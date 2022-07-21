Performing a DIY fluid change on your vehicle’s engine can get messy, especially when removing oil. Oil extractors eliminate this stress by pumping out used oil and storing it away so it can be recycled later. Using an oil extractor not only speeds up the fluid extraction process but also leaves fewer chances of ruining your driveway or garage with an oil spill.
Our review team has tested and reviewed the best oil extractors available to help you get started on your next oil change. We break down each of our choices based on their portability, ease of use, and more to help you make an informed decision on your next oil extraction tool.
5 Best Oil Extractors
- Editor’s Pick: OEMTools Manual Fluid Extractor
- Easiest Oil Disposal: HT Moto Oil Extractor
- Best Electric: Performance Tool Electronic Oil Extraction Pump
- Best Heavy Duty: EWK Pneumatic Oil Extractor Pump
- Best Portability: Airpower America FloTool Topsider Pump
#1 Editor’s Pick: OEMTools Manual Fluid Extractor
The OEMTools Manual Fluid Extractor is our top choice for the best oil extractor. Not only can it remove engine oil, but is also safe to use for evacuating transmission fluid, power steering fluid, brake fluid, gear oil, coolant, and other fluids with low viscosity.
This fluid evacuator is designed as a single-piece construction unit with an automatic flow control valve to prevent spills and overflows that can soil your floor. It’s also equipped with an oversized handle for better grip.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $65
- Storage: 1.4 gallons
- 5.0-ft. main suction hose
- 41.0-in. dipstick tube adapter
- Suction hose adapter
- Overflow shutoff valve
Our Experience
We had very little trouble assembling the OEMTools oil extractor. One feature that we were especially fond of was this extractor’s hand pump, which was sturdy and consistent while pumping.
Using this tool, we were able to pump a full quart of oil in less than a few minutes. Getting the flow started only took a few quick pumps. After the draining was complete, we were able to dispose of our used oil with a precise pour thanks to the OEMTools extractor’s lightweight build.
|Overall Rating
|5 out of 5
|Assembly
|5
|Speed
|5
|Cleanliness
|5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 3,100 ratings
Many positive reviews come from customers who have never owned or used an oil extractor before. These same customers praise this tool for its no-hassle operation. Some negative reviews claim that the hose and dipstick tube work for small engines but are not long enough to reach into larger ones.
What Is It Good For?
We recommend the OEMTools Manual Fluid Extractor for anyone looking to complete an at-home oil change for the first or tenth time. It’s easy to learn to use and takes very little time to complete an extraction.
#2 Easiest Oil Disposal: HT Moto Oil Extractor
The HT Moto Oil Extractor is made of entirely plastic, which makes cleanup a breeze compared to metal extractors. Thanks to its compact size, this device can be used for cars, boats, ATVs, snowmobiles, and much more.
A pour spout is included with this extractor to help reduce oil spillage. This extractor also comes equipped with a pour handle for trouble-free transportation.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $85
- Storage: 1.6 gallons
- 3.0-ft. hose
- 24.0-in. dipstick
- Pour spout and handle
- Removable pump mechanism
Our Experience
The only flaw our review team found with the HT Moto extractor was that its components needed to be manually attached and did not come with a storage bag. Considering how many parts come with this extractor, we saw how it could be easy to accidentally misplace one.
We were able to pump a quart of oil in slightly over five minutes. We recommend using two hands while pumping, as the handle wobbles after excessive movement. Removing and storing the oil was easy thanks to this extractor’s size and pour components.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Assembly
|4.5
|Speed
|5
|Cleanliness
|5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 1,100 ratings
Customers say that the pump takes more than the manufacturer-recommended amount of strokes in order to create a steady vacuum. Besides this, most reviews compliment this extractor for its tidiness during cleanup and straightforward operation.
What Is It Good For?
Because of its size and intuitiveness, we think you should consider checking out the HT Moto Oil Extractor if you want to prevent oil spills in your garage. This extractor is perfect for first-time oil extractor buyers, as well.
#3 Best Electric: Performance Tool Electronic Oil Extraction Pump
With its 12.0-volt DC motor, the Performance Tool Electronic Oil Extraction Pump can remove up to 3.0 quarts of motor oil per minute. Because it’s electric, this extractor’s motor doesn’t need to be primed and can run for minutes at a time.
For power, the Performance Tool extractor relies on its attachment cables to connect to a vehicle’s battery. It’s a handheld-sized device so storage and cleaning take little time compared to larger pumps.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $30
- Storage: None
- 4.0-ft. hose
- 12.0-volt motor
- Attachment cables
Our Experience
Assembling this oil extractor wasn’t very difficult for our product tester, but it did require us to hook the device to our car’s battery. This extractor doesn’t come with any sort of storage, so we had to reuse one of the storage gallons from the other extractors in this roundup to collect our used oil.
The Performance Tool device was the fastest of our extractors when it came to pumping oil. It removed a full quart in less than a minute. We were able to dispose of our oil but this required using a separate container, so be prepared to have one ready.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Assembly
|4
|Speed
|5
|Cleanliness
|4.5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4 out of 5 based on around 1,000 ratings
A few of the most shared reviews claim that this device works well for changing oil on boats and small watercraft. There are also many customers who commend this pump’s flow rate. A frequent complaint from dissatisfied customers is that this extractor doesn’t work well for removing other engine fluids.
What Is It Good For?
