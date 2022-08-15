Speed: With a range of 600 to 3500 RPM and 1,250.0 max watts out, the speed at which this car polisher could work was never an issue. This is undoubtedly a heavy-duty power tool, but the variable-speed settings denoted in RPM rather than an arbitrary setting number made this polisher feel more manageable.

Maneuverability: This orbital polisher was incredibly maneuverable, easy to hold, and didn’t bother our review team members when using it for extended periods of time. The polisher weighs a mere 6.7 lbs. and has an incredibly ergonomic three-position bale handle, as well as a traditional side handle to give users ultimate control and comfort while using the power tool.

Versatility: How low a speed setting this polisher can go down to ultimately separates it from the competition. The low-speed capabilities paired with a high maximum RPM mean any stage of the buffing process is possible with this orbital polisher.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon Review Score: 4.8 out of 5.0 based on over 5,600 ratings.

This tool is described as a professional-level orbital polisher, and there are reviews from some mechanics and detailers claiming to use this on the job and at home. Many appreciate the variable speed control feature and note the DeWalt’s durability. One reviewer claims she’s used Porter Cable, Hitachi, Makita, and Metabo polishers, and none of them can compare to the DeWalt.

There are very few negative reviews for this product, though a few complain that the DeWalt is too heavy.