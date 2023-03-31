Before purchasing one of the best lift kits on the market, there are a few factors that can sway your decision as to whether you choose one product over another. Finding the perfect lift kit can be made easier by considering the following factors.

Compatibility

As with most car products, some items are more compatible with certain makes and models than with others, especially when it comes to more complex installations such as lift kits. For example, while we recommend the KSP Performance lift kit and it’s a great choice for a Jeep Wrangler, it would be the wrong option for a Dodge Ram or Ford-F series pickup. Factoring in the compatibility of the product you are looking for is important before completing your purchase.

Ensuring that your vehicle is listed in the product description for the lift kit you are purchasing can guarantee you are selecting the right product for your vehicle. This can also make installation much easier and more efficient for you.

Installation

While compatibility and installation go hand-in-hand, the ease of installation can also be something to consider before buying a lift kit. This can also depend on your personal expertise and experience of working with vehicles.

Depending on the hardware you own, you may want to consider a product that requires less installation time and experience. Lift kits are not a small purchase, so it may be worth it to consider having a professional install your suspension kit to prevent damage to your vehicle or injury to yourself.

Lift Height

Depending on the reasons you are purchasing a new lift kit, lift height should be considered. If you are simply looking to increase ground clearance by a few inches because you have a lower-riding vehicle, ride height can be easily increased with the purchase of a 2.0- or 3.0-inch kit.

However, if you plan to go off-roading or drive over rocks and boulders, a higher suspension kit may be the best and safest option for you and your vehicle.