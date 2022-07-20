Protect yourself from the sun while still getting an open-air experience by using the Alien Sunshade bikini cover on your Wrangler. This sun shade installs in less than 30 minutes and is compatible with the factory hard-top of your Jeep.

Thanks to its bungee cord design, the Alien Sunshade requires no tools or vehicle modifications for installation. It’s made of high-quality polyester with double-sewn edges and treated metal grommets that provide long-lasting protection.

Our Rating: 4.9 out of 5

Key Features

JK Compatibility : Sport, Sport S, Sahara , Rubicon (2007 to 2018)

JKU Compatibility : Sport, Sport S, Sahara , Rubicon (2007 to 2018)

Reinforced layered stitching

Heavy-duty mesh filters

Reduces wind and UV exposure

Available in many colors

What Customers Are Saying

On Amazon, the Alien Sunshade cover has an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. This is from over 4,600 reviews, with close to 70 percent of reviewers leaving a score of 5 stars.

One of the features that customers appreciate the most about this cover is its adjustability. Many say that it goes on easily and doesn’t move around, even at high speeds. Some claim the bungee cords aren’t long enough to install this cover in their Jeep.

What Is It Good For?

If you’re looking for a bikini top to improve your open-air riding experience, consider adding the Alien Sunshade bikini cover to your Wrangler. It’s easy to install, is very durable, and protects you and your passengers from unwanted wind noise and sunburns.