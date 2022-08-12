While motorcycle helmets might be the obvious choice to protect yourself in the event of an accident, motorcycle jackets are an essential safety measure that all motorcyclists should invest in. Whether you ride down the interstate on your sportbike each day on your way to work or just pop into your local coffee shop on Sunday afternoons on your café racer, you never know when you might need that extra protection in case of a fall.

Regardless of what your needs or wants are in a motorcycle jacket, our review team has selected seven of the best motorcycle jackets on the market. Check out our top picks below and find out why these jackets are the best of the best.