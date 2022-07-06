When shopping for a key finder, there are a few things you’ll want to consider.

What Is A Key Finder?

A key finder is a miniature GPS tracker designed to fit on a key fob. It transmits its location back to a user’s receiver to help recover lost or stolen items.

Types Of Key Finders

There are various types of key finders that use different methods of locating:

Bluetooth key finders connect to your smartphone or smart device. As long as you have your device’s Bluetooth enabled, you can locate your tracker. This connection also goes two ways: you can use your tracking device as a remote control to locate your smartphone.

Radio frequency key finders use radio signal transmitters to locate your device. These do not require a smartphone or internet connection to use.

Audible key finders are the least common locators. These key locators come in pairs and will 'speak' to each other to find their locations. When one of the devices chirps, the other one will chirp in response if it hears the call.

Key Features

Some of the important features a key finder should possess are:

Range is essential to the functionality of a key tracker. Most key finders should have a range of anywhere between 150.0 and 200.0 ft. for short-tracking purposes. Key finders that rely upon Bluetooth should also be able to provide a general location for your item via a smart device.

Alarm systems on key finders should be prominent. This helps users locate the key finder when their trackers provide only the general location of a lost item. While exactly how loud it is is a personal preference, it should be loud enough to hear across your house.

Battery life is essential to a great key finder. Most key finder batteries should last at least a year and ideally be replaceable. Many key finders take CR2032 coin cell batteries, which are inexpensive and can be easily swapped.

Additional Features

Besides many of the primary features we discussed above, some key finders come with added perks to make finding your keys or gadgets easier.

One example is the real-time tracking of multiple objects. This allows you to get more mileage out of an app if you enjoy a specific tracker. Tile products are known to allow location sharing with other users.

Another premium feature is two-way finding. Once paired with a phone, clicking a button on the key finder can cause it to ring.

Key Finder Cost

Many key finders are priced between $20 and $35 on average. This price will typically get you the device itself and access to any software that it requires for tracking. Some brands offer premium tracking subscriptions that give users information such as last known location, tracking history, and even financial reimbursement for lost or stolen items linked to a tracker.

Key finder batteries eventually need to be replaced, which adds a recurring cost to your key finder. Depending on the device you choose, batteries may need to be replaced anywhere from every 6 to 18 months.