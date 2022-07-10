As far as car accessories go, license plate frames are one of the most helpful automotive accessories as they’re not only visually appealing but also can protect your vehicle. The best license plate frames aren’t made from specially designed carbon fiber and they’re not rhinestone license plate frames. Good license plate frames, like the best keychains, are the products that look the best to you and satisfy your needs.
There are a lot of questions when it comes to license plate frames such as their legality or their ability to deter theft. While some manufacturers claim that license plate frames are useful as anti-theft devices, that claim doesn’t stand to reason. Removing a license plate is the same, whether your license plate has a frame or not. However, our product testing team does feel that rattle-proof and scratch-proof license plate frames offer valuable vehicle protection.
5 Best License Plate Frames
- Best Overall: Ohuhu Matte Aluminum License Plate Frame
- Runner-Up: Zakra License Plate Frame
- Sharpest Design: DMSE Universal Metal Shark Teeth Jaws
- Best Value: Amazon Basics Stainless Steel License Plate Frame
- Best Silicone Frame: Aujen Silicone License Plate Frame
#1 Best Overall: Ohuhu Matte Aluminum License Plate Frame
The Ohuhu Matte Aluminum License Plate Frame is our product testing team’s pick for the Best Overall license plate frame in the automotive industry. Though the product name notes its aluminum material, it is also a partly plastic license plate frame. The two-piece license plate frame has two holes and ships two frames for those who live in states where the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) requires both front and back United States license plates.
This license plate frame is designed to not block registration tags in all four corners for most state license plates. This license plate is shipped with six plastic screw caps, four machine screws, four self-tapping screws, four spacers, six washers, a screwdriver, and a user manual for easy installation.
Our Experience
|Overall Rating
|5 out of 5
|Material
|5 out of 5
|Fit
|5 out of 5
|Durability
|5 out of 5
The Ohuhu Matte Aluminum License Plate Frame is our team’s choice as the Best Overall license plate frame due to its snug fit and lack of rattling when installed.
Material: 5 out of 5
Although this license plate frame isn’t entirely made from aluminum, the parts of the frame that are made from plastic are made of high-quality plastic. We think this license plate frame is made from one of the best materials that we worked with during our testing process.
Fit: 5 out of 5
This license plate frame unequivocally had the best fit out of all the license plate frames that we tested. In terms of fitting to the license plate itself, the license plate’s fasteners made for a simple installation process. Additionally, the frame and plate fit incredibly well together onto the testing vehicle.
Durability: 5 out of 5
Following a thorough stress test, our team members had no questions or concerns about this license plate frame’s durability. This frame handled our stress test with ease and its flexibility exceeded our expectations.
What Customers Are Saying
The Ohuhu Matte Aluminum License Plate Frame has just shy of 6,300 reviews on Amazon. Out of these several thousand reviewers, 90 percent rate this matte black license plate frame 4 stars or higher. Most reviewers were pleased with their purchase, as 75 percent of reviewers rate this metal license plate frame a faultless 5 stars while only 3 percent of reviewers gave it 1-star reviews.
#2 Runner-Up: Zakra License Plate Frame
Recognized by our team as the Runner-Up license plate frame second to only one other frame, the Zakra License Plate Frame is incredibly high-quality. This license plate frame is made to fit all U.S. standard license plates with mounting holes that line up with both the plate and the car. The license plate frame is made from silicone, meaning it’s not subject to corrosion, it won’t begin chipping away, and it can safely make it through car washes unscathed.
This silicone license plate frame is meant to provide a buffer between your license plate and your car body’s paint while also stopping any annoying clatter of license plate against car body. This license plate frame comes in a pack of two, so those in states that require dual license plates can protect both the front and rear of their car body. Additionally, this license plate frame comes in either black, white, hot pink, yellow, or gray.
Our Experience
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Material
|5 out of 5
|Fit
|4.5 out of 5
|Durability
|5 out of 5
Second to only the Ohuhu license plate frame, the Zakra License Plate Frame is a high-quality license plate frame that is definitely worth considering.
Material: 5 out of 5
The silicone material of which the Zakra License Plate Frame is constructed is flexible, but not too flexible. This material means the frame itself won’t crack or peel and can be considered fully weatherproof. Silicone makes a great material for a license plate frame because of its ability to withstand water damage.
Fit: 4.5 out of 5
While our team members had to struggle a little bit to get the license plate into the frame, once it was secure the fit was snug and tight. Additionally, the license plate frame fits nicely onto our testing vehicle. The only downside to this frame is that the top band of yellow was obscured which lessened the brightening effect of the frame.
