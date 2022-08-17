When driving any vehicle, there will come a time you need to change your tires. Whether you popped a tire or the traction is looking worn, a tire changer for your motorcycle can save you a trip to the auto shop.
Our team has researched and reviewed the best motorcycle tire changers so you can fix your tires from the comfort of your home. We pride ourselves on choosing top products that will be affordable, long-lasting, heavy-duty, and get the job done. The best motorcycle tire changers will have you back on the road in no time.
5 Best Motorcycle Tire Changers
- Most Adjustable: Tusk Motorcycle Tire Changing Stand
- Best Tool Kit: Neiko Tire Changer Tool Kit
- Fastest Tire Change: Rabaconda Motorcycle Tire Changer Machine
- Best Value: BikeMaster Tire Change Stand
- Most Compact: Baja Compact Tire Changing Tool Kit
#1 Most Adjustable: Tusk Motorcycle Tire Changing Stand
The Tusk Motorcycle Tire Changing Stand is designed to make difficult maintenance or repair work on your bike tires easier than ever. Made with durable steel construction and black powder-coating, this tire-changing machine is designed with high-quality material that will hold up over time.
Not only is there an adjustable height range of 26.0 to 36.0 inches for a comfortable work height, but the Tusk Changing Stand is also wheel compatible. Equipped with a mini-ring for smaller motorcycle wheels, the adapter ring attachment allows for most bike wheels to fit comfortably and get the job done. With gripped steps on the bottom of the stand for stability, it will keep you and your tires safe while performing repairs.
Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5
Key Features
- Rim lock gap for stubborn rim locks
- Rubber coated rim stabilizer to prevent scratches on tire spokes
- Tire-iron holster for removing tires from the wheel rim
- Compatible with 10.0-in. and larger wheels
What Customers Are Saying
With over 100 ratings on Amazon, 83 percent of customers gave the Tusk Changing Stand 4-star reviews or higher. Customers are pleased with the rubber coating and grips that stably hold the rim while attached to the stand. Many are also happy with the adjustable height that the tire stand offers, with some sharing that it saved their back from injury and the pain of changing tires on the ground.
What Is It Good For?
The Tusk Tire Changing Stand is a great choice if you want a reliable tire changer with safety features to protect you and your wheels.
#2 Best Tool Kit: Neiko Tire Changer Tool Kit
The Neiko Tire Changer Tool Kit is a multi-vehicle tire changer kit consisting of 13 pieces – all that’s required to change your own tires. Each tire lever is constructed of hardened steel-iron with curved tips designed to provide durability and toughness over time.
Each tire spoon lever comes with three highly durable polypropylene (PP) rim protectors to prevent damage to your rim while using the tire-changing tools. Each tire spoon has a lever of 14.5 in. to allow for more leverage and flexibility when changing your tires. The four-point valve tool allows for quick tire deflation and replacement. Each tire spoon also comes with six brass Schrader valve cores.
Our Rating: 4.6 out of 5
Key Features
- Compatible with most motorcycles, bikes, dirt bikes, ATVs, tractors, mowers, and cars
- Polished, rust-resistant chrome finish
- Ergonomic rubber grip for easy handling
What Customers Are Saying
The Neiko Motorcycle Tire Changer Tool Set has about 4,900 reviews on Amazon, with 71 percent of customers giving the product a 5-star rating. The majority of customers are pleasantly surprised that each tool is very durable and holds its shape firmly over time and use.
On the other hand, some customers were disappointed by the tools. The main issue was a poor grip on the tools, with some reviewers claiming that the handling was far from ideal. Some customers noted that using lubrication and inflating the tube a small amount made the tire changing process much easier.
What Is It Good For?
The Neiko Tool Set is a good choice if you want a reliable, heavy-duty tire-changing product, but are not in the market for a tire stand.
#3 Fastest Tire Change: Rabaconda Motorcycle Tire Changer Machine
The Rabaconda Tire Changer Machine is designed for a quick and easy change to get back on the road in no time. Holding the world record for fastest change at the International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) Competition in 2014 (44 seconds), changing a tire can be a quick process once you’ve mastered the art of using this product.
Suitable for wheel sizes ranging from 16.0 to 21.0 in., the Rabaconda has many desirable features. One of these features is an ergonomic working height to help prevent back or knee injury while working. This tire-changing machine is also incredibly compact and can be easily assembled in seconds without the need for added tools or equipment.
Our Rating: 4.6 out of 5
Key Features
- Compatible with most motorcycles, motocross, and adventure bikes with spoked wheels
- Works on tubed, tubeless, bib mousse, tire balls, and TUbliss tires
- Lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects
What Customers Are Saying
With upwards of 150 global ratings, 84 percent of customers give the Rabaconda Tire Changing Machine a 5-star Amazon review. The majority of shoppers are thrilled that the heavy-duty products fit the description exactly how they were advertised. Some share that this product is well worth the money, has held up great over time, and makes the tire-changing process quicker than ever.
