It’s always a good idea to keep jumper cables in your vehicle if your car battery dies. Having one of the best jump starters is even better. Unlike traditional jumper cables, a portable jump starter can restart your battery without needing a second car, providing extra peace of mind. But what makes a good car jump starter, and which jump starters are the best?
To help you find the best jump starter for your vehicles, we’ve recommended options for different uses and at various price points. Based on a high volume of positive consumer feedback, the products in the table above are our top picks when shopping for a quality jump starter.
#1 Best Overall: Clore Automotive Jump-N-Carry
The Clore Automotive Jump-N-Carry is a heavy-duty, powerful portable battery starter. It’s the only product in this review that uses a lead-acid battery, meaning the starter has a high peak amperage of 1,700.0 and can jump larger vehicles such as pickup trucks and SUVs.
The product comes with one outlet you can use to charge your electronics. It also has one cord you plug into a wall outlet to recharge the device. We rank it among the best jump starters for cost, reliability, and longevity.
Key Features
- Cost: About $150
- Peak amperage: 1,700.0 amps
- Voltage: 12.0 volts
- Weight: 18.0 pounds
- Battery type: Lead-acid
Our Experience
The first thing we noticed with the Clore is it’s heavy. At 15.0 lbs., it’s not so heavy one person can’t carry it, but it’s noticeably heavier than the other jump starters we tested. There aren’t many buttons or extra features, but that also makes the Clore easy to use.
The jumper clamps are attached to the sides of the jump starter and are easy to unwind and attach. A “test” button can quickly tell you the remaining charge. Ours came fully charged out of the package.
When we linked the Clore to our tester, it performed as expected and more consistently than any other jump starters we tested, consistently operating at 12.6 volts. The clamps are durable and easy to attach.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Power
|5 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4.5 out of 5
|Durability
|4.5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 14,600 ratings
Customers say the Clore holds a charge well. You can leave it in your car for several months before using it, and it still works. You can also use it many times after a single charge. Some unsatisfied users suggest the addition of an on/off switch to prevent injury when jump starting, especially considering the Clore’s price tag.
#2 Best For Heavy-Duty Vehicles: JF.EGWO Versatile Jump Starter ULTRA
If you need a jump starter with a lot of power, the JF.EGWO ULTRA may be your best bet. It offers a massive 6,000.0 peak amps, which make it good for jumping even the largest batteries. This compact device can also function as an air compressor to top off your tires.
Choose this portable jump starter if budget is not a consideration and you need something especially powerful. The ULTRA can even jumpstart vehicles with 13.0-liter diesel engines.
Key Features
- Cost: About $250
- Peak amperage: 6,000.0 amps
- Voltage: 12.0 volts
- Weight: 3.4 lbs.
- Battery type: Lithium
Our Experience
The JF.EGWO ULTRA has a square shape that is a bit different from the more common brick design. It is still small and compact, and fits nicely in the included hard shell case. The charging and jumping cables are of good quality, on par with those typically included with portable jump starters. We like the easy-to-use, large-sized clamps, though they have plastic coverings.
The air compressor hose is thick, and an extension is included. This device is very easy to use – simply attach the clamps and the ULTRA will start to deliver a current. It immediately registered 15.0 amps on our carbon pile tester, indicating that the ULTRA could be used to deliver charge to a completely dead battery.
The ULTRA has a four- to six-hour charging time. It does not have overcharge protection, which means you can’t plug it in and leave it overnight.
We tested the air compressor mode as well, and this works well – but this device won’t compete with a high-quality tire inflator or one of the best portable air compressors on the market. The display gives an accurate pressure reading, and the ULTRA inflates tires quickly.
