overall rating : 4.0 out of 5.0

Capacity : 800.0 W

Weight : 21.4 lbs.

In the box : AC adapter, car charging cable, solar cable ( solar panel sold separately )

Outputs : USB-A (2), USB-C (2), 120.0-V AC (4), DC5521 (2), wireless charging pad The Bluetti EB70S is a mid-power portable battery with many charging output ports. It’s a versatile device that’s a little less expensive than some of our other high-wattage recommendations. One unique feature of the EB70S is that it has a wireless charging pad. You might choose this portable power station if you don’t need to power tools or appliances but want more than two AC outlets. If you have a large family or need to charge a good number of electronics simultaneously, the EB70S is a good pick. The Bluetti’s ratings are highlighted below: Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Utility 4.5 Durability 4.0 Ease of Use 4.0 Display 3.5 Overall Rating 4.0 Pros and Cons Pros Low price for this wattage

Low price for this wattage Has wireless charging pad

Has wireless charging pad Many AC outlets Cons No overcharge protection

No overcharge protection Display doesn’t show remaining battery Our Experience While the EB70S isn’t as expensive as the Yeti 1500X or the Delta 2, it does have drawbacks. It doesn’t come with as many protections against overcharging or overdrawing power. If you try to power something over 800.0 W with this portable power station, you’ll blow a fuse. The EB70S charges quickly, but you can’t leave it plugged in because you risk overcharging. While the display is a decent size, it doesn’t show the remaining battery power precisely (a meter shows the remaining power at intervals of 20 percent). There’s no estimate for the battery’s remaining time. This makes the device workable, but the display is less useful than the ones on most other portable power stations. We like the large number of output ports, and the device worked well when we tested it. What Customers Are Saying Amazon review score: 4.5 out of 5.0 (more than 1,500 reviews) Reviewers use the EB70S to power everything from CPAP machines to personal electronics. It’s useful as a backup power source and a (relatively) lightweight camping accessory. Most reviewers feel it’s a good value and like that it has extra capacity over the smallest portable power stations (which offer around 400.0 watts). Many people feel the battery is reliable and expect it to last for many years. The EB70S includes a two-year warranty, and customer reviews indicate that Bluetti warranty service is fast and reliable. However, accidental overcharging can be an issue. Leaving the EB70S plugged in overnight won’t destroy the device, but it can damage the battery and hinder performance.

6. Cobra 200W Portable Power Station: Most Compact

Cobra 200W Portable Power Station Most Compact COBRA AMAZON Cobra 200W Review Cost : Around $220

Overall rating : 4.0 out of 5.0

Capacity : 200.0 W

Weight : 10 lbs.

In the box : AC wall charger, 12V DC charger, quick start guide

Outputs : USB-A (2), USB-C, 110.0-V AC (2), 12.0-V DC The Cobra 200W Portable Power Station is a compact and convenient product to bring along on road trips or camping adventures. With six charging outlets, you can charge phones, computers, tablets, and other electronics all at one time. This power station also has LED lights to brighten up your surroundings, which is especially convenient for campers. Two light sources are located on the Cobra power station—an LED flashlight if you’re on the move, as well as an area light feature for a brighter and wider range of illumination. You can see how the Cobra 200W Portable Power Station performed in each category below: Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Utility 4.5 Durability 4.0 Ease of Use 4.0 Display 3.5 Overall Rating 4.0 Pros and Cons Pros Lightweight

Lightweight Durable construction Cons Small display screen

Small display screen Battery drains quickly Our Experience Overall, we enjoyed testing the Cobra power station. While the screen display was small and undescriptive, it had the essential information and reliably updated the battery life. The outputs are easy to use, and with the press of a button, your phone, tablet, or other devices will start charging instantly. This power station also held charge well and appeared durable in design. While we don’t test individual power stations for very long periods of time, our team agreed that despite the lightweight and compact design, this power station worked reliably during our testing process. What Customers Are Saying Amazon review score: 3.4 out of 5.0 (over 20 reviews) Overall, buyers are happy with their purchase of this portable power station. Positive reviews from customers highlight the compactness, making this product perfect to take along with you on family road trips, even with a fully loaded car. Where buyers dislike this product is the battery life, claiming that with extended use, the battery drains quicker than anticipated.

Portable Power Station Buyers Guide

In addition to cost, maximum wattage and weight are important factors to consider when choosing a portable power station. Typically the more wattage, the heavier the battery. Consider what you will need to power and how far you plan to carry your portable power station when making a selection.

Compare Portable Power Stations

Brand/Model Maximum Wattage Weight Goal Zero Yeti 1500X 1,500 W 45.6 pounds Fanttik EVO 300 300 W 8.8 lbs. EF Ecoflow Delta 2 1,800 W 27.0 lbs. Jackery Explorer 240 240 W 6.6 lbs. Bluetti EB70S 800 W 21.4 lbs. Cobra 200W 200 W 10.0 lbs.

