In a perfect world, your car keys would never get lost, but sadly, this isn’t always the case. Adding a key finder to your keychain can help alleviate the stress of finding your keys when you need them in a rush. They’re also great for locating lost items or tracking valuables.
Our product review team has rounded up the five best key finders on the market for your convenience. We’ll explore everything from tracking range to locator sounds to help you find the most useful addition to your key ring.
5 Best Key Finders
- Best Overall: Tile Mate
- Runner-Up: Cube Pro
- Best Upgrade: Tile Pro
- Best Short-Range Tracking: Apple AirTag
- Loudest Key Finder: Chipolo One Spot
#1 Best Overall: Tile Mate
For a small Bluetooth key finder, the Tile Mate boasts a big game. Its extensive tracking range of 250.0 ft. allows users to locate it from nearly anywhere. The Mate also has several in-app features and upgrades via the Tile app that improve the tracking experience.
The Tile Mate is currently Amazon’s Choice for Bluetooth trackers, and with nearly 9,000 reviews, we can understand why.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $25
- Bluetooth range up to 250.0 ft.
- Matte black and matte white options
- Premium tracking plans available
- One-year warranty
Our Experience
Performing exactly as intended, our review team gave the Tile Mate a 5 out of 5. We loved how well the Mate tracked over both short and long distances. Some of the device’s features were also a pleasant surprise, such as its Lost & Found Function and how the Mate doubled as a phone locator.
- Locating: Within the confines of our parking lot, the Mate was very easy to find. The Tile app told us when our keys were nearby and even provided us with updates when they fell out of range. When our tester accidentally moved too far from the Mate, Tile automatically asked if we wanted to activate the Lost & Found Function. This feature allows for anyone who may have found the Mate to scan its QR code, which provides the owner’s contact information.
- Sound: The Mate’s ringer is amply loud. We had no trouble hearing it from at least 50.0 ft. away, and the ringer kept repeating until our tester deactivated it manually through the Tile app. Another feature specific to the Mate allows users to use the Mate to find their phone, by activating the ringtone.
- Value: For around $20, we received all of the basic features of the Mate. Unfortunately, the battery cannot be replaced manually, so a new Tile must be purchased once it dies (according to Tile, the battery should last at least 12 months). Users can upgrade to a Tile Premium plan for around $30 per year to receive smart alerts on their valuables’ locations, free battery replacement, and up to $100 reimbursement for lost items. Premium Protect subscribers receive the same benefits but with up to a $1,000 reimbursement for an annual subscription of around $100.
|Overall Rating
|5 out of 5
|Locating
|5 out of 5
|Sound
|5 out of 5
|Value
|5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 9,800 reviews
The Tile Mate is Amazon’s Choice for Bluetooth trackers. Some customers complain that the Mate requires location settings on iPhones to be set to ‘Always Allow,’ which drains their phone batteries faster than expected. Other customers had issues with Tile’s one-year warranty policy not being fulfilled.
What Is It Good For?
We recommend the Tile Mate as a reliable option for anyone who wants one of the best key finders available. It handles distance well and can bring you peace of mind the next time you lose your keys.
#2 Runner-Up: Cube Pro
Similar to the Tile Mate, the Cube Pro offers accurate tracking in a conveniently designed package. Its 200.0-ft. tracking radius makes finding nearby items easy, especially since its locating sound automatically activates when you’re within a few feet of it. And we especially like the Cube’s rugged texture with chrome edges for added drop protection.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $30
- Bluetooth range up to 200.0 ft.
- One-year limited warranty
Our Experience
We gave the Cube Pro a 4.8 out of 5 for its reliability and ease of use. It tracked well over short distances while providing a clear location on the Cube app.
- Locating: We had no issues locating the Cube. The Cube app provides an exact location on a map and then the device will start ringing when you’re within less than 10.0 ft. from it. When notifications were turned on, the Cube app gave us updates if the device moved out of range.
- Sound: The Cube’s ringtone is loud and clear. We were able to immediately locate the device once it started ringing. One thing to note is that the ringer doesn’t automatically repeat: It plays once when you get within a certain distance. Users can manually play the ringtone using the Cube app.
- Value: For around $30, the Cube Pro offers all of the essential functions that we expect from a Bluetooth tracker. Its range is lower than we hope for this price point, but it makes up for this with the pinpoint accuracy of the Cube app.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Locating
|5 out of 5
|Sound
|5 out of 5
|Value
|4.5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 3.9 out of 5 based on over 3,700 reviews
Many positive reviews rave about the Cube Pro’s durability. There are also some customers who use their Cube Pro devices on their pets’ collars as personal trackers. Negative reviews claim that the battery life on their devices is low and that their batteries need constant replacing.
What Is It Good For?
