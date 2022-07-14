Many people don’t think of a keychain as something they need, but a good keychain can make everyday tasks like unlocking your car much easier. The best keychains offer improved functionality, intuitive design, and those personal touches to fit each individual’s needs. All of the keychains featured in this article are top-of-the-line and extremely high-quality.
The keychains below have been subjected to rigorous testing following unbiased research conducted by our team of experts. While we stand by our recommendations, we encourage you to conduct your own research to find a keychain that suits your needs.
5 Best Keychains
- Best Overall: Hephis Heavy Duty Keychain
- Best for Self Defense: She’s Birdie Original Personal Safety Alarm
- Best ID Card Holder: ELV Self Retractable ID Badge Holder
- Best Leather Keychain: Aquaok TPU Leather Key Chain
- Best for Multiple Keys: KeySmart Compact Key Holder
#1 Best Overall: Hephis Heavy Duty Keychain
The Hephis Heavy Duty Keychain is our team’s pick as the Best Overall keychain. While our product testing team recognizes that the best keychain comes from more of a qualitative perspective than a quantitative one, we felt this keychain was a step ahead of its competitors. This keychain is made from eco-friendly materials, most notably zinc alloy for the body of the keychain.
Being made from zinc alloy means it is corrosion-resistant, incredibly durable, and won’t rust over time. This carabiner keychain’s most notable keychain accessory is its attached keychain bottle opener. Additionally, the keychain ring is integrated into the structure so you won’t have to worry about losing your house keys.
Key Features
- Built-in bottle opener
- Made from zinc alloy
- Integrated keychain ring
Our Experience
The Hephis Heavy Duty Keychain is a high-quality metal keychain that impressed our product testing team. We felt this keychain was a notch above the rest.
|Overall Rating
|5 out of 5
|Design
|5 out of 5
|Portability
|5 out of 5
|Durability
|5 out of 5
Design: 5 out of 5
Made for everyday carry (EDC), this keychain is quite small and can nicely fit in the palm of a person’s hand. The design is sleek and well-thought-out, as the integrated key ring should prevent keys from getting lost and the built-in bottle opener means you will always have one on hand.
Portability: 5 out of 5
As touched upon earlier, this keychain is relatively small in size compared to the other keychains we tested. This keychain hangs nicely on a belt loop and doesn’t feel too bulky in a pocket. The spring clip is tough enough to open that you don’t need to worry about accidentally opening it but easy enough to open for a quick release.
Durability: 5 out of 5
This keychain has heavy-duty in its name and it doesn’t disappoint. We repeatedly dropped this keychain on concrete and saw no notable signs of damage outside of the obligatory scratch or two.
What Customers Are Saying
The Hephis Heavy Duty Keychain features over 12,000 reviews on Amazon. Most of the reviews that have been left are positive, as nearly 90 percent of reviewers rate this carabiner 4 stars or higher. Just two percent of reviewers rate this product 1 star, while on the opposite end of the spectrum, seventy-four percent of reviewers rate the keychain a faultless 5 stars.
#2 Best For Self Defense: She’s Birdie Original Personal Safety Alarm
Made for women by women, the She’s Birdie Original Personal Safety Alarm is our team’s choice as Best For Self Defense. Every single keychain from She’s Birdie is hand-tested to ensure its functionality, and five percent of She’s Birdie’s profits go directly to their partner organizations to support women’s safety, shelter, and health. As keychains are a common gift idea, this makes for a great gift for the women in your life.
This keychain’s most prominent features are its strobe light and 125.0 dB. safety alarm. When threatened, you can activate your keychain’s siren and strobe light simultaneously by removing the top pin. To deactivate the light and alarm, simply replace the top pin. The safety features can be used time and time again for up to 40 continual minutes. It should be noted that the batteries are replaceable once your keychain dies.
Key Features
- 125.0 dB. safety alarm
- Strobe light
- Replaceable batteries
Our Experience
We’re big fans of the She’s Birdie Original Personal Safety Alarm, hence our team’s decision to recognize it as Best for Self Defense.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Design
|4.5 out of 5
|Portability
|5 out of 5
|Durability
|5 out of 5
Design: 4.5 out of 5
The design of this keychain is nearly flawless as it is simultaneously sleek, fashionable, and functional. The only downside to this keychain’s design is that it leaves the owner of the keychain in a bit of a predicament when they feel threatened. As the strobe light is on the front of the keychain while the alarm speaker is on the back, the holder of the keychain will be faced with a dilemma if forced to use these features.
Portability: 5 out of 5
This keychain is incredibly portable albeit being arguably the largest keychain of the bunch that we tested. The key ring is shaped so it can fold over the length of the alarm and strobe light device in your pocket while it also hangs unobtrusively from a belt loop.
