There are four types of motorcycle batteries on the market: wet cell, gel cell, absorbed glass mat (AGM), and lithium-ion. When choosing the best motorcycle battery for your bike, you’ll need to decide which you prefer.

Wet Cell Motorcycle Batteries

As the name implies, a wet cell battery is filled with liquid. In the case of motorcycle batteries, this liquid is typically a diluted mixture of sulfuric acid. Wet cell batteries are inexpensive to manufacture and are often the cheapest option for motorcycle batteries.

While modern technology allows wet cell batteries to be pretty well-sealed, they can still leak, especially after an accident or other mishap. Wet cell batteries tend to lose their charge more quickly under hot conditions and regularly need to be topped off with distilled water. Completely sealed batteries – like gel cell, AGM, and lithium batteries – require no maintenance and are less likely to leak.

The primary advantage of a wet cell motorcycle battery is its affordable price point. However, other types of batteries can be found for relatively cheap, are maintenance-free, and can be safer than wet cell batteries.

Gel Cell Motorcycle Batteries

Gel batteries are filled with an electrolyte gel instead of a liquid. This design prevents spilling and leaking. It also eliminates the need for maintenance. This type of battery is good for motorcycles because it is resistant to vibrations. This can be essential, especially if you use your bike for off-road riding.

The major drawback to a gel cell battery is that it can take a long time to charge. These batteries can also be permanently damaged by overcharging, so it is important to monitor any charging process closely. Also, like wet cell batteries, gel cell batteries can lose their charge quickly under high-heat conditions.

Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Motorcycle Batteries

An AGM battery is filled with lead plates and fiberglass mesh mats soaked in an electrolyte solution. Imagine the liquid in a wet cell battery soaked up in a sponge and then densely packed between lead plates. Like the gel cell battery, an AGM battery is maintenance-free, leak-proof, and resistant to vibrations.

AGM technology is generally better for motorcycle use than a gel cell because it has better heat resistance and charges easily. It is also extremely compact, so the size of this type of battery is reduced compared to a wet cell battery.

One of the biggest energy demands on any motorcycle battery is to generate enough power to start a cold engine. An AGM battery is able to deliver a high CCA more frequently before losing its charge compared to wet cell and gel cell batteries.

Lithium-Ion Motorcycle Batteries

Gel cell and AGM batteries can be distinguished from traditional wet cell batteries because neither is flooded. However, both might still be considered “wet cell” batteries because they rely on a “wet” electrolyte solution. Gel cell batteries add silica to this solution to change it to a leak-proof gel, and AGM batteries utilize fiberglass mats to absorb and hold the electrolyte liquid.

A lithium-ion battery is a dry cell battery, which means it uses an electrolyte paste rather than a liquid. Until recently, this type of battery was unable to generate enough power for car or motorcycle use. Today, these small, solid-state batteries can be extremely powerful, delivering enough amps to start even the largest engines.

Are Lithium-Ion Motorcycle Batteries Better?

One main benefit of a lithium-ion battery is that it can be very small and compact. There is also no liquid, which means no risk of spillage, and a lithium-ion battery has a longer lifespan than any type of wet cell battery.

However, lithium-ion batteries are far more expensive than other types of batteries. They also do not perform well in cold temperatures and may have fewer amp hours. Overcharging a lithium battery can result in corrosion, which significantly reduces the battery’s lifespan. As the technology develops, these types of batteries may become the standard, but they aren’t quite there yet.

In general, we recommend an AGM battery for most motorcycle riders. With the exception of the Shorai LFX36L3-BS12, all of the batteries on our list of best motorcycle batteries are AGM batteries.