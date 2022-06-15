Motorcycle gloves are an essential piece of safety equipment. Ultimately, your hands are the first line of defense when you get into an accident or lose your balance – as it’s human nature to outstretch your arms in an attempt to break your fall. As pure instinct will always cause your hands to be the first point of contact with the ground, it’s worth protecting them with high-quality motorcycle gear.
In this review, we recommend several of the best motorcycle gloves for riders that need protection but aren’t sure where to start. You don’t want to be caught wearing any old gloves should you fall off your bike, so make the decision to invest in a pair of motorcycle-specific gloves today.
5 Best Motorcycle Gloves
- Best Overall: Cofit Motorcycle Gloves
- Best Value: Glove Station Tactical Gloves
- Most Comfortable: Scorpion EXO Klaw II Gloves
- Best Grip: Joe Rocket GPX 2.0 Gloves
- Best Summer Motorcycle Gloves: Alpinestars SMX-1 Air v2 Gloves
#1 Best Overall: Cofit Motorcycle Gloves
Designed as a multi-purpose glove, the Cofit Motorcycle Gloves can be worn for BMX, riding ATVs, cycling, motocross, climbing, and much more. Cofit, the manufacturer, states these gloves work best when used in temperatures between 50.0 and 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit. Air vents work together with the breathable polymer fabric the glove is made from to keep you cool. To secure these gloves to your hands, simply use the velcro fastening system.
The palms of these gloves feature wear-resistant silicone gel to optimize your grip on the handlebars. In terms of impact protection, palm and knuckle protectors provide another layer of added protection. It should be noted that these motorcycle gloves are touchscreen compatible, as both the index finger and thumbs of these gloves have conductive metal fiber.
Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $20
- Certification(s): European Conformity (CE)
- Touchscreen compatible: Yes
- Material: Polyester
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 8,000 ratings
Reviewers speak to how comfortable and high-quality this riding gear is for its price point. An individual reviewer claims he got into a slow-speed crash and these gloves did their job – although he notes that he thought the gloves would survive the crash better than they did.
#2 Best Value: Glove Station Tactical Gloves
The Glove Station Tactical Rubber Knuckle Gloves are built to last – but even if they don’t – they’re backed by a lifetime warranty. Polyurethane (PU) leather palms and fingertips not only enhance a rider’s grip but also enhance dexterity and make these gloves touchscreen compatible. While these moto gloves aren’t water-resistant, mesh panels on the back of the glove allow moisture to escape
Pre-curved and molded knuckle armor offer optimal impact protection while neoprene joints afford riders their typical full range of motion. As touched upon earlier, these motorcycle gloves are undoubtedly durable as double-stitched seams are present throughout these gloves.
Our Rating: 4.7 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $20
- Certification(s): N/A
- Touchscreen compatible: Yes
- Material: Polyester
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on around 1,000 ratings
A large number of customers mention how protective the molded knuckle plates are and how well they protect the back of the hand. Many also note how useful it is to be able to use their touchscreen device without having to remove these gloves. Those with negative feedback complain that this motorcycle glove is not true to size.
#3 Most Comfortable: Scorpion EXO Klaw II Gloves
If you’re looking for one of the best motorcycle gloves that will keep your savings intact and keep your hands protected, consider the Scorpion EXO Klaw II. These leather motorcycle gloves feature TPR finger protectors, dense foam padding at the palm, and a dual-stitch lateral seam along the pinky and palm. The full goatskin leather construction adds durability and abrasion resistance.
The rib-stretched knuckle expansion panels provide extra flexibility and comfort, and the Klaw II is pre-curved for a better fit. An elastic panel on the sides of the fingers offers some extra stretch that may be appreciated by those with thicker fingers. Plus, the wrists are padded with neoprene so they won’t chafe.
These gloves have perforated leather at the tips of the fingers for airflow. They should keep your hands warm in mild to chilly temperatures, but they may not be warm enough for wet weather or full winter weather conditions.
Our Rating: 4.6 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $55
- Certification(s): N/A
- Touchscreen compatible: No
- Material: Goatskin leather
What Customers Are Saying
RevZilla Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 250 ratings
According to reviews, the EXO Klaw II is comfortable, tough, provides good airflow, and is a solid choice for the price range. A number of customers reference the trust they have in this brand, after previously purchasing one of Scorpion’s best motorcycle helmets. Several buyers mention that they might not be the best motorcycle gloves for winter riding, as they do not keep your hands very warm.
#4 Best Grip: Joe Rocket GPX 2.0 Gloves
The Joe Rocket GPX 2.0 Gloves are durable, full-gauntlet gloves constructed with goatskin leather protection on the palm and fingers. Extra rubber padding and an impact-absorbing liner optimize safety, while the temper foam gauntlet material adds ulna and radius protection.
To keep your hands comfortable while commuting, the GPX 2.0 gloves feature exterior seam construction at the back of the fingers and thumb as well as vented knuckle protection for airflow. The velcro fastener keeps these leather gloves secure and snug on your hand.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $55
- Certification(s): N/A
- Touchscreen compatible: No
- Material: Goatskin leather
What Customers Are Saying
RevZilla Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on around 50 ratings
Most customers are pleased with the comfortable design and low price point, especially considering the goatskin leather construction. Some also mention that these are some of the best gloves for aggressive riding.
Critics of the glove claim that they are not very warm and start out a little tight. However, the gloves do break in after some use.
#5 Best Summer Motorcycle Gloves: Alpinestars SMX-1 Air V2 Gloves
Our final recommendation for the best motorcycle glove on the market is the Alpinestars SMX-1 Air v2. Alpinestars is known for quality racing and cruising gloves. At around $60, this is a low-cost option for the brand, especially considering the quality leather construction.
