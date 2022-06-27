Generally speaking, the point of an octane booster is to provide high octane fuel for your vehicle. While the best octane boosters have additional benefits or features, their ability to increase your vehicle’s fuel octane rating is most significant.
5 Best Octane Boosters
- Best Overall: Lucas Oil 10026 Octane Booster
- Best Formula: STP Octane Booster
- Best Racing Formula: Royal Purple Max Boost Octane Booster
- Most Versatile: Klotz Higher Octane Booster
- Also Consider: Torco Octane Booster
#1 Best Overall: Lucas Oil 10026 Octane Booster
The Lucas Oil 10026 Octane Booster can enhance engine performance, raise fuel economy in high compression engines, and stop engine knocking. This octane booster is safe for turbochargers, oxygen sensors, and catalytic converters.
The fuel additive is also suitable to be used in both fuel-injected engines and carbureted engines. The manufacturer claims in the product description that this octane booster is tested and proven to deliver three times more boost than other brands. It should be noted that one 15.0-ounce bottle will treat up to 25.0 gallons of fuel.
|Overall Rating
|5 out of 5
|Effectiveness
|5
|Versatility
|5
|Value
|5
Key Features
- Works in fuel-injected and carbureted engines
- Raises fuel economy
- Stops engine knocking
What Customers Are Saying
The Lucas Oil octane booster has over 470 customer reviews on Amazon. Most customers were happy with their purchase, hence why around 95 percent of reviewers rate the octane booster 4 stars or higher.
#2 Best Formula: STP Octane Booster
Boasting a two-in-one formula that not only boosts octane but also cleans the fuel intake system, the STP Octane Booster is our review team’s choice for the octane booster with the Best Formula. This fuel treatment restores horsepower and acceleration, as well as removes deposits and build-ups which can cause knocking and pinging noises.
The octane booster is compatible with cap-less gas systems and can improve the fuel octane level in your engine. It should be noted that your gas tank should be at least half full before you use this fuel additive. You simply need to pour the entire contents of the 5.25-fluid ounce bottle into your fuel tank as long as the tank is 21.0 gallons or under.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Effectiveness
|5
|Versatility
|5
|Value
|4.5
Key Features
- Compatible with cap-less gas systems
- Removes deposits
- Improves power and acceleration
What Customers Are Saying
Over 600 customers have left reviews on Amazon for the STP Octane Booster. It maintains a 4.6 average rating, with 80 percent of reviewers rating this product a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. The vast majority of reviewers were pleased with their purchase, as 91 percent of reviewers rate this product 4 or more stars.
#3 Best Racing Formula: Royal Purple Max Boost Octane Booster
The Royal Purple Max Boost Octane Booster not only raises your vehicle’s octane rating by up to 30 points but also reduces emissions and acts as a fuel stabilizer. This fuel additive can improve your vehicle’s gas mileage while simultaneously cleaning deposits from fuel injectors. However, the octane booster is not street-legal.
This octane booster is formulated with methylcyclopentadienyl manganese tricarbonyl (MMT) which helps to eliminate pre-ignition and detonation from low octane gasoline. The fuel additive is safe for use in leaded and unleaded gasoline engines, as well as in all ethanol blends. In computer-controlled vehicles, the octane booster can reduce power loss from knock-retard. It should be noted that this fuel additive should be paired with race fuel concentrate and race cars.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Effectiveness
|5
|Versatility
|5
|Value
|4
Key Features
- Formulated with MMT
- Raises octane rating by up to 30 points
- Eliminates pre-ignition
What Customers Are Saying
The Royal Purple Max Boost Octane Booster has nearly 900 customer reviews on Amazon. Many of these reviews are positive, which is backed by the fact that 89 percent of reviewers rate this product 4 stars or higher.
#4 Most Versatile: Klotz Higher Octane Booster
Our team members laud the versatility of the Klotz Higher Octane Booster as it not only increases pump gasoline octane number by up to 10 but can also act as a fuel injector and carburetor cleaner. The octane booster features a tetraethyl lead substitute for added lubrication and is safe to use on catalytic converters and O2 sensors. This fuel additive also stabilizes the flame front and controls fuel burn speed.
