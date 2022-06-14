Check Price on JF.EGWO

Check Price on Amazon

Pros Includes wall charger, car charger, and carrying case Can also work as an air compressor Compact design Cons No overcharge protection

If you need a jump starter with a lot of power, the JF.EGWO ULTRA may be your best bet. It offers a massive 6,000.0 peak amps, which make it good for jumping even the largest batteries. This compact device can also function as an air compressor to top off your tires.

Choose this portable jump starter if budget is not a consideration and you need something especially powerful. The ULTRA can even jumpstart vehicles with 13.0-liter diesel engines.

Key Features

Cost : About $250

Peak amperage : 6,000.0 amps

Voltage : 12.0 volts

Weight : 3.4 lbs.

Battery type : Lithium

Our Experience

The JF.EGWO ULTRA has a square shape that is a bit different from the more common brick design. It is still small and compact, and fits nicely in the included hard shell case. The charging and jumping cables are of good quality, on par with those typically included with portable jump starters. We like the easy-to-use, large-sized clamps, though they have plastic coverings.

The air compressor hose is thick, and an extension is included. This device is very easy to use – simply attach the clamps and the ULTRA will start to deliver a current. It immediately registered 15.0 amps on our carbon pile tester, indicating that the ULTRA could be used to deliver charge to a completely dead battery.

The ULTRA has a four- to six-hour charging time. It does not have overcharge protection, which means you can’t plug it in and leave it overnight.

We tested the air compressor mode as well, and this works well – but this device won’t compete with a high-quality tire inflator or one of the best portable air compressors on the market. The display gives an accurate pressure reading, and the ULTRA inflates tires quickly.

We did notice that the pressure reading during inflation is a little high, and the device only registers the correct pressure when not actively pumping air. This does not present much of an issue – it just means you need to occasionally stop pumping to check the pressure.