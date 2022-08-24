The best motocross (MX) boots are ultimately what keep you best protected without adversely affecting the control of your dirt bike. MX boots are considered personal protective equipment (PPE) and are designed to prevent costly injuries to a rider’s lower leg. Quality motocross boots reduce the potential of injuries and costs associated with a visit to the doctor.
This boot review covers the top motocross boots in the industry, from the best value options to high-end, more premium options. Find out below why these five motocross boots are some of the best on the market in 2023.
5 Best Motocross Boots
- Best Overall: O’Neal Rider Pro Boots
- Best Value: Fly Racing Dirt Maverik Boots
- Best Ankle Protection: Alpinestars Tech 7 Boots
- Best Premium Option: SIDI Crossfire 3 SRS Boots
- Also Consider: Gaerne SG-12 Boots
#1 Best Overall: O’Neal Rider Pro Boots
The O’Neal Rider Pro Boots are the latest edition of O’Neal’s Rider boot line. Injection-molded plastic plates help to protect against impact, while metal and nylon reinforcements inside the sole of the boots help improve stability. Both your toes and the soles of your feet are protected in this boot, as a metal toe box and metal sole are featured on the front of the boot. If the boots wear down over time, replacement straps and buckles are available.
A reinforced heel paired with an air mesh interior and padded insole means motocross riders will be comfortable, even on longer rides. Four easily adjustable buckles make getting your motocross boots on or off a breeze. The manufacturer, O’Neal, claims these boots are suitable for motocross, enduro, trail or off-road, and ATV riding. The motocross boots exceed the EN 13634: 2017 standard.
Our Rating: 5 out of 5
Key Features
- Reinforced heel
- Steel toe/soles
- Exceeds EN 13634: 2017 standard
What Customers Are Saying
About 4,300 customers on Amazon have left reviews for the O’Neal Rider Pro Boots. Reviewers mention being skeptical about the low price point of these boots, but being overjoyed once they arrived due to their quality. Several customers share stories of potential injuries that were mitigated by wearing these boots.
#2 Best Value: Fly Racing Dirt Maverik Boots
Newly redesigned, the Fly Racing Dirt Maverik Boots are a great set of entry-level motocross boots. These motocross boots have a four-stage sole design. The first stage involves a perforated plush insole lying on top of the second stage. The second stage consists of an injected midsole with a unique fishbone design, which makes the boot lightweight yet still strong. The midsole is further enhanced by an in-mold, flex-reducing steel shank.
The third stage of the sole consists of a fishbone foam layer that’s designed to transfer shock and vibration to the fourth stage of the sole, an anti-vibration molded traction sole. The outsole of this boot is grippy and durable, as it’s made from a rubber compound. A 3D plastic-shift panel features added grooves to prevent premature wear, while a pre-molded-plastic 3D shin adds further impact resistance. This boot is CE approved to exceed EN 13634:2015 standards.
Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5
Key Features
- Four-stage sole
- Quick-lock three-buckle closure system
- Exceeds EN 13634:2015 standard
What Customers Are Saying
The Fly Racing Dirt Maverik Boots have about 2,000 customer reviews on Amazon. Customers love how comfortable and durable these motocross boots are. A large number of reviewers mention that these boots need to be broken in before they are comfortable to ride in. One reviewer claims these boots are better than $400 and $500 alternatives.
#3 Best Ankle Protection: Alpinestars Tech 7 Boots
The Alpinestars Tech 7 Boots are highly innovative and feature some of the best protective technology on the market. Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) lateral ankle protection offers a biomechanical link between the middle lateral and bottom lateral of the boot. A TPU lower shell is also reinforced with a metal shank to make the boot impact- and abrasion-resistant. An aluminum buckle system from VELCRO® allows for quick and secure closure of the boots.
Instep and Achilles flex zones are constructed for improved control and support, while an extended microfiber gaiter helps keep out dirt and water. The sole insert, footpeg insert, and anatomic footbed are all removable and replaceable. The medial-facing area is made from a singular panel of TPU with honeycomb sculpting to act as a heat shield and also to maximize grip.