We did notice that the pressure reading during inflation is a little high, and the device only registers the correct pressure when not actively pumping air. This does not present much of an issue – it just means you need to occasionally stop pumping to check the pressure.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5.0
|Power
|5.0 out of 5.0
|Ease of Use
|5.0 out of 5.0
|Durability
|4.0 out of 5.0
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 300 ratings
Hundreds of customers say the ULTRA is easy to use and works as advertised. Many also comment on the air compressor feature, which is good not only for pumping up tires, but also includes attachments for bike tires and basketballs. Complaints about the ULTRA tend to focus on the air compressor.
#3 Best Value: Fanttik T8 APEX
The Fanttik T8 APEX is our top recommendation for a jump starter in the $100 range. Similar to other jump starters in this price range, the T8 features a compact design and delivers around 2,000 peak amps. What makes the T8 stand out is a better build quality and excellent storage case. The case is well-organized, and the cables (both charging and jumping) are thicker and more durable than those included with similar jump starters.
Choose this jump starter if you are looking for a mid-cost jump starter that is reliable and will last you a long time. A 2,000.0-amp jump starter may not be able to revive a totally depleted battery that’s been idle for months, but is useful for roadside emergencies. The T8 is known to hold a charge for a long time, so it won’t have drained out by the time you need it.
Like many jump starters, the T8 can be used to power devices, which it charges rapidly. It can even be used to power a laptop computer. It has a number of safety features to protect your devices and batteries such as overload, overcharge, and overvoltage protection.
Key Features
- Cost: About $100
- Peak amperage: 2,000.0 amps
- Voltage: 12.0 volts
- Weight: 5.0 lbs.
- Battery type: Lithium
Our Experience
Handling the Fanttik T8, we were immediately impressed with the carrying case. This is a relatively minor consideration, but it is an example of the attention to detail that’s been put into the design of every part of this portable jump starter. With some jump starters, the included power cords and clamps seem like an afterthought, built as cheaply as possible. Not so with the T8, which uses the highest quality cables, meaning both faster charging and improved longevity.
The included clamps were the best of any we saw – they are large and easy to attach, and the cabling is thick to prevent premature wear. The jump starter itself is heavy and rugged.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5.0
|Power
|4.0 out of 5.0
|Ease of Use
|5.0 out of 5.0
|Durability
|4.5 out of 5.0
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 1,900 ratings
Reviewers appreciate that this jump starter is reliable and will hold its charge for some time. Those looking for an emergency jump starter highly regard the Fanttik, and most reviewers note the high quality of the cables and case. According to reviewers who were shipped missing or faulty parts, Fanttik customer service is reliable and responsive. Another common note from customers is that the plastic covering over the jumper clamps is weak and prone to breaking.
#4 Best Compact Jump Starter: TopVision 2,200A Battery Starter
The TopVision is a lithium battery with a high-peak amplitude. While it’s a little more powerful than the Fanttik T8, it’s not as consistently rated for longevity. This jump starter offers up to 50 jumps on a single charge, while its digital readout shows remaining battery charge.
This portable car battery charger is a little more compact and includes a hard shell carrying case, making it a little better for portability. Leave it in your trunk and forget about it until the need arises. It has useful safety features such as reverse polarity protection.
Key Features
- Cost: About $70
- Peak amperage: 2,200.0 amps
- Voltage: 12.0 volts
- Weight: 5.0 lbs.
- Battery type: Lithium
Our Experience
You can charge the TopVision with your carport or a household outlet, and the necessary cables are included. The carrying case with this lithium battery jump starter is robust and easily fits all the attachments and cables.
The jumping cables are separate from the battery, so you must attach them. These cables run through a small box with an indicator light to help you know if the cables are properly attached. The clamps are of a lower quality than the Fanttik. While we could attach them with no problem, they are notably less robust than other jumper clamps.
The TopVision tested more inconsistently in its voltage output than other batteries. During our test, it spiked at 16.0 volts but settled at 10.0 volts – a little under the promised 12.0-volt capacity.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Power
|5 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4.5 out of 5
|Durability
|4 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 2,100 ratings
Most reviewers say the jump starter works as advertised. Some customers don’t like the time it takes to fully charge this battery (18 hours). While you can use it to charge electronics, it does so too slowly for some reviewers.
