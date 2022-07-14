Design: 4.5 out of 5

The design of this keychain is nearly flawless as it is simultaneously sleek, fashionable, and functional. The only downside to this keychain’s design is that it leaves the owner of the keychain in a bit of a predicament when they feel threatened. As the strobe light is on the front of the keychain while the alarm speaker is on the back, the holder of the keychain will be faced with a dilemma if forced to use these features.

Portability: 5 out of 5

This keychain is incredibly portable albeit being arguably the largest keychain of the bunch that we tested. The key ring is shaped so it can fold over the length of the alarm and strobe light device in your pocket while it also hangs unobtrusively from a belt loop.

Durability: 5 out of 5

While our team noticed some customers complaining about the alarm or light not working after dropping this keychain, we didn’t experience this. In between each drop of the keychain, we checked the functionality of both the strobe light and alarm and found no noticeable difference through all 20 times it was dropped.

What Customers Are Saying

The She’s Birdie Original Personal Safety Alarm holds just shy over 3,000 reviews on Amazon. Out of all these reviews, only three percent rate this keychain 1 star, while on the other hand, almost eighty percent of reviewers rate it a faultless 5 stars. The majority of customers are pleased with this purchase, as over 90 percent of reviewers rate it 4 stars or higher.