The best motorcycle battery for your bike depends on your individual needs. Motorcycle batteries come in a variety of weights, sizes, and types. Some batteries deliver a lot of power but are heavy – other batteries may be easier to manage but won’t deliver enough power for a large engine.
To determine the best motorcycle battery, we looked at maintenance requirements, battery longevity, cost, and performance. Amp hours (Ah) is a rating that describes how many amps of energy a battery can output in an hour. More amp hours typically mean a higher-quality battery, so we also selected batteries that provide a high number of amp hours.
Because riders have individual needs, we’ll recommend a range of batteries with different outputs and price points. In some cases, the battery we recommend may come in multiple sizes.
This list is best used as a starting point – you’ll need to make sure any battery is the right fit for your specific bike before purchasing. Each of the batteries we recommend is backed by many positive customer reviews. Closed tests in a lab can provide additional details, but no recommendation is better than motorcycle battery reviews that mimic real-world conditions.
5 Best Motorcycle Batteries
- Best Overall: Chrome Battery YTX30L-BS
- Best Lithium Motorcycle Battery: Shorai LFX14L2-BS12
- Best Small Motorcycle Battery: Weize YTX9-BS
- Best Powersports Battery: Odyssey PC680
- Also Consider: Yuasa YTX20HL-BS
#1 Best Overall: Chrome Battery YTX30L-BS
Weight: 19.8 pounds
Cold cranking amps (CCA): 385.0
Dimensions: 6.54 inches (L) by 4.96 inches (W) by 6.89 inches (H)
Cost: About $75 to $80
The Chrome Battery YTX30L-BS is a good choice for a variety of motorcycles. The price is about average for a motorcycle battery and less than what you would pay for an OEM battery.
This battery has 30.0 amp hours and generates 385.0 cold cranking amps, meaning it can provide plenty of energy to your engine. It is easy to install, reliable, and requires very little maintenance, making it our top choice for the best motorcycle battery.
Key Features
- 30.0 amp hours
- 12.0 volts
- Absorbed glass mat (AGM) design for low-maintenance and spill-proofing
- Suitable for motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), scooters, utility terrain vehicles (UTVs), dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and personal watercraft (PWCs)
- Delivered fully charged
- Nut-and-bolt terminals
- Rechargeable up to 2,000 times
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 2,400 reviews
Many reviewers are pleased with this battery’s installation, power output, and low price tag. Overall, it earns top marks for ease of installation, value, and battery service life. While the Chrome Battery is supposed to ship fully charged, several reviewers report that their batteries arrived depleted. Though many buyers say the Chrome Battery works well and holds up long-term, a handful of reviewers note that the battery stopped working within a few months. These types of complaints were the minority.
#2 Best Lithium Motorcycle Battery: Shorai LFX14L2-BS12
Weight: 1.0 pound
Cold cranking amps (CCA): 210.0
Dimensions: 6.7 inches (L) by 3.5 inches (W) by 5.9 inches (H)
Cost: About $150 to $180
If you want to be on the cutting edge of motorcycle battery technology, check out the Shorai LFX14L2-BS12. It weighs less than any battery on this list while offering respectable CCA and Ah. This battery can be charged more quickly than an AGM motorcycle battery, and it will also last longer, especially in hot climates. A lithium battery is a good choice for desert riders – all it takes to get that adventure started is the Shorai Xtreme-Rate.
Because this battery is so small, it may not fit snugly in larger battery boxes. However, the Shorai ships with adhesive foam padding for stabilization. This battery does require that you use a specialty battery charger, as it can be damaged by overcharging.
Key Features
- 14.0 amp hours
- 12.0 volts
- Lithium-ion battery
- No discharge gasses
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 300 reviews
Reviewers are most impressed by the battery’s high capacity combined with its low weight. Shorai customer support is top-notch, with customer issues being resolved quickly.
A small percentage of reviewers were not satisfied with the Shorai, reporting that it wore down too quickly. However, these seem to be the exception, not the rule.
#3 Best Small Motorcycle Battery: Weize YTX9-BS
Weight: 4.4 pounds
Cold cranking amps (CCA): 135.0
Dimensions: 5.91 inches (L) by 3.43 inches (W) by 4.13 inches (H)
Cost: About $25 to $30
The Weize YTX9-BS is a lightweight motorcycle battery suitable for smaller engines. This battery does not have as much power as larger batteries, but it’s low-cost and reliable, making it one of the best motorcycle battery options for riders on a budget. The Weize ships fully charged and is easy to install.
