Octane boosters are simple to use, but not as simple to understand. While you just pour your octane booster into your fuel tank, the science behind how this type of product works is a bit complicated. This, as well as how high and low octane engines interact with octane boosters, are two topics that we think you should research prior to making a purchasing decision.

Differences In Octane Ratings

Octane ratings are measures of fuel stability, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Octane ratings are based on the pressure at which a fuel will automatically ignite, or spontaneously combust, in a testing engine. The higher an octane number is, the more stable the fuel is and the slower the fuel burns.

: This is a middle ground of sorts in terms of octane fuel, it generally has an octane rating between 89 and 90. Premium: This is the highest octane fuel, which tends to have an octane rating between 91 to 94.

How Engines Interact With Octane Boosters

Octane boosters are fuel additives that claim to increase the octane levels in your car after you pump gas. Higher octane ratings assist a fuel cylinder in firing at the exact moment it needs to, ensuring that drivers are getting peak performance from their vehicles.

When You Should Not Use An Octane Booster

Even if you have the best octane booster ever made, using performance enhancers under the wrong circumstance means either you won’t significant results or even risk damaging your car.

Below are a few instances where you can probably forgo using an octane booster:

You don’t drive a high-performance vehicle

Your vehicle manufacturer dictates you operate the vehicle with fuel at a specific octane rating

A mechanic advises you to not use octane boosters

Can Octane Boosters Damage My Car?

Engines are designed to burn fuel in a controlled combustion. Spontaneous combustion can happen when rising temperatures and pressure from the controlled combustion causes unburned fuels to ignite. This uncontrolled spontaneous combustion causes pressure in the cylinder to spike, which then causes engine knocking to occur.

The initial controlled combustion and unintended spontaneous combustion compete which causes energy from the burning fuel to disperse in an uneven and uncontrolled manner. This puts pressure on the engine’s pistons before it enters the part of the engine cycle where the piston’s motion generates power. Ultimately, damage can occur to your engine when you have the wrong octane number fuel in your engine.

Other ways octane boosters can damage your car: