Despite what you’ve seen in movies, cowboy boots and sneakers are impractical when it comes to motorcycle riding. Motorcycle boots are designed to handle the daily wear and tear of operating a bike, with features such as steel-toe boxes, leather uppers, and more to protect your feet.
To help you find your next kicks, our review team has tested and rated our top picks for the best motorcycle boots on the market. We break down everything from the materials of their soles, fit, ride height, and more to ensure you can make an informed purchase. Above all, safety should be your first priority when selecting a pair of motorcycle boots.
5 Best Motorcycle Boots
- Best All-Around Protection: O’Neal Rider Boots
- Best Touring Boots: TCX SP-Master Gore-Tex (Men’s/Women’s)
- Best Off-Road Boots: Alpinestars Tech 7 Enduro
- Best Racing Boots: Alpinestars Supertech R
- Best Casual Riding Boots: Harley Davidson Men’s Beau/Women’s Marconi
#1 Best All-Around Protection: O’Neal Rider Boots
For motorcyclists looking to protect their ankles and toes, the O’Neal Rider boots are a safe choice. They’re lined with injection-molded plastic plates to stop scrapes from falls and road debris and have a metal toe guard to prevent the sole from delaminating.
A synthetic leather heat shield coats the outside of the Rider boots that lessens UV damage over time. For additional comfort while riding, these boots also have generous heel support, a cushioned insole, and an air mesh interior that increases airflow to riders’ feet.
|Overall Rating
|5 out of 5
|Quality
|5
|Protection
|5
|Value
|5
Key Features
- Unisex fit
- Metal shank reinforcement insert
- Adjustable four-buckle snap-lock closure system
- Moderate grip
- Anti-slip sole
What Customers Are Saying
On Amazon, the O’Neal Rider boots have an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. This is from close to 4,200 ratings, over 75 percent of which are 5-star ratings.
Most customer reviews recommend getting a full or half size up for the most comfortable fit. Some customers also say these boots break in after only a few wears. A few wearers claim the screws on the buckles are loose and will fall out if not tightened properly.
What Is It Good For?
The O’Neal Rider boots are ideally suited for those who want the best ankle and foot protection regardless of what kind of motorbike they’re riding. They’re not the most comfortable for walking around town in, though, so be prepared to bring a backup pair of sneakers if you wear these to work.
#2 Best Touring Boots: TCX SP-Master Gore-Tex (Men’s/Women’s)
Men’s:
Women’s:
The TCX SP-Master Gore-Tex boots for men and women have a mesh interior featuring a microfiber upper made with breathable lining. Both the front and rear padded areas increase comfort while riding. These boots’ elastic zipper makes stepping in and out of them a breeze.
Each TCX boot has an ergonomic shin plate reinforced with iron mesh intakes for better stability while stopped. Despite there being two separate men’s and women’s models of this boot, the biggest differences between them are the sizing and the women’s model’s wider ankle base.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Quality
|4.5
|Protection
|5
|Value
|5
Key Features
- Men’s/women’s models
- Shin plate reinforcement
- Mesh interior
- Microfiber upper
- Elastic zipper
What Customers Are Saying
The women’s model of the TCX SP-Master Gore-Tex boot has an average rating of 5 out of 5 stars on Amazon from just a few reviews. The men’s model has no reviews or ratings available.
Those who review the women’s model say it fits true to size and fits comfortably. These reviews also say this adventure boot helps with ankle support while holding up larger bikes.
What Is It Good For?
We recommend checking out the TCX SP-Master Gore-Tex boots if you’re going for a longer road trip and need lightweight yet durable riding shoes. Their high-quality design is perfect for a snug fit.
#3 Best Off-Road Boots: Alpinestars Tech 7 Enduro
Using a four-buckle system, the Alpinestars Tech 7 Enduro off-road boots are built to stay strapped to your feet in even the muddiest conditions. Their low toe-box makes shifting gears easier and provides enhanced rear brake control and feel.
The body of the Tech 7 is a one-piece injected dual compound mold with added toe protection and an integrated steel tank. The upper lining is abrasion-resistant with high levels of water resistance.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Quality
|4.5
|Protection
|5
|Value
|5
Key Features
- CE-certified
- Heavy-duty sole
- One-piece design
- Microfiber interior
- Hard toe protector
What Customers Are Saying
With an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the Tech 7 boots are liked by most reviewers who purchased them. This rating is from around 240 reviews, over 85 percent of which are 5-star ratings.
A few negative reviews from customers say these boots fit well on their feet but are too narrow in the leg. Besides this, most reviews commend the Tech 7 boots for having a wide toe-box and adjustable buckles.
What Is It Good For?
The Alpinestars Tech 7 Enduro boots are great for motocross and any sort of trail riding. Their cushioned midsole is great for maneuvering heavier bikes, and they’re easily the most waterproof boots in our review, as well.
