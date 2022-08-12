While motorcycle helmets might be the obvious choice to protect yourself in the event of an accident, motorcycle jackets are an essential safety measure that all motorcyclists should invest in. Whether you ride down the interstate on your sportbike each day on your way to work or just pop into your local coffee shop on Sunday afternoons on your café racer, you never know when you might need that extra protection in case of a fall.
Regardless of what your needs or wants are in a motorcycle jacket, our review team has selected seven of the best motorcycle jackets on the market. Check out our top picks below and find out why these jackets are the best of the best.
7 Best Motorcycle Jackets
- Best Overall: HWK Motorcycle Jacket
- Best Hi-Vis Jacket: HWK Adventure/Touring Motorcycle Jacket
- Also Consider: HHR Textile Motorcycle Jacket
- Best Summer Jacket: Dainese Super Speed Textile Jacket
- Best Fit: Flavor Motorcycle Jacket With Removable Hood
- Best Retro Jacket: RSD Ronin
- Best Value: Hood Crew Motorcycle Bomber Jacket
#1 Best Overall: HWK Motorcycle Jacket
The HWK Motorcycle Jacket is made from 600D Cordura® fabric. Cordura is known for its tear- and abrasion-resistant qualities, meaning this racing jacket is rugged and durable. The motorcycle jacket is lined with a Reissa® membrane, making it 100 percent water-resistant. Perfectly suited for all-weather riding, this motorcycle jacket features removable liners, specifically a thermal liner and a mesh liner, to allow you to be comfortable riding in hot weather or cold weather.
Bikers can trust this riding jacket, as it has removable and CE Level 1-approved back, shoulder, and elbow armor. For added protection, the jacket also includes a high-density foam back protector. A neoprene-lined and velcro adjustable collar ensures a snug and comfortable fit around your neck. It should be noted that this motorcycle jacket, along with all riding gear from HWK, comes with a five-year warranty.
|Overall Rating
|5 out of 5
|Protection
|5
|Durability
|5
|Value
|5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $60
- CE Level 1-approved armors
- Foam back protector
- 100-percent waterproof
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 4,600 reviews
Customers rave over the fit of this sports jacket, with many pointing to the affordable price tag. A few negative reviews complain that it’s too warm to wear for summer riding. One reviewer claims he hit a deer going 70.0 miles per hour, and this jacket saved his life.
#2 Best Hi-Vis Jacket: HWK Adventure/Touring Motorcycle Jacket
Made from the same company as our pick for the Best Overall motorcycle jacket, the HWK Adventure/Touring Motorcycle Jacket is a great option for motorcyclists that prioritize practicality. This touring jacket will work well in a variety of climates, from a hot summer day to a cold winter night, due to its inclusion of a removable mesh and thermal lining. Five mesh panels are featured on both sides of the jacket for improved airflow on the hottest of days.
A five-year warranty on all products from HWK stretches to include this motorbike jacket, so you can trust in its quality. This jacket is not only water-repellent but also windproof due to its Reissa membrane. The outer shell is made from 600D Cordura and includes CE Level 1-approved shoulder, elbow, and back pads.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Protection
|5
|Durability
|5
|Value
|4.5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $70
- CE Level 1-approved armors
- Made from 600D Cordura
- 100-percent waterproof
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 5,600 reviews
Reviewers speak to the quality of the jacket for the price, as many point out that similar quality jackets cost nearly double. Several reviewers claim this jacket has similar material and stitching quality to big-name brands such as Joe Rocket and AlpineStars. One reviewer claims he hit a deer going 40.0 mph, and this jacket saved him from a lot of road rash.
#3 Also Consider: HWK Textile Motorcycle Jacket
The HWK Textile Motorcycle Jacket is an all-season motorcycle jacket that will work for any rider, regardless of riding style or habits. This is due to the fact that this motorcycle jacket features two removable liners, a thermal liner, and a mesh liner, to allow you to ride comfortably in whatever weather conditions Mother Nature throws your way. Additionally, a Reissa membrane makes this jacket 100-percent waterproof.
CE Level 1-approved armor featured within this textile jacket will keep you safe in the event of an accident or a collision. Furthermore, CE armor can be removed and replaced if it’s ever damaged or if you simply want an upgrade. Stretch panels near a rider’s shoulders and elbows allow for a comfortable, yet snug fit. It should be noted that this moto jacket comes with a five-year warranty.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Protection
|5
|Durability
|5
|Value
|4.5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $60
- CE Level 1-approved armors
- Two removable liners
- 100-percent waterproof
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 5,000 reviews
Reviewers mention how this jacket has the same material and same quality as jackets that are much more expensive. A few reviewers note that while this jacket will work in both warm and cold weather, it isn’t best suited for hot temperatures. Negative reviews state that riders were very hot wearing this jacket during summer months.
#4 Best Summer Jacket: Dainese Super Speed Textile Jacket
With a name that means quality and comfort, the Dainese Super Speed Textile Jacket is one of the company’s more summer-friendly offerings, not that hotter weather means the brand skimped on protection.
Utilizing both Duratex and Boomerang fabrics, the Super Speed promises some stretch to fit a variety of body types. The design also does a great job of adding shoulder armor in a non-distracting way.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Protection
|5
|Durability
|5
|Value
|4
Key Features
- Cost: Around $300
- CE Level-1 compliant
- Removable windproof insert
- Aluminum inserts on the shoulders
What Customers Are Saying
RevZilla Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 200 reviews
The Dianese Super Speed seems to be a hit with shoppers as it has received high marks for both protection and style.
