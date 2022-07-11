If you have difficulty driving at night because of blinding headlights, a pair of night driving glasses can help. However, these are not a perfect solution for everybody. Generally, only people who need corrective lenses benefit from night driving glasses. If you have a lot of trouble seeing at night, consider scheduling an eye exam to consult an optometrist – you may need corrective lenses.

If you don’t need prescription lenses, you can always try a pair of night driving glasses to decide for yourself if they help. Most are inexpensive (under $30), so it is not a big investment to find out.

How Night Driving Glasses Work

Most night driving glasses feature yellow lenses and anti-reflective coating. The yellow tint blocks high-energy visible (HEV) blue light. This type of light is most likely to cause a dazzling effect that can make it hard to see. When an oncoming car has bright headlamps, tinted eyewear can reduce the blinding glare.

Yellow-tinted lenses can also increase vision contrast, making it easier to see pedestrians and traffic. However, this effect is more pronounced during the day and provides little vision improvement at night.

An anti-reflective coating decreases the amount of reflective light that passes through lenses, effectively reducing glare. If you already wear glasses, be sure they have an anti-reflective coating. Wearing glasses with an anti-reflective coating will improve glare reduction over glasses without an anti-reflective coating.

Fit

If you’ve determined that anti-glare glasses are a useful tool, be sure to select a pair that fits well. Glasses that are too tight can cause headaches and glasses that are too loose can be uncomfortable on your face. Lightweight glasses that gently grip your head are ideal.

Clean Your Windshield

One cause of glare while driving at night could be a dirty windshield. Dust and grease on your windshield can significantly worsen the glare of oncoming headlights. Thoroughly cleaning the inside and outside of your windshield with glass cleaner and a microfiber cloth can significantly help with nighttime driving.