If you don’t mind trading off range for durability, then the Cube Pro is worth considering. It offers consistent tracking with a reliable interface that anyone can use, plus the cost won’t break your budget.
#3 Best Upgrade: Tile Pro
The Tile Pro is an upgraded version of the Tile Mate that offers improvements on many of the same features. For example, the Pro can locate up to 400.0 ft. instead of 250.0. It also has a replaceable battery while the Mate doesn’t.
In the line of Tile products, the Tile Pro is a premium key finder. Its streamlined shape and aluminum body can withstand greater damage than Tile’s other trackers. Plus, with the Tile Pro’s relatively small size, users can attach it to keys, backpacks, or even pets without it getting in the way.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $30
- Range up to 400.0 ft.
- Premium subscription available
Our Experience
The Tile Pro earned a 4.7 out of 5 for its functionality. It performed similarly to the Tile Mate, except the Pro had some minor locating troubles and a higher price tag without offering many additional benefits. These two factors deducted points in our book.
- Locating: While the Tile Pro was able to be located using the Tile app, the device struggled early on with connectivity issues. It took a few minutes to connect once the device was in range, but this could be an issue if one’s keys are further than 400.0 ft. away. The Tile app still has a great interface that makes tracking a breeze.
- Sound: The Tile Pro has the same ringtone as the Mate. It is loud enough to hear from more than 50.0 ft. away and doesn’t stop ringing until manually deactivated. Like the Mate, the Tile Pro can also set off a connected phone’s ringtone.
- Value: At close to $40, we found the Tile Pro offers almost all of the same features as the Tile Mate. The main difference is range, which is noticeably better for short-distance tracking. Regardless of which device you select, the cost of the premium plan is still the same. This includes benefits like tracking history and increased item reimbursement.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Locating
|4.5 out of 5
|Sound
|5 out of 5
|Value
|4.5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 3,200 reviews
Positive reviews commend the product’s extended range compared to the Mate, as well as its replaceable battery. Negative reviews oppose the Tile Pro’s tracking, which customers claim eats away at their cell phone data when left on for extended periods of time.
What Is It Good For?
If you’re currently using a Tile Mate but want an extra range boost, check out the Tile Pro. It’s an upgrade to its tracking capabilities without having to change brands.
#4 Best Short-Range Tracking: Apple AirTag
The Apple AirTag is more than just the name brand: It has some slick features for iPhone users to enjoy. Precision Tracking is a huge plus, and so is the Lost Mode feature. We like that the AirTag uses the Find My iPhone app, so no extra apps or subscriptions are required if you already have an Apple ID.
But even though the AirTag is decked out with fun features, it’s exclusive to Apple products, and proprietary accessories are required to use the AirTag to its full extent.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $30
- Precision Finding locates within a 25.0-ft range
- Bluetooth-enabled
- One-year warranty
Our Experience
We awarded the AirTag a 4.5 out of 5 for its remarkable yet exclusive features. Our review team had a blast with the Precision Finding feature and enjoyed how simple the Find My iPhone’s interface was. Unfortunately, the AirTag has some design flaws that make us question its durability, and the device’s incompatibility with non-Apple devices is a minus.
- Locating: Using Ultra Wideband, the AirTag had no problem showing up on the Find My iPhone app. It had trouble when we tried to connect it over 5G but then connected quickly over WiFi. We were able to ask Siri to give us the AirTag’s location and our test iPhone immediately pulled it up. One thing we noticed was that the AirTag’s Precision Finding doesn’t activate until you are within a 25.0-ft. range of the device. When it does activate, it provides exact distance and even guiding arrows.
- Sound: The AirTag beeps when the alarm system is activated on the Find My iPhone app. Although the sound doesn’t automatically repeat, the iPhone vibrated when within a few feet of the device.
- Value: For close to $30, Apple users reap all of the benefits of the AirTag. It connects to any Apple device with a U1 chip or newer, and Precision Finding works with iPhones 11 and up. Unfortunately, the AirTag is not compatible with Android or Google products. Also, in order to attach the AirTag to anything, you must purchase a separate keychain holder. The AirTag scratches very easily, so don’t expect it to keep its sleek look for very long.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Locating
|4.5 out of 5
|Sound
|5 out of 5
|Value
|4 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 81,000 reviews
Many of the positive reviews for the AirTag praise its reliability and long battery life. Some of the negative reviews complain about its limited tracking range. One thing our team especially noticed was how many negative reviews compared the AirTag to the Tile Mate and Tile Pro, favoring the Tile products as the better options.
What Is It Good For?
For those who are loyal to Apple, the AirTag is one of the best key finders on the market. It pairs well with any Apple product and holds its own against competitors. However, for an all-purpose key finder that doesn’t require the cost of accessories, you may want to consider other options.
