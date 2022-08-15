Motorcycle helmet cameras are designed to record the road in front of you for safety measures. Similar to a dashboard camera on a car, motorcycle helmet cameras can record your ride constantly to both reduce your chances of getting in a collision and hold everyone accountable in the event you do get in an accident.
Unlike most dash cams, helmet cameras not only record the road, but also have a variety of safe and functional features including voice control, slow motion, and time-lapse videos. Our team has researched and reviewed the best motorcycle helmet cameras on the market so you can choose the camera that will work best for you and keep yourself safe on the roads.
5 Best Motorcycle Helmet Cameras
- Highest Video Quality: AKASO EK7000 Pro 4K Action Camera
- Best Waterproof: AKASO Brave 4 4K Action Camera
- Best Features: FreedConn Motorcycle Helmet Headset with Camera
- Best Lens Rotation: Drift Innovation Ghost X Action Camera
- Longer Battery Life: Drift Innovation Ghost XL Action Camera
#1 Highest Video Quality: AKASO EK7000 Pro 4K Action Camera
The AKASO EK7000 Pro Action Camera offers both 30 frames per second (FPS) and 60FPS videos to capture every moment from off-roading to cruising down the highway. The touch screen capability makes it easy to change settings, switch shooting modes, preview and playback footage, and see recorded videos clearly from the camera screen.
With built-in Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), this action cam is designed to deliver steady and smooth videos. The camera is also designed to catch fast-moving vehicles or objects that could be a hazard to your riding experience. On top of these features is an adjustable view angle, ranging from wide to narrow and low to high angles depending on the camera view you are wanting to record.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|5 out of 5
|Durability
|4.5 out of 5
|Quality
|5 out of 5
Key Features
- 20MP photos that capture every moment in crisp detail and unparalleled clarity
- Ultra 2.0-inch IPS touch screen
- Waterproof case for depth of up to 131.0 feet
What Customers Are Saying
Customers overall are pleased with the AKASO EK7000 Action Cam, with 66 percent of reviews being 5-star ratings. Reviewers share how high-quality the video is compared to previous cameras, and how it picks up everything without being blurry or unfocused. Some compare the product to a GoPro while being less than half the cost of the GoPro Hero.
Some customers did have issues with the image quality over time. A handful of customers share quality issues with action videos, claiming the higher the speed you are going, the worse the quality becomes.
What Is It Good For?
This product is great if you are looking for an action cam that can capture fast-moving objects in hyper-smooth video quality with touch screen and playback capabilities.
#2 Best Waterproof: AKASO Brave 4 4K Action Camera
The AKASO Brave 4 Action Camera is a multi-purpose sports camera with Wi-Fi, a remote control for easy use, and 30FPS, 20FPS, or 60FPS for ULTRA HD video resolution. You can easily adjust the viewing angle ranging from 170 to 70 degrees for optimal viewing and recording.
This device is built for the elements, with a waterproof camera able to dive 100.0 feet deep and a waterproof case that keeps the screen and action cam secure and safe. This camera also comes with batteries, a remote control wristband, and a 19-piece accessory kit for helmet mounting to get the best motorcycle riding videos.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|5 out of 5
|Durability
|4.5 out of 5
|Quality
|4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- Built-in smart gyroscope for anti-shaking and image stabilization
- 2.0-inch IPS touchscreen
- Wi-Fi signal ranges of up to 32.8 feet
- HDMI port allows you to connect it with television for playback
- Two rechargeable 1050.0-mAh batteries with 90 minutes of recording time each
What Customers Are Saying
With over 12,000 global reviews on Amazon, 85 percent of reviewers give this product a 4-star rating or higher. Customers are pleased with the quality of the product for the high value, explaining how it holds up in poor weather or deeper water and takes higher resolution videos while capturing a wide field of view.
Some customers are disappointed in the video stabilization. The main issue that a few motorcyclists shared was the shakiness of the camera over rugged roads or terrain, making their videos appear lower in quality.
What Is It Good For?
The AKASO Brave 4 is great for an action cam with versatility and a stable video to capture the best adventures and catch everything that comes across your camera while riding.
#3 Best Features: FreedConn Motorcycle Helmet Headset With Camera
The FreedConn Motorcycle Helmet Headset is an HD 120-degree wide-angle lens camera designed to capture pictures and record videos of the road in front of you. With the GoPlus Cam smartphone app and a Wi-Fi connection, you can easily watch back your videos and photos recorded by the headset.
The features on this headset are seemingly unbeatable. Equipped with Bluetooth® communications, playback control, FM radio, and IP65 waterproofing, this camera is built to last. This camera takes two hours to fully charge, making it a great device to simply charge overnight and be ready in time for an early morning ride.
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4.5 out of 5
|Durability
|4.5 out of 5
|Quality
|4 out of 5
Key Features
- Battery life supports: 12 days standby time, 30 hours phone talking, 4.5 hours video recording, or 48 hours music playback
- Bluetooth 5.0 supports intercom/walkie-talkie abilities with maximum distance up to 3,280.0 feet between 6 total riders
- Connect two Bluetooth devices simultaneously for music and phone calls
- One touch control for answering and rejecting incoming calls, voice calling by activating Siri or Google, volume adjustment, play/pause music, FM Radio, and GPS navigation
- Earphone and a HiFi speaker with full stereo sound
- Rated IP65 waterproof under IEC standard 60529
What Customers Are Saying
The majority of customers feel great about the FreedConn Headset, with 64 percent of reviewers giving this product 4 stars or higher on Amazon. With over 150 total ratings, customers are pleased with the long battery life and how simple the camera and all the features are to use. Reviewers are also happy with how well the device stays attached to their helmets while riding, without much wear of the device over time.