The SMX-1 Air v2 gloves include a stretch zone on the fingers and perforations in the leather for breathability. The covered outer seam along the pinky and palm heel improves comfort. And these gloves don’t skimp on protection. Suede side padding offers added abrasion resistance, and there are poly-blend reinforcements between the palm and thumb.
However, there is no palm slider on this glove. Though your palms are protected by thick leather construction, we wouldn’t recommend the SMX-1 Air v2 as racing gloves.
Our Rating: 4.4 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $60
- Certification(s): CE
- Touchscreen compatible: Yes
- Material: Goat leather
What Customers Are Saying
RevZilla Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 450 ratings
Most reviewers claim that these gloves are comfortable and offer excellent protection. Reviewers also note the glove offers good airflow. This is a boon for riding in hot weather, but it means the gloves do not make for a good cold-weather option.
These summer gloves are well-designed and are unlikely to tear in part because of the high-quality stitching. However, they may still wear out more quickly than a high-end glove. You may save in the short term with this low-priced glove, but you will likely need to replace the product more often.
Do You Need Motorcycle Gloves?
Yes, you need motorcycle gloves. “All the gear, all the time” is an important mantra for anyone who plans to ride a motorcycle. Without gloves, what would otherwise be a minor injury could instead become a trip to the emergency room. Hand injuries can result in permanent damage and reduced dexterity. This may not only hinder your ability to ride in the future but also to perform any number of important tasks.
- Handling: In addition to providing necessary protection, motorcycle gloves enhance your grip, offer comfort, prevent calluses, and keep your hands comfortable in whatever weather you’re riding in. Gloves can also help with the tingling and numbness many riders experience from handlebar vibrations.
- Ride environment: When shopping for a pair of motorcycle gloves, consider your typical riding conditions. Do you go for long rides or short rides? Do you ride in warm weather or cold? Many riders own multiple pairs of gloves for different situations.
- Fit: Be sure to pick a glove that fits properly. Motorcycle gloves should fit snugly, with no extra space in the fingers or bunching in the palm when you make a fist. Regardless of how great a glove is, it won’t be the best motorcycle glove for you if it doesn’t fit your hand.
Above all, safety should be your most important consideration. In this review, we only recommend safe gloves designed for street riding. Dirt bike gloves may work off-road where there is no asphalt, but they are not suitable for the road.
Comparison Of The Best Motorcycle Gloves In 2022
|Superlative
|Model
|Cost
|Best Overall
|Cofit Motorcycle Gloves
|~ $20
|Best Value
|Glove Station Tactical Gloves
|~ $20
|Most Comfortable
|Scorpion EXO Claw II Gloves
|~ $55
|Best Grip
|Joe Rocket GPX 2.0 Gloves
|~ $55
|Best Summer Motorcycle Gloves
|Alpine Stars SMX-1 Air v2 Gloves
|~ $60
Motorcycle Gloves Buyers Guide
When selecting the best motorcycle gloves, our review team considered the following factors: Protection, comfort, and customer reviews. However, safety certifications and the seasonality of your riding are two additional factors that are important to consider.
Protection
A motorcycle glove should protect your hands. A glove that does not feature a reinforced palm or knuckle protection isn’t going to cut it if you’re riding on asphalt. We only recommend gloves that offer superior protection, which means leather padding. Anything less will not hold up against the road. Palm sliders are also a plus, but they’re not vital unless you are using your gloves for track racing.
Make sure that whichever glove you choose fits properly. Even the best-designed gloves won’t work to keep your hands safe if they’re too loose. A motorcycle glove should fit snugly without cutting off circulation. Certainly don’t purchase fingerless gloves. Also, pay attention to the seams and the quality of the stitching. A poorly constructed glove may shortly become frayed and worn.
Most all motorcycle gloves will wear out eventually, but the best motorcycle gloves should last you a couple of years at least.
CE Certification
Most of the gloves we recommend are CE-certified. CE certification means that a glove meets the standards for safety products sold within the European Economic Area (EEA). This certification is not required for products sold within the United States, but it is a good indicator that a glove offers quality protection. While there are reputable gloves that aren’t CE-certified, this seal ensures a certain level of protection.
For motorcycle gloves to be CE certified, they must meet certain standards for:
- Cuff length
- Abrasion resistance
- Impact resistance
- Tearing resistance
- Main seams resistance to traction
- Support resistance
- Cutting resistance
Gloves must meet these standards without hindering a rider’s ability to operate a motorcycle.
Comfort
Comfort is an objective assessment, and gloves that are comfortable for one rider may not be comfortable for another. However, by reading customer reviews and looking for certain features (such as exterior stitching for flexible panels), we can recommend gloves that are likely to be comfortable for most riders.
For our review of the best motorcycle gloves, we looked for gloves that were breathable and those that reviewers went out of their way to praise for comfort. We did not recommend a glove if many reviewers mentioned that the gloves were uncomfortable.
Season
We recommend riders purchase at least one set of winter gloves and another for summer. If you only ride in one of these conditions (warm or cold), then you may only need one set of gloves. Some of the gloves we recommend keep your hands cool, which is good for the summer, but bad for cold months. Others are more insulated, which can be uncomfortable in the heat.
Lastly, the gloves we recommend all offer a certain amount of water resistance. If you are riding in the rain, you don’t want your hands to become cold and wet.
Customer Reviews
Our team of expert reviewers combed through customer reviews on Amazon and RevZilla. We specifically looked for reviewers who had experienced incidents while wearing the gloves, providing a field test. Any gloves that were reported to not adequately protect the wearer after a crash were not included in our list of the best motorcycle gloves.
Motorcycle Gloves: FAQ
Our Review Standards
To select the five motorcycle gloves in this review, our team searched retailers like Amazon, RevZilla, and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors such as customer ratings, prices, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
