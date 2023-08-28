Two tire retailers stand out as great places to buy tires online: Tire Rack and Discount Tire. Regardless of where you choose to shop for tires or what tire brands you like, we recommend utilizing our tire size calculator to ensure you purchase the right tire size for your vehicle.

1. Tire Rack

The Indiana-based tire retailer offers a huge selection of tires. Tire Rack boasts tires for everyone from the daily driver to performance-based tires developed specifically for track days.

A huge benefit to Tire Rack is the fact that it offers a two-year road hazard warranty for every single tire it sells, on top of the manufacturer’s warranty. If you drive over a nail or hit a pothole on the way to work, Tire Rack has you covered.

Don’t fret if you’re worried about installing the tires you bought online from Tire Rack. Tire Rack has a cross-country network of vetted tire installers that can install your tires at your local tire center. Tire Rack also offers mobile tire installers.

2. Discount Tire

Discount Tire is a cross between an online tire retailer and a local shop. While you can purchase tires online with Discount Tire Direct, you can pick up your new tires from your local Discount Tire store (or America’s Tire store depending on where you live).

Discount Tire offers rebates and promotions alike for tires, meaning you can find some of the best tire prices on its site. According to our research, the acreage cost of a full set of tires is around $600. In terms of online shopping for the lowest price, it’s hard to beat Discount Tire.

While Discount Tire offers great tire deals and competitive prices, it also offers a wide selection of quality tires and features most of the best tire brands.

3. Amazon

The fact that you have the ability to buy tires online through Amazon surprises a lot of people. Amazon is an excellent site to source your tires from, as Amazon carries most of the top tire brands, offers a range of tire sizes, and features various different types of tires.

Amazon, as many will already know, is the largest online retailer in the world. With unbeatable shipping times and prices, it is no wonder that they come in highly on our list. If you happen to subscribe to Amazon Prime, your new tires can be at your doorstep in just a few days, making it a convenient option for many.

4. RealTruck

A high-quality retailer for all things truck-related, RealTruck offers many of the best truck tires in the industry. However, as you may guess from the name, RealTruck only offers products specific to trucks. That means that RealTruck doesn’t offer tires that would fit your car or minivan.

While this may be a drawback for many, it is a huge draw for those with trucks. Truck owners know they are getting only the best from RealTruck. RealTruck offers many of the best tire brands in the industry, including Cooper, Falken, Hankook, Toyo, Nitto tires, and more.