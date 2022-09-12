There are three major factors to consider before purchasing your next motorcycle radio. Water resistance, durability, and volume control should all be taken into account when looking at some of the best motorcycle radios.

Water Resistance

You never know what nasty weather you may encounter while out on the open road. Taking the proper precautions before purchasing any motorcycle gear or equipment is important to ensure you are getting the best product that will last longer and work reliably in all conditions.

Weatherproofing features in all electronics give peace of mind as a buyer and make you feel that your purchase is protected from poor weather. All of the motorcycle radios we reviewed have waterproof features to protect the device in bad weather. The GoHawk RD8 Stereo Speakers provide a great waterproof design if you are often stuck riding in rainy weather on your bike.

Durability

Similar to water-resistance features, you want your motorcycle radio to be durable and high-quality if your bike, ATV, or any other vehicle were to tip over while off-roading or if you get into a collision. This ensures you are getting the most of your purchase and one of the best motorcycle radios available.

The GoHawk An4-QX Amp System and the GoHawk RE8 Motorcycle Stereo Sound Bar are both designed with high-quality materials and top coat finishes for durability and protection. If durability is of great importance when considering the motorcycle radio speaker you want, we suggest checking out one of these GoHawk products.

Volume Control

When looking to purchase a motorcycle radio and sound system, it can be assumed the main reason and interest is to have a way to play your favorite music or radio station while riding. Volume control and distortion-free sounds are important to consider when looking to purchase a new motorcycle radio.

The Kuryakyn 2720 Bluetooth Sound Bar and the Kuryakyn 2719 Sound Bar both provide great volume control with added features including distortion-free and high-frequency sound to get the best quality even at high speeds. In regard to volume control, the Kuryakyn products are set apart from other motorcycle radios due to the various features many other speakers don’t offer.