The Performance Tool Electronic Oil Extraction Pump is recommended for those who prefer speed over manual labor. The only major downside is that this pump requires other accessories to be used to its full potential.
#4 Best Heavy Duty: EWK Pneumatic Oil Extractor Pump
Complete with both air-powered and manual modes, the EWK Pneumatic Oil Extractor Pump can use compressed air to speed up the extraction process. It’s also equipped with an eagle-mouth-shaped spout to make pouring more efficient.
This extractor comes with two different-sized hoses that both reach deep into the bottom of storage tanks. The sealing cap on the extractor is attached to the storage compartment to prevent spilling during transport.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $80
- Storage: 1.7 gallons
- 3.0-ft. main tube
- Two 3.0-ft. extension tubes
- Manual/Pneumatic modes
- Heat-resistant polypropylene tank
- Pour spout with safety lock
- Sealing cap
Our Experience
It took very little time to set up the EWK extractor since most of it came pre-assembled. Attaching the hose extenders took extra effort since they didn’t want to stay connected to the main tube.
We used the EWK on manual mode for pumping and found that it had a decent flow rate. We were able to extract a quart of oil in about four minutes. Pouring the oil from this extractor without spilling any was very difficult due to its size.
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Assembly
|4.5
|Speed
|4.5
|Cleanliness
|4
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on around 2,700 ratings
There are multiple reviews that say this extractor pairs well with almost any compressor for a quick extraction process. Customers are also fond of the sturdy build of the EWK device. A few customers complain that the extension hoses don’t connect properly.
What Is It Good For?
We believe you should take a look at the EWK Pneumatic Oil Extractor Pump if you own an air compressor and want to speed up your oil change. It’s also a great addition to any professional mechanic’s garage.
#5 Best Portability: Airpower America FloTool Topsider Pump
While most oil extractors are designed to sit in the garage, the Airpower America FloTool Topsider Pump is made to fit in the back of your car. Its 8.0-quart tank is light and mobile, plus the canister has a carrying handle and lid for easy transport.
This oil extractor has a wide 12.0-inch base to prevent spills. Attached to the hose is a manual shutoff valve that can be activated in seconds.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $70
- Storage: 2.0 gallons
- 4.0-ft. hose
- Carrying handle
- Sealing cap
Our Experience
Our product tester was able to assemble this oil extractor in less than a few minutes thanks to its limited design. Its flow rate was relatively low and required more strokes than the other pumps we tested to prime.
Getting a clean pour from the Topsider extractor was also a challenge. Its mouth port is awkwardly poised on the canister, which made us unsure when the oil would actually pour and at what rate.
|Overall Rating
|3.8 out of 5
|Assembly
|4.5
|Speed
|3.5
|Cleanliness
|3.5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.1 out of 5 based on over 2,100 ratings
Some customers warn that the Topsider’s hose disconnects easily, which creates spills or gets the hose stuck in the oil compartment. Others recommend tightening the pump with a wrench to get the best seal and reduce the number of pumps for priming.
What Is It Good For?
You should consider checking out the Airpower America FloTool Topsider Pump if you need an on-the-go oil extractor for road trips or other long journeys away from the garage. This extractor also works well for changing the oil in boats.
Best Oil Extractor Buyers Guide
Whether you’re a first-time buyer or purchasing a replacement pump, keep reading for more information on oil extractors and their functions.
What Is An Oil Extractor?
An oil extractor is a device used to drain engine oil and other fluids from your vehicle. This device works by sucking the oil from the crankcase through a thin tube inserted into the dipstick opening. The pump creates a vacuum that pulls the warm oil into a separate container, which can then be recycled properly.
Different Types Of Oil Extractors
Manual oil extractors require users to pump a handle that creates vacuum pressure, which pulls oil from the engine. Some only require a few pumps for a steady flow while others require constant pumping. These pumps are highly portable and tend to store a tank’s worth of oil, but can be tiresome for daily use.
Electric oil extractors require 12.0 volts of power to function, which can typically be used from a vehicle’s battery (many electric pumps come included with attachment cables). They efficiently pump oil, but can struggle with large quantities and usually require an external storage container for the oil.
Pneumatic oil extractors are attached to an external air compressor in order to pump oil. Although they pump quickly, using these devices requires access to a large air compressor as smaller ones won’t do. They’re great for everyday use in a shop but are not portable.
Key Oil Extractor Features
Storage: In order to ensure a clean extraction, oil must be safely stored. Certain features such as a flow control valve and automatic shutoff can stop oil from flowing to prevent an overfill. A pour spout can also make for clean transferring of used oil.
Portability: Oil extractor pumps must be lightweight and easy to move so the oil in them can be moved. Cylindrical pumps may be taller than spherical but may offer less capacity. Most portable pumps tend to be manually powered.
Oil Extractors: FAQs
Our Review Standards
The oil extractors in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors like Prime shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices.
Our product testing team then ordered the five oil extractors that best met these standards. A team member tested each product on a car, taking note of how easily the extractor assembled, how long it took to pump a quart of oil, and how easy it was to empty. Each oil extractor was given a rating out of 5 stars based on this criteria.
Oil Extractors Testing Process
Each oil extractor was assembled according to the manufacturer’s instructions. We then used each extractor to pump 1.0 quart of warmed synthetic oil and timed how long it took to empty its contents. After being filled, each pump was emptied and cleaned according to the manufacturer’s specifications.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
