The OEMTools Manual Fluid Extractor is our top choice for the best oil extractor. Not only can it remove engine oil, but is also safe to use for evacuating transmission fluid, power steering fluid, brake fluid, gear oil, coolant, and other fluids with low viscosity.

This fluid evacuator is designed as a single-piece construction unit with an automatic flow control valve to prevent spills and overflows that can soil your floor. It’s also equipped with an oversized handle for better grip.

Key Features

Cost : Around $65

: Around $65 Storage : 1.4 gallons

5.0-ft. main suction hose

41.0-in. dipstick tube adapter

Suction hose adapter

Overflow shutoff valve

Our Experience

We had very little trouble assembling the OEMTools oil extractor. One feature that we were especially fond of was this extractor’s hand pump, which was sturdy and consistent while pumping.

Using this tool, we were able to pump a full quart of oil in less than a few minutes. Getting the flow started only took a few quick pumps. After the draining was complete, we were able to dispose of our used oil with a precise pour thanks to the OEMTools extractor’s lightweight build.