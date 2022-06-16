Unlike when you’re a passenger in a car, using your phone is nearly impossible when riding a motorcycle. The best motorcycle phone mounts bring your phone back into view so you can safely access your GPS or music player when you’re on the road. They also help keep your attention on the road, rather than worrying if your device is about to slip out of your pocket.
To help guide your search, our review team has tested and reviewed the best motorcycle phone mounts on the market. We break down everything from how well they fit on handlebars, to the quality of their materials, to give you the best understanding of which motorcycle phone mount can keep your device safe and secure.
5 Best Motorcycle Phone Mounts
- Best Overall: Ram Mounts X-Grip
- Best Mount and Case: Rokform Pro Series
- Best Grip: Tackform Enduro Series
- Best Charging Mount: iMESTOU Mount
- Most Versatile: Roam Bike Mount
#1 Best Overall: Ram Mounts X-Grip
Ram Mounts is a leader in the cell phone mount industry, and the company’s X-Grip mount for motorcycles only furthers its reputation. The X-Grip has a ball socket arm that allows for near-infinite adjustability options. It also has a U-bolt base that accommodates any rail between 0.5 to 1.25 inches in diameter.
Key Features
- Cost: $65 – $70
- Large rubber-tipped grips
- Double socket arms
- Shock and vibration dampening
- Compatible with Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy
What’s In The Box?
Customers can expect to receive the Ram Mounts X-Grip mount itself and a number of other accessories. Other accessories include an optional tether, a rubber sling, rubber caps, a glue tube for rubber caps, and U-bolt spacers.
Our Experience
We enjoyed using the Ram Mount and found its minimalist design was deceivingly strong. Installing this mount was easy thanks to its straightforward clamp design. This mount is better suited for tubular handlebars that are not very thick.
Thanks to its spring-loaded arms with rubber tips, our phone sat tightly in the mount with no risk of swaying. Our team found that this mount works better with large phones. Because this mount is made of powder-coated marine-grade aluminum and stainless steel components, its rock solid durability was the best of any mount we tested.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Installation
|5 out of 5
|Fit
|4.5 out of 5
|Quality of Materials
|5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 1,400 ratings
Many reviewers claim that this mount held their phone in a stable condition even at high speeds. They also say the X-Grip mount’s handlebar clamp took little time and effort to install and needed few readjustments, if any.
Some customers, however, say their mounts kept slipping after multiple rides. There are also reviewers who found the rubber sling to be weaker than expected.
#2 Best Mount And Case Combo: Rokform Pro Series
The Rokform Pro Series mount has a universal fit thanks to its small, medium, and large rubber bar mount adapters that work with most handlebars. It’s constructed of military-grade aluminum and has stainless steel hardware so it can handle daily use.
When paired with the Rokform Pro Series phone case, this duo reaches its full potential. The ultra-tough polycarbonate shell case fits perfectly into the mount’s twist-lock to create a secure upright fit that allows riders to view their phone. On the back of the case is a magnetic mount for hands-free mounting, as well.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $100
- Low-profile design
- 75-degree vertical pivot
- 360-degree rotation
- Dual-retention magnet
What’s In The Box?
The Rokform Pro Series mount is included in the box with a few other bits and bobs. Included in the box is also an installation wrench, three rubber inserts, and a detachable lanyard. It should be noted that the Rockford Pro Series phone case isn’t included in the box, as it is sold separately.
Our Experience
Our product review team had little trouble installing the Pro Series mount to our motorcycle, plus our phone snapped into the case relatively easily. We were surprised by how tightly the case and mount click together, particularly because of the dual-retention magnet on this mount.
It took us a few tries to determine the best rubber adapter that worked best for our bike’s handlebars. Once we found it, this mount locked on and showed no signs of slipping. The quality of the mount’s materials was high and we found that the case could withstand short drops and dings.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Installation
|5 out of 5
|Fit
|4 out of 5
|Quality of Materials
|5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 400 ratings
Despite the Rokform Pro Series Mount having such high ratings, many of the most liked reviews are negative. These reviews say using this mount with the Rokform Pro Series case damaged their phone’s camera beyond repair. However, we would like to note that we did not experience any damage to our phone’s camera during testing. More positive reviewers claim the Pro Series mount clamped on easily to their bikes and did not damage their phone’s camera.
#3 Best Grip: Tackform Enduro Series
The Tackform mount lets riders choose between a vertical or landscape view of their phone thanks to its ball socket mount. Its dual-opening clip makes one-hand access to your phone easy. Riders can also use the Tackform’s optional silicone sling to enhance their phone’s stability off-road using this mounting system.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $60
- Heavy-duty, spring-loaded grip
- Omni-directional phone positioning
- Black anodized finish
- iPhone and Galaxy compatible
What’s In The Box?
Not much outside of the Tackform Enduro Series mount itself is included in the box. An installation wrench, three rubber inserts, and a rubber sling are the only other accessories that customers can expect to find within the packaging.
Our Experience
Installing this mount was difficult, especially when trying to use one of the rubber inserts like we needed to for our handlebars. The Enduro Series mount’s materials were scratch-resistant and we appreciated their lightweight feel.
Once installed, this mount showed no signs of coming off or readjusting itself. The spring-loaded quick-grip system held our phone securely in place, but we were still able to access it easily.
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Installation
|3.5 out of 5
|Fit
|5 out of 5
|Quality of Materials
|4 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.8 out of 5 based on over 2,300 ratings
Many positive reviews came from customers who own multiple motorcycles, who say that the rubber handlebar adapters came in handy for switching their mount between bikes. Some reviewers even claim this mount prevented their phone from getting damaged when they got in motorcycle accidents.
Reviewers who left poor reviews claim this mount is a poor vibration dampener, which makes their phones difficult to read when traveling at high speeds.
