Electric vehicle (EV) chargers deliver electricity to electric vehicles, keeping you from running out of charge at inconvenient times. Chargers can be installed directly in your home, letting you get the most out of your electric vehicle.
Because of the large nature of these chargers, they can be a substantial expense. Our team has all the details you need to know on some of the best home EV chargers. From fast charging to buying on a budget, everything you need for your next EV purchase is here.
5 Best Home EV Chargers
- Best Overall: Grizzl-E Level 2 EV Charger
- Best Budget Option: Lectron NEMA 5-15 Level 1 EV Charger
- Best Smart Charger: JuiceBox 40 Smart EV Charging Station
- Best Compact Charger: Pulsar Plus Level 2 EV Smart Charger
- Fastest Charge: ChargePoint Home Flex EV Charger
#1 Best Overall: Grizzl-E Level 2 EV Charger
The Grizzl-E EV Charger is a safe and reliable charger that includes many attached safety features. With over-current, over-voltage, and temperature protections, along with weather and fire resistance, this electric car charger is certainly safe to operate.
This electric vehicle charger comes with the J1772 charging plug, making the Grizzl-E charger compatible with all electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) sold in North America, including Tesla EV models. The 24.0-foot cable length makes it easy to charge your EV or PHEV from wherever you install the charger in your house.
|Overall Rating
|5 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|5
|Ease of Use
|5
|Value
|5
Key Features
- UL-tested and certified
- Charge rate of 28.0 to 30.0 mph at 40.0 amps
- Self-monitoring and power outage recovery
- Operating temperatures of -22.0 to 122.0 degrees Fahrenheit
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 1,400 reviews
Many customers are pleased with this charging equipment, noting that it’s incredibly simple to operate. Customers do not seem discouraged by the lack of smart charger capabilities. Amazon emphasizes the adjustable amperage ranging from 16.0A to 40.0A, allowing you to set your preferred charging speed.
Some customers discouraged other potential buyers of outdoor use. With high temperatures, there appeared to be operating issues when the device was installed outside. With only two percent of all reviews being 1-star reviews, this charging solution appears to work reliably for the majority of customers.
What Is It Good For?
This EV charger is best if you are looking for a reliable device that can be installed indoors. If the smart charger features are not the most important factor when considering an EV charger, this is likely your best choice for a simple and reliable device.
#2 Best Budget Option: Lectron NEMA 5-15 Level 1 EV Charger
This lightweight EV charger is preferable for those looking for a budget-friendly device that is still reliable and simple to operate. The Level 1 Lectron charger is great for EV owners who plan to take their new EV or hybrid around town.
With the device being a Level 1 charger, slower charging speeds are to be expected. While this may not be desirable for all, Level 1 chargers tend to be better for overall car health and battery life when considering the longevity of electric vehicles.
This device is fairly straightforward to self-install, offering a great incentive over some of the other options out there. The charger attaches to a NEMA 5-15 outlet via a 21.0-foot cable, which can be plugged into your wall outlet at home.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|5
|Ease of Use
|4.5
|Value
|4.5
Key Features
- LED indicator lights display the charge level of your vehicle or warning lights
- Maximum current of 16.0 amps
- J1772 charging cable for compatibility with all Tesla models can be added at purchase
- Overvoltage, overheat, and overcurrent protection
- UL Safety certified and Energy Star® certified
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 600 reviews
Customers seem to be happy with the low cost and high quality of this device. Customers recommend buying an adapter to allow for 220 home charging if needed.
Some customers found the device tricky to manage due to a shorter charging cable. Six percent of all reviews are rated at 1 star on Amazon. Some customers felt the need to buy an extension cord separately to accommodate for the shorter cable.
What Is It Good For?
The Lectron Level 1 EV Charger is ideal for buyers looking for a low-maintenance future for their vehicle. While lower amperage makes for longer charging times, it facilitates long-term car battery longevity and health.
#3 Best Smart Charger: JuiceBox 40 Smart EV Charging Station
The JuiceBox 40 electric vehicle charging station is one of the most popular on the market. With the free wifi-enabled JuiceNet smartphone app that connects to your WiFi, owners are able to control and monitor charging remotely. Voice control is also an option with an Amazon Echo or Alexa.
The JuiceBox EV charging station comes with a 25.0-foot cable making it accessible if installed inside or outside your home. With a maximum current of 40.0 amperage, this is a powerful and smart charging station that beats public charging stations any day.
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|4.5
|Ease of Use
|4.5
|Value
|4
Key Features
- Three-year limited warranty for normal residential use
- J1772 charging plug
- Built-in cable rack and security lock
- Energy Star certified
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 750 reviews
The majority of customers seem incredibly pleased with the fast charging speed and easy cable management, even though the cable size is longer than most EV chargers.
