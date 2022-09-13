The best motorcycle headlights should give you a full view of everything in front of and around you so you can ride safer than ever on even the darkest back roads. You need a bright light that not only makes you visible to oncoming traffic but allows you to see clearly in fog or a downpour.
Our team has researched and reviewed some of the top-rated and best-selling motorcycle headlights so you can choose the most compatible light for your bike and visibility. From plug-and-play LED bulbs to high and low beam settings, your next purchase for one of the best motorcycle headlights will give you the best view of the road.
5 Best Motorcycle Headlights
- Best High and Low Beams: Auxito H4 LED Motorcycle Headlight
- Compact Design: Daywalker H4 LED Motorcycle Headlight
- Most Versatile: Auxito H4/9003 LED Headlight Bulbs
- Plug and Play: Wisamic LED Headlight
- Long Lifespan: LX-Light LED Projection Headlight
#1 Best High and Low Beams: Auxito H4 LED Motorcycle Headlight
The Auxito H4 Motorcycle Headlight has a two-sided chip design to ensure a perfect beam pattern with no glare at oncoming traffic, keeping you and other drivers safe. These headlights are 200 percent brighter, using 1,860 chip scale package (CSP) LED chips for 360-degree illumination.
This headlight features a 1:1 size design, making it compact and easy to install. On top of these features, safety and longevity are a priority. With IP65 waterproofing and high/low beam settings, you can see long-distance and on even the foggiest days.
Our Rating: 4.7 out of 5
|Pros
|Cons
|360-degree illumination
|Some buyers claim this is not a “plug-and-play” headlight
|Non-polarity socket
|Rapid heat dissipation
Key Features
- Aluminum alloy lamp body
- 6,000.0 Kelvin white light color
- Works continuously up to 30,000 hours
- IP65 Waterproof
What Customers Are Saying
With over 1,000 reviews on Amazon, the majority of reviewers are pleased with their purchase. Customers share how they are of higher quality than any halogen bulbs or OEM lights they previously had on their motorcycles. Many reviewers are pleased with how well the lights illuminate dark roads far in front of and to the sides of them.
#2 Compact Design: Daywalker H4 LED Motorcycle Headlight
The Daywalker Motorcycle Headlight is built using a top-grade aluminum alloy shell for heat dissipation, preventing overheating, and allowing over 30,000 hours lifespan. The compact 1:1 design makes this product easier than installing a halogen headlight, but it will not bust the reflector cap of the light while assembling the bulb.
On top of these features, these lights also have 3,570 CSP chips and 2,500 raw lumens in each bulb, making these high-performance lights. The compatibility of the lights also allows them to work and fit comfortably in nearly all motorcycles. However, it is always important to check size compatibility before making your purchase.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
|Pros
|Cons
|Universal fit
|Buyers claim there is little to no difference between high beams and low beams
|Plug and play
|360-degree full angle illumination
Key Features
- 3,570 CSP Chips
- 2,500 raw lumens for each bulb
- Voltage: DC 12.0V-24.0V
- Working life: 30,000 hours long service life
- Color temperature: 6,000.0K Xenon white
- 360-degree full-angle illumination
What Customers Are Saying
Most customers find these LED headlamps to be some of the best aroud, with over 1,800 reviews on Amazon. Reviewers emphasize the universal fit of the lights, claiming that they fit various bike makes and models ranging from Honda to Harley-Davidson. Customers also rave about the heat dissipation, sharing there have not been any cooling issues since installing these headlights.
#3 Most Versatile: Auxito H4/9003 LED Headlight Bulbs
The Auxito LED Headlight Bulbs have a wide range of compatibility, ranging from off-road dirt bikes and motorcycles to cars and automobiles. With a color temperature of 6000.0K cool white, these lights are sure to bring clear vision while riding without obstructing others’ visibility of the road.
You can get the perfect beam pattern with these lights thanks to the 0.03-inch headlight base board that makes the bulbs much closer to the light-emitting area to evenly distribute light across the road in front of you.
Our Rating: 4.4 out of 5
|Pros
|Cons
|Over 50,000-hour lifespan
|No 360-degree full angle illumination
|Fits 99 percent of motorcycles and cars
|Some buyers have had issues with the high and low beams functioning
|12,000 RPM cooling fan and 90-degree turning thermal fluid
Key Features
- 100.0-watt LED high and low beams
- 600 percent brighter than OEM halogen bulbs
- 6,000.0K cool white and 20,000 lumens
- 0.03-in. ultra-thin baseboard
- Heavy-duty full-body aluminum material
What Customers Are Saying
With only around 700 reviews on Amazon, these lights aren’t as well-reviewed as the rest. That said, the majority of customers who did review these lights were pleased with the results. Reviewers especially emphasize the compatibility of these sturdy lights. Many also share how they are easy to install and maintenance-free thanks to their long lifespan.
#4 Plug and Play: Wisamic LED Headlight
The Wisamic LED Headlight is a 30.0-volt, high and low beam light with a color temperature of 6,000.0K to 6,500.0K. Designed to be an error-free installation, this plug-and-play fits in your stock headlight housing and plugs directly in with the three-prong plug connectors.
