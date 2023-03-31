The best lift kits not only increase ride quality while off-roading in your pick-up or Jeep, but they also increase ground clearance for a safer ride. Lift kits are designed to raise your vehicle and help prevent any damage to the undercarriage while driving on rough and rugged terrain. The best lift kits are durable, high-quality, and perfect for an off-road adventure.
Our team has researched and reviewed the best body lift kits on the market so you can choose the most compatible suspension components to fit your vehicle and expectations. Our in-depth buyers guide will turn this complicated aftermarket purchase into an easy decision.
5 Best Lift Kits
- Editor’s Choice: Superlift 6.5-inch Lift Kit
- Highest Lift: Superlift 8-inch Basic Lift Kit
- Most Compatible: Supreme Suspensions 3-inch Lift Kit
- Best for Jeeps: KSP Performance 3-inch Lift Kit
- Best Value: MotoFab Lifts 2-inch Leveling Kit
Lift Kits Buyers Guide
Before purchasing one of the best lift kits on the market, there are a few factors that can sway your decision as to whether you choose one product over another. Finding the perfect lift kit can be made easier by considering the following factors.
Compatibility
As with most car products, some items are more compatible with certain makes and models than with others, especially when it comes to more complex installations such as lift kits. For example, while we recommend the KSP Performance lift kit and it’s a great choice for a Jeep Wrangler, it would be the wrong option for a Dodge Ram or Ford-F series pickup. Factoring in the compatibility of the product you are looking for is important before completing your purchase.
Ensuring that your vehicle is listed in the product description for the lift kit you are purchasing can guarantee you are selecting the right product for your vehicle. This can also make installation much easier and more efficient for you.
Installation
While compatibility and installation go hand-in-hand, the ease of installation can also be something to consider before buying a lift kit. This can also depend on your personal expertise and experience of working with vehicles.
Depending on the hardware you own, you may want to consider a product that requires less installation time and experience. Lift kits are not a small purchase, so it may be worth it to consider having a professional install your suspension kit to prevent damage to your vehicle or injury to yourself.
Lift Height
Depending on the reasons you are purchasing a new lift kit, lift height should be considered. If you are simply looking to increase ground clearance by a few inches because you have a lower-riding vehicle, ride height can be easily increased with the purchase of a 2.0- or 3.0-inch kit.
However, if you plan to go off-roading or drive over rocks and boulders, a higher suspension kit may be the best and safest option for you and your vehicle.
Our Review Standards
To select the lift kits featured in this buyers guide, our team first combed through dozens of resources such as DIY mechanic and auto enthusiast forums, manufacturer and auto lift-specific websites, instruction manuals from manufacturers, and reviews from online retailers. We pay particularly close attention to quality reviews and recommendations that highlight the quality of warranties, customer service support, build quality, materials, and overall reliability.
Why You Can Trust Us
Since 2020, we have published over 200 auto product reviews in an effort to make shopping for auto products easier. Our team of writers, editors, researchers, and product experts collaborates to thoroughly vet top products. We try to perform in-house testing on real vehicles whenever possible before making our recommendations.
When testing is not feasible, however, our aim is to make your life easier by doing all the online research for you and presenting that research in the form of easy-to-read product comparisons and buyers guides, rather than outright recommendations. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
#1 Editor's Choice: Superlift 6.5-inch Lift Kit
The Superlift lift kit has 6.5 inches of lift, making it a middle- to high-suspension lift. With all the necessary installation hardware included in your purchase, this lift kit has everything you need to ride off in no time.
The Superlift is a vehicle-specific fit kit, meaning you need to enter your vehicle’s year, make, and model to ensure that this kit is the right fit for your vehicle. The kit is specifically designed for various Chevy and GMC pick-ups, so be sure to enter the correct vehicle information prior to completing your purchase.
Key Features
- Front and rear lift kit
- Limited lifetime warranty
- Includes installation hardware
- Available with Superlift or Bilstein shocks
What Customers Are Saying
While this product only has a handful of reviews on RealTruck, buyers seem more than pleased with their purchase of the Superlift 6.5-inch kit. With a noticeable increase in ride height, reviewers were impressed with the high-quality materials and how smooth their driving was after installing the lift kit, even on rougher terrain.
#2 Highest Lift: Superlift 8-inch Basic Lift Kit
The Superlift 8-inch basic lift kit is slightly higher in cost than our number one pick because it offers great ground clearance and lift height. With 8.0 inches of lift, this suspension kit includes strut spacers, rear shock absorbers, and control arms to ensure a smooth ride, even with the higher lift.
The Superlift 8-inch kit fits best on Chevy and GMC vehicles. It is important to enter your vehicle’s year, make, and model information on the product page before purchasing this product to ensure it is compatible.