A small handful of customers had no installation manual, making the product more difficult to put together. Rabaconda has a lifetime warranty for manufacturing defects, and a user’s manual should be included. So if you do not receive an assembly guide, you can most likely receive a replacement product from Amazon.
What Is It Good For?
The Rabaconda Tire Changing Machine is compatible with many different tires and offers a fast and easy change to get you back on the road.
#4 Best Value: BikeMaster Tire Change Stand
The BikeMaster Tire Change Stand is a great value, included with a durable bead breaker for easily removing your tire from your bike’s rim. Made out of durable-yet-lightweight steel, you can easily pack up and bring this tire changer to your favorite motocross track in town.
The included adjustable bead breaker is paired with an extra-long handle for better flexibility and handling for the tougher tire beads that don’t seem to budge. As an added bonus, the BikeMaster will work on most motorcycle wheels between 16.0 and 21.0 in., making it an overall compatible, durable, and budget-friendly design.
Our Rating: 4.2 out of 5
Key Features
- Adjustable bead breaker
- Works with most motorcycle and motocross tires between 16.0 and 21.0 in. wide
- Extra-long handle for stubborn beads
What Customers Are Saying
With more than 170 global ratings on Amazon, 75 percent of customers give the BikeMaster Tire Change Stand a 4-star rating or higher. Customers are pleasantly surprised that, for a lower-cost product, it gets the job done. Many comment on the adjustability of tire sizes, sharing that it works great for both their front and back tires of different sizes.
The majority of reviewers with negative feedback share their frustrations that the product does not grip well to the ground.
What Is It Good For?
The BikeMaster Tire Change Stand is a great choice if you are looking for an adjustable bead breaker that can tackle even the toughest tire beads without rim damage.
#5 Most Compact: Baja Compact Tire Changing Tool Kit
The Baja Tire Changing Tool is tiny, but mighty, and built to last through the toughest projects. This no-pinch tire tool is designed to simplify the installation of motorcycle and dirt bike tires and prevent the inner tube of your tire from pinching while installing a new tire. This product works well with 16.0- to 21.0-in. tires and a 20.0-millimeter (mm) axle. Though front and rear axle sizes may vary, the Baja Ultimate Kit provides a variety of axle sizes for better compatibility.
Weighing in at less than 2.5 pounds, this is an ideal compact tire changer to toss in your bag and get riding on the road. Besides being lightweight, this tire changer can easily break down into a few parts, with the largest being only 12.0 in. in size. Included with this product, you receive a handle for an ergonomic grip, a pushrod, bracket, and a 20.0-mm axle.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- Made with aircraft-grade aluminum alloy and black oxide-treated steel
- Includes a handle, pushrod, and bracket
- Works with 16.0- to 21.0-in. tires that have a 20.0-mm sized axle
What Customers Are Saying
The Baja Tire Changing Tool Kit has about 160 global ratings on Amazon, with 78 percent of customers giving this product a 5-star rating. The majority of reviewers are pleased with how easy this product makes changing a tire, and how compact the size is. Most customers claim it is unproblematic to bring it along while out on the road, giving them peace of mind that they have a solution if something were to happen to their tires.
Disappointed customers comment on the durability of the product. Though it got the job done, some riders shared that it did not last as long as they hoped, turning them to a different tire-changing product.
What Is It Good For?
The Baja Tire Changing Tool Kit is a great, lightweight product to toss in your bag and take on the road with you to use in case a tire change is needed.
Motorcycle Tire Changer Buyers Guide
Before buying a new motorcycle tire changer to make replacing your tires easy, there are a few things to consider.
Product Size
If you are looking to carry your tire changer with you while you are cruising down the highway or tackling your favorite dirt track, a more compact-sized tire changer would be the best choice for you. The Baja and Neiko tools are both easy to toss in your bag and travel with.
Heavier or bulkier products that do not collapse into smaller parts easily are likely not ideal if you are looking to bring your tire-changing machine on the road with your automotive vehicle. If you are a motorcyclist on the go, a compact-sized tire changer is likely the best route for you.
Adjustability
Having an adjustable tire changer may be worth considering. If you are looking for ergonomic work conditions that can help protect your back and knees from injury while performing maintenance on your bike, a height-adjustable stand is in your future.
The Tusk Tire Changer Stand offers great height adjustability for more comfort while you perform tasks on your bike. If the ability to adjust how you perform tire maintenance on your bike is important to you, a tire changer that can adapt and adjust in height would be ideal.
Compatibility
Some tire changers are more compatible with specific bikes than others. Checking the compatibility to the product before purchasing will confirm if you are choosing the best-fit tire-changing stand or tools for your bike.
The Rabaconda and BikeMaster both offer a wide range of wheel sizes from 16.0 to 21.0 in. If your bike wheel falls within this range, as most vehicles do, one of these tire-changing stands could be the best tire changer product for you.
Our Review Standards
To select the five best motorcycle tire changers in this review, our team searched Amazon and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors like customer ratings, prices, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
Motorcycle Tire Changers FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.