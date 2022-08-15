Regardless of what type of motorcycle you ride, you’ll eventually need new tires. But with all of the recognizable tire brands out there, it can be a challenge to find the best ones. Our team of experts has spent countless hours combing through the top-rated motorcycle tires on the market, looking at customer reviews and tire features to separate the best of the best.
It’s simply not worth the risk to ride on worn-out tires, so we recommend investing in one of the best motorcycle tires of 2022 listed below.
5 Best Motorcycle Tires
- Editor’s Pick: Pirelli Diablo Rosso III
- Best Value: Shinko 777
- Best Adventure Tires: Dunlop Trailmax Mission
- Best Cruiser Tires: Michelin Commander III
- Best Touring Tires: Continental ContiTour
#1 Editor’s Pick: Pirelli Diablo Rosso III
The Pirelli Diablo Rosso III derives its profile from the World Superbike Championship (WSBK) for quick turn-in, fast transitions, and optimal handling. This motorcycle tire offers full grip from a mid-lean angle due to a dual-compound design with a wide racing strip. The high-performance silica compound optimizes your tire’s grip through a wide range of weather conditions.
The tread pattern featured on this sport bike tire promotes uniform wear and consistent performance throughout the tire’s lifespan. This tire also features a large contact patch for improved adherence. It should be noted that the D-spec version of this tire is original equipment (OE) for some select Ducati models.
Our Rating: 5 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: About $130 – $230
- Type of tire: Sport
- Tubeless or tubed: Tubeless
What Customers Are Saying
RevZilla Review Score: 4.9 out of 5 based on over 160 ratings
Many reviewers remark at how smooth these sport touring tires feel when riding. One reviewer claims he’s been using Michelin Pilot Power tires for years, but the Pirelli Diablo Rosso III inspire much more confidence at high speeds when cornering.
What Is It Good For?
The Pirelli Diablo Rosso III is an excellent tire for the performance-minded rider. If you need a tire that warms up quickly, grips the road whether rain or shine, and transfers feedback to you for optimal handling – then this might be the tire for you.
#2 Best Value: Shinko 777
Specially designed for larger cruiser bikes, the Shinko 777 is available in a multitude of tire sizes. Due to the wide range of sizes available for this tire, it’s likely there’s a size that will fit your V-Twin or cruiser model. This motorcycle tire’s rubber compound is formulated to maximize both wet and dry grip while offering a comfortable ride throughout the tire’s life.
The tire’s tread design features siping and grooves to dispel water and provide optimized wet grip when riding in wet weather. This heavy-duty aramid belted tire has ample load capacity and will provide riders with a stable feel due to its reinforced carcass.
Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: About $55 – $255
- Type of tire: Cruiser
- Tubeless or tubed: Tubeless
What Customers Are Saying
RevZilla Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on 160 ratings
Reviewers rave over theShinko 777’s handling and performance. Many also speak to the high quality of the tire compared to its budget-friendly price point. One reviewer claims these tires grip in all weather conditions (except snow which he doesn’t recommend anyone riding in) and that they have three times the mileage of any tire he’s ever used before.
What Is It Good For?
For riders who want a reliable street tire that will grip the road in both wet and dry conditions, the Shinko 777 is a great option to consider. Especially for the more budget-conscious rider, the Shinko 777 offers high-quality tire characteristics at a reasonable price.
#3 Best Adventure Tires: Dunlop Trailmax Mission
The Dunlop Trailmax Mission is Dunlop’s aggressive “50/50” adventure (adv) tire. This tire is referred to as a 50/50 adventure tire, as it’s designed to be used 50 percent of the time on the road and 50 percent of the time off-road – hence why adventure tires are also referred to as dual-sport tires. The tread blocks on this tire feature Dunlop’s Staggered Step design.
The Staggered Step design consists of widely spaced lugs to ensure stability on wet roads and provide predictable traction off-road and on trails. These wraparound lugs reach further up the tire’s sidewall for increased puncture resistance and better grip. A revised rubber compound balances off-road performance with quality gas mileage.
Our Rating: 4.7 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: About $115 – $235
- Type of tire: Adv or dual-sport
- Tubeless or tubed: Tubeless
What Customers Are Saying
RevZilla Review Score: 4.8 out of 5 based on over 120 ratings
Only a handful of customers online have left reviews for the Dunlop Trailmax Mission, but not a single reviewer has rated this tire only 1-star at the time of publication. Reviewers rave over the tire’s performance both on and off the road. One individual claims his rear tire feels so stiff that it almost doesn’t need any air pressure. Negative reviews are few and far between.
