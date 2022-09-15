The best Jeep soft top effectively turns your Jeep into an open-air convertible. Jeep owners choose between soft and hard tops when they buy their new vehicle, but many own both, switching between the two as the seasons change.
If you’re considering a Jeep soft top, this guide reviews the pros and cons and recommends several of the best Jeep soft tops for a range of Jeep models.
Jeep Soft Top Vs. Jeep Hard Top
While some Jeep owners may have a preference for one type of cover or the other, many say that they own both because there are advantages and disadvantages to each.
|Soft Top
|Hard Top
|Loud
|Quiet
|Easy to remove
|Difficult to remove
|Wears out after 3 or 4 years
|Heavy-duty and long-lasting
|More vulnerable to theft
|Secure against thieves
|Vinyl windows
|Glass windows
|Can be difficult to load trunk through back window
Noise
While cabin noise is louder with a soft top, the best Jeep soft tops are fairly effective at reducing noise. A soft top is certainly louder though, especially at high speeds. Some people say that driving with the windows down in a soft top produces a lot of flapping.
Trunk Access
One common complaint about Jeep soft tops is that it can be difficult to load the trunk through a zippered back window. It is much easier to load through the solid glass window that is part of a Jeep hard top.
That said, a good Jeep soft top is easy to remove, making trunk loading easier. However, this is still more effort than simply opening a rear window.
Security
Soft tops are less secure against thieves as it is not difficult to rip open a soft top to access your car.
Durability
A soft top does not do well in extreme weather – both extreme cold and extreme heat. Harsh sun can deteriorate soft top fabric quickly, and heavy snow can weigh down soft top roofs.
Versatility
Hard tops have many advantages over soft tops, so why are Jeep soft tops so popular? A major reason to use a soft top is the versatility it offers. Many like the feel of the open road and on a nice day prefer to drive without a roof.
The best Jeep soft tops are easily opened and closed. And though not as durable or quiet as a hard top, a quality soft top will still protect and insulate you from the elements.
5 Best Jeep Soft Tops
- Editor’s Choice: Bestop Trektop Glide
- Best Noise Reduction: Rampage Trailview
- Easiest Installation: Rugged Ridge Voyager
- Best Fit: Sierra Offroad Replacement Soft Top
- Also Consider: TACTIK Fabric-Only Replacement Soft Top
#1 Editor’s Choice: Bestop Trektop Glide
Bestop is the OEM manufacturer of Jeep soft tops, and the quality of its products is often praised by Jeep owners. The Trektop Glide features a folding frame that turns your jeep into a convertible. You can pull down this roof without removing the top or you can open the Sunrider panel (which has mesh pockets for additional storage).
The Trektop Glide is available in two variations: 30.0-ounce black twill or 28.0-ounce black diamond. Both are durable, but twill is stronger and includes a lifetime warranty. The Trektop black diamond soft top comes with a five-year warranty.
Pick this Jeep soft top if you have a 2007 to 2018 Jeep Wrangler and are looking for a factory replacement soft top.
Compatible Models
- Jeep Wrangler JK 2-door, 2007 – 2018
- Jeep Wrangler JK 4-door, 2007 – 2018
Key Features
- Cost: Around $1,300 – $1,800
- Folding frame design
- Zipperless window panels
- 30.0-oz. triple-layer acrylic twill fabric or 28.0-oz. black diamond fabric
- DOT-approved tinted windows
- Flip-back Sunrider panel
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5.0
|Noise
|4.5
|Durability
|5
|Ease of Use
|4.5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 240 ratings
Once installed, most say that the Trektop Glide is top-notch. It uses high-quality materials, and the retracting mechanism works well. Several reviewers comment that it is easy to install and can be attached solo (though having a second person makes installation easier). According to reviewers, Bestop also offers excellent customer support.
“Very high quality replacement top with door surrounds, header and tailgate bar included. The “Best Top” I have ever owned. Keeps out driving Florida rain. No pooling on top.”
– Matt C. via Amazon
While several reviewers say that this top is easy to install, a number of people have the opposite opinion, claiming to have struggled for several hours. The issue may be with quality control, as in some cases, parts may arrive broken or with improperly tapped screw holes. Many have commented that the included instructions are difficult to follow.
Another common complaint is that you can’t roll and stow the windows and this top can get hot in the summer (though this issue is common to most Jeep soft tops).
#2 Best Noise Reduction: Rampage Trailview
If you’re worried about wind noise, consider the Rampage Trailview Jeep soft top. The tight, aerodynamic design produces considerably less wind noise than other soft tops. This durable cover has large, removable side windows and a retractable sunroof.
