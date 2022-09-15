The best motorcycle lifts should make any maintenance or cosmetic repair easier than ever. From something as simple as an oil change to changing a worn tire, a motorcycle lift will help make work on your bike that much quicker so you can get back on the road in no time.
Our team has researched, reviewed, and rated five of the best motorcycle lifts to ensure you are making the best purchase. Our buying guide will help you make the smartest decision, taking into account safety features and weight capacity, each of which can affect how you choose your next motorcycle lift.
5 Best Motorcycle Lifts
- Best Overall: Vivohome Motorcycle Scissor Lift Jack
- Runner-Up: Orion Motor Tech Motorcycle Scissor Jack
- Compact Design: Extreme Max Motorcycle Scissors Jack
- Heavy Capacity: OTC 1545 Motorcycle and ATV Lift
- Most Versatile: Donext Motorcycle Lift Scissor Jack
#1 Best Overall: Vivohome Motorcycle Scissor Lift Jack
The Vivohome Scissor Lift Jack is made from heavy-duty steel with a red and black powder-coated finish. This ensures that this motorcycle lift is oil-, grease-, and rust-resistant, making it easier than ever to clean up after any bike repair.
The lift stand’s top surface has a high-quality rubber pad with striped veins to create an anti-slip design, making any repair on your motorbike worry-free. The hand crank also makes it easy to simply rotate and lift the metal handle to get your bike to the correct position for maintenance.
Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $100
- Load capacity: 1,100.0 pounds
- Platform size: 14.4 by 9.0 inches
- Compatibility: Motorcycles, cruisers, trikes, ATVs, UTVs, dirt bikes, and snowmobiles
- Lift jack can raise motorcycles between 3.5 to 14.5 in.
- Two removable screw adapters to easily rotate the attached crank handle
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 1,200 ratings
The majority of customers are incredibly happy with their purchase of this motorcycle lift jack. Many reviewers emphasize how stable this product is, including working on gravel or uneven pavement, holding their 800.0-lb. bikes, or heavier, with no issues.
What Is It Good For?
This scissor jack is great if you are looking for a lift that will hold a high-weight sport bike reliably, with a great lifting capacity and platform included in the design.
#2 Runner-Up: Orion Motor Tech Motorcycle Scissor Jack
The Orion Motor Tech Jack comes with protective gloves for your safety when performing maintenance on your motorcycle or other vehicles up to 1,100.0 lbs. With a dynamic lift range from 3.8 to 13.4 in., this jack is designed to make work easy.
This jack is made for motorcycles and is not designed for ATVs or UTVs. It will work specifically for cruiser and street bikes, as well as Harley-Davidson bikes. This motorcycle stand jack will make DIY maintenance easier than ever.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $90
- Load capacity: 1,100.0 lbs.
- Platform size: 9.8 by 15.8 in.
- Compatibility: Motorcycles only
- Heavy-duty steel body with an easy-adjusting lift height
- Red top-coat is resistant to oil, grease, and dirt
- Lift deck is padded with premium rubber for extra durability and stability
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 2,400 ratings
Customers seem generally satisfied with their purchase of this scissor jack, sharing how easy it is to not only set up but use as well. Fitting almost all types of motorcycles, customers are pleased with how well it holds up in a smaller design.
What Is It Good For?
This motorcycle lift may be ideal if you are looking for a jack lift that is simple to assemble and complete any maintenance repair or oil change in little to no time.
#3 Compact Design: Extreme Max Motorcycle Scissors Jack
The Extreme Max Scissors Jack is a hand-operated jack for lifting your bike while it rests on the durable rubber-padded platform. This platform works to prevent cosmetic damage and ensure stability while performing maintenance on your bike.
While this motorcycle lift jack has only a 1,000.0-lb. weight capacity, it uses a wrench to extend the jack to a maximum height of 14.0 in. This allows you to set the best height for you to reach all parts of your bike and get back on the road in no time.
Our Rating: 4.2 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $100
- Load capacity: 1,000.0 lbs.
- Platform size: 15.1 by 9.0 in.
- Compatibility: Motorcycles, dirt bikes, and smaller ATVs
- Heavy-duty steel frame
- Extends up to 14.0 in. in lift height
- Durable rubber padding on top platform
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 2,100 ratings
The majority of customers share the great value of this product for a lower cost. It has held up for many buyers over time and the majority share how easy the jack is to use while also keeping their bike sturdy and stable on the bike lift.
What Is It Good For?
The Extreme Max is a great option to consider if you are looking for a scissor lift that will take up little to no floor space and receives great buyer reviews on ease of use and hassle-free maintenance.
#4 Heavy Capacity: OTC 1545 Motorcycle and ATV Lift
The OTC 1545 Lift has the highest weight capacity of all our top picks for motorcycle lifts, at a maximum of 1,500.0 lbs. This lift has a wide deck of 17.0 in. to accommodate and safely lift even the largest bikes on the road.
The OTC 1545 has many great features on top of the large size dimensions. The foot pedal release and automatic safety lock mean this lift prioritizes safety for you and your vehicle. As an added bonus, the two tie-down straps included can be used for extra security and a tighter attachment to your bike.
Our Rating: 4.1 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $320
- Load capacity: 1,500.0 lbs.
- Platform size: 15.0 by 17.0 in.
- Compatibility: Motorcycles, cruisers, ATVs, and dirt bikes
- Lifting range of 3.5 to 16.8 in.