#5 Budget Pick: Gooloo 1,200A Peak Car Starter
Gooloo’s jump starter has a lithium-ion battery, which explains the product’s small size at just over a pound and its affordable price of about $50. This jump starter comes as a kit with a jumper cable, wall charger, car charger, USB to Type-C charger adapter, and carry bag.
You can recharge the Gooloo by plugging it into a USB port. The device takes about five hours to charge, but the full charge will last up to three months. Being so lightweight, the Gooloo is one of the best portable jump starters.
Key Features
- Cost: About $50
- Peak amperage: 1,200.0 amps
- Voltage: 12.0 volts
- Weight: 1.2 lbs.
- Battery type: Lithium
Our Experience
The Gooloo is lightweight, and the included carrying case is durable but not quite as robust as the case included with the TopVision jump starter. The Gooloo case resembles an old CD collection book. Like most lithium-battery jump starters, the Gooloo jump cables are short. The clamps are small like the TopVision.
When hooked up to our battery tester, the Gooloo performed as expected, consistently delivering 12.0 volts.
|Overall Rating
|3.8 out of 5
|Power
|3.5 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4 out of 5
|Durability
|4 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on around 2,200 ratings
Most customers who’ve reviewed the Gooloo say this small battery jumps their cars after only a few seconds. Reviewers also speak highly of the Gooloo’s portability, saying it easily fits in their car’s glove box. Some customers say the Gooloo doesn’t suit larger vehicles, and some reviewers say that after having it a while, it won’t charge up to 100 percent.
#6 Best For High Capacity Batteries: NOCO Boost HD
The Boost HD from NOCO is a high-amp jump starter that works with a wide range of cars. Because of its high-peak amps (2,000.0), this portable car jump starter can jump everything from a small sedan to a large pickup truck or SUV. It’s one of the best jump starters for vehicles with high-capacity batteries, and you can even charge electronic devices (including smartphones) with its two ports. The rubberized casing also makes this jump starter water-resistant.
You can recharge this device’s lithium battery using a USB port. The battery takes up to six hours to charge, but one charge can last up to forty jumps.
Key Features
- Cost: About $200
- Peak amperage: 2,000.0 amps
- Voltage: 12.0 volts
- Weight: 5.0 pounds
- Battery type: Lithium
Our Experience
As with the Clore, the NOCO Boost HD cables are permanently attached to the jump starter. We did notice that the cables are rather short. This means you will need to place the jump starter close to your battery to attach it to the terminals. The clamps are robust and easy to use.
The included carrying case is fabric, making it almost pointless since it provides no protection. When we tested the NOCO Boost HD, it functioned but topped out at 11.4 volts rather than producing the promised 12.0 volts.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Power
|5 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4 out of 5
|Durability
|4.5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 18,800 ratings
Because this jump starter’s peak amperage is 2,000.0, even customers with heavy-duty vehicles such as trucks and SUVs can start their car using the device. The few negative reviews typically involve complaints from customers receiving defective jump starters that stopped holding a charge after a few months.
#7 Quickest Charge: NOCO Boost Plus
The NOCO Boost Plus GB40 is a middle-of-the-road jump starter. It is mid-priced at $100, has two charging ports, and has a peak amps of 1,000.0, which is enough power to jump-start most vehicles.
Like most other jump starters with lithium batteries, you recharge the Boost Plus using a USB port. While it doesn’t have the same battery capacity as the NOCO Boost HD, this car battery jump starter has the shortest charging time of just three hours. This makes it one of the best jump starters if you’re looking for a reliable and easy-to-use tool.
Key Features
- Cost: About $100
- Peak amperage: 1,000.0 amps
- Voltage: 12.0 volts
- Weight: 2.4 pounds
- Battery type: Lithium
Our Experience
Like the other NOCO battery on this list, the NOCO Boost Plus comes with a carrying case, but it’s fabric and not durable. Unlike the NOCO Boost HD, the Plus doesn’t have built-in jumper cables, but it comes with a set that plugs into the device. This helps make it lighter and slightly more portable.