Rampage products use premium sailcloth fabric that is UV- and mildew-resistant and welded seams help to keep out water, at least in the cabin. Due to the design, some customers report water pooling in the trunk area.
Many purchase this soft top because of the look, which even critics of the Rampage Trailview admit is appealing.
Compatible Models
- Jeep Wrangler JK 2-door, 2007 – 2018
- Jeep Wrangler JK 4-door, 2007 – 2018
- Jeep Wrangler JL 2-door, 2018 – 2022
- Jeep Wrangler JL 2-door, 2018 – 2022
- Jeep Gladiator, 2020 – 2022
Key Features
- Cost: About $800 – $1,000
- 30.0-oz. premium sailcloth fabric
- Removable windows
- Molded zippers
- Marine-grade threading
- Three-year warranty
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5.0
|Noise
|5
|Durability
|4.5
|Ease of Use
|4.5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 110 ratings
The most often praised aspect of the Rampage Trailview is its appearance. The design adds a truck-like appearance to your Jeep that many owners find appealing. This top is easy to flip open when you want the sun on your face and produces little wind noise compared to other soft tops.
“Naturally this top is a bit louder on the highway while buttoned up than a hard top but not terribly so. It’s good and tight (you’ll find out installing) so hardly any fluttering on the road.”
– msucj01 via Amazon
Some say that this top is difficult to install, though there are fewer complaints for the Trailview in this regard than there are for the Trektop Glide. The most common complaint is that this top lets rain into the trunk.
#3 Easiest Installation: Rugged Ridge Voyager
The Rugged Ridge Voyager is one of the easier-to-install Jeep soft tops. It fits many Jeep models, though according to customer reviews, not equally well. Some with a Wrangler JL have reported fitment issues.
The Voyager is made from durable 30-oz. fabric, and the removable windows are attached with self-correcting zippers. Buy this soft top if you’re in need of something simple and less expensive than an OEM replacement. Because of the noise and lift that can occur at high speeds, the Voyager may not be the best soft top for highway cruising.
Compatible Models
- Jeep Wrangler TJ, 1997 – 2006
- Jeep Wrangler JK 2-door, 2007 – 2018
- Jeep Wrangler JK 4-door, 2007 – 2018
- Jeep Wrangler JL 2-door, 2018 – 2022
- Jeep Wrangler JL 4-door, 2018 – 2022
- Jeep Gladiator, 2020 – 2022
Key Features
- Cost: About $750 – $850
- Removable tinted windows
- Self-correcting zippers
- 30.0-oz. premium black diamond cloth
- Includes five-year warranty
- Frameless design
|Overall Rating
|4.2 out of 5.0
|Noise
|3.5
|Durability
|4
|Ease of Use
|5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 3.9 out of 5 based on over 100 ratings
Nearly all reviewers comment that this is an easy-to-install Jeep soft top. In most cases, users report the process taking no more than 30 minutes. Some say the material is difficult to stretch, but letting the top rest in the warm sun for a few hours helps.
“Provides sun protection, not hard to install. I left mine on under the freedom panels so that I’m ready to go when it’s warmer. The panels went on over the shade very easily, no leaking at all.”
– Karen F. via Amazon
Critiques of this soft top typically regard high-speed performance. One person said that the top lifts a bit once hitting 75.0 mph, which also produces a lot of noise. At slower speeds, many have commented that this soft top is noiseless.
#4 Best Fit: Sierra Offroad Replacement Soft Top
The Sierra Offroad replacement top is a good option for owners of older model jeeps that don’t want to spend a lot of money on a new soft top. Material quality for this soft top differs from model to model:
- Denim vinyl: TJ Wrangler (1997 – 2002)
- Diamond vinyl: TJ Wrangler (2003 – 2006)
- Sailcloth vinyl: JK Wrangler (2007 – 2013)
- Trilogy acoustic vinyl: TJ Wrangler (2003 – 2005) and JK Wrangler (2007 – 2018)
The trilogy acoustic vinyl is the most durable of the materials, so the Sierra Offroad is an especially good option for those with Wrangler model years between 2003 and 2018.