Durability: 5 out of 5
While our team noticed some customers complaining about the alarm or light not working after dropping this keychain, we didn’t experience this. In between each drop of the keychain, we checked the functionality of both the strobe light and alarm and found no noticeable difference through all 20 times it was dropped.
What Customers Are Saying
The She’s Birdie Original Personal Safety Alarm holds just shy over 3,000 reviews on Amazon. Out of all these reviews, only three percent rate this keychain 1 star, while on the other hand, almost eighty percent of reviewers rate it a faultless 5 stars. The majority of customers are pleased with this purchase, as over 90 percent of reviewers rate it 4 stars or higher.
#3 Best ID Card Holder: ELV Self Retractable ID Badge Holder
The ELV Self Retractable ID Badge Holder is a multitool of sorts. This keychain will hold key fobs, keys, and work ID badges in one convenient place through the retractable badge holder. The hook design featured on the keychain means you can attach small tools such as pliers, screwdrivers, or even a pocket knife.
The keychain is built to last as it features a carabiner crafted from premium metal, a strong laminated steel cord, and a reinforced closure to prevent the retractable cord from breaking. Additionally, the keychain is designed with a durable Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) casing that’s impact-resistant and weatherproof. This high-quality keychain stands out from cheaper badge holders by featuring a smooth and silent cord pull.
Key Features
- ABS casing
- Hook design to hold accessories
- Laminated steel cord
Our Experience
The ELV Self Retractable ID Badge Holder is a badge holder and keychain all in one. We were impressed with the versatility of this keychain and its great design.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Design
|5 out of 5
|Portability
|4 out of 5
|Durability
|5 out of 5
Design: 5 out of 5
A keychain that can hold everything from car keys, to a work ID badge, to even small tools? We were skeptical at first too, but this keychain really does do it all. The pre-planning to construct a badge holder that can last paired with a keychain is notable, and our team members were thoroughly impressed with the overall design.
Portability: 4 out of 5
Almost better than any custom or personalized keychain you can buy, this keychain’s biggest letdown is its portability. While this keychain works nicely hooked onto a belt loop, the ABS casing is rather large and bulky so it didn’t sit nicely in a pocket. We found it to be difficult to pull in and out of a pocket as well, mainly due to the retractable badge holder getting caught in our team member’s pockets.
Durability: 5 out of 5
The manufacturer asserts in the product description that this keychain is impact-resistant, and our team members can confirm that is true. As this was the only keychain in this review that was deemed to be impact-resistant, we even propelled it towards the ground rather than simply dropping it for a few of our drop tests. We couldn’t find even a scuff mark on the keychain, supporting its claims about durability.
What Customers Are Saying
Nearly 11,000 customers have left a review on Amazon for the ELV Self Retractable ID Badge Holder. Of these reviews, 76 percent rate this keychain a perfect 5 stars. Furthermore, 89 percent of reviewers rate this product 4 or more stars, while only 3 percent of reviewers rate it 1 star.
#4 Best Leather Keychain: Aquaok TPU Leather Key Chain
It’s ironic that the Best Leather Keychain is the Aquaok TPU Leather Key Chain as it doesn’t fully consist of leather. However, it may be the mix of durable nylon thread with the leather cord that gives this keychain the edge over other leather keychains due to the material mixture being stronger and more durable than pure leather. This keychain’s key rings are manufactured from zinc alloy meaning they’re not only visually appealing, but also scratch- and rust-resistant.
Designed for the minimalist or simply the enthusiasts of all things simple, there’s not too much involved with this keychain. It isn’t feature-laden or full of alternative uses, but this easy carry keychain will simply hold your car fob and other keys in one convenient place. It should be noted that the leather lanyard doesn’t stretch and isn’t suitable for wearing on the wrist.
Key Features
- Mix of nylon thread and leather
- Zinc alloy key rings
- Scratch- and rust-resistant
Our Experience
Simple yet elegant, the Aquaok TPU Leather Key Chain is our product testing team’s choice as the Best Leather Keychain on the market.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Design
|4.5 out of 5
|Portability
|4 out of 5
|Durability
|5 out of 5
Design: 4.5 out of 5
The design of this keychain is simple yet effective. Keychains are simple by definition, but the manufacturer still makes this keychain stand out with its leather lanyard. We wish there was at least one additional feature, but it would be unfair to deduct more than half a point off this keychain’s design score for that.
Portability: 4 out of 5
The leather lanyard on this keychain doesn’t feature any clamps, buckles, or quick-release carabiner-style locks to attach and reattach this keychain to a belt loop. That leaves this keychain only able to be carried in your pocket, therefore lowering the keychain’s portability score.