The JuiceBox charging station is known for being a smart charger, though some customers have had configuration issues. Six percent of reviews on Amazon are 1-star ratings. The major issue mentioned in these reviews is WiFi failing to connect to the JuiceNet app, though customers shared that with a strong WiFi router, no issues occurred.
What Is It Good For?
This is an ideal product if you are looking for a durable smart charger. The charging station has LED lights to show charging status. If you have a strong WiFi connection or a router near your charging station, this is the best smart charger you could purchase. It charges fast and tracks every update through your personal phone or device, including your Amazon Alexa.
#4 Best Compact Charger: Pulsar Plus Level 2 EV Smart Charger
The Pulsar Plus is an incredibly compact charger, making it great for buyers living in an apartment complex. This device can be installed indoors or outdoors, and the small size paired with a 25.0-foot cable length makes charging practical and flexible for any location.
With up to 48.0 amps of power, this smart charger is paired with the myWallbox app to monitor charging speed and create specific charging times if desired. Voice control through either Amazon Alexa or Google Home can be enabled through either Bluetooth® or WiFi.
|Overall Rating
|4.2 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|4.5
|Ease of Use
|4
|Value
|4
Key Features
- Power Sharing means you can safely charge multiple electric vehicles at one time
- UL-certified and OCPP enabled
- Eco-Smart mode to connect your smart EV charger to your rooftop solar energy system for 100-percent green power
- Power Boost can manage electricity supply across multiple home appliances
- SAE J1772 connector
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 800 reviews
Many Amazon customers are pleased with the easy installation and clear instructions to make the first charging process run smoothly. Customers share that it took as little as 15 minutes to get the device installed and charging with no issues.
Other customers had issues with connecting the device to WiFi, requiring unplanned software updates. Three percent of customer reviews rated the product 1 star. Some complain that a Tesla wall connector isn’t included. There appeared to be other app issues with charging schedule malfunctions occurring, causing the charger not to run overnight. The Bluetooth option available with Pulsar Plus may be a positive solution to the WiFi issues that some buyers have experienced.
What Is It Good For?
This is a great option for a smaller garage or outdoor installation. It is a powerful charger in a small device. The compact wall mount box makes it great for EV owners living in apartment complexes or townhomes, once approved by your local HOA. The smart charger features, with Bluetooth and voice control included, add to the desirability of the product for many potential buyers.
#5 Fastest Charge: ChargePoint Home Flex EV Charger
The ChargePoint Home Flex is the fastest-charging device we could find. With flexible amperage settings up to 50.0 amps, the device can be plugged in or hardwired for easy installation. With a 23.0-foot cable length, this device can be installed indoors or outdoors with ease.
With the ChargePoint® app, you can schedule specific charging times, set reminders, and see all your charging data history. Notifications can be received through both your personal device or Alexa using voice control.
|Overall Rating
|3.8 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|4
|Ease of Use
|4.5
|Value
|3
Key Features
- UL Safety certified and Energy Star certified
- Universal J1772 connector included
- Add up to 37.0 miles of range per hour
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 2,800 reviews
Customers appear incredibly pleased with the ChargePoint EV charger. Customers appreciate how quickly the device charges their EV and the convenience of being able to check the charging status from their mobile device.
Some customers are frustrated with WiFi connectivity, similarly to the JuiceBox 40 and Pulsar Plus EV Charger. Of the reviews on Amazon, four percent of customers who review the product give a 1-star rating. Customers complain that WiFi connectivity cut out about a month after purchasing and setting up the device. This appeared to be an easy fix when the customer’s WiFi router was moved closer to the central location of the ChargePoint charger.
What Is It Good For?
This charger is great when looking for something that can charge your electric vehicle fast. An easy installation makes it a quick job for an electrician, and the smart features add to the desirability of purchasing the product as a buyer. It’s a great option for daily commuters or busy drivers who need a quick and reliable way to charge their electric vehicles.
Best Home EV Chargers: Bottom Line
Ultimately, the home EV charger you choose will depend really on how much you drive. Most chargers offer enough power to charge a vehicle overnight during off-peak hours, and it is unlikely your regular commute will extend past your vehicle’s range.
Fast chargers are nice to have, but if the speed of your charging session isn’t a priority, pick a home EV charger with plenty of mobile connectivity and safety features. However, you won’t want to have to deal with hour after hour of charging.
Buyers Guide: Best Home EV Charger
Some EV chargers are only compatible with specific car models. Many products have adapters that can be purchased with the charger on Amazon. These adapters are specifically designed for many Tesla models, which allow Teslas to be compatible with the J1772 chargers. If you are in the market for a smart charger, make sure your non-Tesla EV model is listed in the product title. Smart charger features vary, so be sure to read over the product description before purchasing your EV charger.
Our Review Standards
To select the five home EV chargers in this review, our team searched retailers like Amazon, RealTruck, and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors such as customer ratings, prices, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Best Home EV Chargers: FAQ
