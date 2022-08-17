The Tusk Motorcycle Tire Changing Stand is designed to make difficult maintenance or repair work on your bike tires easier than ever. Made with durable steel construction and black powder-coating, this tire-changing machine is designed with high-quality material that will hold up over time.

Not only is there an adjustable height range of 26.0 to 36.0 inches for a comfortable work height, but the Tusk Changing Stand is also wheel compatible. Equipped with a mini-ring for smaller motorcycle wheels, the adapter ring attachment allows for most bike wheels to fit comfortably and get the job done. With gripped steps on the bottom of the stand for stability, it will keep you and your tires safe while performing repairs.

Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5

Key Features

Rim lock gap for stubborn rim locks

Rubber coated rim stabilizer to prevent scratches on tire spokes

Tire-iron holster for removing tires from the wheel rim

Compatible with 10.0-in. and larger wheels

What Customers Are Saying

With over 100 ratings on Amazon, 83 percent of customers gave the Tusk Changing Stand 4-star reviews or higher. Customers are pleased with the rubber coating and grips that stably hold the rim while attached to the stand. Many are also happy with the adjustable height that the tire stand offers, with some sharing that it saved their back from injury and the pain of changing tires on the ground.

What Is It Good For?

The Tusk Tire Changing Stand is a great choice if you want a reliable tire changer with safety features to protect you and your wheels.