Lights from oncoming cars can be blinding, especially for drivers with impaired vision, cataracts, or astigmatism. Before replacing prescription eyewear for any reason, you should always consult with your optometrist first of course. If your care provider agrees that night driving glasses can aid with dazzling lights and high beams, you’re going to want the best units on the market.
Yellow tint glasses can improve night vision by increasing contrast and reducing glare. To help those thinking of buying a pair, we tested several different styles to determine which work best.
4 Best Night Driving Glasses
- Editor’s Pick: Optix 55 Polarized Glasses
- Best Glare Reduction: Faguma Sport Polarized Sunglasses
- Most Versatile: Torege Polarized Sport Sunglasses
- Also Consider: Optix 55 Fit Over HD Night Driving Glasses
#1 Editor’s Pick: Optix 55 Polarized Glasses
Optix 55 manufactures night driving glasses in a couple of styles, fit for both men and women. Its standard polarized offering looks good and works well. We like these Optix 55 polarized glasses because they are comfortable, convenient, and do a decent job reducing glare without dimming vision.
Key Features
- Cost: About $14
- Frame material: Plastic and rubber
- +0.74 millimeter polarized lens
- 30-day money-back guarantee
What’s In The Box?
- Glasses
- EVA carrying case
Our Experience
These glasses are comfortable and rest lightly on the bridge of the nose. The wide lens provides decent glare protection. The stems aren’t especially flexible so those with wider heads may find these glasses tight-fitting.
It’s easy to see at night with these Optix glasses, which improve contrast and reduce glare without filtering out light needed to see. While these don’t work miracles (no night driving glasses are going to offer drastic results), oncoming headlights are noticeably less dazzling while wearing these night driving glasses.
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Glare Reduction
|4 out of 5
|Comfort
|4 out of 5
|Clarity
|5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4 out of 5 based on over 900 ratings
Many reviewers claim that the lenses greatly reduced glare, making it easier to see on the road in spite of oncoming headlights. These Optix eyeglasses also increase contrast, making it easier to see during overcast days. Many are also pleased with the low price of these glasses.
Some feel the opposite: These lenses do little to reduce glare. The difference in reviews may come from expectations. One shouldn’t expect any pair of night driving glasses to work miracles.
#2 Best Glare Reduction: Faguma Sport Polarized Sunglasses
Faguma sport glasses come in several tints and colors, including night vision lenses. If you purchase these glasses for night driving, be sure you select the right pair. The wraparound glasses effectively cover the entire eye and fit snugly on the head. A UV protective coating that shields against light rays also makes these glasses a good choice for daytime driving.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $20
- Frame material: Plastic and silicone
- TAC polarized lens
- UVA and UVB protection
- 30-day money-back guarantee
What’s In The Box?
- Hardshell case
- Lens cloth
- Soft glasses sleeve
- Sport band
Our Experience
The Faguma night vision glasses have a tighter fit. The stems have ridges for a better grip but are not especially flexible. To prevent breakage, these glasses are likely better suited for smaller heads or those that prefer a tighter glasses fit.
As for vision, the tint on these glasses is slightly darker than the Optix lenses. This provides better glare reduction at the cost of vision, slightly darkening the field of view. These lenses allow enough light to see at night but are a bit more obscuring than Optix lenses.
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Glare Reduction
|4.5 out of 5
|Comfort
|4 out of 5
|Clarity
|4.5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 20,200 ratings
People appreciate that the Faguma glasses are low-cost and that they simply work. Many report that these lenses effectively reduce glare and improve night vision while driving. Several reviewers say they are comfortable to wear for long periods of time.
Some don’t like that the frame is stiff. Another common issue is that the polarization coating is not especially resilient. When exposed to the elements or a lot of water, it can begin to wear down after time.
#3 Most Versatile: Torege Polarized Sport Sunglasses
The Torege polarized sport sunglasses feature three swappable lenses with a rimless design at the bottom of the lens. Wearers can change between polarized daytime driving sunglasses and night driving lenses on the fly. All of the included items fit in a high-quality hard case.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $24
- Frame material: Plastic
- Warranty: Limited lifetime
- Scratch-resistant coating
- Three interchangeable lenses
- Available in several colors
What’s In The Box?
- Hardshell case
- Sports clip
- Replacement nose pads
- Cleaning cloth
- Three lenses (two day lenses, one night lens)
- Soft sleeve for extra lenses
Our Experience
The fit of the Torege is similar to the Faguma glasses. The stems have a rubber non-slip coating and grip the head with some pressure. As with the Faguma lenses, these may be uncomfortable for those with especially large noggins. The nose guards have a rubber coating which is less likely to slip than a plastic frame.
Swapping the lenses takes some elbow grease. Though given the low cost of driving glasses, it may be easier to purchase two separate pairs: one for day and one for night. Those that want an all-in-one option will appreciate the Torege, however.
