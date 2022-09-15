Before purchasing your new motorcycle lift to make small repairs or cosmetic cleans easier than ever before, there are a few things you need to consider before making a purchase. From safety features to weight capacity, and even lifting height, you want this motorcycle lift to be durable and hold your bike securely to prevent any damage to you or your bike.

Safety Features

Some motorcycle lifts have more safety features and locking mechanisms than others to ensure the safety of both you and your bike. This is important to consider because you don’t want yourself to get injured while performing maintenance, but you also don’t want to handle larger repairs that are more costly if your bike were to take a tumble and fall off the lift.

The OTC 1545 is a prime example of added safety features. With a built-in foot pedal release and automatic safety lock, along with two ratcheting tie-down straps, this lift is great to consider for the safety of you and your motorcycle.

Weight Capacity

The weight of your bike and how much a motorcycle lift can hold will narrow down which motorcycle lift you choose to consider purchasing. A heavier bike will need a heavier weight lifting capacity, meaning you want a motorcycle lift that can carry a weight heavier than the weight of your bike or small vehicle, including an ATV or UTV.

Both the Donext and the OTC 1545 have higher weight capacities when looking at other motorcycle lifts. If you have a heavier bike or own an ATV or other small vehicle, a lift capable of holding heavy loads is ideal.

Lifting Height

There is some variation in how high or low each motorcycle lift reaches, and this can also be based on your personal preferences, including mobility and range of motion. Depending on the type of repairs or maintenance you are planning to perform as well can affect the height adjustability you are looking for in a motorcycle lift.

The Vivohome Scissor Lift Jack is a great example of a wide range, from as low as 3.5 in. to easily load your bike onto the jack. Rising up to 13.5 in., you have a wide range to choose from so you can get the most desirable height set for performing maintenance and repairs on your motorcycle.

Can You Use A Car Jack To Lift A Motorcycle?

A car jack can be an alternative lifting mechanism for your motorcycle if you don’t have a motorcycle stand jack and need a quick solution. It may be more difficult to hoist the bike onto a car jack, so a motorcycle lift is recommended as they are designed for bikes and will hold your vehicle more securely.