Key Features

UL-tested and certified

Charge rate of 28.0 to 30.0 mph at 40.0 amps

Self-monitoring and power outage recovery

Operating temperatures of -22.0 to 122.0 degrees Fahrenheit

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 1,400 reviews

Many customers are pleased with this charging equipment, noting that it’s incredibly simple to operate. Customers do not seem discouraged by the lack of smart charger capabilities. Amazon emphasizes the adjustable amperage ranging from 16.0A to 40.0A, allowing you to set your preferred charging speed.

Some customers discouraged other potential buyers of outdoor use. With high temperatures, there appeared to be operating issues when the device was installed outside. With only two percent of all reviews being 1-star reviews, this charging solution appears to work reliably for the majority of customers.

What Is It Good For?

This EV charger is best if you are looking for a reliable device that can be installed indoors. If the smart charger features are not the most important factor when considering an EV charger, this is likely your best choice for a simple and reliable device.