However, these jumper cables are pretty short. The clamps are better than those included with the TopVision but not quite as good as the NOCO Boost HD. Still, they do the job, and the NOCO Boost Plus is probably a better value, depending on how many peak amps you need for your jump starter.
The Boost Plus tested well, consistently putting out 12.5 volts.
|Overall Rating
|4.0 out of 5
|Power
|4 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4 out of 5
|Durability
|4 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 71,100 ratings
Customers say the NOCO Boost Plus is fast charging and that the power bank can hold a lengthy charge. Several customers say they used this jump starter on batteries that were dead, not just weak, and managed to get the car started after using the manual override on the unit.
Some customers say their NOCO didn’t work and that the manufacturing date was from two years prior, suggesting NOCO doesn’t go through its inventory to purge outdated jump starters.
#8 Most Portable Jump Starter: NEXPOW 2,000A Car Starter
The NEXPOW 2,000A Jump Starter is similar in size and function to the TopVision jump starter. It does not have a digital display screen and seems a little less robust. However, it is slightly better reviewed than the TopVision. The NEXPOW also comes with a hard-shell carrying case.
This relatively low-cost jump starter is a good option if you need something that’s not too expensive to stow in your car emergency kit. It is compact, powerful, and has several USB output ports for phone charging.
Key Features
- Cost: About $70
- Peak amperage: 2,000.0 amps
- Voltage: 12.0 volts
- Weight: 2.2 pounds
- Battery type: Lithium
Our Experience
The NEXPOW is very small and compact but made of light plastic. While it isn’t fragile, the NEXPOW lacks the durability of NOCO jump starters. A drop to the floor could break this device. That said, the provided clamps are of decent quality. They are made of plastic, but it’s a thick, well-constructed plastic. The included carrying case is also made of a hard shell design so should keep this jump starter safe when not in use.
When connected to our battery testing device, the NEXPOW delivered a consistent 12.0 volts. However, as the battery power decreased, the power output was less consistent. But with 2,000.0 amps, this jump starter is capable of powering even large batteries and cars with diesel engines.
|Overall Rating
|4.2 out of 5.0
|Power
|5 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4 out of 5
|Durability
|3.5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 17,900 ratings
Positive reviews (and they are largely positive), typically praise the NEXPOW jump starter because it is compact and functional. This is not a heavy-duty jump starter, but it gets the job done. Those unhappy with the NEXPOW complain that they have difficulty operating the device.
How We Tested
The jump starters in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching retailers like Amazon, RealTruck, and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors such as cable length, battery type, customer ratings, and prices.
Our product testing team then ordered the jump starters that best met these standards. A team member tested each product on a 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE, taking note of how easy the jump starter was to use, power, and durability. Each jump starter was given a rating out of 5 stars based on these criteria.
Jump Starter Testing Process
For testing, we unpacked each jump starter and charged it fully. Then, we attached it to a carbon pile battery tester to measure voltage and check the battery power.
A carbon pile battery tester can measure the current a battery can discharge through its resistor. We attached each recommended jump starter to a carbon pile tester, which can help gauge a battery’s cold-cranking amps and voltage.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. A team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
How To Jump Start A Car
To jump-start a car, follow these steps from the Texas Department of Insurance:
- Turn off your car and remove the key from the ignition.
- Check your battery to ensure it’s fully charged and off.
- Find the positive and negative terminals of your car battery and remove any corrosion.
- Connect the red clamp on the jump starter to the positive terminal on the car battery.
- Connect the black clamp on the jump starter to a clean, unpainted, and non-moving, metal part. This should be on the car’s frame or engine block away from the battery, carburetor, and fuel lines.
- Turn on the jump starter.