Portable power stations are a great tool for the camping enthusiast or home mechanic. They can help turn your car or RV into a living space or workstation depending on the appliances you need to run. Here are the relevant features to consider when comparing portable power stations:

Capacity

Capacity refers to the wattage a power station can deliver. The higher the wattage, the more (and more powerful) electronics you’ll be able to power.

First, determine exactly what you want to power. If you need to power several high-energy appliances (like a refrigerator or power tools), you’ll need a high-capacity power station that can deliver over 1,000 W.

It’s important to distinguish between output watts and peak power. Peak power is the maximum amount of power a device can achieve for a brief period of time, while output watts refers to the amount of output power it can continuously maintain. Consider output watts when comparing portable power stations.

Watt Hours Vs. Wattage

One aspect customers should be aware of is the approximate watt hours (Wh) of a device. Watt hours impact the runtime of a device in relation to whatever it is powering, whereas wattage refers to the amount of power it can safely produce.

A portable power station rated at 500 Wh would be able to power a 500-W device for one hour. Similarly, a 500-Wh power station could run a 100-W device, like a mini fridge, for approximately five hours.

Charging Options

Next, determine how you plan to charge your portable power station. Most can be charged at home via a 120-V wall outlet. Some can solar charge or plug into a 12-V DC car outlet.

If you only need your portable power station for day trips, one that only charges via a 120-V wall outlet may suit you well. However, if you’re on a camping trip or away from outlets for several days, you may want a device that charges from your car or solar panels.

Output

Power stations can send out power through AC outlets, USB ports, and sometimes other, less common charging ports. The type and number of these outlets differ from device to device. If you want to charge several devices at once, select a power station that has both USB-A and USB-C ports (and of the right variety for your devices).

Sine Waves

Power supplies use sine-wave inverters to convert direct current (DC) into alternating current (AC). That is because many electronic devices and appliances run on AC power. There are two types of sine-wave inverters:

Pure sine-wave converters : Consistent current mimics the type of AC power from a wall outlet

: Consistent current mimics the type of AC power from a wall outlet Modified sine-wave converters: Produces choppier, inconsistent current and is typically found in cheaper power stations

The benefit of using a pure sine-wave converter is that it can charge more powerful devices like vacuums or power tools. The choppier current from modified sine-wave converters can result in poor performance or damage to some electronics. If you plan on doing more than charging devices, make sure your top picks have a pure sine-wave converter built into the unit.

Solar Charging

Many portable generators now come with a solar power station to assist with charging off-grid. While this can improve functionality and is better for the environment versus gas-powered generators, using the sun to power your devices is typically not a quick process.

Some portable battery packs only need a few hours with a wall outlet to reach a full charge. By contrast, it may take upwards of five to eight hours to get a comparable charge via solar charging. That’s not saying you shouldn’t use a solar charger if you have the option, just don’t expect speedy results.

What Size Portable Power Station Do I Need?

To determine the right size portable power station for your needs, first consider what you plan to charge. If you only need something to top up your cell phone battery while camping, a 200-W power station is plenty. If you have several appliances in tow, you’ll need something more powerful.

The table below lists items people typically use portable power stations to run, along with approximately how much power those items draw. Check with your specific brand and model to have the most accurate information.

Device Wattage Cell phone 5.0 CPAP machine 30.0 – 60.0 Laptop 70.0 Mini fridge 100.0 Refrigerator 250.0 Blender 800.0 Corded drill 1,200.0 Toaster oven 1,400.0 Shop vac 1,500.0 Hot plate 1,500.0

Portable Power Station Price

The cost of a portable power station can vary quite a bit. The cheapest portable power stations with good quality cost around $200. The most expensive power stations with the largest capacity and power can cost $2,000 or more.

There are power stations in all price ranges that can be charged with solar energy. What you tend to get by paying more is a higher wattage output and a larger device with a greater number of output ports.

The table below outlines what you can generally expect in a few price ranges.

$200 – $400 Portable power stations in this price range tend to be smaller and offer 200.0 to 400.0 W of power. This price range is good for those who need to power mostly phones and laptops. $500 – $800 These power stations are larger and more robust, so they may offer power around 800.0 to 1,000.0 W. This may power small appliances and some tools. $800+ The most expensive power stations have the longest battery life and can power multiple devices at once. If you need something capable of powering appliances, you’ll want something in this range.

Portable Power Stations: Bottom Line

After testing several options ranging in price, we decided Goal Zero offers the best portable power station. Its Yeti 1500X is easy to use, offers high-powered outputs, and pairs well with a solar generator.

However, there are other reliable options out there that may be more suitable depending on your needs. Specifications that may play a deciding factor for many customers are maximum wattage and weight.