Key Features
- Front and rear lift kit
- Vehicle-specific fit
- Installation hardware included
- Available with Superlift or Bilstein shocks
- Limited lifetime warranty
What Customers Are Saying
With only a handful of reviews on RealTruck, buyers appear happy with their purchase of the Superlift Basic Kit. According to one buyer, the products in this complete kit are high-quality and durable for their Chevy truck. The kits receive a lower score for ease of installation – though unlikely, there may be cutting, welding, or drilling required, according to the OEM page description.
#3 Most Compatible: Supreme Suspensions 3-inch Lift Kit
The Supreme Suspensions 3-inch lift kit is a super duty suspension kit that’s compatible with pick-up trucks from manufacturers including Chevy, GMC, Toyota, Nissan, and Ford. With a zinc phosphate coating on each product included in your purchase, this corrosion-resistant kit can certainly withstand the elements.
The bolt-on installation takes little time, however, and it is recommended that you get your vehicle realigned after installation. This ensures the product is safely installed, which helps to prevent damage to your vehicle and potential injury to yourself or your passengers.
Key Features
- Different rear heights
- Improved ground clearance
- Maintains ride quality
- Bolt-on installation
- Limited lifetime warranty
What Customers Are Saying
With only a few reviews available on RealTruck, buyers are pleased overall with their purchase of the Supreme Suspension lift kit. While some wished they had chosen a greater lift height, they were still impressed by the ground clearance and easy installation that took little time. Buyers also shared how high-quality each piece of the kit was, making it a valuable purchase.
#4 Best For Jeeps: KSP Performance 3-inch Lift Kit
The KSP Performance lift kit offers 3.0 inches of height in a Jeep-specific kit. Fit for 2007-2018 Jeep Wranglers, both two-wheel and four-wheel drive, this kit is perfect for Jeep drivers looking to spruce up their rides. It is important to note that this kit is incompatible with the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Model.
With all installation pieces included in your purchase, the bolt-on installation makes for a quick and easy process. It is recommended to use the coil spring compressor, which is included in the kit, to make installation easier. The alloy steel construction has a black powder coating to help prevent corrosion and ensure this lift kit will be long-lasting.
Key Features
- Fits 2007-2018 Jeep Wrangler
- Front and rear lift coil spacers
- Front and rear brake line brackets
- Includes all installation hardware
- Bolt-on installation
- One-year warranty
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 100 ratings
The majority of customers are satisfied with their purchase of the KSP Performance lift kit. While some customers had difficulty installing the suspension system due to a potentially unclear installation manual, the end result seemed worth it for buyers. Many reviewers emphasize how high-quality the suspension parts are, keeping their vehicle riding smoothly over off-road terrain.
#5 Best Value: MotoFab Lifts 2-inch Leveling Kit
The MotoFab Lifts leveling kit is a low-cost yet high-quality kit for drivers looking to add a small amount of height to their Chevy or GMC pick-up truck. These suspension products will raise the front of your vehicle by 2.0 inches for increased ground clearance.
The easy installation does not require strut or coil disassembly. Your purchase of this cost-effective suspension kit includes step-by-step instructions, lift spacers, and all hardware necessary for a smooth installation.
Key Features
- Fits 2007-2021 Chevrolet and GMC 1500 trucks
- For front suspension lift only
- Lifetime warranty
- Aluminum material
- Includes all installation hardware
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 1,500 ratings
The MotoFab Lifts leveling kit receives high praise for the majority of buyers, who emphasize the easy installation and value for their purchase. Buyers do recommend installing the lifts from the top down to prevent any bolts from rubbing against the axles of your vehicle. For such a low cost in comparison to other kits, reviewers are pleased overall with the easy installation and quality this suspension system offers.
Best Lift Kits: Bottom Line
The best lift kits are durable, high-quality, and compatible with your vehicle. They can help ensure a smoother ride over rough terrain while preventing misalignment of your vehicle, and increase ride height for better visibility of your surroundings. Lift kits are perfect for any adventurer looking to try out new off-road routes.
Lift Kits At A Glance
|
Brand
|
Amount of Lift
|
Approximate Cost
|
Superlift 6.5-Inch Lift Kit
|
6.5 Inches
|
$925 — $1,925
|
Superlift 8-Inch Basic Lift Kit
|
8.0 Inches
|
$1,130 — $1,925
|
Supreme Suspensions 3-inch Lift Kit
|
3.0 Inches
|
$95 — $805
|
KSP Performance 3-inch Lift Kit
|
3.0 Inches
|
$120 — $180
|
MotoFab Lifts 2-inch Leveling Kit
|
2.0 Inches
|
$40
Lift Kits: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.