The octane booster doesn’t include any methyl tertiary-butyl ether (MTBE) and absorbs moisture in the fuel system. Impressively, the manufacturer claims in the product description that this fuel additive can help preserve gasoline for up to 16 months. The fuel additive improves both throttle response and acceleration while additionally improving fuel economy.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Effectiveness
|4.5
|Versatility
|5
|Value
|4
Key Features
- Doesn’t include MTBE
- Absorbs moisture in the fuel system
- Preserves gasoline up to 16 months
What Customers Are Saying
Over 300 customers have left reviews on Amazon for the Klotz Higher Octane Booster. Over 75 percent of reviewers rate this octane booster a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. The grand majority of customers were pleased with this product, which is why 87 percent of reviewers rate it 4 or more stars.
#5 Also Consider: Torco Octane Booster
The Torco Octane Booster claims to be not just another fuel additive, but rather a race fuel concentrate or an unleaded fuel accelerator. This octane booster takes many of the same additives used in Torco’s race fuel and implements it as a blend of components to closely resemble race fuel. The fuel additive is safe to use on O2 sensors as well as on catalytic converters.
With this octane booster, you’ll have the freedom to customize the blend to fit you and your car’s needs. Rather than going ahead and blindly mixing this fuel additive with your gas, you can reference the 87 octane, 91 octane, or 93 octane base accelerator blend charts on Torco’s website. The octane booster will provide higher octane fuel to as high a point as 105.
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Effectiveness
|4
|Versatility
|4.5
|Value
|4.5
Key Features
- Customizable blend
- Raises fuel octane up to 105
- Safe to use on O2 sensors
What Customers Are Saying
The Torco Octane Booster has over 100 customer reviews on Amazon. While this isn’t the largest sample size to draw conclusions from, we can confidently say that the majority of customers were happy with this product, as 86 percent of reviewers rate it 4 stars or higher.
Octane Boosters Buying Guide
Octane boosters are simple to use, but not as simple to understand. While you just pour your octane booster into your fuel tank, the science behind how this type of product works is a bit complicated. This, as well as how high and low octane engines interact with octane boosters, are two topics that we think you should research prior to making a purchasing decision.
Differences In Octane Ratings
Octane ratings are measures of fuel stability, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Octane ratings are based on the pressure at which a fuel will automatically ignite, or spontaneously combust, in a testing engine. The higher an octane number is, the more stable the fuel is and the slower the fuel burns.
- Regular: This is the lowest octane fuel, typically at an octane rating of 87.
- Midgrade: This is a middle ground of sorts in terms of octane fuel, it generally has an octane rating between 89 and 90.
- Premium: This is the highest octane fuel, which tends to have an octane rating between 91 to 94.
How Engines Interact With Octane Boosters
Octane boosters are fuel additives that claim to increase the octane levels in your car after you pump gas. Higher octane ratings assist a fuel cylinder in firing at the exact moment it needs to, ensuring that drivers are getting peak performance from their vehicles.
When You Should Not Use An Octane Booster
Even if you have the best octane booster ever made, using performance enhancers under the wrong circumstance means either you won’t significant results or even risk damaging your car.
Below are a few instances where you can probably forgo using an octane booster:
- You don’t drive a high-performance vehicle
- Your vehicle manufacturer dictates you operate the vehicle with fuel at a specific octane rating
- A mechanic advises you to not use octane boosters
Can Octane Boosters Damage My Car?
Engines are designed to burn fuel in a controlled combustion. Spontaneous combustion can happen when rising temperatures and pressure from the controlled combustion causes unburned fuels to ignite. This uncontrolled spontaneous combustion causes pressure in the cylinder to spike, which then causes engine knocking to occur.
The initial controlled combustion and unintended spontaneous combustion compete which causes energy from the burning fuel to disperse in an uneven and uncontrolled manner. This puts pressure on the engine’s pistons before it enters the part of the engine cycle where the piston’s motion generates power. Ultimately, damage can occur to your engine when you have the wrong octane number fuel in your engine.
Other ways octane boosters can damage your car:
- Wears out spark plugs quicker
- Some boosters may use iron compounds that increase the corrosion of engine parts
- Improper use of ethanol, sometimes a compound found in octane boosters, can damage a fuel system
