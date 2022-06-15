When selecting the best motorcycle gloves, our review team considered the following factors: Protection, comfort, and customer reviews. However, safety certifications and the seasonality of your riding are two additional factors that are important to consider.

Protection

A motorcycle glove should protect your hands. A glove that does not feature a reinforced palm or knuckle protection isn’t going to cut it if you’re riding on asphalt. We only recommend gloves that offer superior protection, which means leather padding. Anything less will not hold up against the road. Palm sliders are also a plus, but they’re not vital unless you are using your gloves for track racing.

Make sure that whichever glove you choose fits properly. Even the best-designed gloves won’t work to keep your hands safe if they’re too loose. A motorcycle glove should fit snugly without cutting off circulation. Certainly don’t purchase fingerless gloves. Also, pay attention to the seams and the quality of the stitching. A poorly constructed glove may shortly become frayed and worn.

Most all motorcycle gloves will wear out eventually, but the best motorcycle gloves should last you a couple of years at least.

CE Certification

Most of the gloves we recommend are CE-certified. CE certification means that a glove meets the standards for safety products sold within the European Economic Area (EEA). This certification is not required for products sold within the United States, but it is a good indicator that a glove offers quality protection. While there are reputable gloves that aren’t CE-certified, this seal ensures a certain level of protection.

For motorcycle gloves to be CE certified, they must meet certain standards for:

Cuff length

Abrasion resistance

Impact resistance

Tearing resistance

Main seams resistance to traction

Support resistance

Cutting resistance

Gloves must meet these standards without hindering a rider’s ability to operate a motorcycle.

Comfort

Comfort is an objective assessment, and gloves that are comfortable for one rider may not be comfortable for another. However, by reading customer reviews and looking for certain features (such as exterior stitching for flexible panels), we can recommend gloves that are likely to be comfortable for most riders.

For our review of the best motorcycle gloves, we looked for gloves that were breathable and those that reviewers went out of their way to praise for comfort. We did not recommend a glove if many reviewers mentioned that the gloves were uncomfortable.

Season

We recommend riders purchase at least one set of winter gloves and another for summer. If you only ride in one of these conditions (warm or cold), then you may only need one set of gloves. Some of the gloves we recommend keep your hands cool, which is good for the summer, but bad for cold months. Others are more insulated, which can be uncomfortable in the heat.

Lastly, the gloves we recommend all offer a certain amount of water resistance. If you are riding in the rain, you don’t want your hands to become cold and wet.

Customer Reviews

Our team of expert reviewers combed through customer reviews on Amazon and RevZilla. We specifically looked for reviewers who had experienced incidents while wearing the gloves, providing a field test. Any gloves that were reported to not adequately protect the wearer after a crash were not included in our list of the best motorcycle gloves.