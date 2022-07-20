Despite what you’ve seen in movies, cowboy boots and sneakers are impractical when it comes to motorcycle riding. Motorcycle boots are designed to handle the daily wear and tear of operating a bike, with features such as steel-toe boxes, leather uppers, and more to protect your feet.

To help you find your next kicks, our review team has tested and rated our top picks for the best motorcycle boots on the market. We break down everything from the materials of their soles, fit, ride height, and more to ensure you can make an informed purchase. Above all, safety should be your first priority when selecting a pair of motorcycle boots.