The night lenses have an orange tint and are the darkest of the night driving glasses that we tested. While they offer excellent glare reduction, these lenses also block more light, meaning that it is harder to see darker objects (like pedestrians or animals). Don’t wear these night driving glasses in low-light areas. However, if you’re driving in a town or city with streetlights, the dimming effect shouldn’t be an issue.
|Overall Rating
|4 out of 5
|Glare Reduction
|4.5 out of 5
|Comfort
|4 out of 5
|Clarity
|3.5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 1,100 ratings
Happy reviewers like the style of the glasses. For many, they are comfortable, especially when used for cycling. Even when sitting in your car, it’s important to have a comfortable frame, especially for long drives. Users like that there are swappable lenses for different occasions.
Some feel the frame quality is cheap and a couple of reviewers noted that their pair broke after light use. Only one of the included lenses is polarized and some feel all included lenses should be polarized.
#4 Also Consider: Optix 55 Fit Over HD Night Driving Glasses
The Optix 55 Fit Over HD glasses are an alternative to the other Optix lenses we recommend as our Editor’s Pick. The lenses are the same, and are fit for both men and women, but the frame shape may be preferable to some drivers. These glasses can be placed over prescription lenses and provide peripheral vision coverage.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $16
- Frame material: Plastic
- Side lenses for peripheral vision
- Can fit over prescription glasses
What’s In The Box?
- Soft glasses sleeve
- Hardshell case
Our Experience
The lenses in this pair of glasses are identical to our Editor’s Pick. They provide decent glare reduction without heavily impacting clarity.
The Fit Over HD glasses are larger than others as they are designed to fit over prescription glasses. These are a good choice for those who don’t want to buy another prescription lens or that prefer a looser fitting frame.
|Overall Rating
|4.2 out of 5
|Glare Reduction
|4 out of 5
|Comfort
|3.5 out of 5
|Clarity
|5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.1 out of 5 based on over 700 ratings
Older users appreciate these glasses, as they reduce eye strain. It’s especially helpful that they can fit over prescription glasses. They are an effective anti-glare solution that is both durable and lightweight.
For some, the glasses are too loose-fitting. Despite the large size and depending on the size of your prescription lenses, these may not fit over them. A few reviewers were unimpressed with the glare reduction capabilities.
Best Night Driving Glasses Buyers Guide
If you have difficulty driving at night because of blinding headlights, a pair of night driving glasses can help. However, these are not a perfect solution for everybody. Generally, only people who need corrective lenses benefit from night driving glasses. If you have a lot of trouble seeing at night, consider scheduling an eye exam to consult an optometrist – you may need corrective lenses.
If you don’t need prescription lenses, you can always try a pair of night driving glasses to decide for yourself if they help. Most are inexpensive (under $30), so it is not a big investment to find out.
How Night Driving Glasses Work
Most night driving glasses feature yellow lenses and anti-reflective coating. The yellow tint blocks high-energy visible (HEV) blue light. This type of light is most likely to cause a dazzling effect that can make it hard to see. When an oncoming car has bright headlamps, tinted eyewear can reduce the blinding glare.
Yellow-tinted lenses can also increase vision contrast, making it easier to see pedestrians and traffic. However, this effect is more pronounced during the day and provides little vision improvement at night.
An anti-reflective coating decreases the amount of reflective light that passes through lenses, effectively reducing glare. If you already wear glasses, be sure they have an anti-reflective coating. Wearing glasses with an anti-reflective coating will improve glare reduction over glasses without an anti-reflective coating.
Fit
If you’ve determined that anti-glare glasses are a useful tool, be sure to select a pair that fits well. Glasses that are too tight can cause headaches and glasses that are too loose can be uncomfortable on your face. Lightweight glasses that gently grip your head are ideal.
Clean Your Windshield
One cause of glare while driving at night could be a dirty windshield. Dust and grease on your windshield can significantly worsen the glare of oncoming headlights. Thoroughly cleaning the inside and outside of your windshield with glass cleaner and a microfiber cloth can significantly help with nighttime driving.
Night Driving Glasses: FAQ
Our Review Standards
The night driving glasses in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at factors like Prime shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices.
The night driving glasses that best met these standards were ordered by our team for testing. A team member tested our top picks, taking note of glare reduction, comfort, and overall clarity. Each pair of night driving glasses was given a rating out of 5 stars based on this criteria.
Glare Reduction
The primary useful function of a pair of night driving glasses is to reduce the headlight glare from oncoming traffic. Products that dim the blinding light of high beams score best in this category.
Comfort
Comfort is subjective and depends on the shape and size of the wearer’s head. However, certain features can make glasses more comfortable for all. Glasses that weigh less, have soft padding, and are flexible score highest in this category.
For reference, the circumference of the tester’s head is roughly 22.0 inches, measured just above the ears. This is close to the average United States head circumference for men. Any mentions of a tight or loose fit are relative to this head circumference.
Clarity
It’s important that a pair of glasses provide a clear view of the road. Glasses that are too heavily tinted can reduce clarity and vision at nighttime in low-light conditions. We gave each set of night driving glasses a clarity score based on how well we could see unlit objects while wearing the glasses at night.
Night Driving Glasses Testing Process
To test the best night driving classes, we wore each pair while driving through a city at night. We compared the effects to driving without the glasses and between each set of glasses. In addition to driving with each pair of glasses, our tester also gazed directly into the bright high beams on our test vehicle from outside of the car.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
*Data accurate at time of publication.