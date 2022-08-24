The O’Neal Rider Pro Boots are the latest edition of O’Neal’s Rider boot line. Injection-molded plastic plates help to protect against impact, while metal and nylon reinforcements inside the sole of the boots help improve stability. Both your toes and the soles of your feet are protected in this boot, as a metal toe box and metal sole are featured on the front of the boot. If the boots wear down over time, replacement straps and buckles are available.

A reinforced heel paired with an air mesh interior and padded insole means motocross riders will be comfortable, even on longer rides. Four easily adjustable buckles make getting your motocross boots on or off a breeze. The manufacturer, O’Neal, claims these boots are suitable for motocross, enduro, trail or off-road, and ATV riding. The motocross boots exceed the EN 13634: 2017 standard.

Our Rating: 5 out of 5

Key Features

Reinforced heel

Steel toe/soles

Exceeds EN 13634: 2017 standard

What Customers Are Saying

About 4,300 customers on Amazon have left reviews for the O’Neal Rider Pro Boots. Reviewers mention being skeptical about the low price point of these boots, but being overjoyed once they arrived due to their quality. Several customers share stories of potential injuries that were mitigated by wearing these boots.