Compatible Models
- Jeep Wrangler YJ, 1988 – 1995
- Jeep Wrangler TJ, 1997 – 2006
- Jeep Wrangler JK 2-door, 2007 – 2018
- Jeep Wrangler JK 4-door, 2007 – 2018
Key Features
- Cost: About $200 – $400
- Available in two-ply trilogy acoustic vinyl
- Model-specific sizing
- Self-correcting zippers
- Heat-sealed seams
- Includes three-year warranty
|Overall Rating
|4.0 out of 5.0
|Noise
|4
|Durability
|4
|Ease of Use
|4
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: Varies by fit
Amazon reviews are divided by fit, and so not aggregated across different models. The most-reviewed fit is for the Wrangler JT, model years 1997 – 2006. This has over 1,200 Amazon ratings and an average score of 4.4 out of 5.
Pleased reviewers note this top is easy to install and takes about 20 minutes to set up. Most of the zippers work well, and this cover is long-lasting. At least one reviewer has owned one for five years without issue.
“For a little over $200 this was totally worth it, better quality fabric than I expected and it even looks pretty good.”
– Rjgogo via Amazon
Several people have had issues with the back zipper, which can easily break. Another common complaint is that the cover can sag in certain spots under heavy rain. This may also not be the quietest Jeep soft top cover.
#5 Also Consider: TACTIK Fabric-Only Replacement Soft Top
The TACTIK replacement top is similar to the Sierra Offroad top and shares several of the same features and drawbacks. This top offers model-specific sizing and it is relatively inexpensive. It is similar to Sierra Offroad though has fewer fitment options.
Buy this Jeep soft top if you’re looking for an inexpensive soft top replacement. This kit doesn’t include the frame assembly but features a tight-fitting design and marine-grade stitching.
Compatible Models
- Jeep Wrangler YJ, 1988 – 1995
- Jeep Wrangler TJ, 1997 – 2006
- Jeep Wrangler JK 4-door, 2010 – 2018
- Jeep Wrangler JK 2-door, 2013 – 2018
Key Features
- Cost: About $200 – $300
- DOT-compliant rear-tinted windows
- Removable side and rear windows
- Dual-layer vinyl-coated polyester material
- Marine-grade stitching
|Overall Rating
|4.0 out of 5.0
|Noise
|4
|Durability
|4
|Ease of Use
|4
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: Varies by fit
As with the Sierra Offroad top, reviews for the TACTIK replacement top are divided by fit. The most-reviewed fit has an average score of 4.2 out of 5 based on over 85 ratings. Users say this top is made of quality materials and installation isn’t too difficult.
“I’ve driven [the TACTIK] around without the windows zipped in as a bikini top, it doesn’t make a ton of noise and after I zipped the windows [there was] very [little] noise [and] not much flapping.”
– Lisa D. via Amazon
A recurring complaint about this Jeep soft top is that the quality of the zippers is poor. Several reviewers say their rear zipper broke after a few months of use.
Jeep Soft Top Buyers Guide
When shopping for a new Jeep soft top, first and foremost you need to select an option that will fit your specific Jeep. Sites like RealTruck and Amazon should inform you of vehicle compatibility. Many soft tops will fit a broad range of Jeeps, but not all. Changes between model years impact soft top fitment.
Aside from choosing a soft top that fits, features to consider in a Jeep soft top are noise reduction, ease of use, insulation, and durability.
Noise
If you often drive on the freeway, noise can be an issue with Jeep soft tops. This doesn’t mean that freeway riders shouldn’t purchase a Jeep soft top, but that you’ll want to find the options that produce the least amount of noise possible. Premium twill soft tops tend to be the least noisy.
Ease Of Use
The biggest advantage of a Jeep soft top is that it allows you to quickly switch between a covered and uncovered car. The best Jeep soft top can be set up and detached by one person. Some are also easier to store than others.
In addition to the ease of setup, you might also consider how the windows function. For many, a Jeep soft top makes it more difficult to access the trunk. And not all soft tops have completely removable windows, which some prefer.
Insulation
Jeep soft tops do not fare well in extreme weather. You may choose to switch between a soft top and a hard top depending on the season.
Durability
No Jeep soft top will last forever, or as long as a hard top. However, you should expect your soft top to last at least three or four years. This can vary depending on your local weather conditions. You can increase the lifespan of your soft top with regular maintenance, but buying a durable soft top made from the strongest materials is also important.
Best Jeep Soft Top: Bottom Line
Overall, we think Bestop offers the highest-quality Jeep soft tops. It is the company that produces the OEM soft top kits and is likely to offer the most durable option. However, Bestop soft tops are expensive, and low-cost aftermarket options from companies like Sierra Offroad and TACTIK work well for many people.
Other brands we recommend include Rampage and Rugged Ridge, which may offer soft top designs that you prefer, as well as options for newer models not compatible with Sierra Offroad and TACTIK tops.
Jeep Soft Top: FAQ
