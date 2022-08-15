The Pirelli Diablo Rosso III derives its profile from the World Superbike Championship (WSBK) for quick turn-in, fast transitions, and optimal handling. This motorcycle tire offers full grip from a mid-lean angle due to a dual-compound design with a wide racing strip. The high-performance silica compound optimizes your tire’s grip through a wide range of weather conditions.

The tread pattern featured on this sport bike tire promotes uniform wear and consistent performance throughout the tire’s lifespan. This tire also features a large contact patch for improved adherence. It should be noted that the D-spec version of this tire is original equipment (OE) for some select Ducati models.

Our Rating: 5 out of 5

Key Features

Cost : About $130 – $230

Type of tire : Sport

Tubeless or tubed : Tubeless

What Customers Are Saying

RevZilla Review Score: 4.9 out of 5 based on over 160 ratings

Many reviewers remark at how smooth these sport touring tires feel when riding. One reviewer claims he’s been using Michelin Pilot Power tires for years, but the Pirelli Diablo Rosso III inspire much more confidence at high speeds when cornering.

What Is It Good For?

The Pirelli Diablo Rosso III is an excellent tire for the performance-minded rider. If you need a tire that warms up quickly, grips the road whether rain or shine, and transfers feedback to you for optimal handling – then this might be the tire for you.