Durability: 5 out of 5
As this keychain is so simply designed, it had no problems handling our drop test. Throughout all 20 drops, this keychain showed no signs of breaking. A few scratches were left on the zinc alloy key rings, but this keychain looked essentially brand new after our durability test.
What Customers Are Saying
Only around 100 customers have rated the Aquaok TPU Leather Key Chain on Amazon, but that doesn’t mean this product is going unnoticed. A total of 89 percent rate this leather keychain 4 or more stars. A vast majority of 70 percent of reviewers rate the keyring 5 stars, while 3 percent of reviewers rate it 1 star.
#5 Best For Multiple Keys: KeySmart Compact Key Holder
Easily mistaken for a Swiss Army Knife due to its shaping, the KeySmart Compact Key Holder is an extremely portable keychain. This keychain is built from aircraft aluminum frames and stainless steel hardware, so it’s built to handle anything you throw at it. If you don’t think stainless steel is tough enough, you can purchase the titanium keychain version of this product or even the leather version for a more suave look.
Designed to handle eight standard-sized house keys right now out of the box, you can hold up to fourteen keys with the included expansion kit. A loop piece is also included with this keychain that swivels out to hold bulkier items such as key fobs or car remotes. It should be noted that no tools are required to add or remove keys to your keychain, as all you’ll need is a penny to unscrew the screws.
Key Features
- Holds up to 14 keys
- Added loop piece
- Doesn’t require tools
Our Experience
With its ability to hold up to 14 keys with the included expansion kit, the KeySmart Compact Key Holder is unequivocally the keychain that is Best for Multiple Keys.
|Overall Rating
|4.2 out of 5
|Design
|4 out of 5
|Portability
|4.5 out of 5
|Durability
|4 out of 5
Design: 4 out of 5
While we can appreciate the idea behind the design of this keychain, our product testing team doesn’t think it works quite as intended. Yes, this keychain will keep your keys tucked away and prevent them from poking your legs or anything else. However, its design makes it rather finicky and fiddly to add or remove keys to this keychain, ultimately lowering its design score.
Portability: 4.5 out of 5
The KeySmart Compact Key Holder is undoubtedly portable, however, it can only be moved around in your pocket or in a bag. As every other keychain in this article was judged against its portability in a pocket as well as attached to a belt loop, this keychain falls a little short due to the fact you can’t clip it to your belt loop.
Durability: 4 out of 5
Due to this keychain’s material, we were a little surprised at how it handled our drop test. Compared to the other keychains we tested, this keychain was significantly more scratched and scuffed-up. However, the keychain still remained fully functional throughout our drop test.
What Customers Are Saying
The KeySmart Compact Key Holder not only holds keys but also holds upwards of 6,000 reviews on Amazon at the time of publication. Only five percent of reviewers rate this key organizer 1 star, while sixty-seven percent of reviewers rate it a faultless 5 stars. The majority of customers are happy with their purchase.
Keychain Buyers Guide
Even with multiple testing categories, it’s rather difficult to judge what is the “best” keychain. Throughout our testing, our team members all brought up the fact that the best keychain is ultimately what works best for you. Whether you prefer to carry your keychain on your belt loop, in a purse, or stuffed in your pocket, a keychain has to fit your needs.
At the end of the day, keychains are mostly judged for their visual appeal or fashionability. Our product testing team recommends doing a little research of your own rather than solely trusting our guide to the best keychains. We say this as there may be keychains that better suit your personal preferences than those we listed in this article, however, all of the keychains in this article have our product test team’s stamp of approval.
Keychain Testing Process
All of the keychains in this review have been through two rounds of testing. The first round involved our team members thoroughly researching this type of product using Amazon, taking into account customer reviews, price, and several other factors.
The second round of testing consisted of testing each of our five keychains against the following criteria:
- Design: The design of a keychain is what fundamentally differentiates this type of product from one another. How many keys the keychain will hold and other factors such as the number of features on the keychain were all considered during our design evaluation.
- Portability: Portability is amongst the most important traits of a keychain. We tested how well the keychain clipped onto a belt loop and how it fit in the pocket with keys attached.
- Durability: Everyone at some point in their life has dropped their keys or knocked them off a table. With this in mind, our team members dropped each keychain from waist height on concrete 20 times to observe how each handled repeated impact.
Our Review Standards
The keychains in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at factors like Prime shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and price.
The five keychains that best met these standards were ordered by our team for testing. A team member tested each product, taking note of how well the keychain was designed, its ease of portability, and its durability. Each keychain was given a rating out of 5 stars based on this criteria.
*Data accurate at time of publication.