The low number of amp hours (8.0) and relatively low cold cranking amps (135.0) mean this battery won’t put out a lot of power. It’ll work well for small motorcycles, but don’t purchase this battery if your bike has an engine displacement larger than 135.0 cubic inches.
Key Features
- 8.0 amp hours
- 12.0 volts
- AGM design
- Suitable for motorcycles, snowmobiles, PWCs, ATVs, jet skis, and scooters
- Nut-and-bolt terminals
- Includes one-year warranty
- Low self-discharge rate
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 3,600 reviews
Some reviewers complain that this battery does not hold a charge very well, though those who use the battery daily have no issues. You may want to use a trickle charger if you don’t plan to run the Weize YTX9-BS regularly. While it does appear that some customers receive defective batteries, Weize will replace the batteries if contacted.
#4 Best Powersports Battery: Odyssey PC680
Weight: 15.4 pounds
Cold cranking amps (CCA): 170.0
Dimensions: 7.15 inches (L) by 3.01 inches (W) by 6.61 inches (H)
Cost: About $140 to $185
The Odyssey PC680 is a long-lasting battery that provides a respectable number of amp hours (16.0). While this battery is expensive, it can save you money in the long run – the Odyssey PC680 can last eight to ten years with the proper care. The average motorcycle battery lifespan is around four years, which means you’ll have to replace this model only half as often.
The Odyssey battery casing is built for durability, making it a good choice for off-roading and powersports. And while the cold cranking amps are average (170.0), this battery can put out 520.0 hot cranking amps (PHCA). Hot cranking amps are a measure of a battery’s output capacity when warmed up to at least 80.0 degrees Fahrenheit.
Key Features
- 16.0 amp hours
- 12.0 volts
- AGM design
- Nut-and-bolt terminals
- Includes two-year warranty
- Capable of 100-percent recharge in four to six hours
- Lasts up to 400 cycles at 80 percentage depth of discharge
- Suitable for motorcycles, ATVs, PWCs, and snowmobiles
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 1,300 reviews
Positive customer reviews mention the long battery life, which can extend to eight to ten years with the proper care. Some reviewers complain that the battery they received did not hold a charge. In these cases, the issue seems to be a defective battery. The two-year warranty should cover a replacement battery if you happen to be among the unlucky few to receive a defective product.
#5 Also Consider: Yuasa YTX20HL-BS
Weight: 13.8 pounds
Cold cranking amps (CCA): 310.0
Dimensions: 6.89 inches (L) by 3.43 inches (W) by 6.10 inches (H)
Cost: About $100
Yuasa batteries are used as OEM parts for a number of motorcycle brands including Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, and Kawasaki. These are high-quality, dependable batteries. While you may be able to find a similar battery at a lower price point, Yuasa is a reliable choice. It puts out a lot of power and delivers 310.0 CCA.
Unlike the other batteries on this list, the Yuasa YTX20HL-BS does not ship ready to install. Owners must mix in the acid solution themselves. This may cause anxiety for riders who don’t want to work with corrosive chemicals. However, according to reviewers, adding acid is easy and safe if you follow the included instructions.
Key Features
- 18.0 amp hours
- 12.0 volts
- AGM design
- Nut-and-bolt terminals
- Sealed and spill-proof
- Advanced lead-calcium technology
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 1,600 reviews
Many customers are impressed with the ease and safety of the filling process. While a few are annoyed that the battery requires assembly, most praise the reliability of the Yuasa.
As is typical for many batteries, the Yuasa does not perform as well in colder conditions, and some reviewers note that they’ve had difficulty starting their engines in temperatures below 25.0 degrees Fahrenheit.
Choosing The Best Motorcycle Battery For Your Bike
Before getting into our best motorcycle battery picks, there are a few things you should know. When choosing a battery for your bike, be sure to consider the dimensions of the battery, terminal location, and the cold cranking amps.
Battery Size
Every motorcycle has a battery box, but the size of this box is not the same for every bike. Be sure to measure the dimensions of your bike’s battery box and purchase a battery with the proper length, width, and height. A battery that is too small may be fitted into your motorcycle, but be sure to secure it so that it does not bounce or rattle.
Terminal Location
To connect a battery to your bike, you will need to connect the hot wire to the positive terminal and the ground wire to the negative terminal. The position of these terminals may be different for each battery. The cables in your bike are unlikely to have much slack, so you want to make sure they can reach the correct terminal once your battery is fitted into the battery box.
Cold Cranking Amps
Cold cranking amps (CCA) is a measure of how much amperage a battery can generate from a cold start. Generally, the higher the CCA, the better. However, batteries with a high CCA are larger, heavier, and more expensive. There is no point in purchasing a battery with 800 CCA if your bike has a small engine.