What Is It Good For?
This tire is an unparalleled option for riders with adventure bikes. While those with dirt bikes or motocross bikes will appreciate the off-road capabilities of this tire, it’s designed for those who are commuting to work on the same bike that they rip up trails on during the weekends.
#4 Best Cruiser Tires: Michelin Commander III
Road tested by Michelin on full-size touring motorcycles, the Michelin Commander III features noticeable improvements from its predecessor, the Commander II. Silica Rain Technology integrates silica into the tread compound of the tire, which ultimately prevents uneven treadwear. Speaking of technology, this tire features Amplified Density Technology – which provides riders with excellent handling and outstanding cornering capabilities.
Michelin’s exclusive high-density carcass maximized maneuverability, while the Commander III’s aramid crown ply optimizes durability – all while reducing mass. To optimize stability, aramid tread plies resist centrifugal growth on the tire. A multitude of longitudinal grooves within the tire’s tread helps to dispel water so you can have confidence in these tires when you’re riding on a rainy day.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: About $165 – $315
- Type of tire: Cruiser
- Tubeless or tubed: Tubeless
What Customers Are Saying
RevZilla Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on nearly 40 ratings
A large number of reviewers note the The Michelin Commander III’s unwavering grip on the road regardless of weather conditions. A few customers remark on the noticeable improvement over the Commander II. Reviewers with negative feedback complain that they received tires that had been manufactured a few years before they ordered the tires.
What Is It Good For?
The Michelin Commander III is a good choice for a motorcyclist that wants all-weather traction, without sacrificing the longevity of their tires. Fans of earlier models of Michelin’s Commander series of cruiser tires won’t be disappointed with this tire.
#5 Best Touring Tires: Continental ContiTour
The Continental ContiTour features Mileage Plus Technology, which maximizes your bike’s mileage without sacrificing the handling you’ve come to expect from a Continental tire. A reinforced carcass featuring dual reinforcement belts provides the durability you want from a touring tire while still offering predictable handling.
Carcass plies made from nylon and aramid help to further the stability of this motorcycle tire. This tire ensures riders can continue their journey even when it’s raining due to 6.0- to 9.0-millimeter grooves within the tire’s tread to dispel water. It should be noted that this motorcycle tire is eligible for Continental’s free three-year roadside warranty.
Our Rating: 4.3 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: About $120 – $250
- Type of tire: Touring
- Tubeless or tubed: Tubeless
What Customers Are Saying
RevZilla Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on 12 ratings
Simply put, there aren’t many customer reviews for the ContiTour online. The reviews our team did find were generally positive. One such review is from a man who states he’s put nearly 9,000.0 miles on his bike with these tires equipped, and that they’re the best tires he’s ever used.
What Is It Good For?
The Continental ContiTour is a dependable option for riders who are looking for a quality touring tire. However, motorcyclists who want a sturdy, reliable, and durable tire won’t go wrong with the ContiTour.
Motorcycle Tires Buyers Guide
While the qualities or features you want in a motorcycle tire may vary based on your riding style, there are some things that remain constant throughout the highest quality bike tires.
Sizing
If you end up purchasing a motorcycle tire that doesn’t fit your bike, ultimately it doesn’t matter how high-quality the tire is as it can’t be the best motorcycle tire for you. In the hopes of preventing the possibility of ill-fitting tires for customers, we’ve highlighted how to read and understand a motorcycle tire’s sizing.
Example tire size: 180/70R-18
- The first number, 180, stands for the width of the tire in millimeters.
- The second number, 70, stands for the aspect ratio. The aspect ratio is the height of the tire’s sidewall.
- The letter, R in this case (but it may also be B), stands for radial. If there’s no letter or the letter B, then the tire is bias ply.
- The third number, 18, stands for the rim size.
Other Sidewall Markings Explained
When looking at a motorcycle tire’s sidewall, you should also keep your eye out for the Department of Transportation (DOT) abbreviation. Next to the “DOT” acronym is a series of numbers, but only the last four digits are truly relevant. The first two of those last four digits represent the week a tire was manufactured, while the last two digits indicate the year a tire was manufactured.
It is also important to have a strong understanding of motorcycle tire maintenance to ensure you are getting the most out of your purchase and will have long-lasting tires for your bike.
Motorcycle Tires: FAQ