- Try starting the vehicle. If it doesn’t start after cranking for five seconds, wait another two to three minutes before trying again. If it doesn’t start after four or five attempts, you need a new battery.
- Once the engine starts, turn off the jump starter.
- Remove the black clamp and then the red clamp.
You can also jump a car by attaching cables to the functioning battery of someone else’s vehicle. However, using a portable jump starter is easier because you don’t have to worry about finding another person to help.
Jump Starter Buyers Guide
Purchasing a jump starter may require some research. Our team of experts recommend considering the criteria listed within this buyers guide, as we believe these characteristics can help you find the best jump starter for your vehicle.
Jump Starter Comparison Chart
|Model
|Peak Amperage
|Weight
|Price
|Clore Automotive Jump-N-Carry
|1,700.0
|18.0 lbs.
|$150
|JF.EGWO Versatile Jump Starter Ultra
|6,000.0
|3.4 lbs.
|$270
|Fanttik T8 APEX
|2,000.0
|5.0 lbs.
|$120
|TopVision 2,200A Battery Starter
|2,200.0
|5.0 lbs.
|$80
|Gooloo 1,200A Peak Car Starter
|1,200.0
|1.2 lbs.
|$50
|NOCO Boost HD
|2,000.0
|5.0 lbs.
|$200
|NOCO Boost Plus
|1,000.0
|2.4 lbs.
|$100
|NEXPOW 2,000A Car Starter
|2,000.0
|2.2 lbs.
|$70
Power Output
Power output is how much current the jump starter supplies. You’ll want your starter to have enough power to restart your battery and get the engine to take over the recharging. The owner’s manuals of your car and battery will tell you how much power your vehicle needs.
Depending on the jump starter, power output shows up in one of three ways:
- Cranking amps: Cranking amps (CA) represent the jump starter’s starting power at 32.0 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Cold-cranking amps: Cold-cranking amps (CCA) measure a starter’s power at 0.0 degrees Fahrenheit. This measurement is more important if you live in the Northeast, where you may have to jump your car in cold weather.
- Peak amps: Peak amps are the maximum amount of power the battery inside the jump starter can supply the battery inside your car. This number is less helpful than CA or CCA, but some jump starter manufacturers only give you this number. A general rule of thumb is that higher peak amps are better.
Voltage
You’ll want a jump starter that matches the voltage of your car battery. The average car takes a 12.0-volt battery. However, if you drive a truck or larger vehicle, your battery might be 24.0 volts.
Size
Jump starters can range from 20.0 to 30.0 pounds to 1.0 to 2.0 pounds. If you drive a sedan and don’t have much room for a jump starter, you may want a smaller one. However, if you drive a heavy-duty vehicle and need a battery charger with more power, larger jump starters may supply it.
Battery Type
The battery in your jump starter will be lead-acid or lithium, affecting the size of the starter.
Lead-acid batteries have been around for years and are more durable and powerful than lithium batteries. However, they are bulky, making for a larger jump starter.
Lithium batteries are in more compact jump starters that only weigh a few pounds. Because of their small size, they are easy to store in your car. You can also use lithium batteries as a portable charger for phones, laptops, tablets, and other electronics. The downside to these batteries is they’re usually less powerful. Manufacturers are starting to come out with more powerful lithium batteries, but these are more expensive than lead-acid batteries with the same power output.
Functionality
New jump starters with lithium batteries typically offer more functions than just restarting a dead car battery. A versatile lithium battery typically has USB charging ports that allow it to act as a portable power station. If this sounds like a feature you want, look into a lithium jump starter. Some jump starters also include an air compressor or tire inflator.
Cable Length
Your jump starter will come with cables that you attach to the battery terminals to send electricity from the starter to the car battery. Most experts recommend a charging cable at least 12.0 feet long.
Charging
Each jump starter battery will have a different mode of charging. The most common modes are an electrical outlet, USB ports, and solar panels. Before purchasing a jump starter, you’ll want to decide which approach works best for you and your car.
Best Jump Starters FAQ
