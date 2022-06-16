Before starting your search, we recommend learning more about how motorcycle phone mounts function and their key features. In general, a phone mount is recommended for reducing the likelihood of an accident due to phone use while driving.

Materials

One of the most important elements to consider when purchasing a motorcycle phone mount is the quality of the materials it is made from. These mounts are constantly absorbing vibrations from both the road and your engine, and mounts made of cheaper materials are prone to vibrate more aggressively as a result.

You should try to find a mount that is made of zinc, aluminum, or steel if you want better durability and handling. For riders who take only short trips, a plastic mount may work as a more cost-affordable alternative. Mounts should also have rubber on their clamps to prevent your phone from slipping.

Locking Mechanism

Many phone mounts have different mounting locks that hold your phone in place. The most secure mounts tend to be specially designed for specific phone models and will be advertised to fit accordingly. Other standard mounts may include rubber tiedown slings that act as a second level of protection.

Size And Fit

It is important to be sure that a phone mount can fit on your motorcycle’s handlebars before you decide to purchase one. To make sure it will fit, measure the diameter of your motorcycle’s handlebars and check that it fits with the coupler size of your mount. Mounts that don’t fit properly are more prone to vibration damage, which can negatively impact the health of your phone.

Weatherproofing

Some phone mounts are treated to be water-resistant so they’re more durable in unfavorable conditions. Most metal phone mounts can handle inclement weather well and have anti-moisture rubber parts that won’t allow your phone to slip. Some cases even come with a TPU filament sheet to cover your phone if necessary.