#4 Best Charging Mount: iMESTOU Mount
The iMESTOU mount has a wireless 15.0-volt charger that charges most smartphones. Its four locking arms fasten the phone down at its corners, but it can be easily removed with a click of the side buttons. This mount also has a USB 3.0 port for wired charging to other externally-linked devices.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $35
- Interchangeable as a rearview mirror or handlebar mount
- Three-way waterproof power switch
- 360-degree rotation
- External USB 3.0 port
- Over-voltage protection
What’s In The Box?
Besides the iMESTOU mount, customers can expect to receive a rubber sling, a spare fuse, and zip ties included in the box.
Our Experience
Installing this mount was relatively straightforward and took no extra effort by our product team. Our phone fit into the locking arms, but it didn’t fit very well and left spare room to wobble.
The iMESTOU phone holder is primarily made out of plastic with a few rubber pieces. This makes it more prone to breaking and less waterproof than mounts made of stronger metals such as aluminum or steel. We also had a difficult time getting the charging switch to function properly because of its waterproof casing that interferes with its functionality.
|Overall Rating
|3.8 out of 5
|Installation
|4.5 out of 5
|Fit
|4 out of 5
|Quality of Materials
|3 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 2,200 ratings
A common positive remark that customers left for the iMESTOU mount is that it’s compatible with more phone types compared to other mounts. There are also reviews that speak highly of this mount’s four-arm lock system, saying their phones feel securely fastened.
The inability to use the wired and wireless charging features simultaneously was an often-cited issue with this mount.
#5 Most Versatile: Roam Bike Mount
The Roam Bike Mount is designed for motorcycles but can also double as a scooter or bike phone mount. It relies on its clip system and silicone net to hold your phone in place. Made mostly of plastic materials, the Bike Mount is built to be durable and withstand most inclement weather.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $20
- 360-degree rotation
- Clip-on mount system
- iPhone and Galaxy compatible
- Universal mount for motorcycles, scooters, bikes, and more
What’s In The Box?
Included in the box are the Roam mount, a silicone sling, and an installation wrench.
Our Experience
Installing the Bike Mount took multiple times, partly due to its poor instructions and partly because the mechanism on the device refused to lock properly. It also didn’t feel very secure on our motorcycle’s handlebars even after we retightened it multiple times.
This mount took up a lot of room on our handlebars, leaving little space for other attachments. The Bike Mount felt especially clunky, too, which left us fumbling to access our phone.
|Overall Rating
|3.3 out of 5
|Installation
|3 out of 5
|Fit
|3.5 out of 5
|Quality of Materials
|3.5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 50,000 ratings
Many customers say that this mount has a high-quality silicone sling. Some customers complain that it is not compatible with sportbikes that have clip-on handlebars. They were also quick to criticize this mount’s plastic materials, saying they did not stop excessive vibration and broke easily when being readjusted.
Motorcycle Phone Mount Buyers Guide
Before starting your search, we recommend learning more about how motorcycle phone mounts function and their key features. In general, a phone mount is recommended for reducing the likelihood of an accident due to phone use while driving.
Materials
One of the most important elements to consider when purchasing a motorcycle phone mount is the quality of the materials it is made from. These mounts are constantly absorbing vibrations from both the road and your engine, and mounts made of cheaper materials are prone to vibrate more aggressively as a result.
You should try to find a mount that is made of zinc, aluminum, or steel if you want better durability and handling. For riders who take only short trips, a plastic mount may work as a more cost-affordable alternative. Mounts should also have rubber on their clamps to prevent your phone from slipping.
Locking Mechanism
Many phone mounts have different mounting locks that hold your phone in place. The most secure mounts tend to be specially designed for specific phone models and will be advertised to fit accordingly. Other standard mounts may include rubber tiedown slings that act as a second level of protection.
Size And Fit
It is important to be sure that a phone mount can fit on your motorcycle’s handlebars before you decide to purchase one. To make sure it will fit, measure the diameter of your motorcycle’s handlebars and check that it fits with the coupler size of your mount. Mounts that don’t fit properly are more prone to vibration damage, which can negatively impact the health of your phone.
Weatherproofing
Some phone mounts are treated to be water-resistant so they’re more durable in unfavorable conditions. Most metal phone mounts can handle inclement weather well and have anti-moisture rubber parts that won’t allow your phone to slip. Some cases even come with a TPU filament sheet to cover your phone if necessary.
Motorcycle Phone Mounts: FAQ
Our Review Standards
The motorcycle phone mounts in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at factors like Prime shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices.
The five motorcycle phone mounts that best met these standards were ordered by our team for testing. A team member tested each product on a car, taking note of how easily the phone mounts could be installed on our bike, how securely they held our phone, and the durability of their materials. Each mount was given a rating out of 5 stars based on this criteria.
Motorcycle Phone Mounts Testing Process
Each motorcycle phone mount was unboxed and assembled according to the manufacturer’s instructions. We then attached each mount to the handlebars of a BMW motorcycle. Each mount was tested with an Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max for fit.
Each of the five motorcycle phone mounts in this review with the following criteria:
- Installation: Motorcycle phone mounts should be able to be easily installed on a motorcycle and stay secure without requiring readjustment. Mounts that we were able to install with little hassle earned more points.
- Fit: A phone mount ensures that the rider’s phone doesn’t slip out while on the road. It also should not rattle or leave room for wobbling. Phone mounts that create a more snug fit for our phone were given more points in this category.
- Quality of Materials: These phone mounts are meant to withstand anywhere between 20.0- to 70.0-MPH winds for hours on end, not to mention poor weather conditions, dirt, grime, and much more. They must be made of materials that can handle these continuous stressors, and mounts that had such build quality were awarded more points.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
*Data accurate at time of publication.