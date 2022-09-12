Blasting your favorite music or FM radio station down the freeway with the windows down is a great feeling. Now imagine that on your beloved motorcycle. The best motorcycle radios should be weatherproof, durable, and designed to play your tunes at the touch of a button.
Our team has researched, rated, and reviewed the top-selling and highest-rated motorcycle radios so you can travel on your bike with the best music in the background. Our in-depth buyers guide provides insight on various motorcycle radio features to consider so you can get the best radio for you and your bike.
5 Best Motorcycle Radios
- Best Bluetooth: Kuryakyn 2720 MTX Motorcycle Sound Bar
- Best Waterproof: GoHawk RD8 Gen.2 Motorcycle Stereo Speakers
- Best Sound Bar: Kuryakyn 2719 MTX Motorcycle Sound Bar
- Best Amplifier: GoHawk AN4-QX Audio Amp System
- Budget-Friendly: GoHawk RE8 Motorcycle Stereo Sound Bar
#1 Best Bluetooth: Kuryakyn 2720 MTX Motorcycle Sound Bar
The Kuryakyn Motorcycle Bluetooth® Sound Bar is designed to fit most motorcycle bars between 7/8 and 1.5 inches with the adjustable mounting clamp. This motorcycle radio includes a 4.1 Bluetooth receiver for wireless connectivity to any Bluetooth device.
While this radio is great for Bluetooth devices, it has an auxiliary input and output port to make connecting your device manually just as simple. As an added bonus, the sound bar has IP66-rated weather-resistance with built-in heat, over, and under voltage protections.
|Overall
|4.7 out of 5.0
|Water Resistance
|4.5
|Durability
|4.5
|Volume Control
|5
Key Features
- 300.0-watt peak power
- 1.0-amp USB charging port
- Auxiliary input and output ports using a 3.5-millimeter cable
- N42 grade magnets for a distortion-free sound
- Built-in heat sink and self-protection circuit
What Customers Are Saying
Customers rave about the simplicity of this sound bar, emphasizing how easy it is to activate Bluetooth. With over 1,300 reviews on Amazon for the Kuryakyn 2720, 86 percent of reviewers give the product a 4-star rating or higher. Many also share that the sound is high-quality even when riding at high speeds or in poor weather.
What Is It Good For?
The Kuryakyn 2720 MTX Sound Bar is a good choice if you are looking for a reliable and durable Bluetooth speaker and radio that has all the necessary audio and safety features.
#2 Best Waterproof: GoHawk RD8 Gen.2 Motorcycle Stereo Speakers
The GoHawk Motorcycle Stereo Speakers have a waterproof aluminum design combined with built-in power amplifiers for a crystal clear sound quality in even the worst weather. This speaker is designed to be one of the easiest to install onto your bars. You will receive all the hardware necessary for a simple installation to get you on the road quickly.
On top of these features and simplicity, the GoHawk RD8 is compatible with most iPhones, iPods, and Samsung Android Galaxy S Note Series. You can stream your favorite tunes or radio station through this sound system using Bluetooth or the 3.5-mm audio jack AUX included.
|Overall
|4.5 out of 5.0
|Water Resistance
|5
|Durability
|4.5
|Volume Control
|4
Key Features
- Mounting clamp supports 7/8- to 1.25-in. handlebars
- Two stainless steel extension mounting brackets
- Supports USB and microSD Card MP3 files
- Includes FM radio and a digital clock display
- Bluetooth wireless compatible with a connection of up to 49.0 feet
What Customers Are Saying
The GoHawk RD8 Stereo Speakers have over 2,000 reviews on Amazon, with the majority of customers giving high praise to the device’s durability. Some customers are disappointed in the sound quality deteriorating over time and the lack of features that come with the speaker. Overall, customers share that this is a great speaker if you want something simpler that still offers Bluetooth and a durable design.
What Is It Good For?
This stereo system can be an excellent choice for your motorcycle, scooter, ATV, UTV, and any other vehicle with handlebars. The GoHawk RD8 is great for outdoor use due to its rugged design and weatherproof speakers.
#3 Best Sound Bar: Kuryakyn 2719 MTX Motorcycle Sound Bar
The Kuryakyn 2719 Motorcycle Sound Bar is similar to our #1 pick but at a lower price with some differing features. This sound bar is designed with two full-range speakers and N42-grade magnets for distortion-free and high-frequency sounds to get the best riding experience.
This sound bar should fit perfectly on your motorbike thanks to the easy installation and adjustable mounting clamps to get the best grip on the handlebars. With Bluetooth 3.0 connectivity, you can stream music or radio with a wireless connection to any Bluetooth-enabled device.
|Overall
|4.3 out of 5.0
|Water Resistance
|4
|Durability
|4
|Volume Control
|5
Key Features
- 300.0-watt peak power
- 1.0-amp USB charging port
- Auxiliary input and output ports
- IP66-rated weather resistance
- Built-in heat sink and self-protection circuit
- Over- and under-voltage regulation
- Fits any handlebars between 7/8 and 1.5 in.
What Customers Are Saying
With over 410 reviews, 85 percent of reviewers give the Kuryakyn 2719 handlebar speakers a 4-star rating or higher. Customers seem to be mostly satisfied with the sound quality and volume control of the sound bar. At a lower cost, some reviewers were skeptical, but were overall pleased that the product was both loud and clear in all weather and riding conditions.