#4 Best Racing Boots: Alpinestars Supertech R
When you want to hit the track with your motorbike, Alpinestars Supertech R boots can make your experience all the better. These rubber-soled boots have a very low toe-box and footbed so you have better control of your bike’s shift pads.
Alpinestars has recently redesigned the inner bootie of their Supertech R boots to fit snugly without suffocating the rider’s feet. Its rear bellow adds extra spring to your sole while the top gaiter improves heat tolerance from the engine.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Quality
|4.5
|Protection
|5
|Value
|4.5
Key Features
- Shin plate and slider
- Front-flex area
- Rubber soles
- Low toe-box
- Lightweight rubber compound material
What Customers Are Saying
The Supertech R boots have less than 10 reviews on Amazon. These reviews average out to 4.3 out of 5 stars, with more than half of the reviews being 5-star ratings.
What Is It Good For?
If you’re going to wear the Alpinestars Supertech R racing boots, wear them only for track racing. Unlike most day-to-day riding gear, these boots are designed specifically for operating racing bikes.
#5 Best Casual Riding Boots: Harley Davidson Men’s Beau/Women’s Marconi
Men’s:
Women’s:
Both the Harley Davidson Men’s Beau and Women’s Marconi boots are made with Goodyear welt and have a full-grain leather top for extra stability. These boots also share a common 6.0-inch shaft height as well as a 1.25-inch heel.
With their YKK locking inside zippers, the Beau and Marconi boots are designed for easy on-and-off access. The main features of these boots that sets them apart are their styling and colors, especially the Marconi’s decorative top buckle.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Quality
|4.5
|Protection
|4.5
|Value
|4.5
Key Features
- Rubber outsole
- Goodyear welt construction
- Oil-resistant
- Mesh lining
- Full-grain leather upper
What Customers Are Saying
The Marconi boot has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon from about 240 ratings. The Beau boot’s rating is slightly higher at 4.7 out of 5 stars, which is from over 1,300 reviews.
Most customers have positive things to say about each boot, claiming they both fit comfortably. Marconi customers recommend buying a size down, as the boots run large. A few customers complain about the leather on the Beau boot cracking after moderate wear but not with the Marconi.
What Is It Good For?
Both the Harley Davidson Beau and Marconi moto boots make for great commuter footwear. With their durable construction and stylish appearance, these boots can be worn to and from the store or for a road trip down the highway.
Motorcycle Boots Buyers Guide
Before your next purchase, consider the following information regarding motorcycle boots to help you make an informed decision.
Motorcycle Boot Key Features
When purchasing your pair of motorcycle boots, it is important to understand their key components:
- Height: Boot height is essential for the type of motorcycle you are riding. Boots that fit higher above the ankle offer better protection from burns and scrapes, and can even affect the amount of control you have of your bike. Boots with a higher profile are better for sport bikes and off-roading, while lower ones can be suited for casual riding.
- Materials: Some motorcycle boots are made of hard plastics or metals to prevent rocks and dirt from damaging your legs. Full-grain leather boots work great for casual riding, as they allow for greater comfort without sacrificing protection.
- Strap, lock, and lacing: Motorcycle boots with locking straps or latches have a more snug fit than lace-up boots. Lace-up boots, however, offer greater movement and are commonly found on casual riding boots.
What Does A Motorcycle Boot Offer?
Listed below are some of the features that can make a motorcycle boot stand out:
- Ankle protection: Most motorcycle boots are designed to fit above the ankle and have reinforced plastic or metal support around the ankle. This is to help riders support the weight of their bike while stationary and to protect their ankles in the event of an accident.
- Reinforced soles: When standing still, the weight of the motorcycle rests on the rider’s legs and feet. Motorcycle boots are designed with reinforced rubber soles to help riders bear this weight with ease. They also help prevent the rider from slipping if they’re riding on wet or oily roads.
- Ventilation and water resistance: Because they’re worn for extended periods of time, motorcycle boots are designed to be breathable to maintain proper foot health. The best boots are also equipped with waterproof lining for use during any season.
Different Types Of Motorcycle Boots
Depending on what type of motorcycle you ride, there are various boot options available to accommodate your needs:
- Sport and race boots are designed for use with high-performance motorcycles and sport bikes. These have a higher fit and are padded with extra-strength plastics or metals for enhanced durability.
- Touring and adventure (ADV) boots are similarly designed to sport and race boots but with more flexibility. They’re designed to be worn for extended periods of time and feature materials such as leather, suede, and rubber.
- Cruiser and Harley boots are rugged, tough leather boots that can be worn casually, too. Their most distinctive feature is their soles, which are sturdier than other motorcycle boots so riders can handle the weight of their bikes more confidently.
- Motorcycle riding shoes are designed with style in mind over functionality. These shoes have the least amount of foot protection of any model and typically only wear up to the ankle. However, these shoes are the easiest to wear day-to-day.
Our Review Standards
To select the five pairs of motorcycle boots in this review, our team searched Amazon and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors like safety, customer ratings, prices, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
*Data accurate at time of publication.