#5 Loudest Key Finder: Chipolo One Spot
As an alternative to the Apple AirTag, the Chipolo One Spot offers nearly all of the same features for a slightly lower price. It’s an Apple-exclusive key tracker, but other models can be used across various brands.
The speaker on the One Spot is no joke. It sounds up to 120.0 decibels (dB), which can be clearly heard from nearly 60.0 ft. away. And the chime on the One Spot repeats, making it very easy to locate.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $30
- 120.0-dB speaker
- Two-year warranty
- Bluetooth-enabled
- 200.0-ft. range
Our Experience
We gave the Chipolo One Spot a 4.3 out of 5 because it performed the essential functions of a key finder with few additional features. It provides the key’s general location on a map, but that’s about it: Other benefits are available with more expensive models.
- Locating: Because the One Spot works through the Find My iPhone, there are no additional apps or subscriptions required. Our tracker showed up clearly on the map. There are no special short-range tracking functions, however, so users must manually play the One Spot’s alarm to find it.
- Sound: We had no trouble at all locating the One Spot based on sound alone. Its blaring alarm repeats until the device is located.
- Value: The Chipolo One Spot is priced similarly to the AirTag. The main difference is the One Spot can be strung onto a key ring or bag without a separate carrying case, unlike the AirTag.
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Locating
|4 out of 5
|Sound
|4.5 out of 5
|Value
|4.5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.1 out of 5 based on around 900 reviews
Most of the top reviews are positive, with customers citing the One Spot as a cheaper alternative to the AirTag. Many claim that the One Spot even has a longer range than the AirTag. A flaw that negative reviews noticed was that the One Spot’s push-button did not always work when pressed.
What Is It Good For?
The Chipolo One Spot is a viable alternative to the Apple AirTag but offers fewer short-range tracking features. Non-Apple users should consider the Chipolo Classic, however, as it can work with Apple, Android, and Google products and use Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant for voice activation.
Best Key Finders Buyers Guide
When shopping for a key finder, there are a few things you’ll want to consider.
What Is A Key Finder?
A key finder is a miniature GPS tracker designed to fit on a key fob. It transmits its location back to a user’s receiver to help recover lost or stolen items.
Types Of Key Finders
There are various types of key finders that use different methods of locating:
- Bluetooth key finders connect to your smartphone or smart device. As long as you have your device’s Bluetooth enabled, you can locate your tracker. This connection also goes two ways: you can use your tracking device as a remote control to locate your smartphone.
- Radio frequency key finders use radio signal transmitters to locate your device. These do not require a smartphone or internet connection to use.
- Audible key finders are the least common locators. These key locators come in pairs and will ‘speak’ to each other to find their locations. When one of the devices chirps, the other one will chirp in response if it hears the call.
Key Features
Some of the important features a key finder should possess are:
- Range is essential to the functionality of a key tracker. Most key finders should have a range of anywhere between 150.0 and 200.0 ft. for short-tracking purposes. Key finders that rely upon Bluetooth should also be able to provide a general location for your item via a smart device.
- Alarm systems on key finders should be prominent. This helps users locate the key finder when their trackers provide only the general location of a lost item. While exactly how loud it is is a personal preference, it should be loud enough to hear across your house.
- Battery life is essential to a great key finder. Most key finder batteries should last at least a year and ideally be replaceable. Many key finders take CR2032 coin cell batteries, which are inexpensive and can be easily swapped.
Additional Features
Besides many of the primary features we discussed above, some key finders come with added perks to make finding your keys or gadgets easier.
One example is the real-time tracking of multiple objects. This allows you to get more mileage out of an app if you enjoy a specific tracker. Tile products are known to allow location sharing with other users.
Another premium feature is two-way finding. Once paired with a phone, clicking a button on the key finder can cause it to ring.
Key Finder Cost
Many key finders are priced between $20 and $35 on average. This price will typically get you the device itself and access to any software that it requires for tracking. Some brands offer premium tracking subscriptions that give users information such as last known location, tracking history, and even financial reimbursement for lost or stolen items linked to a tracker.
Key finder batteries eventually need to be replaced, which adds a recurring cost to your key finder. Depending on the device you choose, batteries may need to be replaced anywhere from every 6 to 18 months.
Our Review Standards
The key finders in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at factors like Prime shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and price.
The five key finders that best met these standards were ordered by our team for testing. We linked all of the devices to one iPhone 12 Pro Max running iOS 15.2. Next, members of our product team hid the devices across our company parking lot in random locations within 200.0 ft. of each other. One team member was asked to locate all of the devices and rate their tracking experiences.
Each key finder was scored based on how well it led the user to its location, how noticeable the locating alarm was, and the overall value for its price. Based on these criteria, each key finder was given a rating out of 5 stars.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
Best Key Finders: FAQ
