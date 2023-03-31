The best parking lights are designed to make parking easier for any and all drivers. Parking lights help with visibility in poorly-lit parking lots or when pulling into your garage. They help prevent any minor dings or scrapes if you are pulling into a tight parking space or turning into a small garage.
Our in-depth review will help you choose the right parking lights for your vehicle. As a driver, it is essential to consider the visibility and weather conditions you plan to drive in. Some parking lights are better equipped to handle fog and cloudy conditions than others. Our guide will help make purchasing the best parking lights easier than ever.
5 Best Parking Lights
- Editor’s Choice: Auxito Switchback LED Bulbs
- Energy Efficient: Auxito LED Parking Side Meter Light Bulbs
- Long Lifespan: Alla Lighting 6000K White LED Bulbs
- Easiest Installation: Torchbeam 3157 LED Bulbs
- Best Value: Phinlion Miniature Wedge LED Bulbs
Parking Lights Buyers Guide
Before purchasing your newest set of parking lights to increase visibility and ensure a safer driving experience, there are a few factors that are worth considering. Taking into account the compatibility of your vehicle, the longevity or lifespan of the light bulb, and the ease of installation can make your buying and installing process easier and quicker.
Compatibility
Regardless of the type of lights you need, whether it be sidelights, beam headlights, brake lights, or parking lights, it is important to check compatibility. To prevent wasting money on purchasing new lights, you can check your vehicle’s owner’s manual to determine the car manufacturer light bulb model size that was used.
Amazon also has a car compatibility check when looking at different auto lights. At the top of the page when you click on a product, there is a scroll-down menu that will tell you if the light bulb is the correct fit for your car. This can be of use if you no longer have the owner’s manual for your vehicle.
Longevity
The longer the lifespan of any light bulb, the less time you will have to spend installing new bulbs in your vehicle or shopping online or in-store. Some light bulbs have longer lifespans than others, so it is important to check the lifespan of the parking lights you plan to install.
Ease Of Installation
No car owner wants or plans to spend an overwhelming amount of time working to install something that can be as simple as a parking light for your vehicle. You can make the process easier by ensuring that your vehicle has full compatibility with the lights you are purchasing. Plug-and-play installation is an added bonus that makes the installation of car lights more efficient.
Our Review Standards
To select the parking lights featured in this buyers guide, our team first combed through dozens of resources such as DIY mechanic and auto enthusiast forums, manufacturer and lighting-specific websites, instruction manuals from manufacturers, and reviews from online retailers. We pay particularly close attention to quality reviews and recommendations that highlight the quality of warranties, customer service support, build quality, materials, and overall reliability.
Why You Can Trust Us
Since 2020, we have published over 200 auto product reviews in an effort to make shopping for auto products easier. Our team of writers, editors, researchers, and product experts collaborates to thoroughly vet top products. We try to perform in-house testing on real vehicles whenever possible before making our recommendations.
When testing is not feasible, however, our aim is to make your life easier by doing all the online research for you and presenting that research in the form of easy-to-read product comparisons and buyers guides, rather than outright recommendations. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
#1 Editor's Choice: Auxito Switchback LED Bulbs
The Auxito Switchback LED Bulbs are designed for simplicity and safety. The plug-and-play design makes for an easy installation into almost any vehicle, from a Volkswagen to a Volvo. The waterproof and heat-dissipation features keep these bulbs working reliably in most modern cars under any weather condition.
As multi-use bulbs, the Auxito LEDs can also be used for turn signal indication. You have the ability to use these as both signal lights and parking lights while driving and pulling into a parking place. In purchasing these Auxito lights, you receive two different light controls with only one installation.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $25
- Light source: LED
- Wattage: 50.0W
- Voltage: 9.0V to 18.0V
- Anti-interference
- Compatible with standard and CK socket
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 1,950 ratings
The majority of customers are pleased with their purchase of the Auxito light bulbs, emphasizing the easy installation, value for money spent, and lifespan of these bulbs. Customers are pleased with the quality, sharing that the difference in nighttime visibility is notable, especially for reviewers who switched from halogen to LED bulbs.
#2 Energy Efficient: Auxito LED Parking Side Meter Light Bulbs
The Auxito LED Parking Light Bulbs are similar in shape and design to halogen bulbs, but deliver 360-degree illumination using LED chips. These bulbs are also energy efficient, using only a quarter of the energy compared to halogen bulbs, while being four times brighter.