Buyers report the jacket being comfortable and fitting well. Other customers have grips width the design, some even say the collar can dig into the rider’s neck.
#5 Best Fit: Flavor Motorcycle Jacket With Removable Hood
Dubbed the Best Fit by our review team for motorcycle jackets, the Flavor Motorcycle Jacket With Removable Hood is offered in standard sizes, big sizes, and big-and-tall sizes. This leather motorcycle jacket is indeed made from 100-percent real leather, but it should be noted that it’s made from pigskin rather than cowhide leather. The lining of the jacket is 100 percent polyester, while the filling is made from 100 percent cotton.
A removable hood can be attached or detached via a metal zipper, to allow riders the ability to choose between wearing a hooded riding jacket or a more classic stand collar jacket depending on the weather. Ribbed cuffs and hem make for a close fit around your waist and wrists and are relatively effective at keeping the wind out. In terms of pockets, this jacket features five exterior pockets, two hand pockets, and three chest pockets, as well as two internal pockets.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Protection
|4.5
|Durability
|4.5
|Value
|4.5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $160
- Made from 100 percent leather
- Removable hood
- Extensive sizing options
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 5,600 reviews
Reviewers note the quality of the leather and many remark that they frequently get compliments on how stylish their jacket is. A huge number of customers speak to how well-fitting this motorcycle jacket is. Negative reviews state that the jacket doesn’t provide as much protection as a cowskin leather jacket would, as it is made from pigskin leather.
#6 Best Retro Jacket: Roland Sands Ronin Leather Jacket
The RSD Ronin is for customers seeking a jacket that bridges classic biker fashion with modern safety. In addition to a hand-finished cowhide, the jacket comes with mesh cargo pockets, a soft-lined pocket for electronics, and multiple perforations for airflow within the sleeve and interior.
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Protection
|4.5
|Durability
|4.5
|Value
|4
Key Features
- Cost: Around $400
- Main body leather thickness of 1.2mm
- Pre-curved arms and pockets
- Armor ready
What Customers Are Saying
RevZilla Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 200 reviews
The Ronin earned 4.6 out of 5 for Comfort and 4.9 out of 5 for Style in Revzilla’s proprietary ratings. Many customers like the timeless design and overall protection, but some mention it being ill-fitting on slimmer individuals.
#7 Best Value: Hood Crew Motorcycle Bomber Jacket
The Hood Crew Motorcycle Bomber Jacket is made from eco-friendly faux leather and can keep you protected against the elements. Ribbed cuffs and hem trap warmth, allowing motorcyclists to continue riding during the cold winter months. A removable hood is also featured on this jacket to keep riders warm, but it can be detached via a zipper to allow you to enjoy rides during warmer months of the year.
Multipurpose pockets allow you to keep your hands warm when stopped, or to keep your phone, wallet, or other belongings safe while on the go. The 100-percent polyester lining is surprisingly breathable, which will allow riders to protect themselves on their motorcycle without getting too hot or sweaty. It should be noted that this motorcycle jacket should be hand-washed rather than machine-washed.
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Protection
|4
|Durability
|4
|Value
|5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $55
- Made from faux leather
- Removable hood
- 100 percent polyester lining
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 9,600 reviews
The vast majority of reviewers make a point to note how well-fitting this motorcycle jacket is. Many appreciate the ability to attach or detach the hood depending on the weather. Negative reviews point out issues with the fit of the jacket.
Motorcycle Jacket Buyers Guide
Ultimately, the best motorcycle jacket for you is the one that keeps you safe, fits best, and suits your needs. Whether you need a high visibility (hi-vis) jacket for riding at night, a high-quality yet budget-friendly jacket, or an all-weather jacket that can keep you comfortable regardless of weather conditions, our review team has you covered. However, the biggest differentiating factor between motorcycle jackets is the level of protection they provide.
Motorcycle Armor Ratings
When looking at motorcycle jackets, you may have noticed some that claim to be EN (European Norm) or CE (Conformité Européene) rated. Conformité Européene is French, and translates to “European Conformity.” In North America, CE ratings are the predominant standard.
There are three CE ratings: CE tested, CE certified, and CE approved.
- CE tested: This term implies the manufacturer tested the product within their own facilities, but the product has not been tested in a certified testing facility against accredited standards.
- CE certified: This means that product samples, rather than all of the product in its entirety, were tested in a certified and accredited testing facility,
- CE approved: This refers to the fact that part of the product has been tested in a certified facility to meet and/or exceed accredited standards.
CE Protection Levels
Aside from three different types of CE ratings, there are also two levels of CE protection.
- CE level 1: The maximum transmitted force must be below 18.0 kN (kilonewton), and no single value shall exceed 24.0 kN.
- CE level 2: The maximum transmitted force must be below 9.0 kN, and no single value shall exceed 12.0 kN.
In layman’s terms, CE level 2 offers more protection than CE level 1. However, if you’re choosing between a well-fitting CE level 1 jacket and an ill-fitting CE level 2 jacket, a well-fitting CE level 1 jacket will provide you with better protection.
Our Review Standards
To select the five motorcycle jackets in this review, our team searched Amazon and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors like customer ratings, prices, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Best Motorcycle Jacket: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.