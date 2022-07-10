The Ohuhu Matte Aluminum License Plate Frame is our team’s choice as the Best Overall license plate frame due to its snug fit and lack of rattling when installed.

Material: 5 out of 5

Although this license plate frame isn’t entirely made from aluminum, the parts of the frame that are made from plastic are made of high-quality plastic. We think this license plate frame is made from one of the best materials that we worked with during our testing process.

Fit: 5 out of 5

This license plate frame unequivocally had the best fit out of all the license plate frames that we tested. In terms of fitting to the license plate itself, the license plate’s fasteners made for a simple installation process. Additionally, the frame and plate fit incredibly well together onto the testing vehicle.

Durability: 5 out of 5

Following a thorough stress test, our team members had no questions or concerns about this license plate frame’s durability. This frame handled our stress test with ease and its flexibility exceeded our expectations.

What Customers Are Saying

The Ohuhu Matte Aluminum License Plate Frame has just shy of 6,300 reviews on Amazon. Out of these several thousand reviewers, 90 percent rate this matte black license plate frame 4 stars or higher. Most reviewers were pleased with their purchase, as 75 percent of reviewers rate this metal license plate frame a faultless 5 stars while only 3 percent of reviewers gave it 1-star reviews.