Portable Power Stations: FAQ

Below are some common frequently asked questions about portable power stations:

What is the best portable power station? The best portable power station is the Goal Zero Yeti 1500X because it includes high power outputs, is solar generator-friendly, and is easy to use. What is a portable power station? A portable power station is a high-capacity battery that can be carried by hand. These devices are typically charged via a 120.0-V AC outlet, but many can also be charged with solar panels. Portable power stations are handy for powering electronics on long car rides or camping trips. Can a portable power station run a refrigerator? Many portable power stations can run a refrigerator. Most household fridges require about 250.0 W of power to function, and many portable power stations can deliver 300.0 W of power and more. How do portable power stations work? A portable power station is a battery capable of storing large amounts of energy. They are typically charged at home via a standard 120.0-V wall outlet. When turned on, a portable power station supplies energy as needed to power whatever devices are connected to its output ports. How long do portable power stations last? Every battery will eventually degrade after it powers through enough cycles. How long your portable power station lasts partially depends on how you treat your battery. The best portable power stations should last through at least 500 cycles, but some can last longer. How do you charge a portable power station? Nearly all portable power stations can be charged using a 120.0-V wall outlet. Many can also be charged using solar panels. A portable power station is a battery, and it can be charged in a number of ways.

Portable Power Station Testing Methodology

We tested each portable power station by using it according to the included directions. We started by charging each device and then using it to run a number of items, including a phone, laptop, and shop vac.

During testing, we took notes on a variety of factors, including ease of use, material quality, charging speeds, and user interface (display). Each portable power station was scored based on several criteria:

Utility

Our utility score is based on the input and output options for each portable power station. Those that can be charged with solar, 120.0-V AC, and 12.0-V DC power scored highest in this category. Portable power stations that had a variety of output options and multiple USB outputs also scored well in this category.

Durability

While we haven’t spent years with each product (yet), we were able to rate durability based on the product’s overall build quality, as well as the consensus of customer reviews. Products with device safety features like overcharge and over-voltage protection scored best in this category.

In addition to the durability of the battery housing, a portable power station’s battery is important in this rating. Batteries that last the most cycles result in more durable power stations.

Ease of Use

Our ease of use score is based on product size and how easy it is to carry. Integrated handles and carrying bags improve a product’s ease of use. We also considered the utility of the included instructions and whether the buttons and functions are intuitive. In addition, charging speed was a factor in our ease of use score.

Display

A portable power station’s display impacts its utility and its ease of use. This is such an important feature that we rated these criteria separately. The best portable power stations have large displays that tell you your current power draw, the power input, and the remaining battery power. Some even provide estimates as to how long the battery will last at the current output.

How We Score Products

Every portable power station we test is given a score between 1.0 and 5.0 stars in each category. Here’s what those star ratings mean in concrete terms:

5.0 Stars : A 5.0-star rating means a portable power station is among the best in a category. It offers multiple means of charging (including solar charging), is made with rugged materials, is lightweight with integrated handles, or displays a precise estimate of remaining time until the battery depletes.

: A 5.0-star rating means a portable power station is among the best in a category. It offers multiple means of charging (including solar charging), is made with rugged materials, is lightweight with integrated handles, or displays a precise estimate of remaining time until the battery depletes. 4.0 Stars : A 4.0-star rating means the portable power station performs better than average in a category. It can be charged using AC power and DC power, is durable enough to take outdoors, can be used without difficulty, or offers a display that accurately describes remaining battery life and power draw.

: A 4.0-star rating means the portable power station performs better than average in a category. It can be charged using AC power and DC power, is durable enough to take outdoors, can be used without difficulty, or offers a display that accurately describes remaining battery life and power draw. 3.0 Stars : A 3.0-star rating indicates what is average or typical for a portable power station, based on our testing experience. It can be charged using at least DC power, is well built, but unlikely to survive accidental drops, is easy to use but very heavy to move, or offers a simple display with an estimate of remaining battery life.

: A 3.0-star rating indicates what is average or typical for a portable power station, based on our testing experience. It can be charged using at least DC power, is well built, but unlikely to survive accidental drops, is easy to use but very heavy to move, or offers a simple display with an estimate of remaining battery life. 2.0 Stars : A 2.0-star rating indicates the portable power station performs poorer than the average. It is fragile, exceptionally slow to charge, or the display only provides the roughest estimate of remaining battery life.

: A 2.0-star rating indicates the portable power station performs poorer than the average. It is fragile, exceptionally slow to charge, or the display only provides the roughest estimate of remaining battery life. 1.0 Star: A 1.0-star rating indicates that the portable power station performs well below expectations in a category. It is difficult to charge and operate, likely to break out of the bag, contains no display, or is impossible to operate without special training.

Why Trust Motor1.com

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.

*Data accurate at time of publication. Products subject to availability.

James Kiefer Multimedia Producer – Motor1 Review Team James Kiefer has been writing about automotive products on Motor1 since 2021 and has assessed hundreds of products for everyday drivers. He’s tested everything from headlight restoration kits to OBD2 scanners to dash cams, giving him an in-depth understanding of which products are useful for car owners and how they can fit into any driver’s lifestyle.