Look for batteries with a higher CCA than your bike’s engine displacement in cubic inches. For even more specific guidelines, consult your owner’s manual. This should provide battery recommendations. You can also check the CCA of your original equipment manufacturer (OEM) battery, and check that your new battery has the same CCA or higher.
Types Of Motorcycle Batteries
There are four types of motorcycle batteries on the market: wet cell, gel cell, absorbed glass mat (AGM), and lithium-ion. When choosing the best motorcycle battery for your bike, you’ll need to decide which you prefer.
Wet Cell Motorcycle Batteries
As the name implies, a wet cell battery is filled with liquid. In the case of motorcycle batteries, this liquid is typically a diluted mixture of sulfuric acid. Wet cell batteries are inexpensive to manufacture and are often the cheapest option for motorcycle batteries.
While modern technology allows wet cell batteries to be pretty well-sealed, they can still leak, especially after an accident or other mishap. Wet cell batteries tend to lose their charge more quickly under hot conditions and regularly need to be topped off with distilled water. Completely sealed batteries – like gel cell, AGM, and lithium batteries – require no maintenance and are less likely to leak.
The primary advantage of a wet cell motorcycle battery is its affordable price point. However, other types of batteries can be found for relatively cheap, are maintenance-free, and can be safer than wet cell batteries.
Gel Cell Motorcycle Batteries
Gel batteries are filled with an electrolyte gel instead of a liquid. This design prevents spilling and leaking. It also eliminates the need for maintenance. This type of battery is good for motorcycles because it is resistant to vibrations. This can be essential, especially if you use your bike for off-road riding.
The major drawback to a gel cell battery is that it can take a long time to charge. These batteries can also be permanently damaged by overcharging, so it is important to monitor any charging process closely. Also, like wet cell batteries, gel cell batteries can lose their charge quickly under high-heat conditions.
Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Motorcycle Batteries
An AGM battery is filled with lead plates and fiberglass mesh mats soaked in an electrolyte solution. Imagine the liquid in a wet cell battery soaked up in a sponge and then densely packed between lead plates. Like the gel cell battery, an AGM battery is maintenance-free, leak-proof, and resistant to vibrations.
AGM technology is generally better for motorcycle use than a gel cell because it has better heat resistance and charges easily. It is also extremely compact, so the size of this type of battery is reduced compared to a wet cell battery.
One of the biggest energy demands on any motorcycle battery is to generate enough power to start a cold engine. An AGM battery is able to deliver a high CCA more frequently before losing its charge compared to wet cell and gel cell batteries.
Lithium-Ion Motorcycle Batteries
Gel cell and AGM batteries can be distinguished from traditional wet cell batteries because neither is flooded. However, both might still be considered “wet cell” batteries because they rely on a “wet” electrolyte solution. Gel cell batteries add silica to this solution to change it to a leak-proof gel, and AGM batteries utilize fiberglass mats to absorb and hold the electrolyte liquid.
A lithium-ion battery is a dry cell battery, which means it uses an electrolyte paste rather than a liquid. Until recently, this type of battery was unable to generate enough power for car or motorcycle use. Today, these small, solid-state batteries can be extremely powerful, delivering enough amps to start even the largest engines.
Are Lithium-Ion Motorcycle Batteries Better?
One main benefit of a lithium-ion battery is that it can be very small and compact. There is also no liquid, which means no risk of spillage, and a lithium-ion battery has a longer lifespan than any type of wet cell battery.
However, lithium-ion batteries are far more expensive than other types of batteries. They also do not perform well in cold temperatures and may have fewer amp hours. Overcharging a lithium battery can result in corrosion, which significantly reduces the battery’s lifespan. As the technology develops, these types of batteries may become the standard, but they aren’t quite there yet.
In general, we recommend an AGM battery for most motorcycle riders. With the exception of the Shorai LFX36L3-BS12, all of the batteries on our list of best motorcycle batteries are AGM batteries.
What Is The Average Lifespan Of A Motorcycle Battery?
There are no maintenance-free batteries: the lifespan of a battery depends on the battery type and how well the is maintained. On average, a new motorcycle battery should last around four years. An old battery or dead battery may also be revived with a battery tender, but overloading the charging system can damage the alternator.
Our Review Standards
To select the five motorcycle batteries in this review, our team searched Amazon and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors like customer ratings, price, superlatives, and expedited shipping eligibility.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. A team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
Best Motorcycle Battery: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.