Durability: 5 out of 5
Silicone is inherently more malleable than metal, but this license plate frame easily handled our stress test. Whether it was bent, pulled apart to the point of nearly cracking, or just generally stomped on and kicked about – this license plate frame is built to last.
What Customers Are Saying
Close to 400 customers have left reviews on Amazon for the Zakra License Plate Frame. Though there aren’t thousands of reviewers, the customers that have left reviews have been generally satisfied as an impressive 93 percent of reviewers rate this high-quality license plate holder 4 or more stars. Negative reviews are scarce as only two percent of reviewers rate this license plate frame 1 star.
#3 Sharpest Design: DMSE Universal Metal Shark Teeth Jaws
The DMSE Universal Metal Shark Teeth Jaws is our team’s choice for the license plate frame with the Sharpest Design – pun intended. This license plate frame is a universal fit, meaning it will work with any standard-sized license plate or any front decor plate. The frame itself comes in three different color options: black, chrome, and pink.
This license plate frame is designed for those that want to stylize their vehicle and give it a bit more personality. Custom license plate frames cost significantly more than your standard bling license plate frame and the two don’t tend to differ too much in terms of quality either. However, it should be noted that this license plate frame came as is. There weren’t two frames shipped and there weren’t any special tools included to help with your installation process.
Our Experience
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Material
|5 out of 5
|Fit
|4.5 out of 5
|Durability
|5 out of 5
The DMSE Universal Metal Shark Teeth Jaws is the license plate frame with the Sharpest Design, literally as well as figuratively.
Material: 5 out of 5
The chrome plate metal featured on this license plate frame is incredibly tough and durable. Our team members believe that this license plate frame is made from a material that allows it to be fully functional.
Fit: 4.5 out of 5
This license plate frame comes with two mounting holes to secure it properly rather than four. While this still meant the license plate itself fit nicely in the frame, the bottom of the frame popped off the back of the testing vehicle a little bit. We didn’t experience any shaking or rattling noises due to this. Nevertheless, we felt it necessary to dock points for the slight misalignment.
Durability: 5 out of 5
This license plate frame is incredibly durable. Though the design lends itself to the idea that the teeth could break off quite easily, this isn’t the case. Our team member actually tried to knock out one of the teeth featured in this frame and did so unsuccessfully even with multiple attempts and different strategies. Overall, this frame should last as long as you want it to.
What Customers Are Saying
Just over 1,100 customers have left reviews for the DMSE Universal Metal Shark Teeth Jaws on Amazon. Most reviewers are satisfied with the product as only five percent of reviewers rate it one star. About 83 percent of reviewers gave this car license plate frame 4 stars or higher with 70 percent of overall reviews being 5 stars.
#4 Best Value: Amazon Basics Stainless Steel License Plate Frame
Made from high-quality stainless steel, the Amazon Basics Stainless Steel License Plate Frame is durable and boasts a gleaming silver finish to easily color coordinate with any paintwork. Our product testing team named this product the Best Value license plate frame on the market due to the fact that it comes with front and back plate frames and its affordable price.
This license plate frame has two mounting holes, though there is a four mounting hole option if you’re concerned about rattling noises. Additionally, screw caps and a screwdriver are included in the box to make the installation process as simple and easy as possible. It should be noted that as this license plate frame is manufactured by Amazon Basics, it comes with a one-year standard warranty.
Our Experience
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Material
|4.5 out of 5
|Fit
|4.5 out of 5
|Durability
|4.5 out of 5
Due to the one-year standard warranty included upon purchase, inclusion of both front and rear license plate frames, and low price, our team honored the Amazon Basics Stainless Steel License Plate Frame as the Best Value license plate frame on the market.
Material: 4.5 out of 5
The stainless steel material of this frame feels strong and durable. However, the license plate frame was surprisingly malleable when bending it during our stress test which slightly lessened its material score.
Fit: 4.5 out of 5
While there is an option for four mounting holes, the model of license plate frame we tested only featured two mounting holes. Our team members didn’t feel that we missed the additional mounting holes as the frame still fit quite well. It should be noted that the wide bottom of this frame partly obscured the state name from view, which is illegal in some states.
Durability: 4.5 out of 5
This license plate frame handled our stress test with ease for the most part. We were surprised by how much the frame bent during our specific bend test, but the frame seemed relatively undamaged at the end of our testing.