Our Rating: 4.6 out of 5
Key Features
- TPU lateral ankle protection
- VELCRO aluminum buckle system
- CE certified
What Customers Are Saying
Just about 300 customers on Amazon have left reviews for the Alpinestars Tech 7 Boots, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t high quality. Reviewers rave over the protective features of this boot and how it prioritizes a rider’s safety. One reviewer claims these are the most comfortable motocross boots he’s ever worn in his life.
#4 Best Premium Option: SIDI Crossfire 3 SRS Boots
With only the acclaimed SIDI cam lock buckles and straps carrying over to the SIDI Crossfire 3 SRS Boots, these boots are a huge upgrade from its predecessor, the SIDI Crossfire 2 SRS. These MX boots feature a Dual Flex System that’s designed to prevent movement of your lower legs past their anatomical limit to prevent injury, without adversely affecting a rider’s ability to shift and brake. It should be noted that the Dual Flex System does work with knee braces.
An ankle pivot system is designed to put a hard limit on foot and ankle hyperextension, while a calf plate system features an inner adjustment to fit both the largest and smallest calves. The foot area of the boot is lined with anti-abrasion Cambrelle in the foot area for added comfort and the upper area of the boot is lined with Teflon™ mesh to absorb water and sweat without allowing the onset of mold. The shin plate, along with many other parts of the boot, is replaceable.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- Dual Flex System
- Ankle pivot system
- All bolt-on parts are replaceable
What Customers Are Saying
The SIDI Crossfire 3 SRS Boots have less than 100 customer reviews on Amazon. In terms of reviews, this boot boasts quality over quantity. Several customers remark that they didn’t need to break in these boots before dirt bike riding with them for the first time, as they are made from such high-quality materials. Negative reviews vary widely in subject matter, with no clear drawbacks being pointed out in the boots.
#5 Also Consider: Gaerne SG-12 Boots
The Gaerne SG-12 Boots feature the patented Dual Stage Pivot System, which is exclusive to Gaerne. The Dual Stage Pivot System consists of a rigid component that provides lateral support while the glideplate keeps the upper part of a rider’s leg in a firm, upright position. A gaiter, which is made from ACRONOS, a breathable Swiss fabric, keeps out dirt and debris. Four lightweight alloy buckles attach to an adjustable strap for riders to take their boots on/off.
Both the toe cap and toe box have been upgraded from previous versions of this boot, as the toe cap has been reinforced, while the toe box has been slimmed down to improve a rider’s feel of the shift lever. The entirety of the toe box area has been wrapped with a plastic material, making the boot both lighter and more comfortable. A thermoplastic shin plate is designed to be a perfect anatomical fit, but removing three screws can allow larger legs or knee braces to fit.
Our Rating: 4.3 out of 5
Key Features
- Dual Stage Pivot System
- Gaiter made from ACRONOS
- Upgraded toe box
What Customers Are Saying
Reviewers rave over the protective features of this boot. A huge number of reviewers speak to the wide toe box. One rider claims these boots prevented him from breaking several bones when he dropped his 400.0-pound bike on his leg while out trail riding. Negative reviews complain that this boot doesn’t work well for riders with high arches or thick ankles.
Motocross Boots Buyers Guide
The right pair of motocross boots for you ultimately boils down to what boots are most comfortable to wear while still offering top protection.
When looking at motocross boots, you may have noticed some that claim to be EN (European Norm) or CE (Conformité Européene) rated. Conformité Européene is French, and translates to “European Conformity.”
In terms of safety and protection, motocross boots need to meet EN 13634:2017 standards. However, you don’t need to worry if your boots only meet older EN standards, such as the EN 13634:2015 standard, as there isn’t much difference between the two.
Our Review Standards
To select the five motocross boots in this review, our team searched RevZilla and Amazon for top products, looking at factors like safety, customer experiences, and prices.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
Frequently Asked Questions
*Data accurate at time of publication.