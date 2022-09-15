As with selecting any motorcycle equipment, safety should be your first concern. When it comes to motorcycle goggles, the safest goggles are those that fit comfortably and don’t fog or obscure your vision.

Comfort

Most motorcycle goggles attach to your head via an adjustable strap. Poorly designed goggles can dig painfully into the skin around your eyes. A good pair of motorcycle goggles should form a strong enough seal to shield your eyes from the wind without causing pain or irritation.

Be sure to pick a pair of goggles that are compatible with your helmet and head shape. Also, consider whether or not you wear glasses. If you do, then be sure to pick eyewear designed to fit over your glasses.

Lens Material

Any decent pair of motorcycle goggles will feature a UV-resistant coating. It’s beneficial to wear UV protection for your eyes any time you are outside during the day.

Some motorcycle goggles may also include features like anti-reflective coatings and polarized or photochromic lenses.

Anti-reflective : These coatings can reduce glare from the sun and headlights. Some claim that these coatings also help improve night vision.

Polarized lenses : This type of coating also helps to reduce road glare and can improve visibility by increasing the contrast in your vision.

Photochromic lenses : This lens material reduces intense sunlight, transitioning into motorcycle sunglasses when hit with intense UV rays.

Fogging

Motorcycle riders shouldn’t wear anything that compromises their ability to see the road. Any safety benefits granted by motorcycle goggles are undone if the goggles completely fog over. The best motorcycle goggles have anti-fogging features so that this doesn’t happen. Goggles with good airflow are often more comfortable and less prone to fogging.

Motorcycle Goggles Cost

Motorcycle goggles can range greatly in cost. Recommendations on this list span from $20 up to $120. In general, the advantage of more expensive goggles is that they feature more durable construction and more comfortable materials.