What Customers Are Saying
The Amazon Basics Stainless Steel License Plate Frame features nearly 1,800 reviews on Amazon. From these many reviews, we gathered that customers were generally pleased with this product as 89 percent of reviewers rate it 4 or more stars. On the other hand, a minuscule three percent of reviewers gave this high-quality stainless steel frame a 1-star review while seventy-two percent rate it a flawless 5 stars.
#5 Best Silicone Frame: Aujen Silicone License Plate Frame
The Aujen Silicone License Plate Frame is our choice for the Best Silicone Frame on the market. One of the main benefits of a silicone frame is that it will be rust-proof, rattle-proof, and built to handle any weather conditions. This license plate frame is fully street-legal as it’s designed to fit any standard U.S. plate while not compromising the visibility of the plate itself or any stickers.
The frame itself is made from industrial-grade silicone so the soft and flexible surface will prevent rattling or any scratches to your car’s paint. Additionally, the manufacturer asserts that the frame won’t rust even if exposed to year-round rain and wind. To prevent rust on the license plate itself, the frame features three drainage holes to allow water to release.
Our Experience
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Material
|5 out of 5
|Fit
|4 out of 5
|Durability
|4 out of 5
The Aujen Silicone License Plate Frame is our product testing team’s choice for the Best Silicone Frame in the industry.
Material: 5 out of 5
Silicone is king when it comes to license plate frames. No material can match its rust-proof, rattle-proof, and scratch-proof properties when the material is used for license plate frames.
Fit: 4 out of 5
This license plate frame was the most ill-fitting of all the frames that we tested, but it still performed adequately. The top two mounting holes didn’t line up with those on the car or the plate, though the bottom two mounting holes secured the frame and plate surprisingly well.
Durability: 4 out of 5
Drainage holes sound good in theory, but don’t work as well in practice. With slits already made in the frame itself, it was more easily ripped up than other silicone frames. This frame looked the most aesthetically damaged after our stress test compared to the rest of the frames that we tested.
What Customers Are Saying
The Aujen Silicone License Plate Frame is the most well-reviewed license plate frame in this article with well over 16,000 reviews on Amazon. An incredible 82 percent of reviewers rate this weather-proof frame a faultless 5 stars while only 1 percent of reviewers gave it 1 star. Customers were satisfied with this product on the whole, which is backed by the fact that 94 percent of reviewers rate it 4 stars or higher.
License Plate Frames Buyers Guide
License Plate Frames are a great way to add some personality to your car or protect your car’s paintwork and eliminate that pesky rattling noise. However, license plate frames aren’t street-legal across the United States and you need to know your state’s laws regarding using this type of product. Here, we cover state legality in regard to license plate frames and whether you’ll need two frames to satisfy front and rear plate requirements in some states.
License Plate Frame Legality
State laws vary on license plate frames and many states strictly regulate their use on the roads. While we recommend doing your own research or contacting your local DMV, there is only one state that completely disallows the use of license plate frames.
Oklahoma is the one and only state where license plate frames are illegal, while Virginia simply disallows colored license plate frames and Kentucky disallows frames that obscure letters or numbers of the plate from view.
Single Vs. Dual Plates
Our team made a point to note which license plate frames came with two frames or just one, due to the fact that some states require both front and rear license plates. Below is a list of 19 states that only require 1 license plate.
- Alabama
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Michigan
- Mississippi
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- West Virginia
Our Review Standards
The license plate frames in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at factors like Prime shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices.
For testing, our team ordered the five license plate frames that best met these standards. A team member tested each product on a car, taking note of how well the license plate frame was made, how well it fit around a license plate, and its durability. Each license plate frame was given a rating out of five stars based on this criteria.
License Plate Frames Testing Process
Our extensive testing process compared each of our five license plate frames against the criteria listed below:
- Material: The material of which a license plate frame is constructed is arguably the most important factor of this type of product. Material plays a role in not only a frame’s fit, but also its durability. We observed and recorded how each different material withstood our stress and durability testing.
- Fit: Another factor that is undoubtedly important, fit determines whether your license plate and frame rattle in the mount. We tested each license plate for how well it fit around a license plate as well as how it fit on the testing vehicle itself.
- Durability: Material greatly impacts this category of testing, but it is so important that it warrants a testing category of its own. We went about testing each license plate’s durability by subjecting it to a stress test where it was bent, shaken, stepped on, and generally beaten up.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
Best License Plate Frame: FAQ
