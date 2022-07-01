Over time, parts such as bolts, fasteners, and more can rust or corrode, eventually becoming nearly impossible to loosen. Penetrating oil lubricates even the stiffest, most stuck-together metal surfaces so they glide easily over each other. This tool is essential in every mechanic’s arsenal for its extensive versatility, whether it’s in the shop or for a DIY project.

We’ve rounded up and reviewed the best penetrating oils to help make your next engine repair go smoothly. We’ll discuss the pros and cons of each oil and delve into what customers thought of each, plus explain the essential features of penetrating oils.