These bulbs also work to prevent radio interference, keeping a constant light current with instant-on capability, requiring zero warm-up time. These lights can also be used for turn signals, side markers, and blinkers, making them a versatile choice for any vehicle.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $15
- Light source: LED
- Wattage: 5.5W
- Voltage: 9.0V to 16.0V
- 360-degree illumination
- US standard and CK sockets
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 5,000 ratings
Most reviewers are incredibly happy with their purchase of the Auxito parking light bulbs. Some buyers share that these lights have lasted well over a year, even with heavy usage. Customers emphasize the increased visibility they noticed after installing these lights, especially in poorly lit parking garages or lots.
#3 Long Lifespan: Alla Lighting 6000K White LED Bulbs
The Alla Lighting LED Bulbs use 6,000 Kelvin color temperature for both high illumination and quality lighting to ensure the best visibility. With a lifespan of around 50,000 hours, these bulbs are built to last, making them perfect for side marker lights, rear parking lights, warning lights, and more.
These lights are designed to be energy-saving by staying at a low temperature. Their low power consumption ensures a longer lifespan. Be sure to confirm compatibility with your vehicle or check the original equipment manufacturer’s (OEM) incandescent bulb’s part number prior to purchasing new parking lights.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $12
- Light source: LED
- Wattage: 4.0W
- Voltage: 12.0V
- One-year warranty
- Plug-and-play installation
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 2,600 ratings
Customers gave incredibly positive reviews for the Alla Lighting LED lights. The majority of buyers were amazed by the difference in illumination, especially for such a compact light and easy installation. Some even share that these parking lights are brighter than their daytime running lights and fog lights.
#4 Easiest Installation: Torchbeam 3157 LED Bulbs
The Torchbeam LED Bulbs are designed to increase visibility and make you more confident and comfortable behind the steering wheel. With an easy plug-and-play installation, these non-polarity bulbs have the latest LED technology with no UV emissions or error codes after proper installation.
The bulb size may vary depending on the trim of your vehicle, so it is essential to confirm the original car manufacturer‘s bulb size before purchasing the Torchbeam bulbs. This is especially true for new cars that may have different light assemblies or parts included in the vehicle.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $15
- Light source: LED
- Wattage: 5.0W
- Voltage: 12.0V
- Plug-and-play installation
- 30,000-hour lifespan
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 200 ratings
Most buyers are happy with their purchase of these LED bulbs, especially emphasizing the overall easy installation that took little time. Many are pleased with the brightness of the bulbs, claiming they are fairly equivalent to headlights. The Torchbeam bulbs seem to have helped buyers with visibility by illuminating reflectors and road signs on back roads and poorly lit areas.
#5 Best Value: Phinlion Miniature Wedge LED Bulbs
The Phinlion Miniature Wedge LED Bulbs are both multipurpose and compatible with various vehicles. While these bulbs are best fit as parking lights, they can be installed as a side marker light, a license plate light, and even an interior door light for the side of the car.
As an added bonus, these bulbs are 99 percent compatible with vehicles, along with a plug-and-play installation. It is important to note that in European-made vehicles or new cars, error codes may appear. Whether you’re driving a Toyota or a Porsche, cross-checking the compatibility with the light model listed in the owner’s manual can help prevent error codes and installation issues.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $10
- Light source: LED
- Voltage: 12.0V
- Pack of 10 lights
- Non-polarity
- Fits 99 percent of vehicles
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 600 ratings
Overall, buyers are pleased with their purchase of these bulbs, noting that the compact size makes installation an incredibly simple and quick process. A few buyers share that they have had these lights installed in various different parts of their vehicle for at least one year, with little fading in brightness.
Parking Lights: Bottom Line
The best parking lights make driving safer and easier for both new and experienced drivers. From tighter parking spaces that make visibility more difficult to having to park on the side of the road in poor street lighting, parking lights make driving easier.
Parking Lights At A Glance
|
Brand
|
Light Source Type
|
Wattage
|
Auxito Switchback LED Bulbs
|
LED
|
50.0 W
|
Auxito LED Parking Side Meter Light Bulbs
|
LED
|
5.5 W
|
Alla Lighting 6000K White LED Bulbs
|
LED
|
1.5 W
|
Torchbeam 3157 LED Bulbs
|
LED
|
5.0 W
|
Phinlion Miniature Wedge LED Bulbs
|
LED
|
12.0 W