With die-cast aluminum housing, the Wisamic is shock-proof and vibration-resistant with a projector lens that has IP67 waterproofing to prevent damage to your lights. The super bright light pattern gives great performance and wins over any OEM or halogen lamps any day.
Our Rating: 4 out of 5
|Pros
|Cons
|Vibration-resistant
|Some buyers had issues with error codes showing up on their bikes
|Shock-proof IP67 Waterproof
|Buyers also had problems with longevity
|Over 50,000-hour lifespan
Key Features
- 2,800.0 lumens at 30.0W on low beam
- 4,000.0 lumens at 45.0W on high beam
- High-performance Osram LED lamps
- Projector lens encased in a black durable aluminum
- Compatible with Sportster, super glide, Softail, and many other motorcycles
What Customers Are Saying
Customers love how simple these lights are to install, along with the cost efficiency of these headlights. With over 6,100 reviews on Amazon, there is a lot of praise to go around for the Wisamics. Reviewers describe how they can visibly see the difference between the high and low beam settings, making these great lights for all visibility.
#5 Long Lifespan: LX-Light LED Projection Headlight
The LX-Light LED Projection Headlight is one of the brightest headlamps. With a lifespan of more than 80,000 hours, these are well worth the value. On top of the 80.0-watt power and longevity, there are many safety features that make this headlight worth considering.
The LX-Light is DOT, SAE, and E-Mark approved, making them safe and suitable for bikes with a 5.75-in. round LED headlamp. This headlight is also dustproof, which keeps the light safe from any debris getting inside, increasing longevity.
Our Rating: 3.8 out of 5
|Pros
|Cons
|SAE and DOT approved
|Showed error codes for some buyers
|Shockproof and dustproof
|Buyers shared some issues with the headlight staying in place over bumpy roads
|Over 80,000-hour lifespan
Key Features
- 5,000 lumens on high beam
- 3,000 lumens on low beam
- Plug and play installation
- DOT, SAE, and E-Mark approved
- Fit for bikes with a 5.75-in. round LED headlamp
What Customers Are Saying
Despite some installation issues, the majority of customers are pleased with the purchase of these headlights. With just over 1,400 Amazon reviews, buyers are astounded by the brightness of these lights for a great value. Many are happy with the longevity of the lights, and while some had to make modifications for the light to fit better, they shared it was worth the payoff for this high-quality light.
Motorcycle Headlights Buyers Guide
Before purchasing one of the best motorcycle headlights on the market, there are important factors to consider to ensure you are getting the best light for your motorcycle. From compatibility to lifespan, and even the ease of installation, you want this aftermarket bike purchase to be simple and a perfect fit.
Compatibility
The fit of your motorcycle headlight needs to be securely attached to avoid any issues while riding. The fit of each headlight varies in size, making it important to know if your bike is compatible with the headlight you want to purchase.
There is a “Does it fit?” option when you go to purchase most headlights, allowing you to enter all your vehicle information, including make and model. This allows you to identify if any bike from motorcycles to dirt bikes will fit the headlight you are looking for.
Lifespan
How long your headlight will last can help determine if it is worth your investment. You should also consider how often you ride your bike. If your motorcycle is your sole form of transportation, a light with a longer lifespan may be the best option for you.
Take a look at the Auxito LED Headlight Bulbs, the Wisamic LED Headlight, and the LX-Light LED Projection Headlight for the best longevity of all the headlights we reviewed and recommend. If you are a frequent bike rider, one of these may be the best choice for you.
Ease Of Installation
Installing your new headlight on your motorcycle should not be an overwhelming or tedious task. Along with compatibility, the ease of installation goes hand in hand because you need a headlight that fits in order to make it simple to attach.
There are specific features, including plug-and-play headlights, that make installation easier. The Daywalker Motorcycle Headlight is especially known for its compact design and plug-and-play capabilities, making this a great product to consider when looking for an easy installation.
Motorcycle Headlights: Bottom Line
Headlights are essential on any vehicle. You never know when you’re going to get caught in foggy weather or cruising down winding roads on your bike in the evening. Having one of the best headlights on the market – especially our top-rated LED light, the Auxito H4 LED Motorcycle Headlight – will help you feel confident that you are riding safely and are visible to every vehicle.
Be sure to check compatibility, lifespan, and installation features to get the best headlight for your motorcycle and your personal driving experience.
Other Motorcycle Headlights We Recommend
While our team selected five of the best motorcycle headlights to feature, there are a few others you should consider.
Sunpie Motorcycle Projector Dual LED Headlight
A higher cost, yet high-quality, LED headlight with two projecting lights that offer high beam and low beam settings.
Online LED Store Round LED Motorcycle Headlight
An LED headlight that is easy to install and suited for Harley-Davidson bike riders.
Zmoon LED Headlight
A budget-friendly headlight that still gets great customer reviews and has a long lifespan of up to 50,000 hours.
Our Review Standards
To select the five best motorcycle headlights in this review, our team searched retailers such as Amazon and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors like customer ratings, prices, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
Motorcycle Headlights: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.