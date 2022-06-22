The infant car seats in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices.

For testing, our team ordered the five infant car seats that fared best in these categories. We installed each seat in a sedan and tried every adjustment mechanism.

Every car seat we recommend complies with U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. To determine our rankings, we compared adjustability, material quality, and ease of use. We also considered customer opinions represented by reviews on websites such as Walmart.com, Target.com, and Amazon.com. Additionally, we referred to safety ratings published by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

Ease Of Use

All car seats sold in the U.S. must pass federal safety standards. But even an approved car seat is unsafe if you install it incorrectly. The easier the car seat installation process is, the lower the likelihood of making a mistake.

Most infant car seats feature a base (that you leave attached to your car) and a carriage that snaps in and out of place to serve as a baby carrier or stroller when you reach your destination. An infant car seat that you can easily detach from its base scores higher in this category.

Tether design is important for ease of installation. The two primary types of car seat anchor clasps are a plain metal anchor and a buckle anchor (both displayed below). The buckle anchor is easier to use, so we gave a higher score in this category to the car seats with this type of anchor.

Plain Metal Anchor

Buckle Anchor

Adjustability

You’ll want to adjust your car seat so it’s properly aligned in relation to your car. Features such as a built-in level can help you perfectly set up your infant car seat. Car seats with more harness positions and incline positions scored best in this category. Being able to adjust items like rethread harnesses also resulted in a higher score.

Quality Of Materials

Each of our best infant car seats uses strong and secure straps for safety. However, not all safe car seat pads are equally comfortable. Infant car seats with ultra-soft materials, extra padding, and quality stitchwork scored best in this category. We also evaluated how easily the material can be cleaned after messes and whether the material is flame retardant.

Infant Car Seat Testing Process

To test each infant car seat, our review team installed each product into a sedan. In addition to inspecting the materials of each seat in person, we noted the ease or difficulty of the installation process. We also tested each adjustment mechanism to ensure it worked smoothly.

We could attach each of the car seats using the car’s built-in infant seat anchors or the seatbelt. For our testing, we installed each seat using the built-in lower anchors when possible.

Why You Can Trust Us

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.