What Is It Good For?
The Kuryakyn 2719 motorcycle Bluetooth speaker is great for bikers looking for a solid product at a slightly lower cost that is reliable, water-resistant, and produces a great sound.
#4 Best Amplifier: GoHawk AN4-QX Audio Amp System
The GoHawk An4-QX Amp System is a 1,200.0-watt, full-range stereo speaker with bass to get the best sound while riding. This amplifier system is equipped with both an AUX and USB port, as well as Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity, so you can choose the best way to play your music.
This product is designed with a chrome finish on top for a sleek design. The GoHawk motorcycle speaker system is built with high-quality ABS plastic material and an IP56 waterproof design, making it great for any weather that may come your way while riding.
|Overall
|4.3 out of 5.0
|Water Resistance
|4.5
|Durability
|4.5
|Volume Control
|4
Key Features
- Class-D built-in electronic amplifier
- Handlebar mounting clamp supports 1.0 to 1.5 in.
- Bluetooth 5.0 wireless
- Compatible with most iPhones, iPods, and Samsung Galaxy devices
- Bluetooth wireless connection up to 49.0 ft.
What Customers Are Saying
The GoHawk Audio Amp System has over 150 reviews on Amazon, with the majority of customers incredibly pleased with the volume control and weatherproofing design. Some customers share that the product did not fit on their motorcycle handlebars, making it difficult to install. However, many reviewers that could install the product compared the sound quality to Boss audio systems they had used in the past.
What Is It Good For?
The GoHawk amp stereo system is a great choice if you are looking for a weatherproof stereo system with built-in amplifiers for higher sound quality and volume.
#5 Budget-Friendly: GoHawk RE8 Motorcycle Stereo Sound Bar
The GoHawk RE8 Motorcycle Stereo Sound Bar is compatible with most motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, and scooters thanks to the 360-degree swivel for custom installation on most vehicles with handlebars. These waterproof motorcycle stereo speakers are designed with aluminum and a satin finish for higher durability and weatherproofing.
Unlike most other motorcycle radios and sound systems, the GoHawk RE8 has 24 white LEDs that you can easily turn off and on, making it a great feature to have while riding on dark roads. As with most GoHawk handlebar speakers, this sound bar mounts best onto handlebars between 7/8 and 1.25 in. in size.
|Overall
|4.2 out of 5.0
|Water Resistance
|4
|Durability
|4.5
|Volume Control
|4
Key Features
- Bluetooth Wireless
- Supports USB, MP3 player files, and FM Radio
- Compatible with most iPhones, iPods, and Android devices
- Comes with all necessary hardware and wiring
- Standard 12.0-volt power connection included
What Customers Are Saying
The GoHawk RE8 Stereo Sound Bar is very well-received online, with the majority of customers stating it is a great product for the low price when compared to other sound systems. With over 900 reviews on Amazon, there are bound to be some detractors. Some customers were disappointed in poorer sound quality at higher speeds. However, most customers were satisfied that the product was easy to install and connect to their device.
What Is It Good For?
This GoHawk sound bar is a great choice if you are looking for a lower-cost radio speaker system for both Bluetooth capabilities and weatherproof features. This would be a smart choice if your bike is often driven at lower speeds to get optimal sound performance.
Motorcycle Radio Buyers Guide
There are three major factors to consider before purchasing your next motorcycle radio. Water resistance, durability, and volume control should all be taken into account when looking at some of the best motorcycle radios.
Water Resistance
You never know what nasty weather you may encounter while out on the open road. Taking the proper precautions before purchasing any motorcycle gear or equipment is important to ensure you are getting the best product that will last longer and work reliably in all conditions.
Weatherproofing features in all electronics give peace of mind as a buyer and make you feel that your purchase is protected from poor weather. All of the motorcycle radios we reviewed have waterproof features to protect the device in bad weather. The GoHawk RD8 Stereo Speakers provide a great waterproof design if you are often stuck riding in rainy weather on your bike.
Durability
Similar to water-resistance features, you want your motorcycle radio to be durable and high-quality if your bike, ATV, or any other vehicle were to tip over while off-roading or if you get into a collision. This ensures you are getting the most of your purchase and one of the best motorcycle radios available.
The GoHawk An4-QX Amp System and the GoHawk RE8 Motorcycle Stereo Sound Bar are both designed with high-quality materials and top coat finishes for durability and protection. If durability is of great importance when considering the motorcycle radio speaker you want, we suggest checking out one of these GoHawk products.
Volume Control
When looking to purchase a motorcycle radio and sound system, it can be assumed the main reason and interest is to have a way to play your favorite music or radio station while riding. Volume control and distortion-free sounds are important to consider when looking to purchase a new motorcycle radio.
The Kuryakyn 2720 Bluetooth Sound Bar and the Kuryakyn 2719 Sound Bar both provide great volume control with added features including distortion-free and high-frequency sound to get the best quality even at high speeds. In regard to volume control, the Kuryakyn products are set apart from other motorcycle radios due to the various features many other speakers don’t offer.
Best Motorcycle Radio: FAQ
