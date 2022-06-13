The best OBD2 scanner depends on the vehicle information you need and your level of mechanical know-how. If you’re looking to make simple repairs or ensure your car will pass inspection, an OBD2 scanner can be a great investment. If you’re a serious mechanic, you should opt for something more advanced.

Buy Based On The Work

The best way to determine the OBD2 scanner you need is by considering the type of work you’ll be performing. If you’re taking a weekend to double-check an assessment from a mechanic or see why the check engine light is on, you’ll probably only need something that can read codes.

If you consistently work on vehicles as a job or hobby, you’ll want a scanner that’s compatible with foreign and domestic cars and receives updates regularly. Being able to send commands or change vehicle settings is helpful if you’re working with temperature sensors or tire pressure monitors. Access to readings such as the ABS and misfire information can help better diagnose a car’s overall health.

Just remember: More features and programming options mean a higher price tag.

Wired Vs. Bluetooth

When you’re looking for the best OBD2 scanner, Bluetooth connectivity is worth considering. Since having a physical cord usually keeps you close to the vehicle while you’re performing a diagnostic, wireless scanners are gaining popularity because of their simplicity and data collection capabilities.

All you need is a smartphone with Bluetooth capability and the scanner’s corresponding app (which may not be free), and you can review data directly from your phone.

This can be a wonderful option if you’re looking for a “set it and forget it” tool that collects data while you’re driving, but it also frees users to look under the hood while running a diagnostic. However, some higher-end scanners come with internal batteries that last for hours, so the amount of information you need will dictate the best OBD2 scanner for your job.

Vehicle Make

While many OBD2 codes are universal, a good number aren’t. In addition to common codes, all cars also have manufacturer-specific fault codes. The best OBD2 scanners can read codes from most major brands. If you plan to use your OBD2 scanner with a specific vehicle or set of vehicles, make sure it is capable of reading error codes for that manufacturer.