This 4,000.0-BTU (British Thermal Unit) heater is designed for golf cart use but can also be used in a car. It includes a cup holder adapter to fit in a center console, as well as safety features like an oxygen depletion system and tip over switch.

Because it is propane-powered, you should only use this heater in a ventilated area, which means don’t use it in your car with the windows up. If you’re driving on the highway, this won’t work as a portable heater since the incoming cold air will cancel out any warming effects.

However, this heater is quite powerful and in a slow-moving or stationary car, can keep you well warmed. It is much more powerful than any plug in 12.0-V portable car heater could be, which is why we’ve made it our top pick. Note that you will need a propane tank to use this heater (sold separately).

Key Features

Approximate cost : $70

Power source : Propane gas

Our Experience

This portable car heater is very easy to use. Simply screw in the propane tank and hold down the ignition switch. Our propane tank did not fit very well into the cup holder attachment. This made the Golf Cart Heater unstable in our vehicle. However, with the proper-size tank, the heater would have been stable in our center console.

There is no thermostat or temperature control, but this unit heats quickly (about three minutes) and gets very warm. Because it is powered by propane, there’s a slight gas odor. Again, do not use this type of heater (gas-powered) in an unventilated vehicle.