- Removable T-handle for 360-degree access
- Foot pedal release and automatic safety lock
- Two ratcheting tie-down straps for safety
- Locking rear casters
- Two-year limited warranty
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 800 ratings
Many customers express how stable this product is, especially with holding up over time. Many share that it easily lifted their 1,000.0-lb. motorcycle without an issue, staying sturdily on the jack throughout their maintenance work.
What Is It Good For?
This jack is a great option if you are looking for a reliable lift that prioritizes ease of use and safety for both you and your bike with the multiple safety features included in your purchase.
#5 Most Versatile: Donext Motorcycle Lift Scissor Jack
The Donext Motorcycle Lift Jack has a lifting capacity of 1,200.0 lbs., making it one of the best motorcycle jacks for versatility. This is a great jack for lifting street bikes, cruisers, motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, and many other small vehicles that need small maintenance jobs.
One feature that sets the Donext apart from other dolly lifts is the free socket included using the crank handle that can easily allow you to lift your vehicle by rotating the handle. This lift is also oil-, grease-, and dirt-resistant, so longevity is no concern.
Our Rating: 3.8 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $80
- Load capacity: 1,200.0 lbs.
- Platform size: 9.1 by 14.6 in.
- Compatibility: Motorcycles, cruisers, ATVs, UTVs, and dirt bikes
- High-quality rubber pad covering the top lifting platform
- Solid steel construction in black powder coated finish
- Comes with a socket and crank handle for easy lifting
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 400 ratings
While the Donext floor jack only has just over 300 ratings on Amazon, reviews are generally positive with many customers sharing that the stability and sturdiness of this jack are great and hold over time. For added stability, some customers recommend placing the jack perpendicular while under the bike for more security and coverage.
What Is It Good For?
This is a great scissor jack for your motorcycle or any other small vehicle you may own. The compatibility and versatility of this motorcycle lift make it perfect if you are a bike enthusiast with multiple different bikes ranging from Honda to Harley-Davidson.
Motorcycle Lift Buyers Guide
Before purchasing your new motorcycle lift to make small repairs or cosmetic cleans easier than ever before, there are a few things you need to consider before making a purchase. From safety features to weight capacity, and even lifting height, you want this motorcycle lift to be durable and hold your bike securely to prevent any damage to you or your bike.
Safety Features
Some motorcycle lifts have more safety features and locking mechanisms than others to ensure the safety of both you and your bike. This is important to consider because you don’t want yourself to get injured while performing maintenance, but you also don’t want to handle larger repairs that are more costly if your bike were to take a tumble and fall off the lift.
The OTC 1545 is a prime example of added safety features. With a built-in foot pedal release and automatic safety lock, along with two ratcheting tie-down straps, this lift is great to consider for the safety of you and your motorcycle.
Weight Capacity
The weight of your bike and how much a motorcycle lift can hold will narrow down which motorcycle lift you choose to consider purchasing. A heavier bike will need a heavier weight lifting capacity, meaning you want a motorcycle lift that can carry a weight heavier than the weight of your bike or small vehicle, including an ATV or UTV.
Both the Donext and the OTC 1545 have higher weight capacities when looking at other motorcycle lifts. If you have a heavier bike or own an ATV or other small vehicle, a lift capable of holding heavy loads is ideal.
Lifting Height
There is some variation in how high or low each motorcycle lift reaches, and this can also be based on your personal preferences, including mobility and range of motion. Depending on the type of repairs or maintenance you are planning to perform as well can affect the height adjustability you are looking for in a motorcycle lift.
The Vivohome Scissor Lift Jack is a great example of a wide range, from as low as 3.5 in. to easily load your bike onto the jack. Rising up to 13.5 in., you have a wide range to choose from so you can get the most desirable height set for performing maintenance and repairs on your motorcycle.
Can You Use A Car Jack To Lift A Motorcycle?
A car jack can be an alternative lifting mechanism for your motorcycle if you don’t have a motorcycle stand jack and need a quick solution. It may be more difficult to hoist the bike onto a car jack, so a motorcycle lift is recommended as they are designed for bikes and will hold your vehicle more securely.
Motorcycle Lift: Bottom Line
A motorcycle lift is designed to make maintenance on your bike easier for you. No matter which lift you choose to purchase, considering our buying guide and selecting the lift that will work best for your bike is most important.
Other Motorcycle Lifts We Recommend
While we chose our top five motorcycle lifts, there are a few others that you could consider. They have various pros that some of our top picks may not have.
VIVOHOME Steel Hydraulic Lift Jack
This lift uses a hydraulic pump to easily raise and lower your bike while securely attached to the jack. The lift jack also has many safety features and a load capacity of 1,500.0 lbs.
Titan Ramps Hydraulic Motorcycle Lift
The Titan Ramps Hydraulic Motorcycle Lift is one of the best motorcycle lift tables, with a slightly different design from the basic motorcycle lifts. It fits the entire bike on the lift stand, with a load capacity of 1,000.0 lbs.
RUTU Hydraulic Motorcycle Lift Stand
This lift stand is ideal for dirt bikes, motorbikes, or even snowmobiles. The RUTU Hydraulic Motorcycle Lift Stand is smaller in size with a 440.0-lb. weight capacity, making it more specifically designed for smaller bikes.
Motorcycle Lifts: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.