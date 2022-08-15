Motorcycle helmet cameras are designed to record the road in front of you for safety measures. Similar to a dashboard camera on a car, motorcycle helmet cameras can record your ride constantly to both reduce your chances of getting in a collision and hold everyone accountable in the event you do get in an accident.

Unlike most dash cams, helmet cameras not only record the road, but also have a variety of safe and functional features including voice control, slow motion, and time-lapse videos. Our team has researched and reviewed the best motorcycle helmet cameras on the market so you can choose the camera that will work best for you and keep yourself safe on the roads.