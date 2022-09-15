Noise

While cabin noise is louder with a soft top, the best Jeep soft tops are fairly effective at reducing noise. A soft top is certainly louder though, especially at high speeds. Some people say that driving with the windows down in a soft top produces a lot of flapping.

Trunk Access

One common complaint about Jeep soft tops is that it can be difficult to load the trunk through a zippered back window. It is much easier to load through the solid glass window that is part of a Jeep hard top.

That said, a good Jeep soft top is easy to remove, making trunk loading easier. However, this is still more effort than simply opening a rear window.

Security

Soft tops are less secure against thieves as it is not difficult to rip open a soft top to access your car.

Durability

A soft top does not do well in extreme weather – both extreme cold and extreme heat. Harsh sun can deteriorate soft top fabric quickly, and heavy snow can weigh down soft top roofs.

Versatility

Hard tops have many advantages over soft tops, so why are Jeep soft tops so popular? A major reason to use a soft top is the versatility it offers. Many like the feel of the open road and on a nice day prefer to drive without a roof.

The best Jeep soft tops are easily opened and closed. And though not as durable or quiet as a hard top, a quality soft top will still protect and insulate you from the elements.