Some customers are disappointed in the app and Wi-Fi connection, claiming there are issues with the photos and videos transferring over to their app, making the device somewhat useless for motorcyclists wanting to record their off-road terrain routes.
What Is It Good For?
The FreedConn Motorcycle Helmet Camera is a great choice for a beginner biker looking for a variety of features that are available with the touch of a button.
#4 Best Lens Rotation: Drift Innovation Ghost X Action Camera
The Drift Innovation Ghost X Camera is a compact design with live streaming and 300-degree rotation to get the best videos after easily mounting this action cam to your helmet. This video camera features 1080p Full HD 30FPS resolution for a high-quality image and hands-free recording.
If you buy the Drift Universal Adapter for this product, you can easily connect the device to most GoPro mounts, making this a versatile product that can easily be moved from one mount to another. The Ghost X is also compatible with most standard tripods to capture the best videos for social media and live streaming purposes.
|Overall Rating
|4 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4 out of 5
|Durability
|4 out of 5
|Quality
|4 out of 5
Key Features
- 1080p Full HD 30FPS resolution
- 300-degree rotatable lens
- Weatherproof
- Battery of up to 5 hours in Full HD mode
- Video Tagging Mode and Drift Life App for video editing and playback
- Drift Clone Mode for simultaneous recording of up to 10 Wi-Fi connected cameras
What Customers Are Saying
On Amazon, 70 percent of reviewers give the Ghost X Camera a 4-star rating or higher, with over 800 global reviews in total. The majority of customers are satisfied with the easy use of this product, sharing that it’s easy to set up and mount stably onto a helmet. Many also share that the battery life holds up great over time and the camera captures everything even when riding at higher speeds.
Some customers were disappointed in the product because the videos would freeze at random times. Reviewers shared that after having this product for a few months, the video would begin to freeze and glitch at times, making some of the videos useless for viewing purposes.
What Is It Good For?
The Drift Innovation Ghost X Camera is a great choice for the motorcyclists that love sharing their rides and live streaming adventurous terrains and biking experiences.
#5 Longer Battery Life: Drift Innovation Ghost XL Action Camera
The Drift Innovation Ghost XL Action Cam provides up to nine hours of continuous use in high-definition 1080p, making this a camera designed to be long-lasting. With a 330-degree rotatable lens and video stabilization at every angle, this camera provides high image quality even in low light conditions.
With dash cam mode and loop recording options, this camera is a great contender for mounting to your motorcycle and recording your rides for both safety and capturing off-road terrain routes. With event detection features, your camera will automatically start recording if you are in a potentially hazardous driving situation that could result in an accident.
Key Features
- Built-in 3000.0-mAh battery
- IPX7 waterproofing
- Drift universal adapter can connect to GoPro accessories
- Ghost XL clone mode and Drift Life App lets you record with up to 10 Wi-Fi connected cameras at one time
|Overall Rating
|3.7 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4 out of 5
|Durability
|3.5 out of 5
|Quality
|3.5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Of the over 600 reviews on Amazon for the Ghost XL Camera, 77 percent of reviewers give this product a 4-star rating or higher. The majority of customers are happy with the lightweight design that stays firmly attached to their helmets over time. They also share that the long battery life only requires them to charge the camera a few times a week when using it every day.
Some customers had issues with the event detection feature, claiming the feature would go off consistently throughout a normal ride. While this is a safety feature, some found it to be an annoyance when the ride went smoothly and there was no need for the event detection to keep recording throughout their commute.
What Is It Good For?
The Drift Innovation Ghost XL Camera is a great choice for longer distances and safety features to keep you and others on the road held accountable in the event of a collision.
Motorcycle Helmet Camera Buyers Guide
Before purchasing one of the five best motorcycle helmet cameras for capturing the best rides, it’s important to consider a few factors to make your riding experience how you want it to be. Safety, durability, and video features can all impact which product you decide to buy.
Product Safety
Safety on a motorcycle is a necessity. Depending on the number of safety features you are looking for in a motorcycle helmet cam, the Drift Innovation Ghost XL Action Cam might be a great fit for you. With event detection features, this camera works to detect danger while riding, automatically recording your surroundings to keep you safe and everyone accountable.
The FreedConn Motorcycle Helmet Headset is another great choice for product safety. With voice commands for both iPhones and Androids, you never have to take your hands off the handlebars, keeping you focused on the road and in control of your bike.
Durability
The ability to withstand poor weather conditions and bumpy terrain is important to consider before buying a motorcycle camera so you are buying a camera built to last. The AKASO EK7000 Pro and AKASO Brave 4 action cameras are both designed to withstand water over 100.0 feet deep. Both products provide image and video stabilizations to keep your recordings high-quality regardless of poor road conditions.
Video Features
If having a variety of recording features is important to you, some cameras may be a better choice than others. The Drift Innovation Ghost XL and Ghost X cameras offer specific features including loop recording, dash cam mode, and live streaming capabilities. These different options may be more desirable for social media or off-roading to capture adventurous rides that can be shared with others.
Our Review Standards
To select the five best motorcycle helmet cameras in this review, our team searched Amazon and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors like customer ratings, prices, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
Motorcycle Helmet Cameras FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.